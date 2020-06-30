“I would ask those fans who are fans of Trae or Atlanta fans to just look at his history. He knows this is a team effort, but he wants to have that statue next to Dominique (Wilkins) one day, man. I’ve told you this before, my son is 6-foot-1, but he thinks he’s the best player on the court no matter if LeBron is on the floor with him. Hopefully, it never backfires on him, but he’s got big balls and is very confident. He just knows what he wants to accomplish. I never think my son is going to join a super team unless they all come to Atlanta. He’s just got too much pride to do that. Maybe that pride will backfire, but who knows. My son has seen it happen here in Oklahoma City with (Kevin Durant). He wasn’t one of those who called him a cupcake, but he’s seen the backlash of something like that happen.” Young’s contract with Klutch is expected to become official Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, Young was on a conference call with Adidas, one of his main sponsors, brainstorming how he and the company can help black-owned businesses in Atlanta.
June 30, 2020 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
Cameron Payne to Phoenix
Shams Charania: Free agent guard Cameron Payne has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Tyler Cook to a replacement two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.
Harrison Wind: Source: The Nuggets’ familiarity with Tyler Cook was a significant factor in Denver bringing him back on a 2-way contract, which just became official. The Nuggets want to take players they trust into the Disney bubble, and they know Cook well. He spent training camp with Denver.
Injured Zhaire Smith out for the season
Derek Bodner: Philadelphia 76ers wing Zhaire Smith has a bone bruise in his left knee, per source. He will not travel to Orlando. Smith began experiencing pain prior to the Sixers resuming workouts last week, and he started treatment immediately. He is expected to make a full recovery.
June 30, 2020 | 6:24 pm EDT Update
Justin Holiday playing in Orlando
Justin Holiday had been “on the fence” about returning to play for the Indiana Pacers, but he made his intentions clear early Tuesday evening by declaring himself in for the restart in Orlando next month. Holiday wrote an article explaining his decision on The Players’ Tribune.
“Working to achieve financial security is not something to be ashamed of,” Holiday wrote. “And as we head back to the court to resume the season, many players will be out there for the same reason I am — for our futures. But I also realize that there’s something just as critical at stake. More than ever, there is a dire need now to elevate my Black brothers and sisters, to use my platform to empower and elevate our people.”
Jorge Sierra: PJ Dozier’s contract with Denver includes a $1,200,000 guarantee for next season, HoopsHype has learned.
Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard knows there are risks involved, but are they worth it? “I don’t think I’m ever gonna be 100% comfortable, because I understand there’s no way that this can be kept 100% safe,” Lillard told Shams Charania of The Athletic. “That means there’s risk involved that involves my health, so, obviously, that’s what makes me uncomfortable about it. Like I’ve said before, it’s a risk that I’m willing to take.”
Damian Lillard: “My motivation is to get in the playoffs. For one, we want to play for a chance at a championship. I think everybody’s coming back with some rust on ’em. Some teams gonna have guys that choose not to play. Some guys gonna be disinterested, wanting to go about their summer. Some guys gonna be out of shape…It’s gonna be a lot of factors that give a lot of teams a chance to actually come in here and win it. I think that’s part of my motivation, is knowing there is a legit chance… We got our starting power forward and center back. We’re a healthier team. That’s motivation.”
Matt Barnes said that teams putting money and time in to education and causes in the community are starting points. “I think all the teams should start a fund. Individual funds for their cities,” Barnes said. “And look to help their communities — not just put out PSAs.”
Adam Silver explained in a TIME100 interview with Sean Gregory, bad language is a real concern as the NBA resumes its season at Disney. “I think often players, they understand when they’re on the floor, they’re saying certain things to each other because it’s so loud in the arena, they know a lot of it is not being picked up. They may have to adapt their language a little bit knowing what they say will likely be picked up by microphones and in all seriousness, we may need to put a little bit of a delay.”
June 30, 2020 | 6:15 pm EDT Update
“We’ve been working with (NBPA Executive Director) Michele [Roberts], Chris [Paul] and Andre [Iguodala] and several other players on a shared goal that the season restart leads to collective action towards combating systematic racism and promoting social justice,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last Friday in a conference call with reporters. “This includes strategies to increase Black representation in all positions across the NBA and its teams, ensure greater inclusion of Black-operated businesses across NBA business activities, and the formation of an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community.”
Silver was asked if players would be allowed to kneel, considering the NBA has a rule requiring them to stand. “I am not comfortable with the word ‘allow,’” Silver said. “I think we have had a rule on our books that goes back to the early ’80s that precedes even David Stern’s tenure as commissioner that calls for players to stand in a line and attention during the national anthem. I also understand the role of protest and I think that we’ll deal with that situation when it presents itself.”
When play resumes a month from now at Walt Disney World, NBA players will have the option of wearing an Oura Ring. The rings track heart and respiratory rate, as well as temperature and sleep patterns. The hope is that they can be an additional line of defense against the spread of COVID-19.
Axios spoke with Oura CEO Harpreet Singh Rai to learn more about the product and why the NBA sought them out as a partner. How does this technology work? “Put simply, we help people understand and improve their health by focusing on better sleep. Consumers are given three scores: sleep, activity and readiness. And it’s that readiness score that’s really meant to tell users how they’re feeling. The most important data we collect is temperature, which we can capture on the finger, but you don’t see it on the wrist. That’s one of the key reasons why the NBA isn’t partnering with, say, Apple or Whoop.”
How will you handle privacy concerns? Harpreet Singh Rai: “We’re working with the NBA, NBPA, Excel Sports and CAA to make sure everyone feels comfortable. Think about it — we’re tracking sleep, so a coach could ostensibly see that a player only got two hours of sleep the night before a game and decide not to start him. To ensure that doesn’t happen, most of the data isn’t being shared. The league and union only see something called a Risk Score, which combines heart rate, heart rate variability, temperature and respiratory rate. If the Risk Score is high enough, a team doctor is alerted and can test the player.”
The coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on the advertising market in May, new data shows. Last month, US advertising revenue plummeted 31 percent with the postponement of big-ticket sporting events dragging down big media companies like Disney, owner of ESPN, according to a new report from StandardMedia Tracker, which tracks media spend.
According to the data, media giants Disney and WarnerMedia logged some of the steepest ad declines last month due to a delay in the NBA playoffs, which typically take place in May and is broadcast by Disney’s ABC and ESPN and WarnerMedia’s TNT. The lack of the playoffs caused WarnerMedia ad revenue to fall by 45.5 percent during the month while Disney saw its ad sales dip by 39.6 percent, the data said.
June 30, 2020 | 6:00 pm EDT Update
Fournier told AFP in an interview that while the resurgence of the disease was a cause for concern, it had not affected preparations for the restart. “The resurgence is worrying, but it doesn’t actually change habits,” the 27-year-old France international said. “If anything, seeing more and more cases makes you want to be even more careful.”
Fournier believes the NBA’s safety protocols, which also include regular testing, should offer enough protection. “For the NBA to take such a risk by resuming the season, the measures will be maximum,” Fournier said. “They will make our lives easier so that we do not have to ask questions and make us feel safe every day.” Fournier is also reassured by NBA pledges to subject Disney World staff to additional testing. “That’s good,” he said. “Honestly at first, the measures planned for them were nonsense.”
Fournier also has sympathy with players who have raised concerns that the league’s restart could draw attention away from the nationwide protest movement against racism and police brutality following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd during his arrest by police in Minneapolis on May 25. “I understand those who don’t feel like playing because it could divert attention from this issue,” Fournier said. “But I believe we should use the restart of the season as an opportunity to be heard. “The whole world is going to watch us. I think the majority of players will come and we will all use this platform, the NBA, to get a big message out. It could be remarkable.”
It appears that former Missouri basketball standout Jontay Porter will be joining the Memphis Grizzlies in Orlando as NBA teams prepare for the restart of the season, a league source confirmed.
After Porter signed, ESPN reported that he was expected to be ready for training camp for the 2020-21 season, which ordinarily would open in late September or early October this year. It remains to be seen whether Porter will be healthy enough to play in Orlando.
As the coronavirus keeps the Milwaukee Bucks sidelined, the team is turning to layoffs, furloughs or reduced pay for some staff members. The NBA franchise, which employs more than 300 people, said in a statement Monday that the cost-saving measures were necessary for the business. The coronavirus pandemic has halted play for the Bucks and canceled all events at Fiserv Forum since mid-March.
June 30, 2020 | 5:43 pm EDT Update
Marv Albert to sit out Disney World restart
Marv Albert, arguably the greatest NBA play-by-player of all-time, will not be part of TNT’s on-site coverage when the NBA resumes its season in July at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., The Post has learned. Albert, 79, has been the longtime lead voice for Turner, but will not be a part of the coverage with the NBA planning to have its national announcers on site in the league’s bubble.
After this season, Albert has one more year remaining on his contract with TNT and the previous Turner regime, led by David Levy, had a plan to move Anderson in as Albert’s replacement. However, with Zucker now in charge, those plans have been scuttled and Albert has shown no intention to retire. He expects to return next year.
The National Basketball Players Association has been in conversations with the league about ways to remember victims of police violence by placing the name of a victim on a player’s jersey to help keep the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, league sources told Yahoo Sports. But it is an extremely complex topic, and the union wants to exercise sensitivity in trying to push the movement forward.
Sources said there are a few concerns within the union about the plan, particularly respecting the family’s right to pick the player they would want honoring the name, and with there being so many victims of police violence, there was genuine concern about adding unnecessary pain to families if their loved ones were omitted.
June 30, 2020 | 5:21 pm EDT Update
Melissa Rohlin: Rob Pelinka said the goal of the restart is: “Can we create an environment there that is safer than an environment just in the real world.” He added that the spikes in Florida are “daunting.” “But the whole purpose of creating this environment is not have the virus be there.”
June 30, 2020 | 4:50 pm EDT Update
Harrison Faigen: Rob Pelinka on the central question facing the restart. “Can we create an environment there that is safer than the real world?” He says that he has “a high level of confidence” in the plans from the NBA. He says they’ll also continually gauge how comfortable their players are.
June 30, 2020 | 4:05 pm EDT Update
John Hollinger: Hearing that P.J. Dozier’s deal with Denver includes over $1M in guaranteed money. Good on him.
It’s getting closer to the NBA restart in Orlando, but one member of the Indiana Pacers hasn’t fully committed to joining the squad, according to Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard. Out of respect for the player, Pritchard wouldn’t disclose his name, but he did say it’s “complete no-judgment if he doesn’t want to do it.”
“We’re giving him all the information, we’re updating him and then it’s gotta be his decision because once you make the decision, you have to jump in both feet,” Pritchard said. “You can’t be straddling. You either have to be in or you have to be out. Again, no judgments on either way.”