10 hours ago via Chris Kirschner @ The Athletic
“I would ask those fans who are fans of Trae or Atlanta fans to just look at his history. He knows this is a team effort, but he wants to have that statue next to Dominique (Wilkins) one day, man. I’ve told you this before, my son is 6-foot-1, but he thinks he’s the best player on the court no matter if LeBron is on the floor with him. Hopefully, it never backfires on him, but he’s got big balls and is very confident. He just knows what he wants to accomplish. I never think my son is going to join a super team unless they all come to Atlanta. He’s just got too much pride to do that. Maybe that pride will backfire, but who knows. My son has seen it happen here in Oklahoma City with (Kevin Durant). He wasn’t one of those who called him a cupcake, but he’s seen the backlash of something like that happen.” Young’s contract with Klutch is expected to become official Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, Young was on a conference call with Adidas, one of his main sponsors, brainstorming how he and the company can help black-owned businesses in Atlanta.

“Working to achieve financial security is not something to be ashamed of,” Holiday wrote. “And as we head back to the court to resume the season, many players will be out there for the same reason I am — for our futures. But I also realize that there’s something just as critical at stake. More than ever, there is a dire need now to elevate my Black brothers and sisters, to use my platform to empower and elevate our people.”
55 mins ago via J. Michael @ Indianapolis Star

55 mins ago via Chris Burkhardt @ Yahoo! Sports

Storyline: Orlando Bubble
Damian Lillard: “My motivation is to get in the playoffs. For one, we want to play for a chance at a championship. I think everybody’s coming back with some rust on ’em. Some teams gonna have guys that choose not to play. Some guys gonna be disinterested, wanting to go about their summer. Some guys gonna be out of shape…It’s gonna be a lot of factors that give a lot of teams a chance to actually come in here and win it. I think that’s part of my motivation, is knowing there is a legit chance… We got our starting power forward and center back. We’re a healthier team. That’s motivation.”
55 mins ago via Chris Burkhardt @ Yahoo! Sports

Adam Silver explained in a TIME100 interview with Sean Gregory, bad language is a real concern as the NBA resumes its season at Disney. “I think often players, they understand when they’re on the floor, they’re saying certain things to each other because it’s so loud in the arena, they know a lot of it is not being picked up. They may have to adapt their language a little bit knowing what they say will likely be picked up by microphones and in all seriousness, we may need to put a little bit of a delay.”
55 mins ago via CBSSports.com

Storyline: Orlando Bubble
“We’ve been working with (NBPA Executive Director) Michele [Roberts], Chris [Paul] and Andre [Iguodala] and several other players on a shared goal that the season restart leads to collective action towards combating systematic racism and promoting social justice,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last Friday in a conference call with reporters. “This includes strategies to increase Black representation in all positions across the NBA and its teams, ensure greater inclusion of Black-operated businesses across NBA business activities, and the formation of an NBA foundation to expand educational and economic development opportunities across the Black community.”
1 hour ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

1 hour ago via John Karalis @ Booth Newspapers

Axios spoke with Oura CEO Harpreet Singh Rai to learn more about the product and why the NBA sought them out as a partner. How does this technology work? “Put simply, we help people understand and improve their health by focusing on better sleep. Consumers are given three scores: sleep, activity and readiness. And it’s that readiness score that’s really meant to tell users how they’re feeling. The most important data we collect is temperature, which we can capture on the finger, but you don’t see it on the wrist. That’s one of the key reasons why the NBA isn’t partnering with, say, Apple or Whoop.”
1 hour ago via Jeff Tracy @ axios.com

How will you handle privacy concerns? Harpreet Singh Rai: “We’re working with the NBA, NBPA, Excel Sports and CAA to make sure everyone feels comfortable. Think about it — we’re tracking sleep, so a coach could ostensibly see that a player only got two hours of sleep the night before a game and decide not to start him. To ensure that doesn’t happen, most of the data isn’t being shared. The league and union only see something called a Risk Score, which combines heart rate, heart rate variability, temperature and respiratory rate. If the Risk Score is high enough, a team doctor is alerted and can test the player.”
1 hour ago via Jeff Tracy @ axios.com

According to the data, media giants Disney and WarnerMedia logged some of the steepest ad declines last month due to a delay in the NBA playoffs, which typically take place in May and is broadcast by Disney’s ABC and ESPN and WarnerMedia’s TNT. The lack of the playoffs caused WarnerMedia ad revenue to fall by 45.5 percent during the month while Disney saw its ad sales dip by 39.6 percent, the data said.
1 hour ago via Alexandra Steigrad @ New York Post

Fournier believes the NBA’s safety protocols, which also include regular testing, should offer enough protection. “For the NBA to take such a risk by resuming the season, the measures will be maximum,” Fournier said. “They will make our lives easier so that we do not have to ask questions and make us feel safe every day.” Fournier is also reassured by NBA pledges to subject Disney World staff to additional testing. “That’s good,” he said. “Honestly at first, the measures planned for them were nonsense.”
1 hour ago via France 24 @ France 24

Fournier also has sympathy with players who have raised concerns that the league’s restart could draw attention away from the nationwide protest movement against racism and police brutality following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd during his arrest by police in Minneapolis on May 25. “I understand those who don’t feel like playing because it could divert attention from this issue,” Fournier said. “But I believe we should use the restart of the season as an opportunity to be heard. “The whole world is going to watch us. I think the majority of players will come and we will all use this platform, the NBA, to get a big message out. It could be remarkable.”
1 hour ago via France 24 @ France 24

As the coronavirus keeps the Milwaukee Bucks sidelined, the team is turning to layoffs, furloughs or reduced pay for some staff members. The NBA franchise, which employs more than 300 people, said in a statement Monday that the cost-saving measures were necessary for the business. The coronavirus pandemic has halted play for the Bucks and canceled all events at Fiserv Forum since mid-March.
1 hour ago via Sarah Hauer @ Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

Marv Albert to sit out Disney World restart

Marv Albert, arguably the greatest NBA play-by-player of all-time, will not be part of TNT’s on-site coverage when the NBA resumes its season in July at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., The Post has learned. Albert, 79, has been the longtime lead voice for Turner, but will not be a part of the coverage with the NBA planning to have its national announcers on site in the league’s bubble.
2 hours ago via Andrew Marchand @ New York Post

2 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

