Although you just finished your freshman year, you will be turning 21 on August 18th, an age that is more common for upperclassmen. Is this something that NBA teams should be concerned about? Cassius Stanley: No, I don’t think teams should be concerned about that at all. It’s a fact that star players like Michael Jordan, Paul George, Steph Curry, and a long list of other guys came out after a couple of years or more of school and I’m coming out after just one year. I don’t believe that just because there have been certain players like LeBron or Kobe who came out when they were 17 or 18 that it’s the only model that will work in order to achieve success. I believe that for me to come out to be a 21-year-old rookie, I’ll be able to compete immediately. I’m not going to be a long-term developmental player.