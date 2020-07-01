Lloyd Pierce, head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, said the arrangement in his city ensures “high turnout” in a safe environment. Benson, Pierce and David Fizdale, former New York Knicks head coach, will advise NBA franchises and arena management entities around the country on how to replicate the existing deals. The Milwaukee Bucks also confirmed they are willing to use their home arena as a voting site in the most populous city in the key battleground of Wisconsin.
July 1, 2020 | 7:17 pm EDT Update
Luc Mbah a Moute heading to Rockets
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are planning to sign forward Luc Mbah a Moute, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Howard is currently with his family in Georgia, where he is satisfying the NBA’s home quarantine and testing protocol required of all players that will participate in Orlando, a league source told ESPN. Howard’s 6-year-old son, David, is in his care. David’s mother, Melissa Rios, died of an epileptic seizure on March 27 at her home in Calabasas, California.
Not only is Howard juggling his responsibilities as a father with preparation for the finale to the season, but as a Black man he has also been deeply affected by the social unrest facing this country, according to Howard’s agent, Charles Briscoe. “Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction,” Howard said in a statement issued to CNN through Briscoe last month.
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner are using the power of gaming and social media to raise money for COVID-19 relief and social justice. Ayton and Griner are two of 11 athletes joining forces with Facebook Gaming to livestream games exclusively on Facebook and their own Facebook pages using a Live Donate button to raise money for two of the most prominent causes in the United States and beyond.
Facebook is also donating $20,000 to the charity of choice for Ayton, Griner and nine other athletes – Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Julian Edelman (New England Patriots), Allie Long, (U.S. Soccer/Reign FC), Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers), Bogdan Bogdanović (Sacramento Kings), JaVale McGee (Los Angeles Lakers), Josh Richardson (Philadelphia 76ers), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) and Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics).
July 1, 2020 | 7:04 pm EDT Update
Jason Jones: De’Aaron Fox on living in the “bubble” in Orlando: “For me, I’m going to sit my ass in my room. If we were at home I’d be doing the same thing.”
Evan Daniels: After more than 15 years of covering basketball recruiting and college hoops I’m moving on to a new opportunity with CAA Sports in its basketball coaching division. I’m beyond grateful for the time I spent learning and growing at @247Sports and @FOXSports.
C.J. Watson carved out a 10-year NBA career with not just talent but also an ability to overcome odds and tune out doubters. So whenever the former Bulls guard encountered skepticism for his latest dream, he’d answer every “Why” with a “Why not?” That dream? To create children’s books. Watson, 36, has now published two titles: “CJ’s Big Dream” and “CJ’s Big Project.” The first came out last November, the second in March.
“It was just a random idea I had to challenge myself and try to push myself,” Watson said in a phone conversation. “I want to try to continue to be an inspiration. Playing in the NBA is an inspiration to kids. But I wanted to continue to offer kids knowledge and tell my story through books. Kids are the next generation of leaders. They’re the next entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers. Some kid will grow up to be President. I just wanted to try to share some gems and drops of knowledge. I want to try to propel little boys and girls and let them know it’s OK to shoot for their dreams and to dream big.”
Watson spent hours on the phone over a six-month period with Newhouse, sharing his stories and his vision for the project, which is scheduled to include at least one more title. They are based on Watson’s upbringing in Las Vegas, where he first experienced doubts for his NBA dream. “These are true stories,” Watson said. “I made it to the NBA after growing up in the inner city and not having the same resources or same chances as some. Growing up, seeing graffiti, abandoned houses, drugs, gangs, it can be discouraging. But I had a great support system that kept me focused on my goal.”
July 1, 2020 | 6:48 pm EDT Update
Sean Highkin: Dame says he’s not planning on leaving his hotel room in Orlando outside of games/practices/workouts. “I’ll have my PS3, my PS4, my mic, my studio equipment. I’m chilling.”
How did he spend most of his time at his residence in downtown New Orleans? Melli: “Sitting on the couch.” His diet? “I was eating like a bull.” Any attempts at cardio? “I wasn’t going outside. I tried to run a couple times on the balcony, but I looked too much like a hamster on a wheel, so I went back on the couch and watched The Last Dance and Netfix.”
Melli was also concerned that if he left the United States, he may not be able to return to America for the NBA’s resumption, due to travel restrictions. Fortunately, he indicated that none of his family members or friends contracted the coronavirus. “Everybody was affected from this virus,” Melli said. “Luckily all of my family and friends were healthy and are still healthy. I feel very lucky about it. It was a tough period (this spring).”
Asked whether he’ll be able to reclaim his shooting touch (36.1 percent this season) after a long layoff, Melli again joked that based on his initial results, maybe a lack of reps is actually for the best. “The first shot I took (in the practice facility) was a three-pointer and I made it,” he said, grinning. “So I said to myself, the next time I have to prepare for an important game, I should not practice for two months. (The lengthy hiatus) was weird, but hopefully it’s not going to take long. We will see in the first official game. Hopefully I can go back and (make) threes.”
There has been a prevailing thought that Tom Thibodeau is the favorite for the Knicks coaching vacancy and he picked up another endorsement Wednesday from an all-time Knicks’ great. Patrick Ewing, appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio’s Starting Lineup Wednesday morning, spoke of Thibodeau’s candidacy enthusiastically.
“I think Tom’s a great coach,” Ewing said. “I had the opportunity to have him be on the staff when I played and also work with him. He’s been around a lot of years. He knows the game in and out. He’s going to do everything he needs to do in terms of having his team prepared to play every night. I think he’d be a great candidate for that job.”
July 1, 2020 | 5:54 pm EDT Update
Thabo Sefolosha opts out of NBA restart
Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston Rockets F Thabo Sefolosha is opting-out of Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN.
Bobby Marks: Houston is now allowed to sign a substitute player to replace Sefolosha. Loss of pay is roughly $230K.
If basketball icon LeBron James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega-polling sites for the November general election. James and his voting rights group, formed this spring with other black athletes and entertainers, are joining with other professional basketball leaders and Michigan’s top elections official to push for mega-voting sites to accommodate in-person balloting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Than A Vote, the James organization dedicated to maximizing Black turnout in November, shared its plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday after the Detroit Pistons became the second NBA franchise to announce plans to use its arena for voting later this year. In Georgia, Fulton County elections officials this week approved the Atlanta Hawks’ proposal to use State Farm Arena as a polling site. Plans call for the arena to serve as a countywide early voting site ahead of Election Day.
July 1, 2020 | 5:41 pm EDT Update
Caleb Swanigan won't joint Blazers in Orlando
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without Caleb Swanigan as the NBA resumes its 2019-20 regular season at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Per Trail Blazers president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey, Swanigan will not join Portland when the NBA restarts. He has decided to withdrawal his name from the NBA’s return to play.
The Blazers will be allowed to sign a replacement for Swanigan’s spot on the roster. Beginning Wednesday, July 1 until August 14, teams in Orlando will continue to be allowed to sign replacement players for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or decides to sit out.
Chris Bosh: The moments when I was most inspired by Bron and D weren’t when we were on opposing teams but when we were on the same team—starting during The Olympics in 2008. That summer, Kobe set the tone for all of us, which meant nobody was messing around. And the intensity started on the day of our first practice in Beijing. That morning, I headed down to breakfast early, which made me feel good about myself—because I figured most of my teammates were still sleeping. And I was right. Basically no one else was down there… except for Kobe. Not only was he the first to breakfast, but he also had ice bags on his knees, which meant he’d already worked out.
Chris Bosh: Mind you, this was less than two weeks after the Lakers lost in the Finals to the Celtics. You couldn’t have blamed him for resting up and focusing on being healthy for the next season. But instead, the dude was pushing himself harder than any human being I had ever met— waking up at 4:00 a.m. to hit the gym. That meant all of us were gonna push ourselves, too. With Kobe as an inspiration, D and Bron elevated their games that summer, balling out at practices at a level I’d never seen before. And they, in turn, inspired me. Hell, we all inspired each other. Because we knew that if we didn’t step up, there was no way we’d get playing time. So I started hitting the gym earlier than I ever did before.
Chris Bosh: Every day, I was inspired by Bron and D-Wade to push myself harder and reach higher. Not a practice went by during our four years playing together where they didn’t encourage me to leave everything on the floor; and I’d like to think I did the same for them. So, when Lebron told me he’d reinvented his post game in the first few weeks of the 2012 offseason, I knew I had to step it up. And I did. Quickly, our team’s mantra became “Repeat.” And with new additions to our team, like Ray Allen and Rashard Lewis, we were confident we would do it, as long as we kept the intensity at level ten.
Dave McMenamin: Michigan’s Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, plus coaches Lloyd Pierce and David Fizdale have teamed with More Than A Vote in wake of the news that Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and State Farm Arena in Atlanta will both serve as large-scale voting facilities in November
Matt Barnes joined Joe, Lo and Dibs Wednesday morning and got candid about racism in the NBA. “I’ve faced extreme racism so when ya know people saying words or getting caught on camera or excuse me audio, it’s not that big of a deal to me,” Barnes said. “It didn’t necessarily surprise me. To me I just thought that Donald Sterling was the only one dumb enough to get caught. But there is definitely owners that still have the same views or mentality and that’s kind of just that good ol’ boy generation.”
July 1, 2020 | 4:41 pm EDT Update
Mike Vorkunov: Patrick Ewing told SiriusXM NBA Radio he’s feeling good after recovering from COVID-19. Said he had a fever, weakness, and shortness of breath. “I was doing everything that was being said — wearing my mask, social distance, keep away from others — and I still caught it.”
“Going forward as to how it relates to this team and the league, I’m 100% backing Black teammates, Black coaches, anybody who I’ve never had the opportunity to live the life they have, to experience the things they do,” Caruso said Wednesday on a video conference call after a workout at the team’s practice facility. “Part of my role as the white guy on the team and a white guy in the league is understanding and realizing I’m never going to understand what they actually go through … but being there to support them and be a crutch for them to lean on whenever they need it.”
Caruso said he was impressed listening to Lakers legend and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during a video conference call that the Hall of Famer had with his teammates early last month. The conversation left Caruso wanting to do his part for change and to keep the moment going strong. “Like I said from my perspective of being a white guy in a predominately Black league, just tell the truth,” he said. “Tell what’s going on, be an advocate for the people and be a voice for the people that can’t be heard. It’s a long-run game. This isn’t going to change in a month, probably won’t get changed in a year. It’s going to be time and time again where you’re going to have to step up, be courageous, use your voice and try to make an impact and change lives for the better.”
Even though the Lakers officially signed veteran guard J.R. Smith on Wednesday, Caruso said he’ll be ready to fill any void when called upon. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.1 assists in 58 games. He shot 35.5% from the three-point range, 49.6% from the field and displayed an all-around skill set that included solid defense. “I’m not sure if I’m going to be the sole provider of everything that Avery did,” Caruso said. “That’s a lot to ask for just because of how good he is at what he does. But I’m definitely going to be ready to fill part of that gap and that need.”
In April, when associate research scientist in epidemiology Anne Wyllie and her team at Yale released a potentially seminal preprint on saliva testing for SARS-CoV-2, their inboxes exploded. Their results suggested that using saliva samples could be more sensitive than results from the widely used nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs.
One day in mid-May, the NBA emailed. They wanted to talk. Robby Sikka, vice president of basketball performance and technology for the Minnesota Timberwolves and a physician, sent the note, sparking a month of Zoom meetings and collaborative calls that occasionally stretched into the early hours of morning. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association — busy plotting out the logistics of a potential return to competition — soon hatched a plan with Yale researchers to verify their saliva-based test, which is called SalivaDirect.
Frequent testing — and the infrastructure to support it — presents an enticing research opportunity for scientists. The partnership allows NBA players, coaches and staff who opt-in to supplement their required testing regimen with an extra step that will help bring SalivaDirect closer to public use. Grubaugh said that their team is preparing to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration with the goal of making the test ready for public use by as early as mid-July. Comparing saliva test results to those that originate from the NBA’s regular testing will help validate the effectiveness of SalivaDirect.
July 1, 2020 | 4:29 pm EDT Update
Despite two rough years, the Cavs still view him as their best — and most impactful — player. The league sees him in a different way — an oft-injured 31-year-old forward with a bloated contract whose best basketball is in the past and may become unhappy in certain situations. The trade offers have reflected that. Until his value, league-wide and internally, more closely aligns, it’s hard to see a trade.
The Cavs were eager to make him the offensive focal point once again. Privately, they were predicting a “monster” season under new head coach John Beilein. It was a chance for Love to recoup his value and start living up to his contract. Things didn’t go according to plan. Love clashed with Beilein, grew frustrated with the team’s lack of competitiveness and college environment, outwardly pouted when things turned acrimonious and wanted a trade.
There was also the game in Toronto around New Year’s when Love pounded the bench and momentarily pulled himself from the game. According to sources close to Love, that was a breaking point, letting his trade desire be known to those around him. That moment also led to Love being fined and lashing out at Beilein and the organization for the improper way the fine was delivered.
Jason Quick: Terry Stotts said the thinking behind signing G Jaylen Adams was to help the team in practices leading up to the games in Orlando. Felt team was deep at wing, but could be exposed at G if injury to Dame or CJ.
Let’s flash forward 5 years from now — what role in the NBA do you expect to fill? Is there a specific player that you admire and would like to have a career comparable to? Cassius Stanley: I’d like to be a contributing player on a championship team. That’s my goal for five years from now. Individual accolades are great, but they are all opinion-based and voted on, so you don’t have any control over them. I can control how I contribute, how well I play, and the effort I put in. I look at Zach LaVine and Russell Westbrook and I study their games. Their size and athleticism are very comparable to mine. I try to bring the same level of tenacity and aggression as Russell does and I like the way that Zach uses his athleticism to create space and finish plays.
Although you just finished your freshman year, you will be turning 21 on August 18th, an age that is more common for upperclassmen. Is this something that NBA teams should be concerned about? Cassius Stanley: No, I don’t think teams should be concerned about that at all. It’s a fact that star players like Michael Jordan, Paul George, Steph Curry, and a long list of other guys came out after a couple of years or more of school and I’m coming out after just one year. I don’t believe that just because there have been certain players like LeBron or Kobe who came out when they were 17 or 18 that it’s the only model that will work in order to achieve success. I believe that for me to come out to be a 21-year-old rookie, I’ll be able to compete immediately. I’m not going to be a long-term developmental player.
Cassius Stanley: I would definitely like to add more weight. Right now I’m about 202, and that’s about where I was during the season. For the next level, I’d like to get my playing weight up to about 210 for my first couple of years in the league. I’m strong and I have dense bones, so I think I could put on a little bit more weight. It’s not really about the number for me, though. It’s more about how I feel, my ability to run the right way, and explode. Actually, going into my senior year of high school I tried to gain weight and I did, I was pretty heavy, but it wasn’t comfortable for me at all so I dropped that weight pretty quickly.
July 1, 2020 | 4:23 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: Kings PG De’Aaron Fox also said he knew cutting his hair would be a big deal to fans. He said he planned on doing it after the season – says he doesn’t miss it at all.