The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Florida, enabling them to participate in a mini-training camp and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources told ESPN on Thursday. The details are still being hammered out, and teams continue to push for an alternative plan that would enable them to hold mini-camps within their local markets and to explore the idea of establishing regional sites where teams could scrimmage against each other.
Cuban: “I hope for the NBA and I hope not for other sports, for obvious reasons. I’ve always been a proponent of starting on Christmas Day because that’s when we go to broadcast television. Whether it’s Christmas Day or possibly a little earlier, because part of the thought process is hopefully there’s a vaccine by then, and I’m one of these people that’s very confident that there will be. The science geek in me just reading it thinks that it’s highly likely that there will be. Now the question is the distribution of it and the more time we buy for distribution of the vaccine, the more likely when we start next season there’s an opportunity to not just have some fans but more fans than we otherwise might expect.”
Jim Eichenhofer: One minor note, not sure if it's been brought up elsewhere, but #NBA appears to have made sure no team that could appear in the play-in round is playing Aug. 14. Since play-in round is potentially Aug. 15 and 16, avoids possibility of someone having to play 3 games in 3 days
Michael Singer: From the Nuggets (this is the game vs. the Raptors): "The tip-off time for each team’s last seeding game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13 or 14, will be determined at a later date in order to provide the most compelling matchups to a national audience."
Tim Reynolds: Disney restart breakdown: One back-to-back per team Games as early as 12:30 on weekends, 1 p.m. on weekdays. Games starting as late as 9 p.m. No games closer than four hours apart in the same arena. Ladies and gentlemen, the NBA is back.
Tim Reynolds: Miami would have had the easiest schedule in the NBA down the stretch. The Heat now have the fourth-hardest schedule in the seeding games -- when taking into account only the 22 teams remaining this season. Records against the other eight not included.
Tim Reynolds: Using that metric -- counting only the games involving the 22 teams left -- here's who has the hardest schedule in the seeding round ... 1. Denver 2. Toronto 3. Lakers 4. Heat 5. Blazers ... and the easiest 18. Celtics 19. Nets 20. Magic 21. 76ers 22. Pelicans
Bobby Marks: The 88 seeding games will count toward the regular season statistics. However, for players with bonuses in their contract, games as March 11 will be used. Players on the 8 non-Orlando teams would have been at a disadvantage.
The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV for the “seeding games,” which will be played July 30 – Aug. 14 to tip off the resumption of the 2019-20 season. The 22 teams participating in the season restart will play eight seeding games each at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
During the season restart, there will be a maximum of seven seeding games per day across three venues at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Each team will be designated as the home team in four seeding games and the visiting team in four seeding games. The tip-off time for each team’s last seeding game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13 or 14, will be determined at a later date in order to provide the most compelling matchups to a national audience.
Shams Charania: Sources: Travel dates for 22 NBA teams to Orlando: - July 7: Nets, Nuggets, Magic, Suns, Jazz, Wizards - July 8: Celtics, Mavericks, Clippers, Grizzlies, Heat, Pelicans, Thunder, Kings - July 9: Rockets, Pacers, Lakers, Bucks, 76ers, Trail Blazers, Spurs, Raptors
While the renewal program for existing season ticket-holders got going all the way back in January, the Utah Jazz organization has just started reaching out to potential new customers over the past few days about the possibility of buying ticket packages for games at Vivint Smart Home Arena for next season.
“Actually, the vast majority of NBA teams are on sale with tickets for next season,” said Chris Barney, the Jazz’s Executive Vice President of Ticketing. “We certainly want to be sensitive to the scenario we’re in. We’ve been very, very happy about the results we’ve seen over the first few days.”
Is there anything you would have changed about the playoff format or the starting date for the 2021-22 NBA season? Mark Cuban: There is no perfect format. We could tweak it here or there, but I think we ended up with a solution that will definitely work. In terms of the starting day for next season, my preference is Christmas Day, but am OK with any time after Thanksgiving. With companies and schools changing their holiday schedule to effectively combine Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks as a means of reducing risk, I’m hopeful the NBA can use that time to not only start the season, but also to start to introduce fans to a home schedule. Again, it’s purely a hope.
Tim Reynolds: Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals is scheduled for Sept. 30 -- exactly one year to the day after media day for most teams, the de facto start of camp for this season.
Vincent Goodwill: Yahoo sources: NBA playoffs scheduled to begin on Aug.17. Friends and family can arrive on Aug 30. Conference Finals begin Sept 15. NBA Finals will begin Sept 30.
Shams Charania: Resumed 2019-20 NBA schedule for preseason: July 22-29: Teams will play three scrimmage games against other NBA teams residing in their same hotel.
Ira Winderman: Adam Silver, on NBA schedule, says of next season, "Very tentatively we'd be looking to start next season in early December." Compares quick turnaround to those returning from Olympics and international competitions in previous years
Shams Charania: Sources: NBA's expected restart dates: - July 30-Aug. 14: Seeding games - Aug.15-16: Play-in tournaments - Aug. 17: Playoffs begin - Aug. 30: Family/guests of teams arrive - Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Conf. Semifinals - Sept. 15-Sept. 28: Conf. Finals - Sept. 30-Oct. 13: NBA Finals
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA has instructed teams of full training camp timeline, including July 9-29 in Orlando with three intersquad scrimmages, sources tell ESPN. Again, season re-starts on July 30.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Players traveling outside of the U.S. need to report by June 15 to team markets -- rest of players need to arrive by June 22, per sources.
Shams Charania: Health and safety: The NBA's required coronavirus testing window for teams: June 23-30, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Erik Horne: Presti on who the Thunder will play in Orlando: “I don’t have hard information on what it is. I do think it will look something like the schedule we had remaining, but you have other factors (teams needing to play additional games).”
– The NBPA told players 2020-21 season starting on Dec. 1 is “unlikely” and plans to negotiate the date. – The NBPA informed players today that NBA/NBPA will conduct coronavirus testing every night, likely mouth swabs/light nasal swabs and not the full invasive nasal swab. Minimum seven days quarantine for a player if positive. – There could be crowd noise via NBA 2K video game sounds, but the NBA and NBPA is still discussing creative opportunities – Players are expected to return to full paychecks this summer, after taking a 25 percent reduction in May – There is a proposed 35-person travel party limit – There is an expected three-hour practice window for teams, with two courts and weight rooms in the convention center
Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA’s tentative Nov. 10 training camp/Dec. 1 season opener targets for 2020-21 season surfaced as a quick-turnaround to many, including NBPA executive director Michele Roberts: “I was surprised to see it,” she tells ESPN. Those dates are likely to require negotiation with union.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Many of dates the NBA shared with teams today -- including Draft Lottery, Draft -- are considered tentative. The NBA and NBPA have a long list of financial and compeititve items to negotiate for the 2020-21 season, included with a Nov. 10 camp opening off an October 12 Game 7.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Some preliminary expectations on Orlando format, per sources: 16-day regular season - 5-to-6 games per day. Each team expected to play one back-to-back among its eight regular-season games. NBA Finals format expected to include games every other day during best-of-seven series.
There will be up to seven games per day played over roughly three weeks during the August regular season, which the NBA has branded "seeding games," and it is likely there will be weekday afternoon playoff games during the the first round. Sources say the league will use three different facilities at first to stage games -- The Arena, HP Field House and Visa Athletic Center, all at the Wide World of Sports Complex. As things progress, it will be reduced to two sites and then one.
Harrison Wind: So if the season does resume on July 31, there will have been 142 days in between games. There were 112 days in between Game 6 of the 2020 Finals and the first preseason game of the 2019-20 season.
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA informed the Board of Governors of scheduled dates: - Training camp: June 30, July 7 travel to Orlando - 2019-20 season: July 31 - Free agency: Oct. 18 - 2020-21 targets: Nov. 10 training camp, Dec. 1 opening night (can remain fluid)
Mark Cuban offered his predictions on ESPN’s “The Jump”. First: Aug. 1 will likely be the latest date the NBA could restart its season without significantly hampering future seasons, Cuban said. To calculate his timeline, Cuban “works backward” from the 2020-21 season, which he is in favor of starting on Christmas, rather than in late October under the league’s traditional calendar.
“We can start playing in August, for that matter, because we don’t have all the travel restrictions,” Cuban said. “Everyone [will be] in probably one location. You don’t have to fly across the country, give everybody one day off. You can play multiple games in one day. You can compress it in ways we never were able to before, so I don’t think there’s a drop-dead date. … Starting by Aug. 1 in order to make it, so that gives us plenty of time.”
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is the latest NBA figure to promote the idea of permanently moving the start of the season to Christmas Day. "I've been saying that for 15 years," Cuban said on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "And the reason I've been getting shot down is, there's this thing called HUT (households using televisions). And during the summer, that drops. ... In the past, that was a big deal. So you wanted to end (the NBA season) by June so you could maximize the people watching TV. "But ... TV's changed."
Mark Cuban believes the NBA can still salvage its 2019-20 season, despite it being suspended for two months and counting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Dallas Mavericks owner pointed to Dec. 25 as the start date for next season and then said you just have to work backward for a potential timeline to resume this season. Most teams, Cuban said, would not be playing an extended schedule as there’s a limited number of teams that would advance through the playoffs.
“How much of an offseason do we need for the draft, workouts and guys to rest?” Cuban said during an interview on ESPN 103.3 FM on Monday. “Worst-case — we kind of squished the schedule and started late July, early August. That’s just me speculating. Go play a few warm-up games to finish out the season and finalize playoff positioning, then play the playoffs.”
Simply put, Cuban just wants the sport to return in some fashion. He believes the level of play will be just as good, if not better, than what NBA fans saw coming out of the 2011 lockout. “Anything we show is going to be better than what we have right now,” Cuban said. “It’ll be good enough, right? We just want our sports. We just want to root for the Mavs, the Cowboys, the Stars, the Rangers, etc. If it’s not perfect, I don’t think anybody is going to mind.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Silver told players that he still hoped that the playoffs would include a 7-game series in every round. He told players that those series could move faster without the need for travel, staying in a single site. Orlando and Vegas still tops.
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Adam Silver acknowledged there would be a “series of bad options” to decide on pertaining to teams on bubble of making playoffs. He couldn’t guarantee those teams would have a chance to earn a playoff berth if hiatus extends too far out.
Shams Charania: Either way, the NBA is planning for many scenarios — including targeting a Christmas Day start to the 2020-21 season, sources tell me.
Charania: The NBA regular season is approximately 80 percent complete, depending upon where each team is in its schedule. From what I’m told, the league was in line to generate nearly $9 billion in basketball-related income, and owners and team presidents estimate that canceling the rest of the season would result in $1-to-2 billion in losses. The NBA and its players agreed to reduce paychecks by 25 percent starting May 15, essentially serving as a reserve for if and when play resumes, and players can receive that amount back.
As ownership support grows for the idea, Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA Board of Governors continued discussions Friday about delaying the start of the 2020-2021 season until December, sources told ESPN. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA's thinking and planning has progressed on the idea independent of whether the 2019-2020 season is resumed and completed, sources said.
For the NBA, the crux of the idea to delay the start of next season centers on the ability to buy more time to get fans back into arenas for the most possible games next season, sources said. There are no imminent plans to make a decision on the calendar, and this discussion will continue, sources said.
As the uncertainty around the pandemic continues, the NBA is anticipating a number of potential obstacles in immediately returning fans to its arenas in the coming months and year. "If you start in December, that doesn't mean the people are coming back in December, but maybe they're back by March," one member of the board of governors told ESPN on Friday.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Among the discussion topics today on the call: The merits of moving back the start of the 2020-2021 until December, sources said. Part of that ongoing converation surrounds the opportunity a delay could give NBA teams to get more fans in arenas for more games next season.
There's support for a 2020-2021 season that would start in December and extend through late July or August, sources said. Silver has been preparing teams for the possibility of a delayed start to next season, which would potentially address the league's longer-range concerns, whether this season is completed or not.
Silver has repeatedly told teams he remains determined for the season to culminate with a champion. Between now and then, if the league office had any doubts that decision-making would become painstaking and polarizing during these times, this past weekend reminded them of the scrutiny that awaits every decision. The process of simply reopening practice facilities for players to do brief, individual workouts turned into something of a back-and-forth between league and front-office executives.
Silver said on April 17 in a conference call with reporters, “All I can say is we’re still at a point where we don’t have enough information to make a decision,” and that comment, according to a person familiar the situation, still stands.
For now, the NBA is still sorting out possible venues. The MGM Grand has been one of several suitors pitching a plan to host the league -- and perhaps the WNBA, too -- within three adjacent hotels, sources said. Some are proposing pod ideas spread across different regions. Team practice facilities have been discussed. The possibility of Disney World in Orlando, where there are basketball facilities and hotels, has gained momentum.
For a time, Las Vegas was the most popular idea for a proposed resumption of the NBA season: a bubble city of teams grinding out the playoffs within a quarantine of connected casino hotels and arenas. As time has passed, those talking with NBA commissioner Adam Silver find him still needing to be convinced Vegas is the best idea. For some of the league's most influential veteran star players, that's a reassuring notion because they're concerned about some younger teammates struggling with the patience required to properly fortify a bubble environment in Vegas.
According to people close to league discussions, the NBA’s planning committee, which features several team general managers, has been pitching the idea to start games around Christmas for quite some time. The idea stems from a variety of factors, including coaches and players complaining about too many games in a week, to lack of practice time, early ratings being impacted, and perhaps one of the most significant issues plaguing the NBA before the coronavirus pandemic: load management and rest.
The NBA has already discussed an in-season tournament if play can resume this summer, which Silver said requires more dialogue, but also added would be implemented at some point. One NBA executive said this is the opportunity to explore the concept for at least for one year, in what could be spectator-free arenas. The executive, who spoke to CNBC on condition of autonomy as the individual is not authorized to talk about the matter, suggested opening a new season via a tournament on Christmas.
According to one top-ranking league official, the NBA has explored concepts of concluding final games in Las Vegas, as the tournament would emulate famous overseas basketball cups like the Copa del Rey in Spain. In Las Vegas, the NBA already has built-in business relationships, and could recover some of the lost revenue via sponsorships and gambling dollars associated with a tournament, the executive said, adding a proposed sponsorship slogan for the one-and-done format. “The NBA Cup, where every game is a Game 7,” the individual said.
Barkley’s concerns are well founded, which is why, according to sources primed on the ongoing talks, the hope is that immediate family members would be able to accompany their NBA-playing relatives to Las Vegas.
“There (are) enough luxury hotels to accommodate the players and their families, which would remove any concerns with the egos involved with the players as it relates to accommodations,” one prominent agent who’s talked with players and agents about the proposed plan said Wednesday. “… The players want to play, and by allowing them the option to bring immediate family members, we eliminate their desire to want to leave the city.”
It’s been over a month since the NBA suspended its season because of the coronavirus threat. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the hard part about the NBA returning will be trying to have fans in attendance. “It’s no question that’s the hard part. Because when are people going to feel confident enough to go to big gatherings? It’s going to be difficult to start off with 25 people let alone 15,000," Cuban said in an interview with TMZ. "We’re just going to have to defer to the scientists, the doctors who will tell us what we need to do to get the arenas in shape to be able to accept people and for those people to have confidence.
Based on the best current estimates, though, four to five weeks for teams to fully reintegrate their players is likely to be the longest warm-up period that would be granted since it is widely believed that the N.B.A. would like to stage at least a few regular-season games before moving into the playoffs, to try to satisfy agreements with regional television partners but also to give all 30 teams a chance to participate.
The N.B.A. has repeatedly made it clear that it needs the approval of government and public health officials to resume operations. If you wish to maintain an optimistic tone amid the mounting pessimism in league circles and imagine such approval could be granted as early as June 1, that would still mean nearly three full months of inactivity for N.B.A. players. David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, neatly summed up the challenges posed by such a lengthy shutdown during a recent conference call with reporters. “I think there would be a pretty unanimous sentiment that the longer we’re out,” Griffin said, “the longer we’re going to need.”
Speaking Monday night on an Instagram Live session with Cayleigh Griffin and television partner AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Morey said: People aren’t going to be back in NBA shape. My guess — and this is up to the commissioner and the plans they’re putting together — is we’re going to have to shorten any plans to a tighter window than people are going to be comfortable with. The reality is, it’s not going to make that big of a difference. You want to get the quality [of play] high enough, but because everyone’s going to be dealing the same ramp up [in activity], there won’t be any relative advantage developed between the teams. Maybe even the first couple of games aren’t perfect, but both teams are going to be dealing with the same thing. … We’re all going to have to do our best in a probably shortened time period.
Various ideas have been floated by players and executives. One is to consider using a sprawling casino property in Las Vegas, where everything could be held under one roof. Others have suggested playing in the Bahamas, where a ballroom could be converted into a playing court specifically for broadcast. There has even been talk of taking over a college campus in the Midwest, where reported cases of COVID-19 are lower for the moment.
As COVID-19, the coronavirus, spreads across the U.S., the NBA is preparing for the possibility of playing a summer schedule for the first time in league history. There is resounding ownership support for finding a way to finish the season, NBA officials told SI.com, even if that means re-starting the season in late June, even if that pushes the Finals into September. Some estimates have the NBA losing as much as $1 billion in a lost season, an eye popping number team owners desperately want to bring down.
The NBA could also test elements of its planned in-season tournament, which Silver said he “strongly” believes will be incorporated in the coming years. NBA sources told CNBC the league has already floated the idea of using Las Vegas as the final location for a possible in-season tournament.
“The only reason we haven’t played games after June 12 in the past is because our TV partners [see] HUT’s—homes using television—drop significantly,” Cuban said in a recent interview. “Well the TV landscape has changed dramatically over the last three-four years.” The conventional thinking: the weather gets warmer, fewer people watch television, ratings plummet. And they do. But some television executives see any ratings drop reflecting the lack of effort often put into summer programming as the timing of it. Broadcast networks pull top rated scripted shows off the air in the spring and bring them back in the fall.
Several players told SI.com that they would be open to a summer schedule, provided it resulted in a boost in revenue. “Money talks,” texted one veteran player. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in 2024. The NBA’s rights deals expire in 2025, creating, perhaps, a window for the league to explore a change.
The league is on hold with the rest of the world because of the coronavirus. There is nothing close to a set return date for the NBA -- and any time there is a suspension in play, an unplanned round of negotiations typically results. "The NBA and the union are going to have to negotiate when they come back," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said on his podcast. "They're going to have to open the collective bargaining agreement for simple things like changing the league year."
As one league insider cautioned me, we shouldn’t assume next year’s schedule will necessarily change as a result of this year. While all of us in the peanut gallery are jonesing to push the schedule back, that requires a massive undertaking from the league side at a time when it is already in the midst of another massive undertaking. The NBA could also do everything I outlined in this story and still kick off 2020-21 more or less on time this fall. If that’s the case, however, then that Labor Day timeframe becomes even more of a hard deadline for this season to end.
Team executives seem to be warming to the idea of a December start, though their evolving opinions may be due to necessity, depending on how long the wait is until games are played. It could be a good time to experiment, though. As mentioned earlier, installing a postseason play-in tournament to determine the playoffs was discussed. The playoffs could change formats to reduce the number of games in a series, which Rockets general manager Daryl Morey proposed in the past. It would be a way for the league to test-drive nontraditional ideas without a long-term commitment.
Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin recently proposed starting and ending the NBA season two months than they currently do in order to avoid footballl. Due to the NBA suspending the 19-20 season because of COVID-19, the league may be forced to adopt "I even had one team president, who I respect, who I think has some level of influence in the league said to me the other day that he never really liked that Koonin idea, but the more he thinks about it now, the more it does intrigue him," said Adrian Wojnarowski.
Some key N.B.A. figures welcome an experiment with radical changes to the schedule, such as contesting the N.B.A. finals in August, pushing free agency into September and starting the 2020-21 season on Christmas Day. It is hardly unanimous, but there is a faction eager to turn the delay forced upon the league by the coronavirus outbreak into an unexpected testing ground.
The ever-growing status of N.B.A. free agency as a huge July hit has inevitably led some teams to wonder how popular the biggest playoff games could be if staged later in the summer rather than in June, thus pushing the draft/free agency/summer league trifecta all the way into September.
Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin has a plan to increase the NBA's ratings: start and end the season two months later. Koonin spoke Friday afternoon at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston on a panel about possible changes to the league's schedule.
Under Koonin's proposal, the start of the season would shift from mid-October to mid-December, after the college football season has completed its regular season and has begun its bowl season. More important, the shift would cause the NBA to avoid having to compete with two months of the NFL's regular season, as it currently does in the first two-and-a-half months before the "unofficial" start to the league's calendar on Christmas Day.
Meanwhile, the NBA Finals would take place sometime in August rather than June, with the draft and free agency to come after that. That would again allow the NBA to dominate more of the summer months, when it is only going up against Major League Baseball, instead of fighting with football for territory. "A big piece is you don't have to reinvent the wheel to enhance ratings," Koonin said. "Sometimes, moving away from competition is a great way to grow ratings.”
More important than Koonin proposing the change, though, is that Evan Wasch, the NBA's senior vice president of strategy and analytics, said the league was open to such an idea -- as well as others that could reshape how the NBA's regular season plays out, as well as when it does. "We certainly have no issue with reconsidering the calendar," Wasch said. "To Steve's point, you have to think about the other stakeholders. They need to get more comfortable with the Finals in August, rather than June, where traditionally the household viewership is a lot lower.”
Mark Cuban: Put aside the 78 games because that’s a different issue and it’s not a big deal one way or the other. You can make up four games in terms of a play-in or whatever. I’m not necessarily opposed to 78 games, I just have to see the specifics. But when you feel like you need to have an in-season tournament because you feel it’s needed to make the start of a season or the early-grind-it-out parts of a season interesting, you’re effectively saying that without this, the games aren’t interesting. To me, that’s never a good thing in business. You never, ever want to say, “Well, my product’s not as good this time of year as it is in that time of year, so we’re going to spice things up.” That’s not the case and that’s never good business in my mind.
Kyle Goon: From the NBA: Lakers-Clippers has been rescheduled, with four total games affected. - Bulls at Clippers, April 6 (was 8th) - Warriors at Lakers, April 7 (was 9th) - Bulls at Lakers, April 8 (was 7th) - Clippers at Lakers, April 9 (was Jan. 28) Three-in-three stretch for Lakers.
More than three weeks have passed with no announcement of a makeup date as the league deals with an uncooperative calendar. Neither the Lakers nor the Clippers have an obvious, mutual opening over the remaining regular season. To make matters worse, they must share Staples Center with the Kings and frequent special events such as concerts. A league spokesman said Thursday that no date has been finalized.
Some openings on the Lakers’ and Clippers’ schedules would inflict a three-game stretch on one or both teams. Others would require a daytime tipoff on a weekday to allow the Kings play that night. The teams could meet on April 10, shortly before the end of the regular season, but Staples Center also has a concert booked that night.
League executives could schedule the game for the day after the regular season ends, but that also poses a problem. By that time, the result could be meaningless in terms of playoff seedings for one or both teams, a situation that could lead to most if not all the starters resting on the bench. But the outcome could also affect the seeding of another Western Conference team, with its postseason fate decided by a contest played between substitutes.
The most recent version of the in-season tournament included pool play, with designated tournament games built into each team's regular schedule. The top-eight teams based on the results of pool play would then meet in a single-elimination tournament. Under the most recent proposal, all games -- including pool play -- would fall between Christmas and the week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Spruell said. The league has considered using a 40-minute format for games in the elimination portion of the tournament, Spruell said. Given the outcome of the All-Star Game on Sunday, the league will also discuss the possibility of using an Elam Ending-style target score in those elimination games, Spruell said.
Jared Dudley: Will be done next December! Best teams will play each other.. will help the ratings! Big money prize for the top 2 teams in the finals
Mark Medina: Adam Silver still optimistic there will be a mid-season tournament. But nothing seems imminent
Eric Walden: Silver clarifies that talks of an in-season tournament are neither dead nor dormant. Said there are further discussions ongoing with players and media about the details, and “strongly” believes an in-season tourney and a play-in tourney will eventually both happen.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday shed light on his aspirations to create an NBA Cup to run through November and December. The idea was first floated in 2016 but has gained traction in recent months with a proposal to cut the regular season to 78 games to make room for an in-season tournament.
"It's a fairly dramatic change from the way U.S. schedules have worked historically," Silver said. "So it's not the change we want to make lightly. And so we're deep into discussions right now with our 30 teams about the right way to innovate and integrate those kinds of changes into our regular season. In fact, as we went down that road, the thinking initially was we would only do it for our 75th anniversary, which is the 2021-22 season."
ESPN reported that the NBA is “closing in” on this second bubble, which NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said last week would have to meet the same safety protocols as the one created in Orlando for the 22-team restart. The most recent conversations have centered on a mini-training camp and subsequent games, which would be similar to summer league. According to sources, numerous details are still being determined, significant hurdles remain, an official decision hasn’t been made and the second bubble needs approval from the Players Association, which isn’t guaranteed.
If not a second bubble, which would consist of about two weeks of practice and then four games for each team, the Cavs would be satisfied with OTAs, mini-camp in Cleveland or regional scrimmages against the Bulls, Pistons or even New York Knicks. “Whatever it is, as long as we can work with our guys,” one member of the organization told cleveland.com.
Steve Popper: According to a source Knicks were not on the call – already on a previously scheduled coach interview – but remain skeptical about playing in a second bubble in Chicago.
The league is preparing to restart the interrupted 2019-20 season in what has been dubbed a “bubble” at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando. “I don’t think any of us know what to do to stop it, I’m just hoping when we get to the bubble, it becomes the safest place in America,” said Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.
Critics will say this year’s NBA champion will be in the books with an asterisk. Rivers says they should get a gold star for the mental and emotional strength it will take to survive Orlando’s “bubble” for the better part of three months without their family. “Use the Navy SEALs as an example. They get deployed. It’s very similar to the way I’m looking at it for our players. Feel like that we’re getting deployed for a mission in Orlando,” Rivers said.
Rivers, whose father was a Chicago police officer, reiterated the need for police reform. He said coaches and players today have a platform as big as any time in history because of social media. “I’ve seen too many protests where everyone wears a badge or a sign and then it goes away. This is not going away this time, I really believe it,” Rivers said, crediting a youth movement in the push for social equality.
With the desire still strong among the eight teams not invited to the NBA’s restart to avoid an eight-month layoff between formal group activities, Chicago has emerged as a potential landing spot for a second “bubble” environment, sources confirmed. Significant hurdles remain for the eight teams to gather in one city, but sources told NBC Sports Chicago that Wintrust Arena has emerged as a potential host for the group activities if those hurdles are cleared. The arena is connected to a hotel, which would make meeting the strict safety protocols that the league and players association desire more feasible.
A conference call with seven of the eight general managers from teams not headed to Orlando occurred Thursday. There remains varying levels of interest in the second bubble scenario, which a source said would feature at least a week-long training camp followed by scrimmages against other teams. All teams, including the Bulls, left out of the Orlando restart have expressed desire for some sort of formal offseason activities. Some have voiced a desire to hold mini training camps in their respective markets, with perhaps regional scrimmages, a source said. For instance, the Bulls could play the Cavaliers or Pistons.
If the hurdles are cleared to create a second bubble situation, participation would be voluntary, a source said. Given that players have opted out of the Orlando restart, it’s fair to wonder how many veteran players or free agents would play in what essentially would be a glorified summer league.
Sam Amick: Re: today’s ESPN report, source says the NBA focused solely on Chicago today as a possible site for a second campus during today’s call with teams not heading to Orlando. Second source with knowledge of the league’s view cautioned that it’s not close
Tom Haberstroh: Talked to an executive on the call this morning among the 7 teams discussing rough parameters of a 2nd bubble scenario. The source was blindsided by today’s report. “I’m shocked. There was definitely no consensus.” Another source: “I’d be surprised if it happens.”
Enes Kanter: The whole world knows what I stand for This is what I will be putting on the back of my jersey during rest of the @NBA season My jersey will represent the people & countries through out the ‘WHOLE WORLD’ who are fighting for their rights & their freedom Never Give Up @CNN
Daniel Wallach: NEW: County of Alameda files a $142K lien against the police officer who sued Raptors president Masai Ujiri for assaulting him during last year’s NBA Finals celebration. County seeks offset for amounts paid to officer as workers comp benefits claimed from same incident.
Ian Begley: Knicks were not on call today about ‘second bubble’ because they had a previously scheduled interview with a coach, source with knowledge of club’s thinking told SNY. Knicks have been in close communication with NBA, other GMs about any further plans involving 8 teams not in ORL
Marc Berman: Knicks reportedly were only one of 8 teams not on call regarding proposal to have Chicago bubble in September for mini-camps, games. Told Knicks don’t care for games and would want just their young players. Their preference is to start training camp early after draft.
James Edwards III: Breaking vacation code to say the #Pistons have pushed for some type of setup like the one close to finalized one order to have team structure for young players after such a long layoff. I, personally, would really be surprised if this stuff is televised.
Sarah Todd: Niang said he’s looking forward to getting back to hooping and said he’s glad the Utah Jazz have the first game. Pelicans are always a good matchup and it will be nice to see Favors as a friendly face and to get game one out of the way before anyone else
Darren Wolfson: Former Hopkins HS & Arizona star Zeke Nnaji had a recent interview w/ the #Rockets, a team currently w/o a 2020 pick. Next up for Nnaji: the Golden St. #Warriors next week. He’s been training hard at @impactbball in Vegas, able to pick the brains of NBA vets A. Johnson & C. Wood.
Multiple team sources said union leader Michele Roberts has been steadfast in her insistence that the non-playoff teams follow the same protocol as the 22 teams who will be quarantined in Orlando and competing for the NBA championship. Commissioner Adam Silver, confirmed those who were on the call, supports Roberts on this issue.
Some teams have pushed for a two-week delay before signing off on the second bubble, as concerns over the number of NBA players testing positive for the coronavirus increases and the number of cases spike in Florida. “A few of us would like to see how things go in Orlando,” one team official told ESPN. Other teams feel a two-week delay would potentially torpedo chances of the bubble altogether. “Look how long it’s taken to work out all the details for Orlando,” one team GM said. “We don’t have that kind of time.”
KC Johnson: Regarding the potential second bubble in Chicago, this scenario would need to be agreed to by the players association. Work remains on that front, I’m told. If hurdles get cleared, Wintrust Arena makes sense from logistical standpoint because it’s connected to a hotel.
Chris Fedor: I’m told the second bubble idea still needs to be approved by the players association. There are details to be worked out. The early word, according to sources, is it wouldn’t be mandatory.
Bobby Marks: Interested to see how the NBA would deal with free agents on the 8 non-Orlando teams when it comes to a second bubble. Over 40 players that could become free agents in mid-October. Golden State is the only team with their full roster intact.
Bobby Marks: Suggestion would be to expand rosters to 20 like training camp. This would benefit players that finished the season in the G-League and protect teams if there are free agent defections.
Second bubble in September for bottom eight teams?
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, enabling mini-training camps and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources tell ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.
Sarah Todd: Mitchell noted his fears over returning to play, especially where injury is concerned because he has a contract situation. I’ll note that the situation is an available extension from the Jazz. If he wanted to leave Utah then there would be no contract situation this summer.
Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell said that he wishes he could be out protesting and on the front lines of the BLM movement rather than in the NBA bubble but there’s a lot at stake and he’s hoping to use the opportunity to be heard
Jason Jones: Bagley said he’s focused on getting stronger and his 3-point shot. Said he’s up to 240 pounds and doesn’t feel he’s lost any of his speed.
Gina Mizell: Deandre Ayton on the Orlando restart: “It’s a little window to make the playoffs and make some history. That’s all that’s on our mind. We’re young and hungry, and we’re ready to play.” Are the #Suns also scrappy? Working to confirm.
Kellan Olson: Deandre Ayton on the Suns’ mentality coming into this: “We ain’t come to play games. Y’all can be in front of the cameras and smiling. We (are) smiling, but we coming to tear y’all’s heads off in a minute.”
The coronavirus can’t stop Spencer Dinwiddie from needling Knicks fans. Quarantining since his recent positive test, the Nets guard responded Thursday to a picture circulating on social media of Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. In that selfie, Robinson is wearing what appears to be a custom-made shirt that shows him blocking Dinwiddie’s shot. Dinwiddie, who designs his own sneakers with images and messages, then wrote on Twitter: “I would’ve put em on a shoe, but ima need him to not lead the league in fouls before I do that.”
Eric Walden: Donovan doesn’t view his on-court issues with Rudy as problematic: “There’s gonna be tension, there’s gonna be back-and-forth, it’s always gonna happen” on teams with two star players. Added that he was frustrated the story about him and Rudy detracted from what other players did
Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell said that he was overcome with disappointment when negative comments popped up on the Utah Jazz BLM post and his Juneteenth post. Said that seeing the same people who cheer for the team say things that hurt was not okay which is why he wasn’t quiet on it
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel said he’s hoping not to play Anthony Davis at the five more than the Lakers were doing prior. He likes Dwight and JaVale handling the center spot by committee. He says if Dwight sits out, we may see Cacok, Kostas, Markieff or even Kuz at the five more.
Donovan Mitchell admits he wasn't happy with Rudy Gobert
Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell said that it’s no secret that he wasn’t happy with Rudy when he tested positive for COVID-19 but that he’s ready to move on and stop talking about it and is disappointed that it was all a distraction from the team
Tim Reynolds: Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell says he wishes the attention wouldn’t be on who scores 30 or 40 and who wins games at Disney. The attention, he insists, “should be on Breonna Taylor,” the Black Lives Matter movement and the need for societal change.
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel on what seeing LeBron and AD in the building working out does for him: “Excitement and confidence … watching them work, and seeing what they’re capable of doing, it gives me a great deal of confidence about what we’re about to endure.”
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on his Zoom today, said “I do have a great deal of confidence in the bubble setup. Those positive tests were something I expected.” He added that that’s why the league was testing weeks before they went down there.
Harrison Faigen: “Honestly it was fairly miserable.” -Vogel on cutting the Lakers’ traveling party down to 35 people. He says they had to leave off some people off that they feel can help them, and that they did “load up on medical personnel.” He also confirmed that they will bring 17 players.
Brandon Rahbar: Steven Adams on if he ever questioned not coming back to play in Orlando: “It didn’t cross my mind. I just didn’t think about it. Every player wants to play.”
Your name comes up often as a possible GM. Do you see yourself running a franchise someday? Kenny Smith: It’s inevitable from a basketball standpoint I will be moving on. The consumption and production of information that I’ve received, the way I’m able to relay it, and the relationships, it’s inevitable. It’s just inevitable…You’re around things. You’re privy to information for 20 years from runners to agents to general managers and owners that no one else has been privy to. No one else. Every team in the league has told me something they’ve told no one else.
Is there an NBA club trying to hire you right now? Kenny Smith: Right now we’re in a COVID-19 world. But after this 22-game thing, then the dust will clear. Because everyone’s not really sure where they are. They’re thinking, ‘Are we still where we were when we left off? Are we better? Do we have another chance since this is the start of a new season?’ Once that diminishes and goes away, my phone always rings. One day I’m going to answer and they’re going to answer back at the same time…Both parties will say yes.