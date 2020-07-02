USA Today Sports

The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second "bubbl…

4 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN
The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Florida, enabling them to participate in a mini-training camp and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources told ESPN on Thursday. The details are still being hammered out, and teams continue to push for an alternative plan that would enable them to hold mini-camps within their local markets and to explore the idea of establishing regional sites where teams could scrimmage against each other.

More on NBA Schedule

4 hours ago via wojespn
Second bubble in September for bottom eight teams?
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, enabling mini-training camps and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources tell ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.
4 days ago via SportsDay Staff @ Dallas Morning News
Mark Cuban pushing to start the season on Christmas Day
Cuban: “I hope for the NBA and I hope not for other sports, for obvious reasons. I’ve always been a proponent of starting on Christmas Day because that’s when we go to broadcast television. Whether it’s Christmas Day or possibly a little earlier, because part of the thought process is hopefully there’s a vaccine by then, and I’m one of these people that’s very confident that there will be. The science geek in me just reading it thinks that it’s highly likely that there will be. Now the question is the distribution of it and the more time we buy for distribution of the vaccine, the more likely when we start next season there’s an opportunity to not just have some fans but more fans than we otherwise might expect.”
6 days ago via Jim_Eichenhofer
6 days ago via msinger
6 days ago via ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds: Disney restart breakdown: One back-to-back per team Games as early as 12:30 on weekends, 1 p.m. on weekdays. Games starting as late as 9 p.m. No games closer than four hours apart in the same arena. Ladies and gentlemen, the NBA is back.
6 days ago via ByTimReynolds
6 days ago via ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds: Using that metric -- counting only the games involving the 22 teams left -- here's who has the hardest schedule in the seeding round ... 1. Denver 2. Toronto 3. Lakers 4. Heat 5. Blazers ... and the easiest 18. Celtics 19. Nets 20. Magic 21. 76ers 22. Pelicans
6 days ago via BobbyMarks42
6 days ago via ChrisBHaynes
https://twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/status/1276655999420526592
6 days ago via msinger
6 days ago via ShamsCharania
LA battle for NBA re-opening night
6 days ago via ShamsCharania
6 days ago via NBA.com
The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV for the “seeding games,” which will be played July 30 – Aug. 14 to tip off the resumption of the 2019-20 season. The 22 teams participating in the season restart will play eight seeding games each at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
6 days ago via NBA.com
During the season restart, there will be a maximum of seven seeding games per day across three venues at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Each team will be designated as the home team in four seeding games and the visiting team in four seeding games. The tip-off time for each team’s last seeding game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13 or 14, will be determined at a later date in order to provide the most compelling matchups to a national audience.
1 week ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Sources: Travel dates for 22 NBA teams to Orlando: - July 7: Nets, Nuggets, Magic, Suns, Jazz, Wizards - July 8: Celtics, Mavericks, Clippers, Grizzlies, Heat, Pelicans, Thunder, Kings - July 9: Rockets, Pacers, Lakers, Bucks, 76ers, Trail Blazers, Spurs, Raptors
1 week ago via ByTimReynolds
2 weeks ago via Salt Lake Tribune
2 weeks ago via Salt Lake Tribune
2 weeks ago via Steve Serby @ New York Post
Is there anything you would have changed about the playoff format or the starting date for the 2021-22 NBA season? Mark Cuban: There is no perfect format. We could tweak it here or there, but I think we ended up with a solution that will definitely work. In terms of the starting day for next season, my preference is Christmas Day, but am OK with any time after Thanksgiving. With companies and schools changing their holiday schedule to effectively combine Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks as a means of reducing risk, I’m hopeful the NBA can use that time to not only start the season, but also to start to introduce fans to a home schedule. Again, it’s purely a hope.
2 weeks ago via AdamZagoria
2 weeks ago via malika_andrews
2 weeks ago via ByTimReynolds
2 weeks ago via VinceGoodwill
Playoffs scheduled to begin on August 17
Vincent Goodwill: Yahoo sources: NBA playoffs scheduled to begin on Aug.17. Friends and family can arrive on Aug 30. Conference Finals begin Sept 15. NBA Finals will begin Sept 30.
2 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
2 weeks ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Adam Silver, on NBA schedule, says of next season, "Very tentatively we'd be looking to start next season in early December." Compares quick turnaround to those returning from Olympics and international competitions in previous years
3 weeks ago via ByTimReynolds
3 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Sources: NBA's expected restart dates: - July 30-Aug. 14: Seeding games - Aug.15-16: Play-in tournaments - Aug. 17: Playoffs begin - Aug. 30: Family/guests of teams arrive - Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Conf. Semifinals - Sept. 15-Sept. 28: Conf. Finals - Sept. 30-Oct. 13: NBA Finals
3 weeks ago via wojespn
3 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Players traveling outside of the U.S. need to report by June 15 to team markets -- rest of players need to arrive by June 22, per sources.
3 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Health and safety: The NBA's required coronavirus testing window for teams: June 23-30, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
3 weeks ago via Twitter
http://twitter.com/Stadium/status/1270091131871727616
4 weeks ago via ErikHorneOK
4 weeks ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
NBPA considers starting next season on December 1 unlikely
– The NBPA told players 2020-21 season starting on Dec. 1 is “unlikely” and plans to negotiate the date. – The NBPA informed players today that NBA/NBPA will conduct coronavirus testing every night, likely mouth swabs/light nasal swabs and not the full invasive nasal swab. Minimum seven days quarantine for a player if positive. – There could be crowd noise via NBA 2K video game sounds, but the NBA and NBPA is still discussing creative opportunities – Players are expected to return to full paychecks this summer, after taking a 25 percent reduction in May – There is a proposed 35-person travel party limit – There is an expected three-hour practice window for teams, with two courts and weight rooms in the convention center
4 weeks ago via wojespn
NBPA surprised about 2020-21 dates announced
4 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Many of dates the NBA shared with teams today -- including Draft Lottery, Draft -- are considered tentative. The NBA and NBPA have a long list of financial and compeititve items to negotiate for the 2020-21 season, included with a Nov. 10 camp opening off an October 12 Game 7.
4 weeks ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Some preliminary expectations on Orlando format, per sources: 16-day regular season - 5-to-6 games per day. Each team expected to play one back-to-back among its eight regular-season games. NBA Finals format expected to include games every other day during best-of-seven series.
4 weeks ago via BobbyMarks42
4 weeks ago via Tim Bontemps, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
There will be up to seven games per day played over roughly three weeks during the August regular season, which the NBA has branded "seeding games," and it is likely there will be weekday afternoon playoff games during the the first round. Sources say the league will use three different facilities at first to stage games -- The Arena, HP Field House and Visa Athletic Center, all at the Wide World of Sports Complex. As things progress, it will be reduced to two sites and then one.
4 weeks ago via HarrisonWind
Harrison Wind: So if the season does resume on July 31, there will have been 142 days in between games. There were 112 days in between Game 6 of the 2020 Finals and the first preseason game of the 2019-20 season.
4 weeks ago via ShamsCharania
2020-21 NBA season to start on Dec. 1?
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA informed the Board of Governors of scheduled dates: - Training camp: June 30, July 7 travel to Orlando - 2019-20 season: July 31 - Free agency: Oct. 18 - 2020-21 targets: Nov. 10 training camp, Dec. 1 opening night (can remain fluid)
1 month ago via wojespn
1 month ago via wojespn
1 month ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
Mark Cuban offered his predictions on ESPN’s “The Jump”. First: Aug. 1 will likely be the latest date the NBA could restart its season without significantly hampering future seasons, Cuban said. To calculate his timeline, Cuban “works backward” from the 2020-21 season, which he is in favor of starting on Christmas, rather than in late October under the league’s traditional calendar.
1 month ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
“We can start playing in August, for that matter, because we don’t have all the travel restrictions,” Cuban said. “Everyone [will be] in probably one location. You don’t have to fly across the country, give everybody one day off. You can play multiple games in one day. You can compress it in ways we never were able to before, so I don’t think there’s a drop-dead date. … Starting by Aug. 1 in order to make it, so that gives us plenty of time.”
2 months ago via John Chick @ The Score
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is the latest NBA figure to promote the idea of permanently moving the start of the season to Christmas Day. "I've been saying that for 15 years," Cuban said on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "And the reason I've been getting shot down is, there's this thing called HUT (households using televisions). And during the summer, that drops. ... In the past, that was a big deal. So you wanted to end (the NBA season) by June so you could maximize the people watching TV. "But ... TV's changed."
2 months ago via Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Mark Cuban believes the NBA can still salvage its 2019-20 season, despite it being suspended for two months and counting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Dallas Mavericks owner pointed to Dec. 25 as the start date for next season and then said you just have to work backward for a potential timeline to resume this season. Most teams, Cuban said, would not be playing an extended schedule as there’s a limited number of teams that would advance through the playoffs.
2 months ago via Fort Worth Star-Telegram
2 months ago via Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Simply put, Cuban just wants the sport to return in some fashion. He believes the level of play will be just as good, if not better, than what NBA fans saw coming out of the 2011 lockout. “Anything we show is going to be better than what we have right now,” Cuban said. “It’ll be good enough, right? We just want our sports. We just want to root for the Mavs, the Cowboys, the Stars, the Rangers, etc. If it’s not perfect, I don’t think anybody is going to mind.”
2 months ago via wojespn
2 months ago via ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Adam Silver acknowledged there would be a “series of bad options” to decide on pertaining to teams on bubble of making playoffs. He couldn’t guarantee those teams would have a chance to earn a playoff berth if hiatus extends too far out.
2 months ago via Ken Rosenthal @ The Athletic
NBA targeting a Christmas Day start for next season?
2 months ago via Ken Rosenthal @ The Athletic
Charania: The NBA regular season is approximately 80 percent complete, depending upon where each team is in its schedule. From what I’m told, the league was in line to generate nearly $9 billion in basketball-related income, and owners and team presidents estimate that canceling the rest of the season would result in $1-to-2 billion in losses. The NBA and its players agreed to reduce paychecks by 25 percent starting May 15, essentially serving as a reserve for if and when play resumes, and players can receive that amount back.
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
League discussing starting next season in December
As ownership support grows for the idea, Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA Board of Governors continued discussions Friday about delaying the start of the 2020-2021 season until December, sources told ESPN. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA's thinking and planning has progressed on the idea independent of whether the 2019-2020 season is resumed and completed, sources said.
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
For the NBA, the crux of the idea to delay the start of next season centers on the ability to buy more time to get fans back into arenas for the most possible games next season, sources said. There are no imminent plans to make a decision on the calendar, and this discussion will continue, sources said.
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
As the uncertainty around the pandemic continues, the NBA is anticipating a number of potential obstacles in immediately returning fans to its arenas in the coming months and year. "If you start in December, that doesn't mean the people are coming back in December, but maybe they're back by March," one member of the board of governors told ESPN on Friday.
2 months ago via wojespn
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
2020-21 season to start in December?
There's support for a 2020-2021 season that would start in December and extend through late July or August, sources said. Silver has been preparing teams for the possibility of a delayed start to next season, which would potentially address the league's longer-range concerns, whether this season is completed or not.
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Silver has repeatedly told teams he remains determined for the season to culminate with a champion. Between now and then, if the league office had any doubts that decision-making would become painstaking and polarizing during these times, this past weekend reminded them of the scrutiny that awaits every decision. The process of simply reopening practice facilities for players to do brief, individual workouts turned into something of a back-and-forth between league and front-office executives.
2 months ago via Staff Reports @ The Oklahoman
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
For now, the NBA is still sorting out possible venues. The MGM Grand has been one of several suitors pitching a plan to host the league -- and perhaps the WNBA, too -- within three adjacent hotels, sources said. Some are proposing pod ideas spread across different regions. Team practice facilities have been discussed. The possibility of Disney World in Orlando, where there are basketball facilities and hotels, has gained momentum.
2 months ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
For a time, Las Vegas was the most popular idea for a proposed resumption of the NBA season: a bubble city of teams grinding out the playoffs within a quarantine of connected casino hotels and arenas. As time has passed, those talking with NBA commissioner Adam Silver find him still needing to be convinced Vegas is the best idea. For some of the league's most influential veteran star players, that's a reassuring notion because they're concerned about some younger teammates struggling with the patience required to properly fortify a bubble environment in Vegas.
2 months ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC
NBA starting the season around Christmas?
According to people close to league discussions, the NBA’s planning committee, which features several team general managers, has been pitching the idea to start games around Christmas for quite some time. The idea stems from a variety of factors, including coaches and players complaining about too many games in a week, to lack of practice time, early ratings being impacted, and perhaps one of the most significant issues plaguing the NBA before the coronavirus pandemic: load management and rest.
2 months ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC
The NBA has already discussed an in-season tournament if play can resume this summer, which Silver said requires more dialogue, but also added would be implemented at some point. One NBA executive said this is the opportunity to explore the concept for at least for one year, in what could be spectator-free arenas. The executive, who spoke to CNBC on condition of autonomy as the individual is not authorized to talk about the matter, suggested opening a new season via a tournament on Christmas.
2 months ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC
According to one top-ranking league official, the NBA has explored concepts of concluding final games in Las Vegas, as the tournament would emulate famous overseas basketball cups like the Copa del Rey in Spain. In Las Vegas, the NBA already has built-in business relationships, and could recover some of the lost revenue via sponsorships and gambling dollars associated with a tournament, the executive said, adding a proposed sponsorship slogan for the one-and-done format. “The NBA Cup, where every game is a Game 7,” the individual said.
3 months ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic
Barkley’s concerns are well founded, which is why, according to sources primed on the ongoing talks, the hope is that immediate family members would be able to accompany their NBA-playing relatives to Las Vegas.
3 months ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic
3 months ago via Selby Lopez @ Dallas Morning News
It’s been over a month since the NBA suspended its season because of the coronavirus threat. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the hard part about the NBA returning will be trying to have fans in attendance. “It’s no question that’s the hard part. Because when are people going to feel confident enough to go to big gatherings? It’s going to be difficult to start off with 25 people let alone 15,000," Cuban said in an interview with TMZ. "We’re just going to have to defer to the scientists, the doctors who will tell us what we need to do to get the arenas in shape to be able to accept people and for those people to have confidence.
3 months ago via New York Times
The N.B.A. has repeatedly made it clear that it needs the approval of government and public health officials to resume operations. If you wish to maintain an optimistic tone amid the mounting pessimism in league circles and imagine such approval could be granted as early as June 1, that would still mean nearly three full months of inactivity for N.B.A. players. David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, neatly summed up the challenges posed by such a lengthy shutdown during a recent conference call with reporters. “I think there would be a pretty unanimous sentiment that the longer we’re out,” Griffin said, “the longer we’re going to need.”
3 months ago via New York Times
3 months ago via New York Times
The N.B.A. has repeatedly made it clear that it needs the approval of government and public health officials to resume operations. If you wish to maintain an optimistic tone amid the mounting pessimism in league circles and imagine such approval could be granted as early as June 1, that would still mean nearly three full months of inactivity for N.B.A. players. David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, neatly summed up the challenges posed by such a lengthy shutdown during a recent conference call with reporters. “I think there would be a pretty unanimous sentiment that the longer we’re out,” Griffin said, “the longer we’re going to need.”
3 months ago via New York Times
3 months ago via Rockets Wire
Speaking Monday night on an Instagram Live session with Cayleigh Griffin and television partner AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Morey said: People aren’t going to be back in NBA shape. My guess — and this is up to the commissioner and the plans they’re putting together — is we’re going to have to shorten any plans to a tighter window than people are going to be comfortable with. The reality is, it’s not going to make that big of a difference. You want to get the quality [of play] high enough, but because everyone’s going to be dealing the same ramp up [in activity], there won’t be any relative advantage developed between the teams. Maybe even the first couple of games aren’t perfect, but both teams are going to be dealing with the same thing. … We’re all going to have to do our best in a probably shortened time period.
3 months ago via Rockets Wire
Speaking Monday night on an Instagram Live session with Cayleigh Griffin and television partner AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Morey said: People aren’t going to be back in NBA shape. My guess — and this is up to the commissioner and the plans they’re putting together — is we’re going to have to shorten any plans to a tighter window than people are going to be comfortable with. The reality is, it’s not going to make that big of a difference. You want to get the quality [of play] high enough, but because everyone’s going to be dealing the same ramp up [in activity], there won’t be any relative advantage developed between the teams. Maybe even the first couple of games aren’t perfect, but both teams are going to be dealing with the same thing. … We’re all going to have to do our best in a probably shortened time period.
3 months ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Various ideas have been floated by players and executives. One is to consider using a sprawling casino property in Las Vegas, where everything could be held under one roof. Others have suggested playing in the Bahamas, where a ballroom could be converted into a playing court specifically for broadcast. There has even been talk of taking over a college campus in the Midwest, where reported cases of COVID-19 are lower for the moment.
3 months ago via Sports Illustrated
As COVID-19, the coronavirus, spreads across the U.S., the NBA is preparing for the possibility of playing a summer schedule for the first time in league history. There is resounding ownership support for finding a way to finish the season, NBA officials told SI.com, even if that means re-starting the season in late June, even if that pushes the Finals into September. Some estimates have the NBA losing as much as $1 billion in a lost season, an eye popping number team owners desperately want to bring down.
3 months ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC
The NBA could also test elements of its planned in-season tournament, which Silver said he “strongly” believes will be incorporated in the coming years. NBA sources told CNBC the league has already floated the idea of using Las Vegas as the final location for a possible in-season tournament.
3 months ago via Sports Illustrated
“The only reason we haven’t played games after June 12 in the past is because our TV partners [see] HUT’s—homes using television—drop significantly,” Cuban said in a recent interview. “Well the TV landscape has changed dramatically over the last three-four years.” The conventional thinking: the weather gets warmer, fewer people watch television, ratings plummet. And they do. But some television executives see any ratings drop reflecting the lack of effort often put into summer programming as the timing of it. Broadcast networks pull top rated scripted shows off the air in the spring and bring them back in the fall.
3 months ago via Sports Illustrated
Several players told SI.com that they would be open to a summer schedule, provided it resulted in a boost in revenue. “Money talks,” texted one veteran player. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in 2024. The NBA’s rights deals expire in 2025, creating, perhaps, a window for the league to explore a change.
3 months ago via Sam Amico @ Sports Illustrated
The league is on hold with the rest of the world because of the coronavirus. There is nothing close to a set return date for the NBA -- and any time there is a suspension in play, an unplanned round of negotiations typically results. "The NBA and the union are going to have to negotiate when they come back," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said on his podcast. "They're going to have to open the collective bargaining agreement for simple things like changing the league year."
3 months ago via John Hollinger @ The Athletic
As one league insider cautioned me, we shouldn’t assume next year’s schedule will necessarily change as a result of this year. While all of us in the peanut gallery are jonesing to push the schedule back, that requires a massive undertaking from the league side at a time when it is already in the midst of another massive undertaking. The NBA could also do everything I outlined in this story and still kick off 2020-21 more or less on time this fall. If that’s the case, however, then that Labor Day timeframe becomes even more of a hard deadline for this season to end.
4 months ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer
Team executives seem to be warming to the idea of a December start, though their evolving opinions may be due to necessity, depending on how long the wait is until games are played. It could be a good time to experiment, though. As mentioned earlier, installing a postseason play-in tournament to determine the playoffs was discussed. The playoffs could change formats to reduce the number of games in a series, which Rockets general manager Daryl Morey proposed in the past. It would be a way for the league to test-drive nontraditional ideas without a long-term commitment.
4 months ago via RealGM
Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin recently proposed starting and ending the NBA season two months than they currently do in order to avoid footballl. Due to the NBA suspending the 19-20 season because of COVID-19, the league may be forced to adopt "I even had one team president, who I respect, who I think has some level of influence in the league said to me the other day that he never really liked that Koonin idea, but the more he thinks about it now, the more it does intrigue him," said Adrian Wojnarowski.
4 months ago via New York Times
Some key N.B.A. figures welcome an experiment with radical changes to the schedule, such as contesting the N.B.A. finals in August, pushing free agency into September and starting the 2020-21 season on Christmas Day. It is hardly unanimous, but there is a faction eager to turn the delay forced upon the league by the coronavirus outbreak into an unexpected testing ground.
4 months ago via New York Times
4 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Hawks CEO proposes starting season in December
Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin has a plan to increase the NBA's ratings: start and end the season two months later. Koonin spoke Friday afternoon at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston on a panel about possible changes to the league's schedule.
4 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Under Koonin's proposal, the start of the season would shift from mid-October to mid-December, after the college football season has completed its regular season and has begun its bowl season. More important, the shift would cause the NBA to avoid having to compete with two months of the NFL's regular season, as it currently does in the first two-and-a-half months before the "unofficial" start to the league's calendar on Christmas Day.
4 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Meanwhile, the NBA Finals would take place sometime in August rather than June, with the draft and free agency to come after that. That would again allow the NBA to dominate more of the summer months, when it is only going up against Major League Baseball, instead of fighting with football for territory. "A big piece is you don't have to reinvent the wheel to enhance ratings," Koonin said. "Sometimes, moving away from competition is a great way to grow ratings.”
4 months ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
More important than Koonin proposing the change, though, is that Evan Wasch, the NBA's senior vice president of strategy and analytics, said the league was open to such an idea -- as well as others that could reshape how the NBA's regular season plays out, as well as when it does. "We certainly have no issue with reconsidering the calendar," Wasch said. "To Steve's point, you have to think about the other stakeholders. They need to get more comfortable with the Finals in August, rather than June, where traditionally the household viewership is a lot lower.”
4 months ago via HoopsHype
Mark Cuban: Put aside the 78 games because that’s a different issue and it’s not a big deal one way or the other. You can make up four games in terms of a play-in or whatever. I’m not necessarily opposed to 78 games, I just have to see the specifics. But when you feel like you need to have an in-season tournament because you feel it’s needed to make the start of a season or the early-grind-it-out parts of a season interesting, you’re effectively saying that without this, the games aren’t interesting. To me, that’s never a good thing in business. You never, ever want to say, “Well, my product’s not as good this time of year as it is in that time of year, so we’re going to spice things up.” That’s not the case and that’s never good business in my mind.
4 months ago via kylegoon
Lakers vs. Clippers rescheduled to April 9
Kyle Goon: From the NBA: Lakers-Clippers has been rescheduled, with four total games affected. - Bulls at Clippers, April 6 (was 8th) - Warriors at Lakers, April 7 (was 9th) - Bulls at Lakers, April 8 (was 7th) - Clippers at Lakers, April 9 (was Jan. 28) Three-in-three stretch for Lakers.
4 months ago via David Wharton @ Los Angeles Times
More than three weeks have passed with no announcement of a makeup date as the league deals with an uncooperative calendar. Neither the Lakers nor the Clippers have an obvious, mutual opening over the remaining regular season. To make matters worse, they must share Staples Center with the Kings and frequent special events such as concerts. A league spokesman said Thursday that no date has been finalized.
4 months ago via David Wharton @ Los Angeles Times
Some openings on the Lakers’ and Clippers’ schedules would inflict a three-game stretch on one or both teams. Others would require a daytime tipoff on a weekday to allow the Kings play that night. The teams could meet on April 10, shortly before the end of the regular season, but Staples Center also has a concert booked that night.
4 months ago via David Wharton @ Los Angeles Times
4 months ago via Zach Lowe @ ESPN
The most recent version of the in-season tournament included pool play, with designated tournament games built into each team's regular schedule. The top-eight teams based on the results of pool play would then meet in a single-elimination tournament. Under the most recent proposal, all games -- including pool play -- would fall between Christmas and the week of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Spruell said. The league has considered using a 40-minute format for games in the elimination portion of the tournament, Spruell said. Given the outcome of the All-Star Game on Sunday, the league will also discuss the possibility of using an Elam Ending-style target score in those elimination games, Spruell said.
5 months ago via JaredDudley619
Jared Dudley: Will be done next December! Best teams will play each other.. will help the ratings! Big money prize for the top 2 teams in the finals
https://twitter.com/basketballtalk/status/1229194096629178370
5 months ago via MarkG_Medina
5 months ago via tribjazz
Eric Walden: Silver clarifies that talks of an in-season tournament are neither dead nor dormant. Said there are further discussions ongoing with players and media about the details, and “strongly” believes an in-season tourney and a play-in tourney will eventually both happen.
5 months ago via Mark Woods @ ESPN
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday shed light on his aspirations to create an NBA Cup to run through November and December. The idea was first floated in 2016 but has gained traction in recent months with a proposal to cut the regular season to 78 games to make room for an in-season tournament.
5 months ago via Mark Woods @ ESPN
"It's a fairly dramatic change from the way U.S. schedules have worked historically," Silver said. "So it's not the change we want to make lightly. And so we're deep into discussions right now with our 30 teams about the right way to innovate and integrate those kinds of changes into our regular season. In fact, as we went down that road, the thinking initially was we would only do it for our 75th anniversary, which is the 2021-22 season."

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , ,

Storyline: NBA Schedule
More HoopsHype Rumors
July 2, 2020 | 6:44 pm EDT Update
ESPN reported that the NBA is “closing in” on this second bubble, which NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said last week would have to meet the same safety protocols as the one created in Orlando for the 22-team restart. The most recent conversations have centered on a mini-training camp and subsequent games, which would be similar to summer league. According to sources, numerous details are still being determined, significant hurdles remain, an official decision hasn’t been made and the second bubble needs approval from the Players Association, which isn’t guaranteed.
2 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, , Uncategorized

,

Critics will say this year’s NBA champion will be in the books with an asterisk. Rivers says they should get a gold star for the mental and emotional strength it will take to survive Orlando’s “bubble” for the better part of three months without their family. “Use the Navy SEALs as an example. They get deployed. It’s very similar to the way I’m looking at it for our players. Feel like that we’re getting deployed for a mission in Orlando,” Rivers said.
2 hours ago via ABC7

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Rivers, whose father was a Chicago police officer, reiterated the need for police reform. He said coaches and players today have a platform as big as any time in history because of social media. “I’ve seen too many protests where everyone wears a badge or a sign and then it goes away. This is not going away this time, I really believe it,” Rivers said, crediting a youth movement in the push for social equality.
2 hours ago via ABC7

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

July 2, 2020 | 6:15 pm EDT Update
With the desire still strong among the eight teams not invited to the NBA’s restart to avoid an eight-month layoff between formal group activities, Chicago has emerged as a potential landing spot for a second “bubble” environment, sources confirmed. Significant hurdles remain for the eight teams to gather in one city, but sources told NBC Sports Chicago that Wintrust Arena has emerged as a potential host for the group activities if those hurdles are cleared. The arena is connected to a hotel, which would make meeting the strict safety protocols that the league and players association desire more feasible.
3 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

, Uncategorized

A conference call with seven of the eight general managers from teams not headed to Orlando occurred Thursday. There remains varying levels of interest in the second bubble scenario, which a source said would feature at least a week-long training camp followed by scrimmages against other teams. All teams, including the Bulls, left out of the Orlando restart have expressed desire for some sort of formal offseason activities. Some have voiced a desire to hold mini training camps in their respective markets, with perhaps regional scrimmages, a source said. For instance, the Bulls could play the Cavaliers or Pistons.
3 hours ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports

Uncategorized

Enes Kanter: The whole world knows what I stand for This is what I will be putting on the back of my jersey during rest of the @NBA season My jersey will represent the people & countries through out the ‘WHOLE WORLD’ who are fighting for their rights & their freedom Never Give Up @CNN

3 hours ago via eneskanter

, Uncategorized

, ,

Daniel Wallach: NEW: County of Alameda files a $142K lien against the police officer who sued Raptors president Masai Ujiri for assaulting him during last year’s NBA Finals celebration. County seeks offset for amounts paid to officer as workers comp benefits claimed from same incident.

3 hours ago via Twitter

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Masai Ujiri Case
July 2, 2020 | 5:45 pm EDT Update

3 hours ago via Larrydn22

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Darren Wolfson: Former Hopkins HS & Arizona star Zeke Nnaji had a recent interview w/ the #Rockets, a team currently w/o a 2020 pick. Next up for Nnaji: the Golden St. #Warriors next week. He’s been training hard at @impactbball in Vegas, able to pick the brains of NBA vets A. Johnson & C. Wood.

3 hours ago via DWolfsonKSTP

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Draft Interviews
Some teams have pushed for a two-week delay before signing off on the second bubble, as concerns over the number of NBA players testing positive for the coronavirus increases and the number of cases spike in Florida. “A few of us would like to see how things go in Orlando,” one team official told ESPN. Other teams feel a two-week delay would potentially torpedo chances of the bubble altogether. “Look how long it’s taken to work out all the details for Orlando,” one team GM said. “We don’t have that kind of time.”
4 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

Uncategorized

July 2, 2020 | 4:59 pm EDT Update

Second bubble in September for bottom eight teams?

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, enabling mini-training camps and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources tell ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan.
4 hours ago via wojespn

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 187 more rumors
The coronavirus can’t stop Spencer Dinwiddie from needling Knicks fans. Quarantining since his recent positive test, the Nets guard responded Thursday to a picture circulating on social media of Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. In that selfie, Robinson is wearing what appears to be a custom-made shirt that shows him blocking Dinwiddie’s shot. Dinwiddie, who designs his own sneakers with images and messages, then wrote on Twitter: “I would’ve put em on a shoe, but ima need him to not lead the league in fouls before I do that.”
4 hours ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

July 2, 2020 | 4:12 pm EDT Update
5 hours ago via hmfaigen

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , ,

July 2, 2020 | 3:53 pm EDT Update
July 2, 2020 | 3:30 pm EDT Update
Your name comes up often as a possible GM. Do you see yourself running a franchise someday? Kenny Smith: It’s inevitable from a basketball standpoint I will be moving on. The consumption and production of information that I’ve received, the way I’m able to relay it, and the relationships, it’s inevitable. It’s just inevitable…You’re around things. You’re privy to information for 20 years from runners to agents to general managers and owners that no one else has been privy to. No one else. Every team in the league has told me something they’ve told no one else.
5 hours ago via FrntOfficeSport.com

, , Uncategorized

,

Is there an NBA club trying to hire you right now? Kenny Smith: Right now we’re in a COVID-19 world. But after this 22-game thing, then the dust will clear. Because everyone’s not really sure where they are. They’re thinking, ‘Are we still where we were when we left off? Are we better? Do we have another chance since this is the start of a new season?’ Once that diminishes and goes away, my phone always rings. One day I’m going to answer and they’re going to answer back at the same time…Both parties will say yes.
5 hours ago via FrntOfficeSport.com

, , Uncategorized

,

Home