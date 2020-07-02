The whole world knows what I stand for

This is what I will be putting on the back of my jersey during rest of the @NBA season

My jersey will represent the people & countries through out the

‘WHOLE WORLD’

who are fighting for their rights & their freedom

Never Give Up ✊@CNN pic.twitter.com/7MV87lq8NB

— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 2, 2020