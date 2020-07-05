Rick Carlisle: “On the heels of George Floyd’s death on May 25, the head coaches got together on a Zoom call which was put together very quickly. We talked about the things that are going on in the world. Lloyd Pierce, who is the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, made a very passionate speech to the entire group about his feelings about everything. He was immediately appointed the chair of the NBA coaches committee on racial injustice and reform. That committee met on Zoom calls probably five times and filtered through a lot of different things to the point where now on a national level we’re under the Obama Foundation …”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 6, 2020 | 1:23 pm EDT Update
Tim MacMahon: Daryl Morey on uncertainty about salary cap projections: “Our main conclusion is it’s probably not going to impact us too much.” He says Rockets are comfortable with “locked-in” roster moving forward and will have midlevel/minimums regardless of cap numbers.
Ira Winderman: Meyers Leonard said he wasn’t comfortable with a “third-party source” working with him treating his severe ankle sprain, so therefore didn’t, but says he has done enough. Says practice time will be pivotal. “There’s going to be some bumps along the way for me.”
Ira Winderman: Meyers Leonard on teammates and players around the NBA testing positive for COVID, “Obviously this virus is hard to control.” Says when players get in a true bubble, he expects positives tests to be reduced.
Anthony Chiang: Meyers Leonard has said numerous times over the past few months that Udonis Haslem’s essay for the The Players’ Tribune inspired him. Leonard said it’s one of the reasons he was so proactive with raising money during the pandemic.
July 6, 2020 | 1:18 pm EDT Update
Bradley Beal to travel with team but no decision on playing
Bradley Beal has yet to make a final decision on whether he will play, but the Washington Wizards guard is expected to join the team on its flight to Orlando, Florida, according to head coach Scott Brooks. Last week, Beal said he was “not swayed one way or another” on whether he would play in Orlando, where the NBA will resume the season at the end of the month at Walt Disney World Resort.
Brooks, though, said Beal is slated to travel with the team for its scheduled flight on Tuesday pending his coronavirus test result. “No final decision,” Brooks said when asked if Beal had decided on whether to play. “We are all still day by day. “He’s looking great. His physical condition has been pretty good and continues to improve every day, along with our other guys. We are all getting tested every day and as of right now, he’s a go, and we are all going down there ready to compete and get better and play to get in a playoff position. He looks great.”
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: NBA international players will have a choice to translate selected “social justice message” on their jerseys into a non-English language by still choosing from the 28 statement options. Would need to be done using English alphabet with no more than 16 characters.
Other than during individual or team workouts, everyone will be required to wear so-called Magic Bands, which serves as both a hotel key and a health monitoring device that will help both the league and individuals be aware of any symptoms. The NBA has also established an anonymous hotline that allows anyone to report others that break protocols. “I think that everyone would be mindful of following the rules, just because of everything that’s going on,” Davis said. “I don’t think anyone wants to get COVID. So I don’t think guys would put themselves, or hopefully won’t put themselves, the other players and staff that’s going to be in the bubble in jeopardy. So I don’t think guys will do anything like that.”
“The fundamental tenet that plans around the NBA restart on campus in Orlando is can we create an environment there that is safer than in an environment in the real world?” said Rob Pelinka, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager. “All of us see the reports, the numbers and the spikes in the various cities we live in and parts of Florida. Yes, of course, those numbers are daunting. But the whole purpose of creating this environment is not to have the virus be there and keep the virus on the outside. The protocols are extensive and are thoughtful.”
“It’s taken a lot for us to be able to get to this point where we signed,” Broekhoff said of the substitution contract he signed with the Sixers last weekend. “We spoke to [general manager] Elton [Brand] and spoke to coach [Brett Brown] and just wanted to get some more information of how the bubble would be down in Orlando, and if anything happens at home, what are my options to get back and take care of my family.”
“I think the opportunity in the end was too hard to pass up,” said Broekhoff, who spent five seasons playing in Europe before signing a two-year deal with the Mavs on Aug. 6, 2018. He couldn’t pass up the chance to work with Brown, who in November started his second stint as the Australian national team coach. Broekhoff and Sixers point guard Ben Simmons are expected to play for the Boomers in the 2021 Olympics. But there’s another incentive for playing this summer. “I still feel like I’m on the cusp of finding somewhere steady in the NBA,” Broekhoff said, “and hopefully that will be Philly.”
July 6, 2020 | 12:17 pm EDT Update
Scott Agness: Pacers guard Aaron Holiday on Oladipo opting out of Orlando: “We’re all behind Victor.”
Chris Grenham: Jaylen Brown: “I didn’t want to go to Orlando. I had apprehensions.” Added once he thought about the opportunity to play for something bigger than himself, he changed his mind.
Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown on Celtics players deciding to opt in: “It was a lack of information that was being shared. A lot of us around the league felt like we didn’t have any information. Once we found out (the info), a lot of guys came around on making their decision, including myself.”
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown on jersey messages: “I would like to see more options available to put on the bask of our jersey… For issues and causes such as now, I think that list is an example of a form of limitations… I was very disappointed in the list.”
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown says he has been dealing with family issues lately, but when he is in Orlando he will continue to lead the fight for social justice. “A lot of our guys are choosing to go down to Orlando because we are playing for something bigger than ourselves.”
Fred Katz: Ian Mahinmi says he wants to emphasize local voting as an issue to bring awareness to in Orlando. Doesn’t sound like he’s narrowed down the exact phrase for the back of his jersey.
Fred Katz: Mahinmi says there “are active ongoing talks about what we wanna do as a team when we’re in the bubble,” regarding the Wizards making social statements in Orlando.
July 6, 2020 | 10:47 am EDT Update
Sarunas Jasikevicius went through various topics during his official presentation by FC Barcelona on Monday. The recently-appointed head coach of the Spanish powerhouse answered questions about Pau Gasol, his playing memories from Barcelona, and more. “Many names are popping out but everybody understands we can only comment when a move is official,” he pointed out on incoming players and went on to his former Barca teammate Gasol who turned 40 today, “I am very close to Pau. Signing him wouldn’t hurt us.”
Check out Simmons these days on Instagram. He’s muscular, spry — and throwing down dunks without a wince on his face. The All-Star guard who watched the Philadelphia 76ers from the bench during the final days in March is now healthy, confident and ready to dominate. “I’m feeling better than I was at the start of the season,” Simmons said Thursday. “I’ve been working since I had the injury, working until now to be prepared for whatever happens and wherever we go. I’m feeling great and been rehabbing this whole time, so I’ve been feeling ready and I’m very comfortable.”
And if the Sixers win it all, the title will be unlike any other in league history. They’ll spend three months living in a quasi-bubble at the Disney complex after an entire postseason is played without fans, with most if not all of that time away from friends and family. “I trust in the NBA and those older vets like ’Bron, like CP3, who are ready to go down there,” Simmons said. “This is our job. I don’t have any problems with people who want to sit out. Everybody’s personal stuff is different. I want to get out there and play. I feel like it’s my responsibility to go down there and represent Philadelphia in the highest way possible. I think this is the right way to do it.”
Kurt Helin: The WNBA announces 7 players out of 137 tested were positive for the coronavirus (5.1%). The league is heading to Florida today to start preparations for its season at the IMG Academy.
Marques Johnson: That was the first time that term was ever uttered. I don’t claim to be the first one who played it. There were players before me who played it a lot better than I ever did. I did it out of necessity as a last-ditch effort to relieve defensive pressure. But Johnny Johnson of Seattle did a great job. Robert Reed, when he was down in Houston, ran it. Maurice Stokes used to run that position and Rick Barry in 1975 averaged almost seven assists a game running the offense from the forward position. But I was the first one to utter the phrase “point forward”. That’s my claim to fame.
RAY: Your team had a run of great seasons but never won a championship. I think your last five seasons, the Bucks finished first in the conference. You had a great collection of players, including the ones who came in the trade for Kareem. Marques Johnson: Yeah, we had it going on. We started out green and kept growing. The only problem was that we either had to go through the Boston Celtics with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish (and later Dennis Johnson) and that crew, or the Philadelphia 76ers and Dr. J., Bobby Jones, Maurice Cheeks and Andrew Toney, aka. the Boston Strangler. The year that we were really primed to make a championship run, the Sixers had picked up Moses Malone in the offseason.
RAY: So, instead of Denver the previous year, you wound up with Milwaukee. That must have been quite a culture shock coming from LA. Marques Johnson: I know Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had his issues there culturally. Kareem grew up in New York, went to college in Los Angeles. I grew up in Los Angeles after moving to California from Louisiana at five years old. But LA is all I know: sunshine and beaches and that kind of lifestyle. The only thing I knew of Milwaukee was from what I had seen on Happy Days and Laverne and Shirley shows back in the late 70s. It looked like a quaint enough city. I was just excited about having an opportunity to play in the NBA. The one thing that always bothered me is that I thought I should have been the No. 1 player picked in that draft. But at that time, there was a racial component involved. There was a lot written by the media in those days that the NBA had too many African Americans. There was a quota system in the mid to early 70s, where teams, especially Southern and Midwest teams, would always have six or seven white guys on the roster.
Brian Seltzer: Mike Scott said he felt a lot of initial anger and frustration over George Floyd and racial injustice aftermath. Those emotions haven’t gone anywhere: “I’m more let’s just do it instead of talking about it.”
July 6, 2020 | 9:13 am EDT Update
As to whether he’d want to come back next season —he’ll be a restricted free agent come October— Chiozza said he “definitely” wants to return. “I’ve gotten comfortable here, enjoy the teammates, the staff, all the coaches. So I would love to back for sure.”
In a world without the coronavirus, Detroit would have been deciding early this month whether to extend the contracts of a trio of second-year guards or to waive the players. Svi Mykhailiuk’s 2020-2021 contract would have been guaranteed if he were on the roster on July 4. Decisions had been due July 6 on Khyri Thomas, and July 9 for Bruce Brown. Those decisions now don’t have to be made until October, multiple league sources said.
Patton, the No. 16 pick in 2017, played five games for the Thunder last season, so it’s clear Weaver was and remains intrigued by the 23-year-old center. Sources said the second year of Patton’s contract is non-guaranteed.
Oleh Kosel: JJ Redick to Robin Roberts on @GMA right now: “70% of our league is Black. What is the league doing, what are owners doing in their communities to step up? And that’s really what we mean by can we create some change through the resources that our league and our owners have.”
July 6, 2020 | 3:25 am EDT Update
Kings shut down practice facility too
Sam Amick: Source tells @TheAthletic the Kings have shut down their practice facility after receiving a positive coronavirus test within the team’s traveling party on Sunday. The facility is not expected to reopen before the team departs for Orlando on Wednesday.
James Ham: Confirming that the Sacramento Kings have shut down their practice facility after a positive test within their traveling party. No word yet on whether it was player, staff or coach. @sam_amick first with the news
The identity of the person to test positive and their role with the organization is not yet known. NBA teams competing in Orlando consist of a 35 member traveling party.
Marc Stein: Sacramento would be the seventh team of the 22 bound for Walt Disney World publicly known to take this measure at some point over the past two weeks since players were asked to be back in their home markets on June 22: Kings, Bucks, Heat, Clippers, Nuggets, Suns and Nets
Jimmer Fredette a free agent
Roster adjustments are underway at Panathinaikos OPAP. The new era recently officially launched will not include Jimmer Fredette, confirmed newly appointed team president Takis Triantopoulos on Friday’s press conference about the new season. “We don’t have anything new about him,” he mentioned referring to the status of the 31-year-old American guard, “He is informed that he is free to go, his agent also knows this and he is on the market for a new team. We are waiting for any new development.”
Former NBA player Perry Jones III committed to a second season with Frutti Extra Bursaspor, the Turkish outlet announced on Sunday.
Paul gave basketball fans some insight on what that hour was like for him in an interview with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles on the “Knuckleheads” podcast, and he revealed he spoke to Bryant during that small window of time: “I was on the phone with my brother and my agent, and all that. We figuring out a plane to get to New Orleans to get us to LA … let’s just say my agent clicked over, said hold on, clicked over and then he came back on and he was like, stuttering. And we was hot. We was hot. Me and Kobe had talked, you know what I’m saying? We had talked already and all that. And it was a lot. It was a lot.”
As NBA teams prepare to leave for Orlando, Florida, in the coming days, organizations have received directives on the process for transporting players unable to travel on the team charters, according to a league memo acquired by ESPN. If a player misses a scheduled coronavirus test in the two days prior to the team’s departure date — or has “extenuating circumstances” that have been disclosed to the league — he must arrange his own travel to join his team as the league restarts its season. The player has the option of flying on a charter flight at the player’s expense, traveling by car, or flying commercial, the memo said. If a player flies privately or drives, he will have to have two negative test results before resuming basketball activities. If he flies commercially, the player must have three consecutive negative test results, according to the memo.
NBA players and staff are normal people, just like everyone else. The bubble concept is a way for the league to survive and save at least some of the revenue stream that has all but disappeared due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the league is asking its players to walk away from their families for an extended period of time. “There’s no way around the fact that this is a sacrifice,” Harrison Barnes said. “Whether you’re being away from your family, whether you’re not going to be able to see your parents, your siblings, whatever it may be. And not having an end date too, definitely adds an extra bit of focus to you, that if you’re going to be away from your family for this long, you want to make it work, you want to make it something that you’re completely locked in and focused on and giving your all to, or else it’s a waste of time.”
“It’s tough,” Bazemore said earlier this week during one of the Kings Zoom media calls. “It’s tough on being a husband and a father. I cried like a little baby when I left to head out here a couple weeks ago — just seeing him and my wife standing on the front porch as I’m leaving, and he has absolutely no idea I’m gone as long as I’m going to be gone.”
David Morrow: It was just said on the broadcast that a player on @thetournament team Eberlein Drive tested positive for COVID-19, and the team is therefore dropping out of the tournament. Dusty Hannahs, JP Macura, Tim Quarterman, Kaiser Gates among notable names on the team.
When Patrick Beverley says he wants all the smoke, he isn’t messing around. Mr. 94 Feet is ready for competition, and he’s ready for all of it. Beverley talked about his mental attitude towards competition on the Work From Home podcast. “I’m treating everybody the same,” Beverley said. “Every team I play, I’m playing them like we playing the Golden State when they had Kevin Durant. Every point guard I play, I’m playing Steph Curry. Every shooting guard I’m playing, I’m playing James Harden. Every three-man I’m playing, I’m playing LeBron and KD.”
William Wesley a Jason Kidd fan?
Wesley helped Rose in player acquisition and worked with CAA coaches, including Tom Thibodeau. However, sources say Wesley also likes Jason Kidd, who interviewed for the Knicks’ job Thursday.
Last week’s Knicks press release quoted new executive VP William Wesley on his “long history with and respect for Jim Dolan.’’ Sources confirm Wesley has been in the Knicks owner’s ear for 15 years, working behind the scenes. As is his custom. A Knicks coach from the Glen Grunwald era verified the influence of “World Wide Wes.” “When we were there, I was told he listened to ‘World Wide Wes’ more than he did Grunwald,” the coach told The Post.
Anthony was represented by Creative Artists Agency, and Mills was reputed to have close ties to CAA. (Wesley, according to a source, served as a chief confidant of Anthony’s during his Knicks stint.) Now CAA is officially running the Knicks with the Leon Rose-Wesley tandem. After Rose agreed to terms in February, The Post quoted a source, stating, “MSG and CAA have been in bed for years. This shouldn’t be surprising.’’
In the two years since, Colangelo has scarcely spoken publicly about the incident. When he spoke to the Herald from Arizona, he knew it was the elephant in the room. “I haven’t addressed it very much over the course of the last two years. I have stayed very much under the radar on the topic because it’s a sensitive topic, for a lot of reasons,” Colangelo said. “Family, personal, professional, or otherwise. I have to say I was dealt a pretty big blow, personally and professionally. And it’s been a difficult time dealing with the fallout. I was completely blindsided by the accusation and the storyline of the controversy.”
“Once that investigation was completed and I was absolved, I felt the appropriate thing to do – in conjunction with ownership there in Philly – was to mutually walk away. “It was a difficult decision and a difficult time for me. But I have to say, it was a very, very difficult time for my family. Because of some of the reasons that came to light, it was something I thought was important not to talk about, quite frankly. And we’re still dealing with that. “But the No.1 thing I thought needed to happen was trying to stay positive; preserve and love my family, protect their interests, emotionally or otherwise. And frankly, two years on, it’s gone. It’s in the past and I’m ready to move on.”