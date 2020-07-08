Finally, there is one other outside-the-box option — going much bigger and making a play for Toronto’s Fred VanVleet. He is the best free-agent point guard by a mile. The Hawks would have to be comfortable starting VanVleet next to Young and then sliding him over to the point when Young checks out. VanVleet is generously listed at 6-1, so that leaves the Hawks very small in the backcourt. But he is built like a bowling ball and handles bigger players well. This would be expensive. VanVleet will have multiple suitors, likely including Detroit, New York and his own Toronto Raptors, and his price tag is going to be in the $20 million-per-year range for three or four years. But he definitely would solve the problem.
July 8, 2020 | 8:03 pm EDT Update
Nets to sign Jamal Crawford
Shams Charania: Jamal Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
July 8, 2020 | 5:03 pm EDT Update
Eric Walden: Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik described the process of the team getting into the Orlando bubble: “The weirdest thing was getting on a pane again after 4 months.” Charter flight was met by 2 Disney buses, they were given a police escort to the campus.
Eric Walden: Asked about the controversies the Jazz have had this season, Zanik noted, “There was a lot of stuff about the Jazz when there wasn’t much basketball to write about.” Said he hopes that the experiences help foster more openness within the organization.
Eric Woodyard: Jazz GM Justin Zanik on lessons learned from this year’s controversy: “What it has for us going forward is a chance for our players, coaches and management to think about what’s transpired over this past yr. Looking forward and enjoying being back together.”
July 8, 2020 | 4:17 pm EDT Update
Brian Lewis: The #Nets are in dire need of frontcourt signings, and liked Isaiah Hartenstein before the draft. But despite him being a free-agent, he was waived after March 1 so is not eligible for the bubble, according to his agent Mike Naiditch. #NBA
Joe Mussatto: Thunder forward Isaiah Roby will miss the rest of the season after undergoing a minor procedure on his right plantar fascia, per a team spokesman. Roby will not travel to Orlando. oklahoman.com/article/566633…
Anthony Chiang: Heat tentatively scheduled to hold first team practice since March on Friday afternoon. Also tentatively scheduled to practice Saturday morning. Team is set to arrive at Disney later today, where players and staff will quarantine in hotel rooms for 36-48 hours upon arrival.
Cayleigh Griffin: The Rockets are scheduled to host their first team practice in Orlando on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET. #OneMission
Scott Agness: Pacers’ first practice in Orlando is scheduled for 1pm on Saturday, 48 hours after their arrival. It will be their first practice since March.
July 8, 2020 | 3:44 pm EDT Update
Marc J. Spears: Thunder guard and @NBPA president Chris Paul will have “EQUALITY” on the back of his jersey during the NBA re-start in Orlando, a source told @TheUndefeated. pic.twitter.com/gcg7zPkGTx
Nick DePaula: Converse Basketball GM Ron Johnson on adding @ShaiGlAlex: “Shai creates his own style rules. We look forward to tapping into both his creative & athletic insights and ideas for product. Shai will also wear an evolved version of the All Star Pro BB soon…” pic.twitter.com/FrBsTPB0p3
Jeff Goodman: Boise State announces that Derrick Alston Jr., will withdraw from the NBA Draft and will return to school. Broncos could be the best team in the Mountain West next season.
July 8, 2020 | 2:27 pm EDT Update
Mark Berman: ICYMI Luc Mbah a Moute (@Luc Richard Mbah a Moute)back w/ #Rockets: “I feel great.I think it’s been in the making for awhile,going back to even last summer.I always felt like this was a good place for me. It was great mutual interest & when the opportunity came I was excited about coming back”
July 8, 2020 | 1:06 pm EDT Update
Fred Katz: Person he’s on w: “The point is, you did not just say to me that Jews are not trying to divide the black community.” Jackson: “You know that for a fact? … You know who the Rothschilds are? They own all the banks.” Jackson then said, “I haven’t said one thing that’s untrue yet”
Not long after billionaire Steve Ballmer purchased the Clippers in 2014, coach Doc Rivers still was getting to know his new boss. “What do you do now,” Rivers asked the former chief executive of Microsoft, “other than own the Clippers?” “His answer was incredibly simple, but shocking,” Rivers recently recalled. “He said, ‘I give money away.’ It made me sit up, like, well, pardon me?”
The money went to education, Ballmer told him. That led to the topic of inequity in schools, which led to racial injustices felt nationwide. Helping find solutions for such systemic issues had become the “life’s work” for Ballmer and his wife, Connie, Rivers was told. It was unlike any conversation Rivers had with a team owner in his previous three decades in the NBA. “Wow,” Rivers recalled thinking. “This guy is really invested.”
But as Rivers once learned, Ballmer’s investments extend far beyond basketball. Nonprofit leaders say Ballmer has proven to be just as passionate about fighting economic and racial inequity — a stance they say he and his wife, Connie, took long before sports leagues, schools and businesses rushed to address racism and align themselves with the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Paul Garcia: “It’s not been an easy decision to make,” says Patty Mills of deciding to go to Orlando with the Spurs. He’s taking all money he earns from the games (~$1 million) and donating it to Black Lives Matter Australia group.
July 8, 2020 | 12:30 pm EDT Update
Ohm Youngmisuk: Nuggets GM Calvin Booth says about 3/4 of Nuggets travel party is in Orlando. Booth says the rest will trickle in once negative results come. He says Nikola Jokic is currently not “en route” but Nuggets are working on the logistics and Jokic is feeling good about his situation.
Harrison Wind: Booth says the Nuggets aren’t concerned about Jokic’s availability for the restart: “No, I don’t think we’re concerned at all. I think he’s excited about joining the bubble I think everybody realizes the opportunity that we have and they want to try and take advantage of it.”
Harrison Wind: More Booth on Jokic: “We’re trying to work out the logistics right now. He’s not en route as far as I know. I think he’s waiting just to get a proper flight and get out here. I think he’s feeling good about his situation and ready to go.”
J. Michael Falgoust: McMillan on Oladipo’s decision: “His call. I guess he didn’t feel he would be ready to go. He has always planned to go to Orlando and play 5 on 5. He still plans … to be involved with all the practices. There are no restrictions.” #Pacers
July 8, 2020 | 12:09 pm EDT Update
Alvin Gentry cleared to travel to Orlando
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry has been cleared to travel with the Pelicans to the Orlando bubble, sources tell ESPN.
Scott Agness: Pacers are scheduled to land in Orlando around noon on Thursday — among the final teams to arrive for the NBA’s restart.
Roy Parry: Magic CEO Alex Martins said the team is about to enter its second 24-hour quarantine period in the NBA bubble and will undergo a second COVID-19 test today… if all goes well, and he expects that it will, the team is scheduled to practice Thursday at 1 p.m.