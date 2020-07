Of course, those numbers for Wiggins were without Thompson on the floor – and without, for all but one game together, Curry. That one game in March was the only one Curry played after breaking his hand four games into the season last November. Curry will be 32 when the Warriors lace ’em up again for real, and Kerr said it was time to start putting him on a version of the KG Plan going forward. “Now, (Curry’s) at the point where he’s been at the peak of his powers for the last couple of years,” Kerr said of his two-time league MVP. “If anything, it’s on us to try to begin to manage his minutes. We’ve always been really blessed. We’ve been able to do that because of the talent on our team. We’ve never really run Steph into the ground. We don’t have as much depth as we once did. It’s on us as a coaching staff to make sure we get him his rest every night, and we’re not wearing him out.”