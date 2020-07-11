USA Today Sports

If Ball was the pick for the Hawks, the roster construction around him and Young would have to be close to perfect. “It would be tough to guard,” Clark said. “If I had LaMelo Ball and Trae Young, I know what they can do. That’s in the bag. Teams are not going to be able to guard those guys. What do my next three players look like? Well, I know that I would want my wings to be bulldog defenders, and I need them to be shot-makers who don’t need the ball. I’d say 3-and-D guys, but you need someone who has the ability to put the ball on the floor, but he’s OK not touching the ball and being the creator. He needs to be a finisher above the rim and is just a dog defender who can make open shots. That would be my ideal guy.

July 11, 2020 | 2:43 pm EDT Update
“What we are going to have is a lot of virtual fans, believe it or not,” Gentry said. “It will help the environment in the arena as far as the players and them playing without real fans in the stands. I think the communication part will be a lot of easier because we won’t have the 20,000 fans in the stands. It will be all new to everyone, so we’re just going to have to see.”
2 mins ago via CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune

Storyline: Orlando Bubble
July 11, 2020 | 2:38 pm EDT Update

Kara Lawson leaving Celtics to coach Duke

Duke has hired Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to take over as coach of its women’s basketball program, it was announced Saturday. The 39-year-old Lawson replaces Joanne P. McCallie, who announced last week she wouldn’t return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract. Lawson is the first Black head coach in the program’s history.
7 mins ago via Mechelle Voepel @ ESPN.com

July 11, 2020 | 1:19 pm EDT Update
Former Phoenix Shadow Mountain basketball coach Mike Bibby hopes to be coaching in the NBA or in the G League next year. For now, he still has a passion to play. From July 19-29, he’ll take part in the pay-per-view The 5 Tournament Pro Basketball Invitational, leading Sacramento among the six teams of former pro players who will be playing 3-on-3. “It’s about competition, respecting the game,” Bibby said. “Just go out and respect the game. Whenever I get on the court, I want to win.
1 hour ago via Richard Obert @ Arizona Republic

Bibby said he’s been working through a program to prepare himself for coaching in the NBA or the NBA G League next year. “There is so much stuff that you learn,” said Bibby, who led Shadow Mountain to four consecutive state basketball championships and five in his six years as the head coach. “You’re always learning new things. It’s very comprehensive. I’m really hoping I will be coaching in the NBA or maybe in the G League.”
1 hour ago via Richard Obert @ Arizona Republic

July 11, 2020 | 1:06 pm EDT Update
July 11, 2020 | 12:51 pm EDT Update
What gives Curry hope that the Warriors can get back on the right track during the 2020-21 season? “We still have a great core,” Curry told reporters Friday during an interview after the first round of the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. “We have an understanding of who we are, and like you said, it was a crazy year with my hand injury, Klay being out all year, Draymond in and out of the lineup with injuries all year, a lot of new guys. It’s definitely different.”
2 hours ago via Ali Thanawalla @ Yahoo! Sports

July 11, 2020 | 12:30 pm EDT Update
Former Knicks coach Mike Woodson interviewed for the club’s head-coaching vacancy on Friday, sources said. Friday was Woodson’s second interview with the club. Woodson and all other candidates had initial interviews with the Knicks last month or in the first week of July. The Knicks’ second-round interviews are expected to conclude in the coming days. It is unclear if any candidates will be asked to interview a third time. New York plans to make a decision its next head coach before July 31, when the NBA resumes its regular season in Orlando. Woodson amassed a 109-79 record as a Knicks head coach. Remarkably, he’s also the only coach in the past 20 years to lead New York to a playoff series win (2013). He’s the only coach to post a winning record for New York in the past seven seasons.
2 hours ago via SportsNet New York

Storyline: Knicks Coaching Search
July 11, 2020 | 11:35 am EDT Update
July 11, 2020 | 8:22 am EDT Update

Warriors to monitor Stephen Curry's minutes next season

Of course, those numbers for Wiggins were without Thompson on the floor – and without, for all but one game together, Curry. That one game in March was the only one Curry played after breaking his hand four games into the season last November. Curry will be 32 when the Warriors lace ’em up again for real, and Kerr said it was time to start putting him on a version of the KG Plan going forward. “Now, (Curry’s) at the point where he’s been at the peak of his powers for the last couple of years,” Kerr said of his two-time league MVP. “If anything, it’s on us to try to begin to manage his minutes. We’ve always been really blessed. We’ve been able to do that because of the talent on our team. We’ve never really run Steph into the ground. We don’t have as much depth as we once did. It’s on us as a coaching staff to make sure we get him his rest every night, and we’re not wearing him out.”
6 hours ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic

Willy Hernangomez wants to stay in Charlotte

Hernangómez will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and while he has returned to Spain for now, he plans to be back in Charlotte “as much as [he] can, working out with the coaching staff and teammates,” later on this summer. “This is going to be my first time being a free agent. I’m going to try and enjoy the experience and be patient. I’ve said many times that I love Charlotte. I love the group of guys that we have, the coaching staff. I’m trying to be a part of the future and the young core that we have. I feel at home in Charlotte, and I would love to stay. It’s going to be a long summer, but I would definitely love to stay, for sure.”
6 hours ago via NBA.com

Walton said it is expected that all will pass the NBA protocol in place, which includes two negative COVID-19 test results before rejoining the team in Florida. “We’re still in the protocol,” Walton said during a Zoom media session on Friday afternoon. “I’m not going to get into names, I’ll make that a personal decision, but from the travel party, out of the 35 (member travel party for Orlando), we left four people back. From those four, nobody has passed NBA protocol yet to rejoin us, but we are hopeful that some of them are getting close.” It is known that three Kings players have tested positive for coronavirus over the past several weeks. Buddy Hield, Alex Len, Jabari Parker, as well as a fourth unidentified member of the team.
6 hours ago via Sean Cunningham @ ABC10

Bogdan Bogdanovic said the Kings have “an equal opportunity” along with Memphis, San Antonio, Phoenix, Portland and New Orleans to secure the eighth seed in the Western Conference. “This is pretty much a mental game and we all have to be locked in from the beginning,” Bogdanovic said. “From every single practice, the short period of time is like a tournament system so everyone can win. You can expect everyone to win so that’s what it’s all about.”
6 hours ago via Jason Jones @ The Athletic

In the meantime, as the Jazz get acclimated to team basketball once again, both Ingles and Mitchell said they’re trying to find ways to settle into a unique situation. “I mean, honestly, for me, it’s like AAU, really. You know, except for the quarantine part. But it’s been like AAU — I’ve been just relaxing, studying film, and just trying to eat as good as I possibly can,” Mitchell said. “… I’m just staying mentally ready, mentally engaged because I can’t tell you the last time I’ve had practice at 6 o’clock every night. It gives you that feeling of an AAU summer camp or a summertime vibe.”
6 hours ago via Salt Lake Tribune

Storyline: Orlando Bubble
