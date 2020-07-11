If Ball was the pick for the Hawks, the roster construction around him and Young would have to be close to perfect. “It would be tough to guard,” Clark said. “If I had LaMelo Ball and Trae Young, I know what they can do. That’s in the bag. Teams are not going to be able to guard those guys. What do my next three players look like? Well, I know that I would want my wings to be bulldog defenders, and I need them to be shot-makers who don’t need the ball. I’d say 3-and-D guys, but you need someone who has the ability to put the ball on the floor, but he’s OK not touching the ball and being the creator. He needs to be a finisher above the rim and is just a dog defender who can make open shots. That would be my ideal guy.
July 11, 2020 | 2:43 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Gregg Popovich – the coach of the USA Basketball men’s team – says he’s been checking the coronavirus response in Japan, and is optimistic when it comes to the hope for an Olympics in Tokyo next summer. Filling a roster around the NBA schedule, he concedes “will be trickier.”
Paul Garcia: “As far as basketball, I did nothing,” says Coach Pop of spending time with family and focusing on social justice causes during the pandemic. He says he didn’t watch film or look at any stats. Said returning to basketball is like riding a bike.
“What we are going to have is a lot of virtual fans, believe it or not,” Gentry said. “It will help the environment in the arena as far as the players and them playing without real fans in the stands. I think the communication part will be a lot of easier because we won’t have the 20,000 fans in the stands. It will be all new to everyone, so we’re just going to have to see.”
Once play resumes July 30, Lonzo Ball said he felt New Orleans will continue being vocal, in part because the conditions will demand it. “It’s going to force us to talk,” Ball said. “There’s no excuses if you don’t hear somebody when it’s just us out there. I do think it will be a little bit different playing with no fans.”
Chris Grenham: The Celtics will have their third practice at noon tomorrow at The Arena, the same venue as today’s workout. The Orlando Magic will practice simultaneously at The Arena’s other set of practice courts.
July 11, 2020 | 2:38 pm EDT Update
Kara Lawson leaving Celtics to coach Duke
Duke has hired Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to take over as coach of its women’s basketball program, it was announced Saturday. The 39-year-old Lawson replaces Joanne P. McCallie, who announced last week she wouldn’t return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract. Lawson is the first Black head coach in the program’s history.
Royce Young: Gregg Popovich (71 years old) on if he had any reservations in making the trip to the Orlando bubble, said he felt very assured after speaking with Adam Silver on the precautions: “I don’t know where else you would be as safe as we are right now.”
July 11, 2020 | 1:19 pm EDT Update
Serena Winters: Tobias Harris on importance of group chats/video calls through pandemic: “If we’re being honest, we didn’t have the best chemistry through the year… so just to use the time to kind of build on that chemistry & help us grow a little bit together through the whole pandemic.”
Nick Friedell: Meyers Leonard on Jimmy Butler: “Being around Jimmy once again — he’s at another level. That’s just the facts. He makes everyone better … just in that live 5-on-5 there’s certain gaps that he’s already in before I even have to say anything on the back line of the defense.”
Tania Ganguli: The Lakers are in the process of clearing quarantine and will have practice (!) later this afternoon. Their first real practice in four months.
Chase Hughes: Shabazz Napier says he’ll wear the word ‘equality’ on the back of his jersey in Orlando. “Everybody should be held at an equal standard no matter the race or the gender.” Said he was raised by a single mother & that gender equality & LGBTQ rights are also very important to him.
Former Phoenix Shadow Mountain basketball coach Mike Bibby hopes to be coaching in the NBA or in the G League next year. For now, he still has a passion to play. From July 19-29, he’ll take part in the pay-per-view The 5 Tournament Pro Basketball Invitational, leading Sacramento among the six teams of former pro players who will be playing 3-on-3. “It’s about competition, respecting the game,” Bibby said. “Just go out and respect the game. Whenever I get on the court, I want to win.
Bibby said he’s been working through a program to prepare himself for coaching in the NBA or the NBA G League next year. “There is so much stuff that you learn,” said Bibby, who led Shadow Mountain to four consecutive state basketball championships and five in his six years as the head coach. “You’re always learning new things. It’s very comprehensive. I’m really hoping I will be coaching in the NBA or maybe in the G League.”
July 11, 2020 | 1:06 pm EDT Update
The Palace of Auburn Hills demolished
The Palace of Auburn Hills was imploded Saturday morning, completing the demolition of the former home of the Detroit Pistons. A crowd of hundreds of spectators watched from across Lapeer Road as charges went off at 8 a.m. sharp, collapsing the structure in seconds and throwing a cloud of dust into the air.
The building and 110-acre property were sold by owner Tom Gores to Livonia-based Schostak Bros. & Co. in July 2019 with plans for a joint venture on a mixed-use development with office space, flex space, research and development and tech elements involved.
Omari Sankofa II: Here’s the implosion of The Palace of Auburn Hills. Started at 8 a.m. on the dot and ended in a matter of seconds, leaving a cloud of dust
Serena Winters: Glenn Robinson III said even though he’s only shared the court with @Ben Simmons a couple of games, he’s “really one of my favorite players that I’ve played with... “He finds you in ways, other guys don’t.” #Sixers
Jim Eichenhofer: Lonzo Ball on Brandon Ingram adding strength to his frame: “It’s only going to improve his game. That’s the only thing that’s left, in my opinion. Everything else he can do at a very high level. He’s already pretty much unstoppable. That’s going to make him even harder to guard.”
Spencer Dinwiddie: Day 16 update: My son has to get a small procedure. Just really puts everything into context. As a dad you ain’t even worried about the ups and downs of your health anymore.
July 11, 2020 | 12:51 pm EDT Update
What gives Curry hope that the Warriors can get back on the right track during the 2020-21 season? “We still have a great core,” Curry told reporters Friday during an interview after the first round of the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. “We have an understanding of who we are, and like you said, it was a crazy year with my hand injury, Klay being out all year, Draymond in and out of the lineup with injuries all year, a lot of new guys. It’s definitely different.”
Stephen Curry: “This could be a blessing in disguise in terms of this next three, four years we want to have. Get rested, get healthy. We’ll obviously be watching Orlando and taking all that in, but come next season, whenever that starts, we’ll be ready. We’ve had a long seven years, so it was nice to get a little refresh.”
Alex Schiffer: Jacque Vaughn said Caris LeVert has impressed him early in the Nets practices. Said LeVert is playing with some swagger.
Serena Winters: Brett Brown said he will likely be more ‘frugal’ with minutes for his high-minute guys (like Ben, Joel, Tobias) in the scrimmage games, but expects ‘normal numbers’ once the regular season (8 seeding games) get underway. #Sixers
Ohm Youngmisuk: Wizards’ rookie Rui Hachimura said he will try to kill some of the free time on campus in Orlando by learning as much as he can about taxes, citing that he has to pay taxes both in Japan and the US. Smart rookie.
Stephen Wiseman: Negotiations between @Kara Lawson and @DukeATHLETICS progressing. She’s also working hard at her current job, coaching with @celtics, so both sides are working around practices. Everything points toward a deal happening.
July 11, 2020 | 12:30 pm EDT Update
Former Knicks coach Mike Woodson interviewed for the club’s head-coaching vacancy on Friday, sources said. Friday was Woodson’s second interview with the club. Woodson and all other candidates had initial interviews with the Knicks last month or in the first week of July. The Knicks’ second-round interviews are expected to conclude in the coming days. It is unclear if any candidates will be asked to interview a third time. New York plans to make a decision its next head coach before July 31, when the NBA resumes its regular season in Orlando. Woodson amassed a 109-79 record as a Knicks head coach. Remarkably, he’s also the only coach in the past 20 years to lead New York to a playoff series win (2013). He’s the only coach to post a winning record for New York in the past seven seasons.
Jared Weiss: Jayson Tatum on Celtics’ championship goal: “We’ve got a lot of guys that have been through a lot with each other over the last couple of years. So we hold each other accountable, we trust each other and we’re going to fight until there is zero on the clock.”
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors have cleared quarantine and will practice at 1pm this afternoon, as scheduled. It’ll be their first time on the court together as a team since the March 9th game in Utah.
July 11, 2020 | 11:35 am EDT Update
Miguel GaitAn: Info @nbamaniacs: Juancho Hernangomez is not planning to play anywhere other than the NBA. He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and Minnesota could match any offer that he gets.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers guard Ryan Broekhoff did not travel with the team to Disney due to personal reasons, a team official confirms. The Sixers didn’t have additional info at this time.
Tim Bontemps: Brad Stevens said it is “reasonable to assume” Kemba Walker will play limited minutes in the seeding games. Said the team’s goal is for him to use the next six weeks to ramp up and strengthen his knee so he will be able to play without any restrictions when the playoffs start.
Jay King: Jayson Tatum: “Just being able to practice with all the guys and get after it … it’s been fun. We’re all enjoying it, getting back into the rhythm. We’re having a lot of fun.”
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra says a key in Orlando is to plan for the unexpected, “You better be flexible. You can have a great plan.” He does not address specific players missing, but said the pandemic makes it essential to have Plan Bs.
Ira Winderman: Andre Iguodala, on NBA restart plan, “You know the NBA is going to make a way, and if they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it the right way.”
Wilson Chandler: Alcohol brought in half of the federal government’s total revenue in 1934 after it was legalized. Helped the economy a great deal after/during the Great Depression. Safe to say marijuana will have a much larger or similar affect on today’s economy? Or no?
July 11, 2020 | 8:22 am EDT Update
Warriors to monitor Stephen Curry's minutes next season
Of course, those numbers for Wiggins were without Thompson on the floor – and without, for all but one game together, Curry. That one game in March was the only one Curry played after breaking his hand four games into the season last November. Curry will be 32 when the Warriors lace ’em up again for real, and Kerr said it was time to start putting him on a version of the KG Plan going forward. “Now, (Curry’s) at the point where he’s been at the peak of his powers for the last couple of years,” Kerr said of his two-time league MVP. “If anything, it’s on us to try to begin to manage his minutes. We’ve always been really blessed. We’ve been able to do that because of the talent on our team. We’ve never really run Steph into the ground. We don’t have as much depth as we once did. It’s on us as a coaching staff to make sure we get him his rest every night, and we’re not wearing him out.”
Willy Hernangomez wants to stay in Charlotte
Hernangómez will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and while he has returned to Spain for now, he plans to be back in Charlotte “as much as [he] can, working out with the coaching staff and teammates,” later on this summer. “This is going to be my first time being a free agent. I’m going to try and enjoy the experience and be patient. I’ve said many times that I love Charlotte. I love the group of guys that we have, the coaching staff. I’m trying to be a part of the future and the young core that we have. I feel at home in Charlotte, and I would love to stay. It’s going to be a long summer, but I would definitely love to stay, for sure.”
Walton said it is expected that all will pass the NBA protocol in place, which includes two negative COVID-19 test results before rejoining the team in Florida. “We’re still in the protocol,” Walton said during a Zoom media session on Friday afternoon. “I’m not going to get into names, I’ll make that a personal decision, but from the travel party, out of the 35 (member travel party for Orlando), we left four people back. From those four, nobody has passed NBA protocol yet to rejoin us, but we are hopeful that some of them are getting close.” It is known that three Kings players have tested positive for coronavirus over the past several weeks. Buddy Hield, Alex Len, Jabari Parker, as well as a fourth unidentified member of the team.
Bogdan Bogdanovic said the Kings have “an equal opportunity” along with Memphis, San Antonio, Phoenix, Portland and New Orleans to secure the eighth seed in the Western Conference. “This is pretty much a mental game and we all have to be locked in from the beginning,” Bogdanovic said. “From every single practice, the short period of time is like a tournament system so everyone can win. You can expect everyone to win so that’s what it’s all about.”
In the meantime, as the Jazz get acclimated to team basketball once again, both Ingles and Mitchell said they’re trying to find ways to settle into a unique situation. “I mean, honestly, for me, it’s like AAU, really. You know, except for the quarantine part. But it’s been like AAU — I’ve been just relaxing, studying film, and just trying to eat as good as I possibly can,” Mitchell said. “… I’m just staying mentally ready, mentally engaged because I can’t tell you the last time I’ve had practice at 6 o’clock every night. It gives you that feeling of an AAU summer camp or a summertime vibe.”