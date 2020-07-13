Chase Hughes: Ian Mahinmi said the Wizards and Mystics have discussed trying to create a polling place for D.C. residents to vote at Capital One Arena. The Hawks and other NBA teams have already done this.
Mark Medina: Luke Walton’s message to Richaun Holmes for leaving the bubble: “There are strict rules and we know what they are. If we mess up, it doesn’t just affect the individual, it affects the whole group. Hopefully we learned our lesson once, and it doesn’t happen again.”
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic said his quarantine in Serbia wasn’t that difficult and compared it to a “vacation.” Said he was able to work out, presumably at his home in Serbia.
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic on his weight: “I think I’m not supposed to tell you my pounds and my weight. Team policy. … I like that.”
Mark Medina: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic: “I didn’t lose that much pounds during quarantine. I’m pretty much the same weight as the last game of the season.” He said he lost anywhere between 3-5 pounds.
Salman Ali: Austin Rivers on difficulty of being in the bubble: “I’m losing my mind a little bit. This has been very difficult for me. I’m 20 minutes from my home… That’s where my girl is, my family is… It feels like I’m home, but I’m not home.”
Shams Charania: Nets forward Michael Beasley tested positive for coronavirus, returned home and his roster status is up in the air, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Salman Ali: Tyson Chandler on state of the team: “I like where we’re at right now. Honestly, we’re a lot better than I thought we would be. It’s been a long layoff… I was surprised. It seems like everyone’s in decent shape.”
Salman Ali: Tyson Chandler on Houston’s title chances: “I think we got a great shot. I really do. I really like our chances. The style of basketball we’re playing right now – I think teams are having a tough time adjusting to it.”
Andre Fernandez: Jimmy Butler on playing the #Pacers twice in seeding games. Smiling under his mask: “It’s just a basketball game to me.” #HeatTwitter