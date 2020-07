How would you have approached keeping the players in shape during the long layoff, both mentally and physically? And do you think there’ll be any significant unique situations, like injuries you might not have had in a regular NBA season, in Orlando? Gary Vitti: It’s a level playing field because all 22 teams that are going in are in the same boat. Are you in as good of shape as you were [when the season was interrupted in March] at game 65? No, obviously you’re not. But everybody else is the same. It’s just like going into the NBA season in basically September, October, November. But you’re doing it now in July and August. You’re just moving the calendar, but basically, the number of days and the weeks are about the same.