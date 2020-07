Luke Walton is a fan of the Kobe Bryant-inspired/designed Nike City edition Lakers alternate jersey. "I think they're awesome," Walton said. "I can't wait to get one for myself. I am not going to suit up. I will just wear it around the house. Full uniform. Taped ankles and everything. Just something a little different. It's got his own nice little touches. I always thought he did a really good job, he was always heavily involved in the design with his own shoe and I have always been a fan of those. I think he does a really nice job with the subtleties of the jersey that was put together. I think it will be fun for the team and the fans."