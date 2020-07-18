USA Today Sports

11 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

July 18, 2020 | 8:58 pm EDT Update
Josh Robbins: Markelle Fultz did not participate in the 5-on-5 work today, but Steve Clifford stressed that — as with the rest of the Magic players when they first started practicing in the bubble — the team is trying to ramp up Fultz slowly. The team didn’t go 5-on-5 in its first two practices in the bubble. So Fultz is no different than the rest of his teammates. The team has been ultra-cautious with everyone, and Fultz is no exception.
2 hours ago via JoshuaBRobbins

Instead of talking about his Knicks’ future, Gibson said he wanted to focus on the future of youths on the streets of Brooklyn. “This is about young kids losing their lives because of gun violence,’’ Gibson said. “The city’s gun violence rates have gone up. I’m trying to step up in the community and calm the tensions. And we’re going through tough times with the pandemic.’’
2 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Gibson, who has not spoken to the media since the pandemic shut down the season, said he can’t speak to Thibodeau as he has not been hired. In the past, Gibson has glowed about Thibodeau, defending his stint in Minnesota with passionate words. “I really don’t want to talk about the coaching situation but I’m sure they will make the right decision,’’ Gibson told The Post. “I’m just focused on what my foundation is doing.”
2 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Jeanie Buss: First visit to @whitehouse as #Lakers coached by @Phil Jackson Perhaps we can convince him to run someday. What’s important is we all VOTE in the November election. Exercising our freedom of choice makes democracy thrive. Commit to being part of our country’s future. #vote2020

2 hours ago via JeanieBuss

In a recent interview on The Rights to Ricky Sanchez Podcast, former presidential candidate and big-time basketball guy Andrew Yang said that if he ever does successfully win the White House, he wants to take the former Sixers general manager with him. “One of the fun things about being president is you get to meet a lot of the folks you look up to and admire in other contexts. And Sam Hinkie is one person I haven’t had a chance to meet, and I’d enjoy that because I feel like that guy should be put in charge,” Yang said.
2 hours ago via 94WIP Staff @ SportsRadio 94WIP

Andrew Yang: “I’ll actually make this pledge, to you and your audience… if Andrew Yang becomes president, I’m going to put Sam Hinkie in charge of an entire freaking, department, agency, in the government. People will be like, ‘Andrew, what does Sam Hinkie know about national security, or the department of the interior or energy?’ I’ll be like, Sam Hinkie is going to figure it the (expletive) out. So this will be my pledge, if the Yang administration comes to pass, will have Sam Hinkie in a position of major authority.”
2 hours ago via 94WIP Staff @ SportsRadio 94WIP

July 18, 2020 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
How the Mavericks made it from March 11 to the bubble relatively whole is a triumph in itself. The backstory is crazy. The steps were complex and painstaking. Clearly expensive, too, although the man footing the bill insists he hasn’t so much as peeked at the still-climbing tab. “I honestly don’t know,” owner Mark Cuban said. “I have no idea. I told them to do everything the right way, with the guys’ mental and physical health ahead of everything. “I’m truly afraid to look at the Mavs financials, so I haven’t. I know it sounds crazy, but it is true.”
6 hours ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

As an example, Carlisle cited the process of entering the facility. He described a device into which each person was required to step. In the device was a quarter-inch of water that cleansed shoes. “Then you’d step on some towels, dry them off, and then you’d go to a station where you have another set of shoes from inside, change into those,” he said. “Get your temperature taken. You fill out a questionnaire. You wash your hands and then you get into your workout.”
6 hours ago via Brad Townsend @ Dallas Morning News

Johnny Davis, the former NBA guard who took over in February as the NBRPA chairman, broke down some of the statistics as they relate to their membership and COVID-19. “We have over 1,000 members, and the average age of our members is 55-plus,” Davis said. “Approximately 200 of those members are over the age of 70. And there’s a high percentage of African-Americans in that group, the demographic that has been identified as being most vulnerable. Sometimes that’s due to underlying conditions, sometimes to proximity to [exposure].”
6 hours ago via Steve Aschburner @ NBA.com

Storyline: Coronavirus
The “Legends” association, as it’s known, tried to be pro-active from the start of the league’s shutdown, reminding members to take all possible precautions. Each received an “NBA Legends” mask. “Most of the players have been in touch with us,” Scott Rochelle, president and CEO of the National Basketball Retired Players Association, said. “We’ve tried to keep in contact with people. And those who have been financially impacted, we’ve been supporting them through our financial grant program. “So there’s been a lot of work on the community side to make sure everyone is informed and knows where to come when they need help.”
6 hours ago via Steve Aschburner @ NBA.com

Spencer Haywood, formerly the NBRPA chairman, acknowledged that it’s hard to know how many former players have been affected. “I don’t know if we’re getting accurate reporting,” said Haywood, another Hall of Famer. “Because people who have it might not know, and others who know might not want to talk about it. “Right now, it’s in Florida. It’s Houston very strongly and that’s one of our largest communities of past players. I’ve been calling people, telling ‘em certain things to do and take some precautions. We have a list – I don’t go through the whole list, but I just talk to some of the guys who I know.” Living in Las Vegas, Haywood – the subject of a book, “The Spencer Haywood Rule” to be released in October – works the phone randomly to keep NBRPA members feeling connected. For example, he spoke Tuesday with Hall of Famer Earl Monroe, who has had some health challenges, and reported that Monroe was “hanging in there.”
6 hours ago via Steve Aschburner @ NBA.com

July 18, 2020 | 5:09 pm EDT Update
The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual. The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not yet have their full rosters at Walt Disney World because of coronavirus and other issues.
6 hours ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

Storyline: NBA Schedule
Exhibitions start with a four-game slate Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans call for all 33 exhibitions to be televised by some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV or NBA League Pass. The league is still working on some of the specifics for the first games, including whether to give teams the option of wearing uniforms or practice gear.
6 hours ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

The exhibitions will be helpful in breaking up the monotony of practice, Denver coach Michael Malone said, but he stressed that player health will come before anything else in those games. “The No. 1 thing for me is can we get through these three scrimmages healthy and not getting guys put in a position where they’re overworked, playing too many minutes and getting hurt,” Malone said. “I think the vast majority of the 22 teams will approach it the same way.”
6 hours ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

Monty Williams credited Steve Blake and Larry Greer for helping the Phoenix Suns establish a culture in their first season under him. “What they brought (to the team), especially the first 65 games and laying the foundation for our team and our program was invaluable,” Williams said after Saturday’s practice for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World Resort. However, the Suns have moved forward without the two assistants. “We’re thankful for their contributions, (but) at the same time, everybody has to adapt in this league,” Williams said.
6 hours ago via Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic

Williams declined to explain why Blake and Greer are no longer on the staff. “The details of it all, I don’t want to get into,” Williams said. “Organizations go through change and there are times where guys have to make decisions that are best for them and their families. It’s a tough loss to not have those guys, but those decisions have to be made and as a leader, I have to respect what’s best for the organization and what’s best for the individuals.”
6 hours ago via Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic

July 18, 2020 | 4:35 pm EDT Update
No player in the NBA attempted more 3-pointers over the first four seasons of Steve Kerr’s tenure as Warriors coach than Steph Curry. Yet, even Kerr initially was sometimes skeptical of Curry’s shot selection. “He changed my understanding of what was a good shot and what was not,” Kerr explained Friday on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto & Kolsky.” ” … The first couple months that I coached Steph, half the shots that he took, I could hear my old coaches’ voices ringing in my head saying, ‘That’s a bad shot. That’s a bad shot.’ “
6 hours ago via Marcus White @ NBC Sports

July 18, 2020 | 4:30 pm EDT Update
“What hurts me the most is other Turkish players in the league. We have Ersan Ilyasova, we have Cedi Osman in Cleveland, we have Furkan Korkmaz in Philly. Whenever we go against they don’t say a word,” Kanter said to Bill Simmon’s podcast. “I actually try to talk to them. I’m like ‘Hey dude, what’s up? How are you doing?’ No answer. Because they might be scared of the Turkish government that if they see a picture or video us talking, they might be in trouble, whatever. I try to cover my mouth with my jersey and try to talk to them. They turn their face the other way.”
6 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

In Bel-Air, the striking home built for basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain has resurfaced with a reduced price tag of $14.9 million, or about $4 million shy of what it originally sought in 2018. Like the basketball star himself — who holds the record for most points scored in an NBA game at 100 — the house possesses a near-mythical quality. Chamberlain had the home built in the ’70s, and it became known as Ursa Major, the star constellation home to the Big Dipper — one of Chamberlain’s many nicknames.
6 hours ago via Jack Flemming @ Los Angeles Times

Storyline: Real Estate
July 18, 2020 | 4:08 pm EDT Update
Vogel said that the pair’s leadership on defense was paramount to the Lakers’ success. “We’re the third best defense in the NBA, best in the West and a lot of that comes from [James’] commitment this season, which has been greater than the last few years from what I’m told, has really set us apart,” Vogel said. “Like I said, I’m hopeful that those two awards go to those two players.”
7 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

Vogel was also asked who he would vote for Coach of the Year, if he couldn’t vote for himself, and crossed lines on the Lakers-Boston Celtics rivalry to cast his ballot. “I think so many people have done great jobs,” he said. “Obviously coach Bud (Mike Budenholzer) and coach (Nick) Nurse out east, doing what they’ve done has been very impressive,” Vogel said. “‘Billy the Kid’ (Billy Donovan) in OKC — with a team that didn’t necessarily have high expectations — has done a great job. Taylor Jenkins has done a great job in Memphis. But why don’t I give it to my former Indiana buddy Brad Stevens for doing a great job losing Kyrie Irving and a few others? Al Horford changing the whole identity of their team and having a great season. I would probably vote for Brad.”
7 hours ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

In response to John Calipari’s birthday message to former Wildcat Bam Adebayo on his Instagram page this morning, Wenyen Gabriel has posted dozens of comments discussing his thoughts on the Kentucky basketball program, including the fact that he did not like playing for the UK head coach. The string of comments and responses to fans began with a simple question to Coach Cal. “Damn where was my [birthday] wish in March?” Gabriel asked, adding a laughing emoji.
7 hours ago via Kentucky Sports Radio

Wenyen Gabriel: “My first conversation with Cal he said I was a 6’10 shooting guard… Don’t fall in love with his words let me tell you the real! You look like you could be the next You look like you could be the next [Kevin Durant] [for real]. But if you not ready to do it like right NOW. Like if you not ready to be one of the [STARS] and make all the plays… then [you’re going to] end up being just a skinny big man there. And trust me, that [stuff] is HARD.”
7 hours ago via Kentucky Sports Radio

July 18, 2020 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
7 hours ago via Josh Robbins and Shams Charania @ The Athletic

July 18, 2020 | 1:22 pm EDT Update

Joe Tsai not bidding for Mets

Mike Singer: Mason Plumlee explains how he wound up a part of the J-Lo, A-Rod, Kelce, Urlacher, Beal bid to own the Mets. Also reveals Nets owner Joe Tsai is part of the deal. @masonplumlee Let’s Go Mets! NetsDaily: Twitter may explode if this is true! Joe Tsai: Sorry Twitter, it is not true. I grew up as a Mets fan and I have a lot of respect for Alex and Jennifer. But I’m not involved in bidding for the Mets. Gotta focus on basketball.
10 hours ago via joetsai1999

