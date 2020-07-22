He supported the recent suggestion because, for young teams like his Atlanta Hawks, competition and repetition are both necessary for long-term success. The wing added that the folks currently at Disney World will enter next season with more rhythm than those who were not invited. As it stands, some players will enter 2020-21 having not played in an NBA game since March. Carter said that “unfortunately” he does not think that it will happen because there are many who did not want to participate: “From what I hear, there’s some guys out of the eight teams outside of the teams that don’t want to play either, but I’m like, well, guess what? You would have been playing in summer league right now anyway.”
NBA legend Vince Carter recently announced his retirement, but there’s a bit of a chance we may see him on the court again before it’s all over. During a conversation on the Winging It podcast, Carter was asked about the potential ‘Delete Eight’ games involving the teams not currently in the Orlando bubble. The 43-year old swingman said: “I’ll be there. If it happens, I’m gonna go out there, work with the guys … I don’t know . I don’t know, it’s a question mark. But I’ve definitely will go out there and work out with the guys and just be a part of it. You know, I got to take advantage of that as long as I can. Because when it’s over, it’s over. So they’ve also extended me the opportunity to go out there, if it happens, to do whatever. And I just want to lend a hand.”
Anthony Tolliver: Thanks Vince! I know everyone knows you as quite possibly the best dunker of all time but you were also quite possibly one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. Good luck to you and all that you do moving forward!✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾#halfmanhalfamazing
Garrett Temple: Congrats to my big brother on his retirement!!! We started out as competitors, then became teammates and transitioned into lifelong friends!! As a high schooler watching you win the dunk contest to then being teammates that spoke out on social issues is something I would never have imagined. I appreciate you big bro!! The game will miss you!!! #vinsanity #halfmanhalfamazing
George Karl: Vince was the best dunker I’ve ever seen in basketball. Better than Michael, Shawn, Dominique, anyone. More importantly, congrats on a wonderful career @Vince Carter. You did @UNC_Basketball proud.
Pau Gasol: Unbelievable career Vince! Thank you for your invaluable contributions to the game we love. pic.twitter.com/TCI2zg2YX9
Jared Dudley: Congrats on a HOF career @Vince Carter ! It was a honor to play along side of you! pic.twitter.com/7Mwp9Kywz8
Nicolas Batum: Gonna miss Vinsanity. Thx for the memories @Vince Carter 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/n8gudv9QtP
Jason Kidd: “His bowling skills are incredible. You’d always want to be on his team for bowling. He could bowl with both hands. He’s very talented. He can shoot with both hands and he can bowl with both hands. He’s a competitor when it comes to any sport. I [bowled] with him in Jersey when I was with him. I think he joined a league and I went with him a couple times. Everything comes extremely easy [to him] from looking at it, but I know he puts in a lot of time. He’s just so talented.”
Dwight Howard: “He was in New Jersey [at the time]. It was like my first year in the league, or second year. He was standing backdoor and then he just went to the rim. Jason Kidd threw him a lob and he caught it, dunked it, went down and just threw it in – didn’t even look at the basketball. And I forgot he was not on my team, so I was like ‘Oooooooo.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, s***, you’re on the other team.’ It was something that I always remembered, that crazy dunk he had. Then I had to remember I was playing against him. Me and Vince together was just two guys that love to have fun. We had a couple dunk contests in practice [when we were in Orlando together]. I’m not going to tell you who won because he might get mad. We had a lot of fun together, man. He’s a great guy. I loved being around him.”
Mike Conley: “Every practice we would do a shooting drill where we had to shoot five threes from five spots and whoever made the most out of 25 won the day. I never could beat him. It got to the point where I’m like, ‘Man, I’m done trying to shoot against you, teach me some stuff, teach me a move, teach me this and that.’ So he taught me a few of his vet moves that he does in the paint when he’s trying to get shot off, or finish, or he’s posting somebody up. For me, I was like a kid in a candy store, man. I look up to him, and we were just newly teammates. That experience itself was a kid’s dream, to learn from somebody that is a Hall of Famer.”
Marc Gasol: “I remember how generous and how low-key he is. You might think he would have a big head or a certain way about him, but he’s not that way at all. He’s super close, engaging with everyone. I loved how he engaged with the fans here in Memphis, and not just on the court, but also fans when nobody’s watching. I love that because that means that he really meant those interactions and they meant a lot to him too. That was really good to see.”
Tommy Beer: Vince Carter retires as one of five players in NBA history to score more than 25,000 points, grab more than 5,000 rebounds, dish out more than 4,000 assists and make more than 500 made 3-pointers. The other four are: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Paul Pierce and LeBron James.
George Karl: It’s been a @UNC_Basketball start to the day. Vince officially retiring and memories of us drafting Ty Lawson 11 years ago. Two of Carolina’s all time greats!
Eric Walden: Vince Carter officially announced his retirement today. Obviously, not unexpected, but still sad. What a career. pic.twitter.com/4TEF0oyGnp
Atlanta Hawks swingman Vince Carter was a guest on rapper T.I.’s podcast recently. During the interview, VC spoke about why he has never been interested in “ring chasing.” Carter, who is retiring from the NBA after the 2019-20 season, said he never wanted to sell his soul just for a championship ring (h/t Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report): “I’m not gonna quote-unquote sell my soul to get [a ring]. What I mean by that is, I feel like at this age—being 43 on the court and still being able to compete and play and do what I can do on the court. … My thing is that if I go to another team out there that’s primed and ready to win a championship, it’s not guaranteed that I’m going to play, play a lot,” the Hawks veteran said. “And I can’t handle that, brother. I love the game too much to just sit there and use my voice but can’t use my skill on the court.”
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, who is retiring after 22 NBA seasons, spoke with Tip "T.I." Harris on the expediTIously podcast about his plans for his post-playing days (22:30 mark). "I want to do some broadcasting. I want to stay around the game. I want to continue to be a mentor in some capacity. I have aspirations of being a part of an ownership group. I don't make that kind of money to own a team outright like [NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan] ... but at some point, I want to be a part of an ownership group where I can still be that mentor that they need, and I want to be the middle man to bridge the gap for the ownership/executive side."
Vince Carter has no regrets, however. Not about spending his final season with a sub .500 team. Not about retiring without a title. There is one thing: Missing out on a chance to play in Toronto one last time. The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Toronto on April 10, which would have given Carter an opportunity to say goodbye to a city that loved him, hated him and eventually re-embraced him.
“It's an unbelievable feeling,” Carter said of his healed relationship with the city he started in. “It's really impossible to explain. But it's refreshing, satisfying, and makes the walk out of the door satisfying and peaceful, when that door closes. Just because, Like I say, I played the game because I love it. And I want everyone to understand it, see it and appreciate it. And I prided myself on it since I walked into this game. Be a good guy, enjoy the game, and just play the game that I love, my way. And that's all I ever wanted to do. And I think people are understanding that now at this age, more than ever, that I just love playing basketball. And I want to play basketball. And as a young guy I didn't think about, the impact I would have on people.”
Vince Carter: I'm walking the sidelines like I'm a freaking coach sometimes. It's just because I love it. I love helping these guys. But being a part of it as well as far as performing. So it was just something I wasn't interested in, and maybe I missed on an opportunity to even be in the NBA Finals or whatever the case may be. Because I had some teams that were offering the opportunities. Just, like they were saying, "We can't guarantee." And I don't expect anyone to guarantee me minutes. But to say "We don't think there's any minutes, but you would help our team as far as just wisdom." You know? And that's just something I didn't want to do at that point.
So with 19.5 seconds remaining in overtime and the Hawks trailing by seven to the New York Knicks, head coach Lloyd Pierce checked Carter into the game and the emotions began to hit him as the home crowd chanted. "I kind of made eye contact with coach (Pierce) and he's like, 'Yeah, yeah,'" Carter said on the latest episode of "Winging it with Vince Carter and Annie Finberg." "Right then, it's like a chill just hit me."
"I can say this now, who knows how the season ends and navigates, but, regardless - I won with either result, or either way this ends up," Carter said. "If that was the last game and that was the last shot, I made my last shot and I'm cool with it, and I feel good about my career and how things ended."
John Collins: Still praying it doesn’t have to end like this.....But regardless, I wanted to let you know you are truly appreciated. From a child watching in awe, to young man able to share this amazing journey with you. 22 years in, and still willing to lay it all in the line. Thank you VC, you will be missed. #MasterYoda #LivingLegend
Vince Carter: Such a weird night but I am truly thankful for each and every person during this 22yr journey. If this is really it, I thank everyone for your love and support for all these years. B E Z✌🏽
David Astramskas: “It’s been a great ride.” - Vince Thank you @mrvincecarter15 for 22 years of NBA highlights.
Vince Carter on retiring after this season: "I'm happy. I'm slowly, but surely, becoming one with it. I wasn't in the first month or two. It was kind of like that scary new job or that first day of school where you don't know anybody or what to expect. It's that kind of feeling. For me, now, I'm prepared to walk away. As far as what I want to do, after 20 years of doing the same thing, it's not always satisfying. You won't be doing that anymore. It's tough, but I think back to the night that Kobe (Bryant) and I had a conversation about it in Jersey, about his happiness in retirement was refreshing and comforting for me. That was one of the last things that we talked about, was that we were going to get back on a call and chat about it some more, because it was brief at the time, and I would have loved to sit and talk with him about he handled retirement so well."
Vince Carter explains why he doesn't want to become a coach: "I've said for years that I don't want to become a coach. I may work my way back to coaching at some point, but being part of an ownership group, I can help develop guys. I can sit and talk with guys after games in the office or in basketball settings. Stuff like that where we can relate and go over film. I'd like to talk with guys while they are working out, and when I see things, step in and give them advice."
Vince Carter on retiring after this season: "I'm happy. I'm slowly, but surely, becoming one with it. I wasn't in the first month or two. It was kind of like that scary new job or that first day of school where you don't know anybody or what to expect. It's that kind of feeling. For me, now, I'm prepared to walk away. As far as what I want to do, after 20 years of doing the same thing, it's not always satisfying. You won't be doing that anymore. It's tough, but I think back to the night that Kobe (Bryant) and I had a conversation about it in Jersey, about his happiness in retirement was refreshing and comforting for me. That was one of the last things that we talked about, was that we were going to get back on a call and chat about it some more, because it was brief at the time, and I would have loved to sit and talk with him about he handled retirement so well."
Vince Carter explains why he doesn't want to become a coach: "I've said for years that I don't want to become a coach. I may work my way back to coaching at some point, but being part of an ownership group, I can help develop guys. I can sit and talk with guys after games in the office or in basketball settings. Stuff like that where we can relate and go over film. I'd like to talk with guys while they are working out, and when I see things, step in and give them advice."
Tim Bontemps: Vince Carter checks into the game for what will be his final appearance in Boston of his career. The Celtics gave Carter a piece of the floor of the original Boston Garden before the game.
Ryan Wolstat: The Atlanta Hawks announced today they are doing a Vince Carter H15story Package. It's 4 games against Vince's former teams (Raptors in Jan., Mavs, Nets and Grizzlies, plus to his last career game in April. Plus 5 posters feat. 1 of the best poster-makers ever
Vince Carter is on the cusp of a revered NBA career record, the most seasons ever played. He promises season No. 22 will be his last. “I wouldn’t let you guys say this is the last one if that wasn’t the case,” Carter said Monday, Sept. 30, at the Atlanta Hawks’ media day. “I don’t want to do that. Even if I change my mind now, for me I feel like it’s too late, but no, this is it.”
And because ultimately, that means the eight-time All-Star, who won Rookie of the Year in 1999, won the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest in 2000 and surpassed the 25,000 point mark last season, is approaching the end. “I’m struggling with it,” Carter said. “Realizing the end is near is probably the biggest problem. It’s like, I’ve come so far, this is it. Do what you’ve got to do. But it’s like, I’ve done this for so long. So many years. So you mean, come September, I don’t have to get ready for basketball and go to my team anymore? That’s the scary feeling, after 22 years.”
But he’s still healthy and his love for the game hasn’t wavered -- so when the Hawks pursued him, he went for it, signing a one-year, vet minimum deal. “Friends and family more so were like, ‘Dang, you’ve come this far. You’ve tied the record with everybody else as far as tenure, might as well break the record,’” Carter said. “At first I was like, whatever. And then I was like, you know what? I still feel good, I still love to play. So I said I wanted to go for it and if I can land a contract, I’d do it.”
With the beginning of training camp looming, he’s a little conflicted at the notion of a farewell tour, or being in the spotlight for his final season. “I’m very appreciative of that, and I know how it works, and I get it, but I guess subconsciously I don’t want people to think I’m coming here to be at the forefront, to make it about me,” Carter, 42, said. “I don’t want that to be what this is about.”
“I’m struggling with it,” Carter said. “Realizing the end is near is probably the biggest problem. It’s like, I’ve come so far, this is it. Do what you’ve got to do. But it’s like, I’ve done this for so long. So many years. So you mean, come September, I don’t have to get ready for basketball and go to my team anymore? That’s the scary feeling, after 22 years.”
Carter is aware that there will be plenty of pomp surrounding his final season.“For me, I’m going to enjoy it,” Carter said. “I’m going to have fun. I know it’s going to be a lot going on, a circus. I’m not really looking forward to that, to be honest, just because I try to go into it as it’s still my job and I get the importance of it all but it’s just that I still want it to be all about basketball and the year. I still want to have a good year. Just do what I’ve been doing. Stay healthy, for one, and just be the vet that I can be. Knock down shots and make plays when I’m called upon.”
Carter has the knowledge and the smile, but for him to eventually cut through and be a star, he will have to be willing to be critical to be truly incisive. “I wouldn’t go (the) Stephen A. (Smith) route,” Carter said, bringing up the omnipresent, outspoken ESPN personality. “I wouldn’t go the quiet route. … I want to explain the game where you are watching it and say: Ah, that makes sense.”
Vince Carter left nothing to uncertainty this time when asked about playing a record 22nd NBA season. “I’m coming back,” Carter said on the Winging It podcast he does with Hawks teammate Kent Bazemore that posted Tuesday morning.
Carter told Fox Sports Southeast that he is still ready to play in the 2019-20 NBA season. He also added that he is remaining hopeful that a team will express interest in his service next season. “It’s something that I want to do,” Carter said of playing one more season. “I could still give it another year, and hopefully there’s a team out there that wants my service. I’m going to prepare as if I am coming back, and we’ll go from there. I do want to play another year.”
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter, 42, said he wants to return for a 22nd NBA season if teams are interested in him this offseason. When asked during an appearance Thursday on ESPN's Pardon The Interruption if he had an age in mind for when he wanted to retire, Carter said, "43." "I think I could stretch it out one more," he said. "At the end of the year, I usually assess from top to bottom to see how I'm feeling. And, obviously, opportunity -- when the phone call rings and teams show interest, that's a good thing."
I know you haven’t decided whether you’re going to play or not next season, but have you ever thought about signing a one-day contract or something like that to close your career in Toronto? Vince Carter: "It’s possible. I try not to think too far ahead. I just deal with the daily grind and go from there, just looking forward and worrying about that stuff now is too soon for me."
Carter hasn't said if he plans to retire following the season. He would make NBA history if he returns, as nobody has played 22 seasons in the league. So was the video premature? "I'm OK with it. Either way it's cool," he said with a smile. "I'm very thankful for it, that they even considered it. When it was mentioned to me I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.' "
The Nets honored Carter, who is the oldest active player, with a tribute video during their game against Atlanta, a way to say thank you for his 4 + seasons with the franchise. "It was great. Any time you can see old video of when you were young and spry and springy and all of that good stuff, I mean, it's always great to see," Carter said.
The Hawks' road trip has been right down Carter's memory lane. They played Tuesday in Toronto, where he began his career and has repaired his relationship with fans that was damaged when he pushed for the trade that landed him in New Jersey. "It's a great trip. Stressful sometimes, a lot of people to see, but the appreciation I'm very thankful for and I'll never forget it," Carter said. "And like I said, the video, yes it could be premature, or not. It's still, they're thinking about me and I'm very thankful for that."
Carter hasn't said if he plans to retire following the season. He would make NBA history if he returns, as nobody has played 22 seasons in the league. So was the video premature? "I'm OK with it. Either way it's cool," he said with a smile. "I'm very thankful for it, that they even considered it. "When it was mentioned to me I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me.'"
Why keep putting himself through what he called “the long checklist” required to keep him on the floor when he could take the many millons he’s made and go put his tired feet up somewhere? “For some weird reason, I still don’t have an answer for it,” said Carter, who’s averaging roughly 18 minutes per game for the Hawks this season. “I wanted to play 15 years. Some of the greatest played 12 to 14. Taking care of my body has allowed me to play six more years or so. I don’t know when the end is going to happen. After every year, I see how I’m feeling and then go from there. When you go through the season, people keep saying to me, ‘Keep your phone handy, we’re interested.’ It’s hard to say, ‘I’m not going to play anymore.’ I could be 47 before that happens.”
Atlanta, home to Turner Broadcasting and NBA TV, is the right place to be, but Carter isn't quite ready to announce his retirement. "I know playing this game that the media and the fans and people can be cruel," he said with a grin. "It's like, `You're old and you're playing against guys half your age. You shouldn't be out here.' But then for me that is my goal, to prove that I'm able to do that. And I put in a lot of work in mentally as well as physically just preparing myself."
Carter says the once-dynamic dunker, a live highlight reel of a player known as "Vinsanity," still lives inside him. It's just different now that he's been a reserve in stops the last six seasons with Dallas, Memphis and Sacramento. "Yeah, I'm still the same person," said Carter, the 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star. "My approach is still the same. My work ethic, my ability to play the game is still the same. Obviously it's limited. You just don't get to see it as much, but it's the same guy."
He's already worked as a guest analyst for NBA Summer League and high-profile youth games. TNT could be his next step. "I have a fear of when it's over not being prepared for the next phase," Carter said. "Now that I'm nearing the end, whenever that is, I want to make sure when that door is closed and I leave my basketball shoes in the gym or where I choose to leave them, I'm ready for the next phase."
Carter added that he's '90-something percent' sure that he will retire after the 2018-19 season. He averaged 5.4 points per game in a limited role for the Sacramento Kings last season. An eight-time All-Star, Carter will play for his eighth team this year in Atlanta.
Vince Carter: I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season. I’m almost 90 percent sure that’s it after next season. … You kind of go through the season, especially when the end is near and you say, ‘Hey, how do I feel?’ The summertime kind of dictates it all. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the most important time for the older guys in the league like myself and [Dallas Mavericks star] Dirk [Nowitzki] and I think all the other guys, I could say [San Antonio Spurs forward] Pau [Gasol], then could say that preparing for the season in the summer is probably the hardest thing to do when you’re approaching the last years. I always said I’ll walk away from the game when I’m not willing to put the work in to be prepared for the season. I wouldn’t disrespect the game like that.
Vince Carter: Is Sacramento a possibility? Or how am I looking at free agency. I don’t know. I stay in my lane. I know how it will work and I know teams are going to do what they do, go through the draft, make their trades and cuts and whatnot. Then it’s my time. I just have to wait. I get it. You know what I’m saying? So, I just have to be patient. I have to make sure that I’m prepared to go. And then go from there. It’s just all about timing and what’s the right decision or what makes sense. I’m sure there will be a lot of teams that’ll make moves and have spots available and are going to need something from a guy. Hopefully that I can bring to the table. Yeah, I’ll be ready.
Marc J. Spears: “I still say one more year. That is just how I’ve been feeling. It is what it is. One more. I’d like to play one more year. Then, I’d probably just walk away,” @Vince Carter bit.ly/2DAuq4h
Michael Grange: Vince Carter on the possibility of Raptors return: "It'll happen, I'm sure. Somehow. Whether it's one day or something. It will happen. It's supposed to happen, I think."
It sounds to me like this won’t be your last season. Will it? I go year to year. I’ll wait until after the season to see how I feel. And I swear that every year when the season over, I feel good and say, ‘I can do it again.’ It gets harder and harder throughout the summer to just prepare and get myself where I need to be. But at the same time, the challenge and motivation is still there to do so to fight through that.
While Carter enjoys sharing his knowledge, he hedges at the suggestion he’ll pursue a coaching career. Carter has done well as a television analyst in the offseason and sees himself behind a microphone rather than holding a clipboard. “But never say never,” he said.
On the NBA TV broadcast, Carter said he wants to play during the 2017-18 season and perhaps play in 2018-19. He also reiterated that desire in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel. “I still think I can play and compete and play at a high level,” Carter said. “So I’m going to go for it.”
Asked specifically if he would consider joining the Magic, he would not rule out the possibility. The Magic need to add depth on the wings, and they would benefit from adding a highly respected veteran who could provide a positive example to their young nucleus. “[Free agency] just started, so I’m just kind of weighing options and seeing what teams have to say,” Carter said.
Carter will be a free agent this summer. "I said to myself 'I want to play 15 years'. I don't know where I got that from. And the I got to 15 years and I kept going. I never capped it, but at the same time I've had a lot of players remind me of things I've said," said Carter about how he kept telling fellow players he would retire after two more years. "I'm still saying 'two more years and I'm done.'
Playing 20 seasons became the goal once he blasted through his initial goal of 15 after being drafted fifth overall in 1998, but he’s not necessarily looking to stop on a number that only five other NBA players have reached. “It scares me. I cannot put myself on the other side of the fence. I can’t put me out of the NBA yet,” Carter told The Vertical. “We’re just going to go for it, until the doors close and there are no more opportunities. That’s kind of where I am. If 21 [seasons] were available, the old guy will still be around.”
“I’m still standing. I’m still competing, playing at this level, doing what I need to do to still be here. I still have a burning desire to compete and be around,” Carter told The Vertical. “I don’t expect anything. I’m going to work for it, like I’ve done my entire career. I’m going to prove that I deserve to play the minutes that I’m playing. I’m going to prove to you that I deserve to still be in this league. That’s kind of been my drive. Humbling myself and staying hungry for the opportunity to still be around. That’s what it is. I don’t come in like, ‘You know what I’ve done? I deserve to be here.’ Nah, I don’t see it that way.”
“That’s what you’re here for. That was the goal, Day One. One day I’m going to get that chance. I still say that today. One day, I’m going to get that chance. I think it’s just all about opportunity. If it’s meant to be, it’ll happen – whether I’m here next year, or somewhere else that’s a contender. I’m not saying, ‘OK, I need to be here for it to happen.’ Because it’s not guaranteed anywhere,” Carter told The Vertical. “Your life has already been planned out the way it’s supposed to go and we’re just putting the pieces together that have been put together. So yes, that is the ultimate goal. I would love to hold up that trophy. I would love to be in that situation. Not at the expense of … and I could fill in the blanks with a lot of things. I won’t sell my soul. Wherever that is, or with whoever it is, I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to help that team.”
Carter is still standing because he doesn’t want to worry about being anything other than a ball player. He has an idea of his post-basketball career – preferably in broadcasting – but won’t spend much time thinking about it because it would be the first sign that he was already checking out.
That broke a record Carter set six days earlier in a win over the Denver Nuggets. You didn't think Carter's days as a productive NBA player were over, did you? "The way he's still playing, retire for what?" said Zach Randolph, who gave the Grizzlies 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench against the Jazz. "Give him a two- or three-year deal! That's what I'd do. S---, better give him some money!"
But Carter has rebounded to be a major asset off the Memphis bench this season. He is putting up 10.4 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting and providing the Grizzlies some savvy playmaking and even a defensive weapon against some of the better wings they've faced. "It's not easy," Carter said. "It may look easy out there on the court, but it's not easy. … The game has come easy for me for a long time. When it got a little tougher, I put a little more work in. It's made me better. Being at this age, still playing at this level is just amazing."
So as tantalizing and improbable as the possibility seemed of a 40-year-old strolling into the NBA’s biggest weekend and turning back the clock—it ain’t happening. But as long as Vince Cater is still a productive member of the Memphis Grizzlies rotation, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. “I just worry about the now, play it by ear. At this point, when you’re this old,” Carter laughs, “I just think let’s see how I feel at the end of the year and go from there.”
Asked Sunday by ESPN what keeps bringing him back to the court, the 39-year-old replied: "Love for the game. Nothing else. "I just love to play. It's not out of me yet. When I don't want to play and don't want to put the work in, that's when I step away from the game, but right now I still love it."
The legendary dunker, who was taking in the Alcorn State-Bethune Cookman college football game, also shed some light on when he's thinking about hanging up his sneakers. "Not right now," Carter said. "We know No. 19 is definitely going to go down. I'm shooting for 20, and we'll go from there after that."
After the Grizzlies’ season-ending Game 4 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Carter quickly shut down speculation that this might be his last game in the NBA. “I plan on coming back,” Carter said in his postgame press conference per NBA TV. “I feel good. Body feels good.
Vince Carter isn’t ready to walk away from the NBA, he told reporters in a video tweeted by NBA TV. Carter, 39, could be headed toward free agency after his Grizzlies were swept out of the playoffs by the Spurs this afternoon. He is under contract with Memphis for next season and is slated to make $4,264,057, but only $2MM of that is guaranteed. Carter averaged 6.6 points per night this year in 60 games with the Grizzlies, all but three of them as a reserve. “When I don’t feel like training or lose the passion and love for the game, then it’s time to walk away,” Carter said in a postgame press conference. “I still have it. It still bothers me to lose games and not play well.”
Vince Carter: When it's that time, I won't disrespect the game. I will not. That's when you get hurt, when you're doing it for the money. At this point, we're not doing it for the money. We're doing it because we love it. The money's good, of course, and you want to get paid for what you bring to the table. But once you pass 15 years, you're doing it for love of the game. And when I don't love the game enough to do all of that, it's time to say goodbye.
Carter scored a season-high 19 points and five of his teammates also reached double figures to help the Memphis Grizzlies cruise to a 112-95 victory over Los Angeles. ''It's hard to even imagine not playing anymore, because I still love playing,'' said Carter, who turned 39 last month. ''I still have that burning desire. And whenever the body says it's time, then it's time to move on. I don't ever want to disrespect the game and go out there just to play and take the money, because it's not that.
Carter and a vastly different Memphis lineup than the one the league was seeing even three games ago, are in town to take on the Raptors tonight and Carter is giving no indication that fans will be witnessing his Toronto swan song. “Not now, not yet,” Carter said when asked if he goes into a game like todays thinking this might be his last time on this particular court. “I just go year by year and listen to the body. Every now and then I’ll think about ‘When I do know (it’s time), how do I approach that?’ It’s just tough accepting it because I enjoy playing still. I think when I don’t enjoy playing I will definitely let it be known.”
Bryant announced that he is retiring after this season. Carter, who in his 18th NBA season, plans to play next season and beyond. "For sure," Carter said. "Did I say I was retiring? I'm very thankful for (the recognition on the road). Don't get me wrong. But I plan on coming back. I just go year to year at this point. I don't put a timetable on it. I don't want to say two years and then everybody says 'Well this is it, right?' But 20 years would be cool."
July 22, 2020 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
Jay Allen: Terry Stotts says Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside will play together in tomorrow’s scrimmage vs. the Pacers: “There’s no question you’ll see it.” #RipCity
Jamie Hudson: Coach Stotts says Nassir Little (concussion) is “unlikely” to play in the scrimmage tomorrow
Casey Holdahl: Both @Damian Lillard and Terry Stotts discussing clashes between federal police and protestors at the federal courthouse in Portland on their Zoom interview today from Orlando.
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on federal troops invading downtown Portland: “I had a particular experience with the protests and it was peaceful. Every clip I’ve seen has been peaceful. I don’t really understand why federal troops need to be there. It’s unnecessary and it’s a scary situation.”
James Ham: Luke Walton said he is “pleasantly surprised” how good Richaun Holmes looks so far. Team will take a cautious approach, but he is on track.
Eric Woodyard: Jazz Coach Quin Snyder says “You can’t talk about the Utah Jazz without talking about Coach (Jerry) Sloan.” Snyder says in the time he knew him, he was a “great man.” He’s happy the Jazz will honor him in Orlando with the jersey patches.
Tony Jones: Coach Snyder started his presser by reading a passage on social justice from 1899. He then spoke on the upcoming scrimmages and talked about Rudy Gobert’s ever reaching impact defensively
July 22, 2020 | 6:59 pm EDT Update
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Luke Walton said they’re hopeful that De’Aaron Fox (ankle sprain) will be ready for Game one on July 31.
Sean Cunningham: Kings F/C Marvin Bagley III, who is out for the season, has left the Orlando bubble. No substitute player is allowed due to injury, Walton says.
Jason Jones: Luke Walton says Harrison Barnes is still in Sacramento, and once he clears protocol he will be on the first flight to Orlando.
Fred Katz: Rui Hachimura took off his mask during his postgame media availability after he was told he was supposed to wear it. No penalties or anything like that being levied for not wearing masks, but the league just sent out a memo advising players and coaches to wear them in pressers.
Pacific Athletics is pleased to announce a contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Damon Stoudamire through the 2025-26 season. Stoudamire, who is entering his fifth season as head coach, is fresh off of one of the most successful seasons in program history, which included being named the 2019-20 West Coast Conference Coach of the Year.
July 22, 2020 | 6:20 pm EDT Update
Michael Singer: Troy Daniels said it was “literally fun” to be the only active guard on the entire team. Said he might’ve started a new trend.
Duvalier Johnson: Troy Daniels on playing again:”It’s great to get out there. It was good to see Black Lives Matter in the court but we still have a goal that we have to reach with getting our message out there.” Daniels said he wishes he could’ve saw Breonna Taylor on the court as well.
Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks had her own brush with panic shortly after arriving in the bubble on June 12, when her first test returned positive. “My phone rang on Monday, and it was a Florida number,” she told me in a less ominous phone call last week. Rooks knew what was coming. “I said, ‘I assume this is a bad call,’” she said. Rooks was “shocked,” saying she had tested negative just before flying down to Orlando.
As she absorbed the news, Rooks sought guidance from a trio of NBA players who had previously tested positive for the coronavirus: Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, whose positive test in March triggered the league’s suspension of play; his teammate Donovan Mitchell; and the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie, who opted not to join his team in the bubble after testing positive earlier this month. “They were super helpful, and I’m also thankful to them for not telling anybody,” Rooks laughed. Ultimately, Rooks could breathe a sigh of relief: The initial result was deemed a false positive after subsequent retests came back negative.
It’s a tightrope act involving more than a thousand cloistered together for several months in a state where cases of the virus are skyrocketing. None of that is lost on the select group of reporters who are there. “You don’t want to be the domino,” Malika Andrews said. “Usually in terms of journalism, the most cringeworthy phrase to hear from an entity you cover is: ‘We’re all in this together.’ From a health standpoint it couldn’t be more true.”
July 22, 2020 | 6:08 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Bol Bol is the first rookie to have at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a preseason game in the last 20 years. Doubt he’ll play much when games count (assuming Denver can get close to whole from a health standpoint), but an intriguing prospect.
Kendra Andrews: Malone emphasized how the Nuggets’ 25 turnovers were an issue today. Says they were “out of control” and that this was an area the team was struggling before the hiatus
Oleh Kosel: Alvin Gentry announces in pregame that Derrick Favors will not play tonight due to rest. If the game counted, he would play. Everyone else will be a go and we should expect a lot of different lineup combinations.
Chris Bosh: I was a freshman when Tim Duncan won a championship in his second season. Watching someone weaponize the fundamentals the way he did—earning his nickname in the process—made me realize how much I needed to work on my own. The summer TD brought home his first title, I was in Dallas, working with Kenny Blakeney and Thomas Hill on my fundamentals in any gym we could find. Kenny, who’s about to start coaching Makur Maker at Howard, helped expand my very idea of what the fundamentals could be. Sure, I learned the Triple Threat that summer. But I also came to understand that if I wanted to devote my life to basketball, I’d need to rely on my mind as much as my body.
Chris Bosh: Tim Duncan won that tip over me, and many others. That man had either the most impeccable timing I’ve ever seen (which he did) or the key to refs’ hearts (which…he also did), because every time I tried to do what he did to win a jump ball, it would be a violation. I never learned that timing.
Chris Bosh: I’ve talked about the importance of treating the playoffs like you would any regular game. But the Finals test that. Because there isn’t anything normal about them. Every June, the NBA takes over two major American cities. The media follows. Before we ever stepped onto the same court as the Spurs, we felt the microscope descend, as we practiced in front of cameras and reporters for an hour each day. Think about that: Mandatory public practice. How are you supposed to treat it like an ordinary game when you’ve got dozens of reporters watching you get stretched out?
July 22, 2020 | 5:50 pm EDT Update
Mirjam Swanson: “It’s been an easy transition for me — the guys showed me love right away,” says Joakim Noah. “I had no idea the situation would look like this, but … team chemistry is going to be vital.”
Tim Bontemps: Aaron Gordon opens his media avail after today’s scrimmage by becoming the latest NBA player to say that Breonna Taylor deserves justice and asks for the police officers involved to be arrested.
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, who sustained a left ankle sprain during practice on July 15, continues to make progress and has returned to on-court, non-contact basketball activities. Fox is ruled out for tonight’s scrimmage vs. the Miami Heat.
July 22, 2020 | 5:27 pm EDT Update
Jovan Buha: Despite missing four rotation players — Pat Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Ivica Zubac + Landry Shamet — the Clippers defeat the Magic 99-90 in their first scrimmage. Lou Williams (22 pts) + Paul George (18) led all scorers. Joakim Noah impressed in his first game in over a year.
Andrew Greif: Lou Williams said the Clippers had to “create their own energy” without fans. How’d they do that? “Talking like hell,” he said. Doc Rivers jokes that Lou’s voice sounds raspy like Doc’s.
Jovan Buha: Lou Williams said he’d like to share the 6th Man of the Year award with teammate Montrezl Harrell. If not, Williams says Harrell should win the award.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George starts off his postgame press conference giving his condolences to the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. He says he will answer all questions with that being his focus.
J. Michael Falgoust: Sabonis (plantar fasciitis) had an issue with his foot with he left Indy. Had an MRI. “6 days, I haven’t touched the ball…. there’s no timetable to return” #Pacers
J. Michael Falgoust: Bitadze (knee) had a sore knee before leaving Indy and hasnt done anything in Orlando #Pacers
July 22, 2020 | 5:09 pm EDT Update
Gerald Bourguet: Elie Okobo and Jalen Lecque are not with the team due to personal matters. Aron Baynes has COVID-19. All 3 are expected to join the Suns at later dates
Brandon Rahbar: Muscala says Gallinari has beat him in every post game shooting drill they do. “He’s someone I looked up to. It’s been a joy to be able to play with him.”
Jon Krawczynski: Sources tell @TheAthleticMIN that the Raine Group approached the Vikings to inquire about interest purchasing the Wolves a few months ago. There were initial discussions, but there are no active talks with the Wilfs/Vikings about the Wolves at this time
Jon Krawczynsky: Sources also tell @TheAthleticMIN that the Vikings ownership group very much wants the Wolves to stay in Minnesota. But the Vikings are not currently engaged on buying the team.
July 22, 2020 | 4:14 pm EDT Update
Aron Baynes tested positive for COVID-19
Shams Charania: Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes (@AronBaynes) tells me on @Stadium that he tested positive for coronavirus and opens up about how virus has impacted life for over a month for him, his wife and kids: