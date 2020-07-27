USA Today Sports

This would allow the Charlotte Hornets and seven other teams not at Disney’s campus dramatically more activity than currently allowed. The proposal under discussion — which has not yet been approved by the league or the players union — would include: ▪ A week of practice at individual teams’ home facilities, starting the second week of August. ▪ Possibly two weeks of group workouts hosted by two teams not in the restart. Those cities have not yet been finalized. Teams traveling would likely be contingent on the players union approving teams scrimmaging each other.

July 28, 2020 | 9:42 am EDT Update
Bam Adebayo is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as part of the 2017 draft class, but that is highly unlikely to happen due to the plans of the Miami Heat to preserve cap space for 2021. The Heat have interest in pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo during the 2021 offseason. “He’s not going to get a max contract in the offseason,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “Even though I think he should, because the Heat are going to save money for the 2021 summer. That’s a storyline that I can almost guarantee for you: Bam Adebayo will not sign a contract extension this offseason.
27 mins ago via RealGM

“I don’t know if it’s fair or not,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after Monday’s scrimmage loss to Sacramento. “Lou obviously made a mistake, but he didn’t intend to make a mistake. We’ll get over things pretty quickly here. We know why we’re here. Lou knows why we’re here. So we’ll move on, but I didn’t look at it as a suspension or anything like that. I just looked at it as he was in a public so that’s the protocol.”
27 mins ago via Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic

They aren’t better without Leonard—and the hole created by his absence will likely be more noticeable come playoff time—but they just might be more fun. And in a foreign format where chaos could reign, it isn’t hard to envision an outcome where the Raptors finish on top and become the most improbable repeat champs in NBA history. “I wouldn’t put anything past them,” one Eastern Conference scout says.
27 mins ago via Yaron Weitzman @ Bleacher Report

Vaughn, 45, has the most daunting of challenges in front of him. He’s trying to win the job as Nets coach, shed the interim tag pinned on him when he was promoted to replace Kenny Atkinson, who was dismissed. Vaughn has some internal support and The Athletic has reported that the Nets plan to give him every chance to win the job. But his roster has been devastated, gutted, stripped to the studs by season-ending injuries and surgeries, by COVID-19, and by the strangeness of the times.
27 mins ago via Joe Vardon and Alex Schiffer @ The Athletic

Vaughn won’t even get to audition for the job with the system he hoped to run in the bubble. “Not the way I think,” Vaughn said. “It’s the way I’ve tried to process it to my assistant coaches, also. Let’s enjoy this moment right now. If the pandemic has taught us anything, we’re so connected and don’t take things for granted. Lean into grace and lean into gratitude and enjoy this thing. I really have kept it that simple. I hope the guys have felt that with me in the gym, and our organization, the performance staff, the leadership, all of it.”
27 mins ago via Joe Vardon and Alex Schiffer @ The Athletic

July 28, 2020 | 7:23 am EDT Update

Michael Carter-Williams reveals he dealt with depression

You go through all the injuries, and then what what was it? I mean, was it were about a year plus ago? You’re out of the league, right? Michael Carter-Williams: That was a really, really hard time for me. I went through a lot, I’ve overcome so much. I went through mental health issues, you know, depression. My mind was telling me to do something when my body couldn’t do. I remember there was times where I didn’t want to leave my bed, didn’t want to do anything. And then it took a lot of work to feel good about myself to be confident again and to appreciate the game.
3 hours ago via Stitcher.com

Michael Carter-Williams: People criticize you about something that you’ve been doing your whole life and something that you loved. You know, it’s hard, it’s hard for you to work so hard at something and then for everyone around you telling you that… Not everyone around you, but you know what I mean the media people, like just saying that, ‘You’re you’re not good at this’ and you’ve been doing it your whole life and you have an idea.
3 hours ago via Stitcher.com

July 28, 2020 | 1:21 am EDT Update

No Adebayo extension for now?

9 hours ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN

9 hours ago via TeamLou23

The 7-3 center was not allowed to play in the scrimmage against Indiana because he missed a mandatory coronavirus test on Saturday, which was a scheduled off day for the team. The league stipulates that when a player misses a test, he must be retested and cannot participate in team activities the next day. “He broke one of the protocols yesterday, he didn’t get tested – just forgot to get tested,” Carlisle said before the Mavericks’ 118-111 loss to the Pacers, their second of three scrimmages leading up to Friday’s restart. “When that happens, for safety reasons, he’s unable to join the team the following day. He’s getting retested today (Sunday). I believe he’ll be able to rejoin us tomorrow (Monday).”
9 hours ago via mavs.com

When broached with the notion that he seemed different these days, he thought for a second, and matter-of-factly delivered his latest version of Lillard-esque leadership. “I want to win it all. I think it’s that simple,” Lillard said. “You know, I just turned 30 and I still feel young, and I am young, you know? But I’m just to that point where, you know, I’ve done just about everything. Off the court I’ve done a lot … and I’ve done a lot on the court: five-time All-Star, this year most likely be five-times All-NBA, I’m having my best year statistically … I’m doing all these things — I haven’t been MVP, which I want to be — but I’m just like, what do I want to walk away with? What really means the most when I’m done playing, where I can look back and I can say I did that, I experienced that? And that’s winning it all.”
9 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

“So I’m to the point where I really want to win it all, and then look back and say ‘I want to come on everybody’s TV show, and let’s talk about what you all said all those years, all those times.’ And we won it all. That’s what it is. That’s just my focus right now. Anything can happen right now. We haven’t played in four months, and our focus is to get into the playoffs and anything is possible, literally, because of the circumstances we are playing under. So going forward, that’s where my mind is, and where I want our team’s mind to be. I want to get it done and win it all.”
9 hours ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

“We have grown men,” Lowry told me. “We have professionals. We have guys who grew up in tough situations. We’re all coming from situations where we weren’t given a silver spoon. A lot of us say we got it from the night, and a lot of our guys have done that. We have a bunch of young guys who follow that suit. They continue to want us to be leaders and they want to follow us. Myself, Marc (Gasol), Freddy (VanVleet), Serge, Pascal (Siakam), we’re guys that work hard at our crafts.
9 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

But now, in the second of three scrimmage games, Portland will be without their point guard Damian Lillard, who is dealing with inflammation in his left foot. Stotts says Lillard had an x-ray on his left foot. The x-rays came back negative. From the sounds of it, it seems the inflammation is at the bottom of Lillard’s left foot. He did have an x-ray. The x-ray was negative. He just has some inflammation. I don’t expect it to be a long-term deal. Hopefully he’ll be able to play our last scrimmage. I think it’s a little bit on the bottom of his foot, but I’m not quite sure about that, but I think it is. — Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts
9 hours ago via Jamie Hudson @ NBC Sports

Jay Scrubb, the No. 1 rated junior college recruit in the nation, has had Zoom interviews with 22 NBA teams, including the Knicks and Nets, his agent Corey Marcum of EZ Sports Group said. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard from John Logan College (KY) announced in March he planned to sign with an agent and enter the NBA Draft instead of playing at Louisville. Scrubb, who is currently training in San Antonio, is attempting to become the first junior college player drafted since Donta Smith (Southeastern Illinois) was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second-round pick in 2004. The NBA Draft is now slated for Oct. 16.
9 hours ago via ZagsBlog.com

Asked if an NBA coach can still be a taskmaster such as Thibodeau, Van Gundy went on a rant, saying it’s “slander’’ to criticize the 62-year-old New Britain, Conn., product on that front. “I don’t think players have changed nearly as much as organizations and coaches have changed,’’ Van Gundy said. “You can’t demand less of players and then complain that they’re willing to do less at times. I find it does a disservice to players. I think good players in any era want to be challenged and pushed to be their best and they want to play on teams of significance. This idea that Tom doesn’t know how to pace his team is one of the great slanders that has been perpetuated by the media on a coach.”
9 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Jalen Rose told The Post recently Jackson would be his first choice followed by Jason Kidd. Jackson could be a top candidate for the Nets job as Kevin Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman is Jackson’s biggest fan. “I appreciated the love from the Knicks fans and Jalen Rose’s opinion,” Jackson said on an ESPN conference call on the restart that descended into a series of Knicks coaching-search questions. “I truly look forward to having the opportunity to coach again. I had a blast at Golden State, built incredible relationships that will last a lifetime and I look forward to the challenge of coaching again.”
9 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

Sacramento’s starting small forward tested positive for the coronavirus over the Fourth of July weekend and struggled to clear the NBA’s protocol, but he never had symptoms. That was not the case for his wife Brittany or his mother Shirley, who were both with him in Sacramento. “In my household, my wife and my mom both tested positive for COVID,” Barnes said following the Kings’ 106-102 win over the Clippers. “My wife was sick, really sick for about a week, my mom was sick for a couple of days. In our household, we were able to see the different ranges of how COVID can hurt your system, how serious it is, and how important it is to wear a mask.”
9 hours ago via James Ham @ NBC Sports

July 27, 2020 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
13 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

The Clippers are aware Williams went to Magic City to pick up takeout rather than enjoying the other services the place provides. “Lou’s one of the most liked guys in the whole organization and is always trying to get everyone together on the road,” center Ivica Zubac said. “Lou is a true leader. The fact that everyone is coming to the defense of him speaks everything about him.”
13 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

July 27, 2020 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
