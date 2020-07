When broached with the notion that he seemed different these days, he thought for a second, and matter-of-factly delivered his latest version of Lillard-esque leadership. “I want to win it all. I think it’s that simple,” Lillard said. “You know, I just turned 30 and I still feel young, and I am young, you know? But I’m just to that point where, you know, I’ve done just about everything. Off the court I’ve done a lot … and I’ve done a lot on the court: five-time All-Star, this year most likely be five-times All-NBA, I’m having my best year statistically … I’m doing all these things — I haven’t been MVP, which I want to be — but I’m just like, what do I want to walk away with? What really means the most when I’m done playing, where I can look back and I can say I did that, I experienced that? And that’s winning it all.”