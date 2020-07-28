Jay Scrubb, the No. 1 rated junior college recruit in the nation, has had Zoom interviews with 22 NBA teams, including the Knicks and Nets, his agent Corey Marcum of EZ Sports Group said. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard from John Logan College (KY) announced in March he planned to sign with an agent and enter the NBA Draft instead of playing at Louisville. Scrubb, who is currently training in San Antonio, is attempting to become the first junior college player drafted since Donta Smith (Southeastern Illinois) was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second-round pick in 2004. The NBA Draft is now slated for Oct. 16.
July 28, 2020 | 9:42 am EDT Update
Bam Adebayo is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as part of the 2017 draft class, but that is highly unlikely to happen due to the plans of the Miami Heat to preserve cap space for 2021. The Heat have interest in pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo during the 2021 offseason. “He’s not going to get a max contract in the offseason,” said Brian Windhorst on his podcast. “Even though I think he should, because the Heat are going to save money for the 2021 summer. That’s a storyline that I can almost guarantee for you: Bam Adebayo will not sign a contract extension this offseason.
Shams Charania: Sources: Princepal Singh — a 6-10 forward from India — has signed a contract in the NBA G League to train and play alongside the pro path team. Singh will be the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a pro deal and first NBA Academy graduate to sign in G League.
Monty Williams has heard nothing but great things about Lou Williams. “My dealings with Lou, he’s a pretty good dude,” Williams said. “Every time I’ve been around him, I’ve always gotten a great vibe from him. I’ve always heard good stuff about him.”
“Unfortunately, everything we do, somebody is going to have a cell phone,” the Phoenix Suns coach said after Monday’s practice. “And you’ve got to be careful. I don’t think it’s a commentary on who Lou is at all.”
“I don’t know if it’s fair or not,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after Monday’s scrimmage loss to Sacramento. “Lou obviously made a mistake, but he didn’t intend to make a mistake. We’ll get over things pretty quickly here. We know why we’re here. Lou knows why we’re here. So we’ll move on, but I didn’t look at it as a suspension or anything like that. I just looked at it as he was in a public so that’s the protocol.”
Marc J. Spears: The NBA sent a reminder to teams today that per agreement of the NBA and NBPA that when the season resumes Thursday the will be a return to random urine drug testing for steroids, PEDs and masking agents and diuretics, a source said.
They aren’t better without Leonard—and the hole created by his absence will likely be more noticeable come playoff time—but they just might be more fun. And in a foreign format where chaos could reign, it isn’t hard to envision an outcome where the Raptors finish on top and become the most improbable repeat champs in NBA history. “I wouldn’t put anything past them,” one Eastern Conference scout says.
Vaughn, 45, has the most daunting of challenges in front of him. He’s trying to win the job as Nets coach, shed the interim tag pinned on him when he was promoted to replace Kenny Atkinson, who was dismissed. Vaughn has some internal support and The Athletic has reported that the Nets plan to give him every chance to win the job. But his roster has been devastated, gutted, stripped to the studs by season-ending injuries and surgeries, by COVID-19, and by the strangeness of the times.
Vaughn won’t even get to audition for the job with the system he hoped to run in the bubble. “Not the way I think,” Vaughn said. “It’s the way I’ve tried to process it to my assistant coaches, also. Let’s enjoy this moment right now. If the pandemic has taught us anything, we’re so connected and don’t take things for granted. Lean into grace and lean into gratitude and enjoy this thing. I really have kept it that simple. I hope the guys have felt that with me in the gym, and our organization, the performance staff, the leadership, all of it.”
July 28, 2020 | 7:23 am EDT Update
Greg Monroe Russia bound?
Emiliano Carchia: Greg Monroe is close to signing with Khimki Moscow, a source tells @Emiliano Carchia. The nine-year NBA veteran spent last season with Bayern Munich
Michael Carter-Williams reveals he dealt with depression
You go through all the injuries, and then what what was it? I mean, was it were about a year plus ago? You’re out of the league, right? Michael Carter-Williams: That was a really, really hard time for me. I went through a lot, I’ve overcome so much. I went through mental health issues, you know, depression. My mind was telling me to do something when my body couldn’t do. I remember there was times where I didn’t want to leave my bed, didn’t want to do anything. And then it took a lot of work to feel good about myself to be confident again and to appreciate the game.
Michael Carter-Williams: When I got released from Houston, it was tough. My girlfriend and my baby… I had issues with her. They ended up leaving. I was, I was an unhealthy human being. So I got cut, I was out the league, they had left the house. And so that was like, ground zero for me.
Michael Carter-Williams: People criticize you about something that you’ve been doing your whole life and something that you loved. You know, it’s hard, it’s hard for you to work so hard at something and then for everyone around you telling you that… Not everyone around you, but you know what I mean the media people, like just saying that, ‘You’re you’re not good at this’ and you’ve been doing it your whole life and you have an idea.
Frank Madden: One random development in game productions I’ve seen from Orlando: no over-the-backboard camera angles for free throws (which is disorienting and weird), but regular usage of the lower sideline cam on Its (which makes tracking the flight of the ball easy).
July 28, 2020 | 1:21 am EDT Update
No Adebayo extension for now?
The Heat have the second-highest payroll in the NBA this season with several key players such as Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder and Meyers Leonard headed for free agency. While they expect to save cap room to chase free-agent stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 and might not extend young All-Star Bam Adebayo this year to help facilitate that plan, their spending for next year could be impacted by these financial factors.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Before 5 PM on day before seeding games, NBA teams must designate a participation status for players in a league portal, according to a league memo; Five hours prior to tip in instances of back-to-back games.
The 7-3 center was not allowed to play in the scrimmage against Indiana because he missed a mandatory coronavirus test on Saturday, which was a scheduled off day for the team. The league stipulates that when a player misses a test, he must be retested and cannot participate in team activities the next day. “He broke one of the protocols yesterday, he didn’t get tested – just forgot to get tested,” Carlisle said before the Mavericks’ 118-111 loss to the Pacers, their second of three scrimmages leading up to Friday’s restart. “When that happens, for safety reasons, he’s unable to join the team the following day. He’s getting retested today (Sunday). I believe he’ll be able to rejoin us tomorrow (Monday).”
Dwain Price: Porzingis on missing the COVID-19 test on Saturday: “It was just a mistake on my part. It was a day off and everything kind of threw me off a little bit and I just kind of missed it. It is what it is now. I can’t turn back the time and do the test. I wish I could.”
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray on the muscle he’s put on: “It felt good just to go to the hoops strong and feel my body a little bit more than I have over the last couple of years. It’s part of my routine. When I’m putting more work in the weight room it helps me go on the court in the game and feel more prepared and confident in myself.”
When broached with the notion that he seemed different these days, he thought for a second, and matter-of-factly delivered his latest version of Lillard-esque leadership. “I want to win it all. I think it’s that simple,” Lillard said. “You know, I just turned 30 and I still feel young, and I am young, you know? But I’m just to that point where, you know, I’ve done just about everything. Off the court I’ve done a lot … and I’ve done a lot on the court: five-time All-Star, this year most likely be five-times All-NBA, I’m having my best year statistically … I’m doing all these things — I haven’t been MVP, which I want to be — but I’m just like, what do I want to walk away with? What really means the most when I’m done playing, where I can look back and I can say I did that, I experienced that? And that’s winning it all.”
“So I’m to the point where I really want to win it all, and then look back and say ‘I want to come on everybody’s TV show, and let’s talk about what you all said all those years, all those times.’ And we won it all. That’s what it is. That’s just my focus right now. Anything can happen right now. We haven’t played in four months, and our focus is to get into the playoffs and anything is possible, literally, because of the circumstances we are playing under. So going forward, that’s where my mind is, and where I want our team’s mind to be. I want to get it done and win it all.”
“We have grown men,” Lowry told me. “We have professionals. We have guys who grew up in tough situations. We’re all coming from situations where we weren’t given a silver spoon. A lot of us say we got it from the night, and a lot of our guys have done that. We have a bunch of young guys who follow that suit. They continue to want us to be leaders and they want to follow us. Myself, Marc (Gasol), Freddy (VanVleet), Serge, Pascal (Siakam), we’re guys that work hard at our crafts.
But now, in the second of three scrimmage games, Portland will be without their point guard Damian Lillard, who is dealing with inflammation in his left foot. Stotts says Lillard had an x-ray on his left foot. The x-rays came back negative. From the sounds of it, it seems the inflammation is at the bottom of Lillard’s left foot. He did have an x-ray. The x-ray was negative. He just has some inflammation. I don’t expect it to be a long-term deal. Hopefully he’ll be able to play our last scrimmage. I think it’s a little bit on the bottom of his foot, but I’m not quite sure about that, but I think it is. — Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts
James Ham: Walton said he is hopeful that Len will be ready for Game 1, but there are no guarantees. Still need to get him into full contact 5v5.
Asked if an NBA coach can still be a taskmaster such as Thibodeau, Van Gundy went on a rant, saying it’s “slander’’ to criticize the 62-year-old New Britain, Conn., product on that front. “I don’t think players have changed nearly as much as organizations and coaches have changed,’’ Van Gundy said. “You can’t demand less of players and then complain that they’re willing to do less at times. I find it does a disservice to players. I think good players in any era want to be challenged and pushed to be their best and they want to play on teams of significance. This idea that Tom doesn’t know how to pace his team is one of the great slanders that has been perpetuated by the media on a coach.”
Jalen Rose told The Post recently Jackson would be his first choice followed by Jason Kidd. Jackson could be a top candidate for the Nets job as Kevin Durant’s manager Rich Kleiman is Jackson’s biggest fan. “I appreciated the love from the Knicks fans and Jalen Rose’s opinion,” Jackson said on an ESPN conference call on the restart that descended into a series of Knicks coaching-search questions. “I truly look forward to having the opportunity to coach again. I had a blast at Golden State, built incredible relationships that will last a lifetime and I look forward to the challenge of coaching again.”
Sacramento’s starting small forward tested positive for the coronavirus over the Fourth of July weekend and struggled to clear the NBA’s protocol, but he never had symptoms. That was not the case for his wife Brittany or his mother Shirley, who were both with him in Sacramento. “In my household, my wife and my mom both tested positive for COVID,” Barnes said following the Kings’ 106-102 win over the Clippers. “My wife was sick, really sick for about a week, my mom was sick for a couple of days. In our household, we were able to see the different ranges of how COVID can hurt your system, how serious it is, and how important it is to wear a mask.”
Already scheduled to offer its largest regular-season WNBA slate of games ever, ESPN is adding 13 more broadcasts this season, bringing its total to 37. The games – which now include at least four with every team – will air across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, as well as on the ESPN App. ESPN’s networks are also the television home of the WNBA playoffs.
July 27, 2020 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
David Baumann: The @Orlando Magic top the @Denver Nuggets 114-110 in final scrimmage. Jonathan Isaac, despite not playing in the 2H, is the bright spot for ORL. After an knee injury on New Years Day that threatened his season, he made a strong comeback. 13p/7r/2s/1a/+18 in 7 min. #MagicAboveAll
Harrison Wind: Michael Porter Jr.: “It’s the first time I’ve played 5-on-5 against NBA players (since March 11). The time off was good. I had that ankle injury. I healed that up and I feel great.”
Eddie Sefko: Rick Carlisle said he saw something last week about Luka Doncic in the most-improved player conversation. Was trying to make the case for that without actually asking about it. But Rick made the point. It’s a crowded conversation: Sabonis, Ingram, others.
Mike Fisher: On Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Trey Burke, two late-comers to the bubble: Burke (“in really good shape,” Carlisle said) will play in the Tuesday scrimmage. Kidd-Gilchrist is “further away” and will not play.
It took only two Twitter posts for Lou Williams to explain to Kendrick Perkins why he believed he delivered a take spicier than the wings he enjoyed at Magic City. Williams’ current and former teammates also came to his defense. Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Marcus Morris, Jerome Robinson and Sindarius Thornwell all defended Williams by criticizing Perkins for not fully taking into account why Williams stopped at Magic City.
The Clippers are aware Williams went to Magic City to pick up takeout rather than enjoying the other services the place provides. “Lou’s one of the most liked guys in the whole organization and is always trying to get everyone together on the road,” center Ivica Zubac said. “Lou is a true leader. The fact that everyone is coming to the defense of him speaks everything about him.”
Rivers sounded more forgiving and suggested Williams had no plans to see a large gathering greet him. “We’ll move on,” Rivers said. “I didn’t look at it as a suspension or anything like that. I just look at it as they knew he was in public. So that’s the protocol.”
July 27, 2020 | 8:38 pm EDT Update
Eric Woodyard: All 4 of Donovan Mitchell’s assists were to Rudy Gobert today. Mitchell on early on-court chemistry with Gobert: “We both are doing a great job on our end to make it easier for each other.”
Dwain Price: Carlisle said Kristaps Porzingis practiced with the #Mavs today after the power forward/center sat out yesterday’s scrimmage against the Pacers because he forgot to take a mandatory coronavirus test on Saturday. The NBA put KP into a 24-hour quarantine yesterday. @Dallas Mavericks