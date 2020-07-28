Zamst had been in talks with Young at the end of 2019, after the point guard had sprained his ankle in October. When Young hurt his ankle again in February, it prompted him to wear the company’s products on the court. Despite his current absence on the court in Orlando—the Hawks (20–47) failed to qualify for the NBA’s bubble season which began last Wednesday—Zamst was still eager to get the deal done.
July 29, 2020 | 3:02 pm EDT Update
Eric Gordon expected to miss two weeks
Shams Charania: Rockets guard Eric Gordon is expected to miss approximately two weeks with left ankle sprain, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
James Edwards III: Troy Weaver on the new G League team: “The G League serves as a developmental league, and we’ve been looking to maximize the impact of an affiliate for some time, as our organization looks toward restoring and building a contender for the future.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons GM Troy Weaver: “This is a pivotal moment for us to catapult our franchise in the future.”
July 29, 2020 | 2:13 pm EDT Update
Grizzlies PR: Medical update: @memgrizz guard Tyus Jones has knee soreness and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.
Kelly Iko: A little bit of swelling around Eric Gordon’s left ankle this morning per a team source, but he’s in good spirits. It’s the same ankle he had problems with during his Clipper days. Expect Austin Rivers’ role to increase.
July 29, 2020 | 1:58 pm EDT Update
Jason Anderson: Kings guard Buddy Hield: “It’s an eight-game tournament and we want all the smoke. We’re going to compete and try to win this tournament.”
July 29, 2020 | 1:28 pm EDT Update
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said Tim Connelly has talked to Michael Porter Jr. about his comments. Said tean’s not “going to put a muzzle on anybody,” and that he’s going to focus on educating his players.
July 29, 2020 | 12:48 pm EDT Update
July 29, 2020 | 12:13 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: Zero NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 344 tested at Orlando campus since last results were announced July 20. Consecutive testing rounds where no new player has tested positive.
Williamson wasn’t a full participant in Pelicans practice—“light stuff,” said coach Alvin Gentry—and his availability for New Orleans’s opener on Thursday is up in the air. Gentry said the training staff will monitor Williamson through the Pelicans practice on Wednesday, and the team will make a decision on his status after that. “If he’s ready to play, he’ll play, and if he’s not, we won’t play him,” Gentry said. “You’re not going to risk anything long term for something very, very short term. We’ll see and evaluate tomorrow where he is. The medical people will [evaluate him], and so will Zion. Zion will tell us how he feels, and then from there, we’ll go and see and make decisions based on what is best for him and what is best for our team.”
Zion’s teammates, however, were thrilled to have him back. “When someone is away, when they come back, it’s always refreshing to see their face, to get energy from them,” said Josh Hart. “We’re looking forward to him getting out there tomorrow or Thursday or [whenever] it is. But it’s always good to see someone, knowing that they battled with some off the court stuff, to see them coming back, smiling and being professional.” Added Lonzo Ball, “We’re happy to have him back. Obviously, he puts our team at full strength. We’re a lot better with him than we are without him, we know that, so having him back to start the games back up is great for us.”
Adam Zagoria: Nathan Knight from William and Mary received an invite to the NBA combine, per source.
James Edwards III: Per a source, the Grand Rapids Drive, the #Pistons’ now former affiliate, plan on remaining in the G League and will remain in Grand Rapids, unaffiliated.
Brad Townsend: I’m told Mavs’ statement will paint a much different picture than depicted in the story, which of course is not surprising. We’ll see. Let’s just say it doesn’t sound like Mavs will be demure about this.
July 29, 2020 | 11:42 am EDT Update
Pistons to purchase G League team from Suns
The Detroit Pistons, the Phoenix Suns and the NBA G League today announced that the Pistons have agreed to purchase the Northern Arizona Suns from the Phoenix Suns. The rebranded team is expected to play in a new arena currently being constructed on the campus of Wayne State University beginning in the 2021-22 season. “I’m excited to welcome Tom Gores and the Detroit Pistons as NBA G League owners,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “It’s always bittersweet for a team to relocate, and I thank Robert Sarver and the Phoenix Suns for their time in this league and the fans in Northern Arizona for their ongoing commitment to the team. I’m sure the fans in Detroit will welcome the team with open arms and I look forward to watching NBA G League basketball at Wayne State for seasons to come.”
Pistons owner Tom Gores said the NBA G League will be good for the Pistons organization and the community. “This is another important investment in our franchise and in the city of Detroit,” said Mr. Gores. “Having an NBA G League team near our new performance center will be an advantage for our front office, our coaching staff and our young players. It will also generate more economic activity in the area and serve as a catalyst for additional development.”
But SI found that the Mavericks were not able to obtain key pieces of evidence: Sarah told multiple people her account of the incident in its direct aftermath—including one person, in a phone call, minutes after she says it happened. These so-called contemporaneous accounts are considered critical and potentially weighty in cases with no eye witnesses. According to emails viewed by SI, Sarah’s lawyers offered attorneys working for the Mavericks access to sworn statements from those individuals, contingent on the team agreeing to a nondisclosure agreement—but the Mavericks lawyers did not respond. (A lawyer representing the Mavericks, Thomas Melsheimer from the firm Winston & Strawn, said in a letter to SI that Sarah and her attorneys “refused to provide those declarations to the Mavericks and to us unless certain conditions were agreed upon – conditions that went well beyond protecting the identity of the individuals who executed those affidavits or statements.”) Sarah says that she remains open to sharing the sworn declarations and other documents with an independent body, including the NBA—just not the Mavericks. “I have nothing to hide,” she says. “But I lost trust in [the Mavericks].”
Multiple lawyers unaffiliated with the Mavericks situation interviewed by SI were surprised that the team chose to investigate internally. “As a matter of best practices, it was clearly a lapse in judgment to let HR conduct the investigation of these allegations,” says Kim Susser, a New York victims’ rights lawyer who has served as an independent investigator for sexual harassment claims. “And it’s especially shocking given the team’s experience [in 2018], having paid considerably and suffered public scandal over similar allegations. … In addition to the underlying physiological effects of trauma on memory and linear thinking, who asks the question is another factor relevant to how credibility is assessed.” (Marshall defended the choice. In one of many exchanges with SI, she wrote: “The investigation was led by the Mavericks’ Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer who also led other investigations that resulted in terminations of Dallas Mavericks employees.”)
In a phone interview with SI last month, the former agent said, “I work with victims all the time,” referencing the eight years he spent specializing in human trafficking with Homeland Security. “I have no reason not to believe her.” He gave a sworn statement, after all, he said. His main concern, overall, though, was Sarah. “I tried to give her support, to guide her,” because he worried about the long-term effects this could have on her. Days later, Sarah confided in another friend by phone, recounting the incident. The friend, an executive in the sports industry, also signed a sworn declaration, which SI has reviewed, recounting his conversations with Sarah and the fact that “she felt like she was violated.” Requesting anonymity, the friend told SI, “It jumped out at me that this was a team supposedly cleaning things up. It wasn’t handled well, and I say that not as a sports executive but as someone who wants to see people held accountable.” In August, she also confided in a friend who was a senior executive at Walmart and he, too, signed a sworn declaration.
According to the Mavericks, Sarah made a “significant” and “big and life changing” request for money for her children’s college tuition and her basketball nonprofit. Sarah adamantly denies this. “What we talked about was how this incident really messed up my life,” she says. Money came up when she explained the financial hit she took when she sent her son last-minute to boarding school last fall, something she felt she needed to do because of the emotional trauma she says she suffered. “My children have a college fund,” she added. Both the Mavericks and Sarah recall discussing the critical sworn declarations and the contemporaneous reports. Absent a signed NDA shielding the identities, Sarah declined to disclose them. She says her trust in the Mavericks is too eroded at this point to share the statements with the team.
NBA: Players receive both a nasal and saliva swab every other day, administered by the ~100 BioReference employees living in the bubble. The samples are driven 75 minutes away to a lab in Melbourne, Florida, for analysis.
July 29, 2020 | 10:48 am EDT Update
After spending several seasons following a self-imposed social media blackout for the postseason – dubbed by James himself as “Zero Dark Thirty-23” – the Los Angeles Lakers star said Tuesday there’s too much going on in the world to disengage while his team vies for a championship in the Orlando, Florida, bubble. He cited family connection and “the uncertainty of what 2020 has brought.” “It’s definitely going to have a different mindset, different feel to it,” James told reporters on a video conference call. “I won’t be turning my phone off during this run. I can’t afford to. I have to continue to check in with my family every single day. … I can’t afford to do that, just lose direct contact with everybody.”
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting from The Bubble on @GetUpESPN: The latest on injuries to Anthony Davis and Eric Gordon. “The Lakers are going to be very conservative about Anthony Davis.”
Amid discussion of the NBA potentially having to play next season in a bubble setting similar to what is ongoing at Disney World, Miami Heat President Eric Woolworth has an optimistically contrasting perspective on 2020-21. “We plan on playing next season in front of fans, and plan on having a sold-out facility, just like we’ve had since going back to 2009, for all our games,” Woolworth said in an interview shown during the broadcast of the team’s Tuesday exhibition scrimmage finale.
“We’re going to keep doing all the things we would do in an offseason. And we’ve been selling tickets right along,” Woolworth said. “And I think it speaks volumes to the amount of interest that people in Miami have in our team, but also in the commitment that we have in the community, and to make sure we do play next year in front of our fans and figure out how to do it safely.” The Heat have not played at AmericanAirlines Arena since March 11, when the NBA shut down due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The league has since resumed activity in a quarantine-like setting at Disney as a means to avoid COVID-19 infection. The Heat resume their regular season with a 1 p.m. Saturday “seeding” game against the Denver Nuggets, to be played without fans at the Wide World of Sports complex.
Brian Lewis: Adam Silver on @GMA talking about players potentially kneeling for the anthem or making other statements: “The #NBA has had a rule on its books that preceded David Stern which was standing for the national anthem. Having said that, I respect peaceful protest…”