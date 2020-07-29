USA Today Sports

Pandora is launching UNINTERRUPTED Radio, a brand new and exclusive station that features music selected by top NBA and WNBA players. With UNINTERRUPTED, listeners get access to the very soundtracks that top athletes listen to on and off the court, including those curated and used by LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Trae Young, A’ja Wilson, Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Tobias Harris, Angel McCoughtry and others.

If you do not know the name Victor Wembanyama, it is worth dropping everything to learn about the 16-year-old, 7-foot-3 big from France. Wembanyama was recently described as “maybe the best prospect in the world” by Mike Schmitz on ESPN’s podcast Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective. He has been in discussion since appearing as a guest player for FC Barcelona at the U14 Spanish Minicup, though his massive size will keep earning attention as he continues to develop.
Players, coaches and teams have made it clear that shutting up and dribbling is not an option this season. The Hawks, Pistons and Kings have each worked out deals with their respective cities that their arenas will be used as polling places for the Nov. 3 general election; the Hornets and Wizards are working on similar arrangements. Each of those teams has already announced all of their employees will be given Election Day off with pay to make it easier for them to vote. “Black Lives Matter” is decaled on all of the courts in Florida that will host NBA and WNBA games this season.
“I think basketball is secondary,” said Portland guard CJ McCollum, a vice president of the National Basketball Players Association. “It’s our job,” he said. “Obviously we have a responsibility to fulfill those obligations. But it’s also our job to fulfill and protect our neighborhoods, and protect the people who look like us, and come from places like us, and don’t exactly have the same voices that we do. I think that that’s something that’s been on all of our minds. We’ve been very proactive about it. And me, a person who’s big on education, education reform, I’ve continued to try to have those conversations with like-minded people, people who care about education.
“We continue to figure out ways to collectively make an impact and making change. But there are people who are involved in prison reform. There are people involved in police reform, and so many other different things that are moreso up their alley. We continue to try to have those discussions, conversations. And the biggest thing for us is education. You want to be educated on the matters you’re speaking on, and really have a passion, and make sure that it’s a point of focus for you individually.”
“I think we’ve all bought in,” Malone said. “Obviously we’re basketball coaches, we’re basketball players. We get paid to do that. That’s our livelihood. But we also have off-court interests. We all want to be active participants in what’s going on. As I’ve said many times, I do not want to be sitting on the sideline during this movement. I want to help. I want to educate myself, help our players educate themselves, so we can approach this the best way possible. … Us starting off practice today talking about the life and legacy of a guy like John Lewis, to make sure it’s not just about, ‘Hey, our pick-and-roll defense; our offensive execution.’ That is important as we get closer to playing games. But I know we are dedicated as an organization to make sure we’re doing as much as we can to continue to keep that education and that light where it needs to be. … To me, I think it’s an easy balance.”
How do you feel about the criticism that it was a heavily one-sided documentary? I.e, that MJ had too much creative control and it painted him in an overly positive light as a result? Jason Hehir: Hey! We worked very hard to address topics that MJ hadn’t addressed on this big a platform. We didn’t shy away from some of the controversial issues that have dogged him throughout his career. We went in-depth on the murder of his father, on the conspiracy theories surrounding his departure for baseball, on the notion. that he was somehow responsible for his dad’s death, on his hyper-competitiveness as a teammate and an opponent, on his infamous “republicans buy sneakers too” comment. The idea that MJ had total control is false. All partners: ESPN, Netflix, NBA and Jordan Brand (as well as my own internal team) had the right to give notes. There were MANY instances were MJ’s team wanted to go one way and we declined. Michael himself was extremely distant in the process. There wasn’t one issue that we were told to avoid. There wasn’t any question MJ wouldn’t answer. I was adamant that this should be a comprehensive, transparent doc from the inception of the project, and I proud of what we accomplished.
Why was the decision made to really elevate Steve Kerr especially with respect to the 1998 playoffs? He was always a role player. Meanwhile, Toni Kukoc kept them alive in Game 7 versus Indiana. Jason Hehir:We needed to find places within the doc to tell individual backstories. Toni’s was in Episode 5 when he faced the Dream Team. Steve’s was in Episode 9 when he hit his famous ’97 Finals shot. Hardcore NBA/Bulls fans couldn’t be our target audience, but unfortunately they’re our biggest critics because they wanted this largely to be about on-court events. We had to keep in mind that our audience is also the 20-year -old kid from France who barely knows what basketball even is. The amount of positive response we’ve gotten from countries that aren’t basetkball-crazy tells me we struck the right balance. I hope so, anyway.
