How do you feel about the criticism that it was a heavily one-sided documentary? I.e, that MJ had too much creative control and it painted him in an overly positive light as a result? Jason Hehir: Hey! We worked very hard to address topics that MJ hadn’t addressed on this big a platform. We didn’t shy away from some of the controversial issues that have dogged him throughout his career. We went in-depth on the murder of his father, on the conspiracy theories surrounding his departure for baseball, on the notion. that he was somehow responsible for his dad’s death, on his hyper-competitiveness as a teammate and an opponent, on his infamous “republicans buy sneakers too” comment. The idea that MJ had total control is false. All partners: ESPN, Netflix, NBA and Jordan Brand (as well as my own internal team) had the right to give notes. There were MANY instances were MJ’s team wanted to go one way and we declined. Michael himself was extremely distant in the process. There wasn’t one issue that we were told to avoid. There wasn’t any question MJ wouldn’t answer. I was adamant that this should be a comprehensive, transparent doc from the inception of the project, and I proud of what we accomplished.