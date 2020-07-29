Pandora is launching UNINTERRUPTED Radio, a brand new and exclusive station that features music selected by top NBA and WNBA players. With UNINTERRUPTED, listeners get access to the very soundtracks that top athletes listen to on and off the court, including those curated and used by LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Trae Young, A’ja Wilson, Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Tobias Harris, Angel McCoughtry and others.
July 30, 2020 | 3:33 pm EDT Update
Kellan Olson: Dario Saric “did do more” in practice today and did some stuff on the floor yesterday as well. Monty said he looks much better than he did a few days ago. No update again on Kelly Oubre Jr. and Monty said he thinks Aron Baynes will obviously need to get some of his cardio back.
July 30, 2020 | 3:27 pm EDT Update
If you do not know the name Victor Wembanyama, it is worth dropping everything to learn about the 16-year-old, 7-foot-3 big from France. Wembanyama was recently described as “maybe the best prospect in the world” by Mike Schmitz on ESPN’s podcast Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective. He has been in discussion since appearing as a guest player for FC Barcelona at the U14 Spanish Minicup, though his massive size will keep earning attention as he continues to develop.
“If he doesn’t go Top 5 in his draft when he comes out, then I’m going to be very shocked. Because it’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” 29-year-old wing Taylor Smith, who played alongside Wembanya for Nanterre outside of Paris, told HoopsHype.
Jason Filippi, a longtime international scout with 19 years of NBA experience, assured HoopsHype that this was no hyperbole. “It is fair to say that he is the next big thing in Europe.” said Filippi. “The kid is only 16. He cannot put his name in the NBA draft until 2022 or 2023. He is a potential generational talent like Luka Doncic. I’m not saying he is going to be good at Doncic. But he is definitely the best player in his age group and I think that if he were eligible for next year’s draft, he’d be a lottery pick and the top European prospect.”
How do you feel about the criticism that it was a heavily one-sided documentary? I.e, that MJ had too much creative control and it painted him in an overly positive light as a result? Jason Hehir: Hey! We worked very hard to address topics that MJ hadn’t addressed on this big a platform. We didn’t shy away from some of the controversial issues that have dogged him throughout his career. We went in-depth on the murder of his father, on the conspiracy theories surrounding his departure for baseball, on the notion. that he was somehow responsible for his dad’s death, on his hyper-competitiveness as a teammate and an opponent, on his infamous “republicans buy sneakers too” comment. The idea that MJ had total control is false. All partners: ESPN, Netflix, NBA and Jordan Brand (as well as my own internal team) had the right to give notes. There were MANY instances were MJ’s team wanted to go one way and we declined. Michael himself was extremely distant in the process. There wasn’t one issue that we were told to avoid. There wasn’t any question MJ wouldn’t answer. I was adamant that this should be a comprehensive, transparent doc from the inception of the project, and I proud of what we accomplished.
Why was the decision made to really elevate Steve Kerr especially with respect to the 1998 playoffs? He was always a role player. Meanwhile, Toni Kukoc kept them alive in Game 7 versus Indiana. Jason Hehir:We needed to find places within the doc to tell individual backstories. Toni’s was in Episode 5 when he faced the Dream Team. Steve’s was in Episode 9 when he hit his famous ’97 Finals shot. Hardcore NBA/Bulls fans couldn’t be our target audience, but unfortunately they’re our biggest critics because they wanted this largely to be about on-court events. We had to keep in mind that our audience is also the 20-year -old kid from France who barely knows what basketball even is. The amount of positive response we’ve gotten from countries that aren’t basetkball-crazy tells me we struck the right balance. I hope so, anyway.
July 30, 2020 | 3:05 pm EDT Update
Serena Winters: Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto will participate in today’s practice. (Statuses will be updated by 5pm Friday evening).
Kyle Neubeck: Matisse Thybulle talking at length about voting and being politically active, he’s hopeful youth turnout improves this fall. “I think the more we look to uplift those around us and bring them on board to a cause that’s really important, we’ll be able to make some real change.”
July 30, 2020 | 1:54 pm EDT Update
Brian Lewis: Tyler Johnson pushed back on social vs a negative story: “You look for little things to get you back locked in…You’re aware that there’s doubt in your ability to play the game. If that doesnt fuel you as a player or as a competitor you’re probably in the wrong occupation” #Nets
July 30, 2020 | 1:40 pm EDT Update
Mike Vorkunov: Leon Rose on Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau: “We hire not only a great basketball coach but an elite head coach in Tom Thibodeau.” Rose repped players who played for Thibs: “They all have spoken highly” about Thibs. “Especially how much they have improved under his leadership.”
July 30, 2020 | 12:31 pm EDT Update
Mike Woodson headed to Knicks
Mike Vorkunov: Tom Thibodeau says Knicks job was attractive for 3 main reasons: 1. “The current roster we have now. It’s young & talented. There’s room for growth and that’s exciting to me.” 2. Leon Rose and World Wide Wes 3. “All the draft picks that have been acquired & also the cap space.”
Mike Vorkunov: Thibodeau will have the autonomy to select his coaching staff, Knicks GM Scott Perry says. Perry says it’ll be “diverse.” And he adds that it will be “very strong in all areas, especially in player development.”
Mike Vorkunov: Tom Thibodeau says he took vacation this season while he was out of the league. “I know people don’t think I do that but I got away and laid on the beach in Miami. That was fun.”