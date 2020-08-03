LeBron James wrote a children's book titled "I PROMISE" that will be available on August 11, 2020. LeBron has a two-book deal with HarperCollins and he's also writing a "middle grade novel" that will come out in 2021. Here's the cover of "I PROMISE," which can be pre-ordered now: pic.twitter.com/9N91HNV9RP

— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) August 3, 2020