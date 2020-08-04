While the league’s Disney World venture has gone smoothly thus far, with the league having twice reported that all of the players present have tested negative for COVID-19 while the games go on, sources say the National Basketball Players Association remains concerned about the safety concerns that would come with creating another location for the other eight teams to compete (Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Detroit, Atlanta, Minnesota, Cleveland, Golden State). The NBPA, sources say, has been open to the idea of having in-market bubbles for individual team minicamps. So far, those eight teams have only been able to do 1-on-0 workouts in the facility with up to two coaches at a time.
August 4, 2020 | 4:30 pm EDT Update
Matt Velazquez: Bucks don’t get a shot off and lose, 119-116, to the Nets. Bud gave the second half to the bench and they couldn’t finish it off.
Anthony Puccio: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot fouls out with 2:16 left in the game. He finishes his night with a career-high 26 points.
August 4, 2020 | 4:18 pm EDT Update
Crawford finished with five points in five minutes, shooting 2-of-4 overall and 1-of-2 from deep, handing out three assists without a turnover. He clearly gave Brooklyn a lift, a plus-4 in his short stint, after not having played a second in any of the three scrimmages or the first two restart games in an attempt to get him up to speed conditioning-wise.
Now it’s uncertain when – or if – he’ll play again this season. It’s disappointing considering he reaffirmed his status as a walking bucket. In his last appearance — the 2019 regular-season finale for the Suns — he had poured in 51 points, the oldest man to ever crack 50.
August 4, 2020 | 3:37 pm EDT Update
No second bubble for eight eliminated teams?
There is growing belief among the NBA’s eight franchises not in Orlando that a second bubble site being built for minicamps and intrasquad scrimmages will not happen, sources tell The Athletic. There is pessimism about in-market minicamps for group workouts happening as well. “There’s nothing happening,” one GM told The Athletic after a Tuesday call between the eight GMs and league officials. “It’s a shame. It’s a huge detriment to these eight franchises that were left behind.”
The frustration from most of these teams is that the ones not in Orlando now face a competitive disadvantage going forward when it comes to player and culture development, sources have said. Those teams, it’s clear, will continue pushing for ways to re-engage their coaches and players to ensure they are not taking steps backward ahead of the 2020-21 season. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts shared her view of the matter during a conference call with reporters in late June, making it clear that she would expect the same level of safety for players in a second bubble as exists in Orlando.
The Trail Blazers are fighting for their postseason lives. The eight restart games aren’t just the final regular-season games; these bubble contests are being viewed as playoff games by the franchise. Entering the restart outside of the playoffs, Damian Lillard still prepped ambitiously for the Orlando trip. “I packed for the entire three months,” the All-Star guard told Yahoo Sports. But Portland, +8000 to win the West at BetMGM, isn’t necessarily looking to overtake the Grizzlies. With the play-in scenario implemented for postseason qualification, the ninth seed only has to be four games or fewer behind the eighth seed at season’s end to force a play-in. The ninth seed has to win straight games against the eighth seed to advance to the postseason.
The Trail Blazers have stiff competition. They’re technically tied with the San Antonio Spurs, but because they have one more win and one more loss, they are two percentage points higher. Portland is a half-game up on the New Orleans Pelicans, a full game up on the Sacramento Kings and have a game and a half on the Phoenix Suns. “We’re just focusing on ourselves,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “I think if we handle our business, it will work out. We can’t be looking at what they’re doing and all that. We gotta worry about ourselves. We knew that it was a chance that we would lose a game. We lost one, but we can’t dwell on it. We got to go to the next one and try to put a string of wins together.”
Bradley Beal and John Wall, the team’s cornerstone players who stayed home to recover from injuries, are watching daily practices and still participating in meetings and team group chats, sources said. The Wizards have set up live video links to practices and meetings for players and staff who are not in the bubble, sources said. Davis Bertans, who opted out of the restart due to health concerns and his pending free agency, has also been active on the live links, sources said.
August 4, 2020 | 2:58 pm EDT Update
Duane Rankin: I asked Monty Williams if Aron Baynes had done enough in practice to play today as #Suns face #ClipperNation. “No it doesn’t look like it. Had a really light practice yesterday. Didn’t do much on the court at all. 3-on-3, 4-on-4, 5-on-5. So not at this point.” pic.twitter.com/O78nHTSvJh
Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 1’s gave birth to sneaker culture in 1985 … and now 1 of the first pairs MJ rocked during his rookie year with the Bulls are for sale!! … And, if ya got around 600 grand, they could be yours.
The game-worn, autographed pair of red, white and black AJ 1’s — donned by Michael during the ’84-’85 NBA season — already has a $122k bid on Goldin Auctions website … with over 18 days left in the auction. The already incredibly high value of Jordan memorabilia has skyrocketed since ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries aired. In fact, a similar pair of AJ1’s recently sold for $560k.
August 4, 2020 | 1:29 pm EDT Update
Lou Williams clears quarantine
Shams Charania: Clippers guard Lou Williams has cleared his 10-day quarantine and will make his NBA restart debut today against the Suns, his agent Wallace Prather tells @The Athletic @Stadium.
In hopes of righting the ship for Ball, head coach Alvin Gentry had a private conversation with his starting point guard prior to the team’s game on Monday against the Grizzlies. ESPN’s Doris Burke revealed the meeting between coach and point guard after Ball opened Monday’s game with a three-pointer. “(Ball) had a bit of a struggle since arriving down here at Disney, so it’s good to see him get off to a good start. In fact, Alvin Gentry was concerned enough that they had a private conversation saying ‘Hey, you need to get your confidence back to where it was just prior to the hiatus.’”
He became the first rookie since Blake Griffin in 2011 to record at least 35 points and 10 rebounds while shooting at 75 percent or better from the field. It underscores what has been building for this moment all season: the Nuggets need Porter, just 22, at his best if they want to make a deep playoff run. “He was outstanding, obviously,” Malone said. “… my biggest disappointment with Michael in the Miami game was the rebounding. He had one rebound in that game. We’ve all grown accustomed to see Michael rebounding at an elite level, and tonight he did that. That’s who he is. He’s got tremendous size, length, he can score the ball, he’s got soft touch, he does so in a very efficient manner, but he can also rebound at a very high level, and tonight we saw all those things put together.”
But the Nuggets were in that position, given their veteran team, and Porter had to rehab, sit, watch and learn. “It didn’t exactly go the way I wanted it to but nothing does. If you have faith, I think everything you go through is for good,” Porter told USA TODAY Sports in an interview earlier this season. “I learned how to become a stronger person. Basketball wasn’t there. I needed that time off from basketball to prepare me for my career in the NBA.”
Detroit Pistons: @JColeNC we see you out here. You said they only got 12 slots on the Pistons. Hit us up for that tryout. This is for all the dreamers @bleacherreport #Dreamville
Paul George said he left the Pacers because they weren’t willing to spend enough. Apparently, he wasn’t the only one to feel that way. Larry Bird resigned as Pacers president in 2017, citing a desire to do more things outside basketball. Yet, he also reportedly had another reason. Jackie MacMullan of ESPN: “Indiana is a small-market team that consistently has not gone out and paid big money. We know that this was something that frustrated Larry Bird, who is a legend in the state of Indiana and elsewhere, I might add. It frustrated him enough that he stepped aside.”
The question becomes, what can Taylor do to make sure that happens? He has always been big on handshake agreements and the strength of a person’s word. But in a deal that league observers expect to soar past $1 billion and will chart the course for the franchise for years to come, the stakes are too big. The Wolves will likely look to include steep financial penalties for moving the team in any purchase agreement, sources told The Athletic. Exactly what that would look like, or how it would be enforced, will be determined through negotiation. As the process picks up — league sources say the Timberwolves have been inundated with interest since things became public last week — there are many factors to consider when examining the franchise’s long-term health in the Twin Cities. The tales of two other cities are worth examining as well.
As difficult as things have been with the Timberwolves of late, including just one playoff appearance since 2004 and home attendance that has plummeted near the bottom of the league, one league executive didn’t see the situation in a top 15 media market to be as dire as the one the Bucks faced. “For Milwaukee, the perfect storm to move was hitting,” the source said. “That storm is not hitting Minnesota right now. You’ve got 15 years on that lease. Minnesota’s a big market. I don’t see that same worry that people in Minnesota should have that people in Milwaukee had.”
The Athletic reached out to a handful of sources at the ownership level to gauge the appetite for addressing the Seattle market, and the return was split. While most viewed the market as teeming with possibility and deserving of an NBA team, the path to getting there was not as unanimous. Several sources said a preference would be to put an expansion team in Seattle, which would presumably bring a much larger startup fee than a team would be charged to relocate. But others have insisted that expansion has not really come up in league discussions, pointing to commissioner Adam Silver’s tepid public responses and a preference to table the issue until the next television rights deal is negotiated in 2025.
Orbach’s group would likely be committed to Minneapolis given his investment around Target Center and his brief history of coming to games here. Former Timberwolf Kevin Garnett has publicly stated that he wants to buy the team and keep it right where it is and The Associated Press reported that a group fronted by former NBA player Arron Afflalo would keep the team in Minnesota as well. There are at least five other legitimate bidders, sources said, which plays into Taylor’s hands. No matter the current state of an NBA franchise, there are only 30 of them in the world. The scarcity, and the status that comes from owning one, is intoxicating. If a group wants to get the upper hand on its competitors, agreeing to stronger legal frameworks to keep the team in Minnesota could be a way to do that.
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: He then said, “Well, there’s a couple of guys from the NBA office that want to talk to you.” We got on the phone. It wasn’t David Stern. I never spoke with David Stern—even though the media said that I went up there to meet him in New York. That was a lie. On the phone, I said, “This was my decision. This is what I have to do. You do what you have to do.” They didn’t even want me on the premises. So I had to leave the arena before the game. After, I ended up talking to a mentor of mine. He told me a story about the Prophet once standing when a Jewish funeral procession was passing by. If it wasn’t for that story, my career would’ve been over. I was prepared to not come back. He told me, “If you decide to not come back, that’s a noble decision and you’re not wrong for doing that at all. But if you decide to come back, and not for their cause but for a higher cause, then that’s also not wrong. So, you can come back and stand for those who are oppressed, you can pray for those, you can take positions for those, you can use your platform.”
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: I would tell them, No, I still feel the same way. I still feel there’s systemic oppression. I still feel the flag is this way. I wanted to make a point that my outlook wasn’t going to change. But this is the route I’m going to take. I will stand but with my head down in prayer during the anthem. At the end of that season, I got traded. I saw my minutes drop. I saw the interview requests drop. And by 1998, teams weren’t looking to give me any offers. There was actually only one team that gave me an offer, but I felt like it was an insulting offer because I was still in my prime. It became obvious to me that me not playing anymore was a setup. I was trying not to be the type saying, Oh, they’re doing me wrong! After games, though, reporters were asking me why I wasn’t playing. It became obvious to everyone.
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: Then one day, it was like 4 o’clock in the morning, I was asleep and the phone rang. It was a sister in the community calling and saying, “Mahmoud, turn on the television! Your house is burning!” I turn on the TV and I’m looking at images of the house on fire. I drove down there. I told the community to come down. I put down targets, brought our guns and started shooting on the property. I was basically saying at the time, It is what it is, but I’m not going anywhere. I was trying to buy property there and section it off and then sell so that other people could buy property and we could develop a community because we had a huge lake and huge farm land. We were like, Let’s build and establish our own community. It was 53 acres. But then I thought about it. I didn’t feel comfortable leaving my children and my family there, and so that’s what made me sell it. Now, if it was just me alone, it’d be a different story. Looking back at everything, I’d rather live and die with a free conscience.
August 4, 2020 | 1:21 pm EDT Update
Lou Williams clears quarantine
Shams Charania: Clippers guard Lou Williams has cleared his 10-day quarantine and will make his NBA restart debut today against the Suns, his agent Wallace Prather tells @The Athletic @Stadium.
In hopes of righting the ship for Ball, head coach Alvin Gentry had a private conversation with his starting point guard prior to the team’s game on Monday against the Grizzlies. ESPN’s Doris Burke revealed the meeting between coach and point guard after Ball opened Monday’s game with a three-pointer. “(Ball) had a bit of a struggle since arriving down here at Disney, so it’s good to see him get off to a good start. In fact, Alvin Gentry was concerned enough that they had a private conversation saying ‘Hey, you need to get your confidence back to where it was just prior to the hiatus.’”
He became the first rookie since Blake Griffin in 2011 to record at least 35 points and 10 rebounds while shooting at 75 percent or better from the field. It underscores what has been building for this moment all season: the Nuggets need Porter, just 22, at his best if they want to make a deep playoff run. “He was outstanding, obviously,” Malone said. “… my biggest disappointment with Michael in the Miami game was the rebounding. He had one rebound in that game. We’ve all grown accustomed to see Michael rebounding at an elite level, and tonight he did that. That’s who he is. He’s got tremendous size, length, he can score the ball, he’s got soft touch, he does so in a very efficient manner, but he can also rebound at a very high level, and tonight we saw all those things put together.”
But the Nuggets were in that position, given their veteran team, and Porter had to rehab, sit, watch and learn. “It didn’t exactly go the way I wanted it to but nothing does. If you have faith, I think everything you go through is for good,” Porter told USA TODAY Sports in an interview earlier this season. “I learned how to become a stronger person. Basketball wasn’t there. I needed that time off from basketball to prepare me for my career in the NBA.”
The question becomes, what can Taylor do to make sure that happens? He has always been big on handshake agreements and the strength of a person’s word. But in a deal that league observers expect to soar past $1 billion and will chart the course for the franchise for years to come, the stakes are too big. The Wolves will likely look to include steep financial penalties for moving the team in any purchase agreement, sources told The Athletic. Exactly what that would look like, or how it would be enforced, will be determined through negotiation. As the process picks up — league sources say the Timberwolves have been inundated with interest since things became public last week — there are many factors to consider when examining the franchise’s long-term health in the Twin Cities. The tales of two other cities are worth examining as well.
As difficult as things have been with the Timberwolves of late, including just one playoff appearance since 2004 and home attendance that has plummeted near the bottom of the league, one league executive didn’t see the situation in a top 15 media market to be as dire as the one the Bucks faced. “For Milwaukee, the perfect storm to move was hitting,” the source said. “That storm is not hitting Minnesota right now. You’ve got 15 years on that lease. Minnesota’s a big market. I don’t see that same worry that people in Minnesota should have that people in Milwaukee had.”
The Athletic reached out to a handful of sources at the ownership level to gauge the appetite for addressing the Seattle market, and the return was split. While most viewed the market as teeming with possibility and deserving of an NBA team, the path to getting there was not as unanimous. Several sources said a preference would be to put an expansion team in Seattle, which would presumably bring a much larger startup fee than a team would be charged to relocate. But others have insisted that expansion has not really come up in league discussions, pointing to commissioner Adam Silver’s tepid public responses and a preference to table the issue until the next television rights deal is negotiated in 2025.
Orbach’s group would likely be committed to Minneapolis given his investment around Target Center and his brief history of coming to games here. Former Timberwolf Kevin Garnett has publicly stated that he wants to buy the team and keep it right where it is and The Associated Press reported that a group fronted by former NBA player Arron Afflalo would keep the team in Minnesota as well. There are at least five other legitimate bidders, sources said, which plays into Taylor’s hands. No matter the current state of an NBA franchise, there are only 30 of them in the world. The scarcity, and the status that comes from owning one, is intoxicating. If a group wants to get the upper hand on its competitors, agreeing to stronger legal frameworks to keep the team in Minnesota could be a way to do that.
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: He then said, “Well, there’s a couple of guys from the NBA office that want to talk to you.” We got on the phone. It wasn’t David Stern. I never spoke with David Stern—even though the media said that I went up there to meet him in New York. That was a lie. On the phone, I said, “This was my decision. This is what I have to do. You do what you have to do.” They didn’t even want me on the premises. So I had to leave the arena before the game. After, I ended up talking to a mentor of mine. He told me a story about the Prophet once standing when a Jewish funeral procession was passing by. If it wasn’t for that story, my career would’ve been over. I was prepared to not come back. He told me, “If you decide to not come back, that’s a noble decision and you’re not wrong for doing that at all. But if you decide to come back, and not for their cause but for a higher cause, then that’s also not wrong. So, you can come back and stand for those who are oppressed, you can pray for those, you can take positions for those, you can use your platform.”
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: I would tell them, No, I still feel the same way. I still feel there’s systemic oppression. I still feel the flag is this way. I wanted to make a point that my outlook wasn’t going to change. But this is the route I’m going to take. I will stand but with my head down in prayer during the anthem. At the end of that season, I got traded. I saw my minutes drop. I saw the interview requests drop. And by 1998, teams weren’t looking to give me any offers. There was actually only one team that gave me an offer, but I felt like it was an insulting offer because I was still in my prime. It became obvious to me that me not playing anymore was a setup. I was trying not to be the type saying, Oh, they’re doing me wrong! After games, though, reporters were asking me why I wasn’t playing. It became obvious to everyone.
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: Then one day, it was like 4 o’clock in the morning, I was asleep and the phone rang. It was a sister in the community calling and saying, “Mahmoud, turn on the television! Your house is burning!” I turn on the TV and I’m looking at images of the house on fire. I drove down there. I told the community to come down. I put down targets, brought our guns and started shooting on the property. I was basically saying at the time, It is what it is, but I’m not going anywhere. I was trying to buy property there and section it off and then sell so that other people could buy property and we could develop a community because we had a huge lake and huge farm land. We were like, Let’s build and establish our own community. It was 53 acres. But then I thought about it. I didn’t feel comfortable leaving my children and my family there, and so that’s what made me sell it. Now, if it was just me alone, it’d be a different story. Looking back at everything, I’d rather live and die with a free conscience.
August 4, 2020 | 1:10 pm EDT Update
Needless to say, the two-time NBA Executive of the Year didn’t comment specifically on the 6-foot-9 big man. But he did re-emphasize how important face-to-face interaction with a prospect is for someone in his position. “We don’t even know what pick we have. So there’s that,” Myers said at first. “Secondly, just like when you would hire someone or commit a lot of money to them — which is what we would be doing with a top-five pick — I would just like more information. “We saw some stuff (on film), but we were unable to see anybody in person like we normally would. Hopefully that’s a possibility. I don’t know. Interview somebody in person. Those are things that matter in some respects, and move the needle one way or the other.
“Really, the hardest thing in all of this is finding out who somebody is. That matters. Even though we all loved Steph Curry at Davidson, I’m not sure we all knew how unique of a human being he was … I don’t think anybody knew who he was. “So when we draft somebody, we really gotta try to figure that out. And we haven’t had the chance to do that yet with any guy yet.”
This makes you wonder if the front office will be more inclined to trade the selection, regardless of where it lands. “I value body language, eye contact and those type of things,” Myers said in early June. “Even seeing a guy move within your own gym — you want to see them. Even if it’s 1-on-0. There’s value in that. “And additionally, you’re not just hiring someone — you’re guaranteeing them tens of millions of dollars for some of these top picks. The comfort level diminishes the less exposure and interaction you have. “If it’s all virtual, you do the best you can.”
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton will play today. Bucks will keep them “at a pretty low, reasonable number” of minutes. Outside of Wesley Matthews who has some right calf soreness and will be OUT, Bud says he has not yet determined the active/inactive list or if anyone would be resting.