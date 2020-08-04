USA Today Sports

Trae Young: Damn Book ! That’s Tough💪🏽

17 hours ago via TheTraeYoung

August 5, 2020 | 11:39 am EDT Update
All that “noise” has long ago been dismissed by the 36-year-old Anthony. But it hasn’t been forgotten by his teammates, who have come to adore the player they once worshipped from afar. “I say everybody who was talking, or said something negative about him, they need to apologize, you know?” Gary Trent Jr. said. “It’s Carmelo Anthony. He went through tough times. He battled, stayed resilient and for him to come back and bounce back like it’s nothing? That’s why he’s Carmelo Anthony and why he does what he does.” Added Lillard: “I just find it real funny and disrespectful how people speak on him. He’s a (future) Hall of Famer.”
37 mins ago via Jason Quick @ The Athletic

Here’s how it would go, Swin Cash says, if the New Orleans Pelicans give in to what everyone on earth wants them to do – play Zion Williamson 40 minutes a night – and the first pick in last year’s draft got hurt in the Orlando bubble. “If anything were to happen – oh, my goodness,” Cash said with a laugh on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” podcast. “They’d be ripping us a new one. Fire ’em all!”
37 mins ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic

Being smart, Cash, the Pelicans’ vice president of operations and team development, knows better. What happens with the Pels in Orlando does not matter when weighed against the next 10 years – at all. No one in the Big Easy will give a damn in three years if the Pelicans rally to the eighth spot in the west now if Williamson is healthy and beasting opponents in 2023. So keeping him on his current pitch count designed by the team’s medical staff will continue to be official club policy, no matter what it does to New Orleans’ postseason hopes, and no matter what NBA Twitter says. Kowtowing to the “microwave mentality,” as Cash puts it, is franchise suicide. And she’s been far too accomplished in her career to recommend giving in to the will of the moment.
37 mins ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic

That’s part of Cash’s charge in New Orleans. She doesn’t want to be the only Black woman in her position in the league for long. Growing up in McKeesport, Pa., her mother and grandmother told her she’d have it twice as hard — and to suck it up and get to work. “You can’t be afraid to put women in leadership positions, just because it’s maybe not the popular thing to do, or you’re worried about women leading men,” Cash said, citing her early support of Michele Roberts to take over as executive director of the National Basketball Players Association while she was working with the WNBPA, in concert with the NBPA, as each union was trying to overhaul its existing leadership.
37 mins ago via David Aldridge @ The Athletic

August 5, 2020 | 10:21 am EDT Update

Donald Trump calls NBA players kneeling during anthem 'disgraceful'

In a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump was asked about his take on the state of the league, which has seen the majority of its players and coaches kneel during the anthem in support of Black Lives Matter and other social justice movements. Two players — the Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard and the Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac — have stood during the anthem since 22 teams resumed their season in Orlando, Florida. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, a vocal critic of racial injustice, and assistant Becky Hammon have also chosen to stand during the national anthem. “When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game,” Trump said in the phone interview.
2 hours ago via Scott Gleeson @ Detroit Free Press

“I think it’s disgraceful. We work with (the NBA), we worked with them very hard trying to get open. I was pushing for them to get open. Then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. That’s not acceptable to me. When I see them kneeling during the game, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game. Let me tell you this, plenty of other people out there, too.”
2 hours ago via Scott Gleeson @ Detroit Free Press

“The ratings for the basketball are way down, as you know,” Trump said. “I hear some others are way down, including baseball. We have stand up for our flag, stand up for our country. A lot of people agree with me. If I’m wrong, I’m going to lose an election. That’s okay with me. I will always stand for our flag.” Trump also addressed Black Lives Matter, comparing himself to former president Abraham Lincoln. “Black Lives Matter,” he said. “Nobody has done better for our Black community than me. Nobody. With the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln; it’s true. Criminal justice reform, opportunity zones, best employment numbers in history. Again, nobody has done for the black community – by far. I’ll give the one exception: Abraham Lincoln.”
2 hours ago via Scott Gleeson @ Detroit Free Press

August 5, 2020 | 9:35 am EDT Update
The Indiana Pacers and PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, today announced a new multiyear partnership, making PointsBet an official sports gaming partner of the team. As part of the agreement, PointsBet branding will be displayed along what is known as the “apron,” the out-of-bounds space between the baseline and the team bench. This represents the first time a sports betting operator will occupy that space.
3 hours ago via NBA.com

August 5, 2020 | 4:32 am EDT Update
“I don’t think you lose that. You have it, you have it,” Anthony said. “It’s something that you want to do and have to be willing to be put in those situations, enjoy those moments, take those shots and believe you can make those shots. Making those shots, not in an arrogant way, is something I’ve always enjoyed. I always enjoy that moment. My teammates believe in me to get me the ball in those moments. All I have to do is deliver.”
8 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Austin Rivers on Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden: They don’t say a word to each other. They don’t they don’t talk any trash to each other. They don’t. They don’t say anything. So it’s not like to the point where you’d be like, Man, these guys really hate each other. I think they both respect each other a lot. They just won’t admit it because they’re both so competitive. (…) I think James is so competitive, that he just doesn’t like somebody that’s also getting MVP. And I think it’s the same way Giannis.
8 hours ago via podbay.fm

Have you seen an instance where there’s been beef with guys and it spills onto the court where like guys are just going at each other non-stop in a game? Austin Rivers: Yeah, I’ve seen some guys have some stuff over can be over anything. A lot of times has to do over females, but it’ll be on the court. Like, it’s rare. I’ve only seen a couple occasions where it’s been like, somebody would break up with a girl and then would hook up with another guy, and then that wouldn’t work out and then we’ll get back together with that other guy. And then the guy would find out about it. And another guy’s like, you know, you still get your shit like that.
8 hours ago via podbay.fm

Daryl Morey: I’m getting older & things are changing everyday & if I’m honest, not always for the better. Back in my day teams didn’t both shoot 50+ 3pt shots – no sir. We took shots that gave us fewer points to show our skill at making hard shots and we liked it!

8 hours ago via dmorey

August 5, 2020 | 2:01 am EDT Update

Nobody wants the Blazers in the first round

One scout said he believed Portland would end up playing the Lakers in the first round, though Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs have been terrific even without LaMarcus Aldridge. The scout said he views the suddenly healthy Trail Blazers, who added big men Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins, as more like the fifth seed, maybe the sixth, in the West instead of the eighth. And a team with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony and Nurkic is probably a scarier matchup than the Grizzlies.
10 hours ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said there was no update on a timetable for Harrell’s return and that the power forward can take as long as he needs to grieve. “It’s extremely difficult, man,” Williams said. “I truly was grieving two weeks ago. I was really going through something. I was thrown under the bus, you know what I’m saying? … All the attention turned to Magic City because it’s a gentlemen’s club. I feel like if I was at a steakhouse or Hooters or whatever, it wouldn’t be half the story.
10 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

“I pray and I really hope these fans understand what Trez is going through while he’s away, so when he come back, people don’t have a lot to say. Pat went through the thing with his family. I went through my thing. We’re having real-life issues in the world. It’s on front of a page to see the decisions you make outside of that. It’s difficult. It’s part of the landscape. You understand that. People are going to say their things, they’re going to print their things, imaginations are going to run wild. You deal with these things and keep moving.”
10 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

Bradley Beal, John Wall active with Wizards

But the Wizards are still competing and have found support from outside the bubble. Bradley Beal and John Wall, the team’s cornerstone players who stayed home to recover from injuries, are watching daily practices and still participating in meetings and team group chats, sources said. The Wizards have set up live video links to practices and meetings for players and staff who are not in the bubble, sources said. Davis Bertans, who opted out of the restart due to health concerns and his pending free agency, has also been active on the live links, sources said.
10 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Upon arrival at Disney World, Milwaukee’s coaching staff backed off for the first week and let its players engage in the sort of pickup games commonplace at team practice facilities after Labor Day in a typical year. The idea was to ease into structure. Tempting as it surely was to zoom right into practices after such a long layoff to make up for lost time, I’m told that the Bucks wanted to move cautiously and pace themselves in the belief that, if things go right, they will be in Florida for three months chasing a championship.
10 hours ago via New York Times

The loss dropped the Kings (28-39) to 13th in the Western Conference and 3 1/2 games out of the eighth spot in the West. Fox said the team is not giving up and can still make a run. “Just don’t let go of the rope; there’s more games to come,” Fox said. “Even if you’re not winning, you’re still building for next year. Basketball’s a game about momentum; you’ve just got to keep going. There’s no quit in this team.”
10 hours ago via Jason Jones @ The Athletic

There has been some talk about a potential second bubble for the teams that didn’t get invited to Orlando. Are you focused solely on getting healthy for next season, or would you consider playing in that second bubble if it comes to fruition? Blake Griffin: To be honest, I haven’t really heard any truth to that, so I hadn’t even given that a thought. I don’t know that that’s probably the best route just because, you know, the NBA had to spend a large amount of money to put this bubble together in Orlando, and that’s for the playoffs to continue to happen and finish this season and give people some sort of entertainment, so I don’t know how real that information was about the Chicago bubble. But I’m healthy and I’ve been working out and going hard, so if that ever does come up we’ll revisit that topic then, but for now I don’t know how much truth there is to that.
10 hours ago via CBSSports.com

On that note, Game 7 of the Finals is slated for Oct. 13. Some of the reporting has suggested that next season could start as early as Dec. 1. As someone who’s played through some playoff runs, is that feasible? Blake Griffin: No, I don’t think it is. I don’t see how that’s gonna stand up. I just don’t. That’s not enough time for guys that have not only been playing basketball for the past however many months at that point, but also for guys that have been in this bubble since the beginning of July. Mentally that’s going to take such a toll on guys that once they get out, after the Finals whenever that may be, they’re gonna need more time than that. I don’t think it necessarily makes sense for us to rush into a season with no fans. I’m not sure where we’re at in those talks, but the Dec. 1 start and the Nov. 10 training camp doesn’t really make sense to me.
10 hours ago via CBSSports.com

Would you have felt comfortable going into the bubble from a health standpoint, had the Pistons been invited? Blake Griffin: Yeah, they put out a 120-page report and I read most of it just because I was kind of curious as to like, the protocol and how in depth all of this was gonna be, and it feels like the NBA and the NBPA of making sure that this protocol and these procedures that they put in place were covering most things. And I think they did for the most part, it sounds like they had a plan and multiple backup plans for each situation. They thought about a lot of different things and were very thoughtful about the things that they put into this, so I’m obviously biased, but I think the NBA does a very good job of taking action and sort of being the league that’s like “here’s how we’re going to do this.” I think it was a really good formula. Yeah, I would’ve felt comfortable.
10 hours ago via CBSSports.com

A few weeks ago, members of the Trail Blazers tried to persuade Trevor Ariza to reconsider joining them in the bubble, sources told Yahoo Sports. Ariza opted out of the restart due to a one-month visitation window he had long scheduled with his son. But because his visitation period had been amended with a conclusion date now near the start of August, there was some optimism among the players that Ariza might be allowed into the bubble to further strengthen their chances of a deep playoff run.
10 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

The possibility was explored, but sources said the Trail Blazers had to have previously applied for a hardship waiver or a late-arrival form for Ariza to be considered for entry into the bubble. Even if those steps were taken, the league would have likely denied the request because Ariza chose to opt out, wasn’t included on the restart roster and didn’t arrive with his team on July 9. Players within the organization were upset with the outcome, sources said. Portland added Jaylen Adams to the roster as a replacement player.
10 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

You could make a case that Mark Jackson is the most polarizing coach in at least modern NBA history. Talk to his supporters, and you’ll get a passionate portrait of a man who remade the Golden State Warriors, taking them from a laughingstock to consecutive playoff berths and a 2013 first-round upset of the Denver Nuggets, successfully laying the foundation upon which a dynasty was built. “Anybody who doesn’t give that man a whole bunch of credit for what he was able to spearhead and get started out there, I think they’re just not in reality. They just don’t know the situation,” Jarrett Jack, who played, and thrived, for the 2012-13 Warriors under Jackson, told CBS Sports. “I was in those huddles. I was in those locker room sessions. The way he talked to us, the amount of confidence he gave us. Go look at the kind of defense the Warriors were playing before Coach Jackson showed up, and look at them now. … Anybody that tries to downplay his role in [what the Warriors have become], that’s not right.”
10 hours ago via CBSSports.com

Perry and Steve Mills orchestrated the previous Knicks coaching search in 2018, which also featured an 11-man field. They picked David Fizdale, fired early in his second season last December. Sources have told The Post owner James Dolan was heavily behind the decision and is now on the hook for all of Fizdale’s four-year, $22 million contract amid a COVID-19 economic crunch. Sources also contend the Zoom interviews extended the search longer than if the interviews were conducted in person and included the wining and dining.
10 hours ago via Marc Berman @ New York Post

