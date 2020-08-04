Trae Young: Damn Book ! That’s Tough💪🏽

I'm getting older & things are changing everyday & if I'm honest, not always for the better.

Back in my day teams didn't both shoot 50+ 3pt shots – no sir. We took shots that gave us fewer points to show our skill at making hard shots and we liked it!https://t.co/neO6dXbuix pic.twitter.com/Aw9MiTjl3u

— Daryl Morey (@dmorey) August 4, 2020