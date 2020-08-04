Trae Young: Damn Book ! That’s Tough💪🏽

There has been some talk about a potential second bubble for the teams that didn’t get invited to Orlando. Are you focused solely on getting healthy for next season, or would you consider playing in that second bubble if it comes to fruition? Blake Griffin: To be honest, I haven’t really heard any truth to that, so I hadn’t even given that a thought. I don’t know that that’s probably the best route just because, you know, the NBA had to spend a large amount of money to put this bubble together in Orlando, and that’s for the playoffs to continue to happen and finish this season and give people some sort of entertainment, so I don’t know how real that information was about the Chicago bubble. But I’m healthy and I’ve been working out and going hard, so if that ever does come up we’ll revisit that topic then, but for now I don’t know how much truth there is to that.