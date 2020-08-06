This is where things get a little interesting for the Hawks. There are some folks inside the organization who firmly believe Ball is the best prospect in this draft class, and it’s not close, and there are others who are against taking him because of the fit with Young. Particularly, the defensive end of the floor scares them because they aren’t good on that end. From what I’ve heard, he’s not a total cross off for the Hawks, but a lot more evaluation and talks are going to have to happen to get everyone in agreement for him to be the choice.
Klutch Sports Group: Welcome @Anthony Edwards !! #DraftClass2020 #Klutch
Shams Charania: Potential No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham has decided to stay at Oklahoma State despite postseason ban.
Sources have indicated to The Chronicle that, if the Warriors land the No. 1 pick and decide not to trade down, they’ll likely take Georgia’s Anthony Edwards. If Golden State lands anywhere between No. 2 and No. 5, it’ll strongly consider Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn’s Isaac Okoro and Israel’s Deni Avdija, among others.
Chad Ford on LaMelo Ball: Plenty of concerns from NBA teams about him. He's not an explosive athlete. He's been a really streaky shooter with poor form on a shot. He struggled as an on-the-ball defender and he carries some of that baggage of the Ball name with him as well. And that certainly is working against him.
Chad Ford: Lot of teams that I've spoken with, they don't have LaMelo No. 1, Edwards is the guy that is often the other guy that you hear at No. 1, his range was exactly the same as LaMelo's. I heard him as high as one never heard him lower than five. Chad Ford on Killian Hayes: He's been mentioned anywhere from three to 10 on the NBA teams that I've that I've spoken with, and he really has seemed to rise over the last couple of months as well.
In an anonymous poll of 35 NBA executives conducted by Stadium, James Wiseman has emerged as the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. The 7-foot-1 center, who played just three games at Memphis this past season prior to withdrawing from school amidst an NCAA suspension, received 20 of the 35 votes (57 percent). “I wouldn’t even want the No. 1 pick,” one NBA general manager told me. “If I have it, I’m trying like hell to trade it.”
But the issue will be whether the pick commands enough value to trade out of the top spot. “It’s not an easy decision,” another NBA GM added. “And even though the NBA doesn’t value bigs like it used to, there just aren’t a lot of 7-footers who can run and jump like Wiseman can out there.”
Stadium: According to a poll of 35 NBA Execs, @GoodmanHoops found that over half believe James Wiseman will be this year's top #NBADraft pick. ICYMI: Here is @BigTicket_JW's reaction...
The bust potential is high once again, in what some are considering the weakest draft since Anthony Bennett was selected No. 1 overall in 2013. With little consensus on who the best player is, it’s anybody’s guess who Warriors GM Bob Myers — two-time Executive of the Year — has his eye on. Well, unless you’re Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau, who told Murph & Mac that sources around the team have informed him Golden State will select wing-scorer Anthony Edwards out of Georgia if they land the No. 1 pick. “This is a draft where there isn’t a ton of certainty up high,” Letourneau began. “The top five picks are kind of in flux. There isn’t a Zion type talent, there isn’t a LeBron, so teams really have to do their research and be careful who they are picking.
Most executives currently expect the first three prospects to come off the board to be Georgia wing Anthony Edwards, Illawarra guard LaMelo Ball, and Memphis center James Wiseman. But it’s too early to say where each prospect will go when opinions vary so greatly. I’ve spoken with NBA executives who have Wiseman first, and others who have him ranked outside of the top 10. Edwards has been labeled a boom-or-bust prospect. And I’ve heard LaMelo called both “underrated” and “overrated” because of his family’s last name. Hayes also has his skeptics.
Georgia’s Anthony Edwards is the kind of power athlete with length who typically appeals to the Orlando front office, although he may not be available beyond No. 1 given that his is the name I hear most often when I ask NBA executives to name their favorite prospect in the class. An explosive scorer at 6-foot-5, Edwards still has a ways to go in terms of his approach on defense. But no one has more upside as a pure scorer — something Orlando desperately needs. To me, those are the two highest-upside guys in this class, and Orlando would do extremely well to acquire either.
The NBA draft lottery won’t be held until May 19 at the earliest, but the Warriors are on track to select no later than fifth. According to multiple league sources The Chronicle contacted in the past few days, the Warriors — contrary to what mock drafts might suggest — aren’t believed to be high on two of the three players being mentioned as possibilities at the No. 1 pick: former Memphis center James Wiseman and point guard LaMelo Ball, who last played for the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League. As one source put it, “I think they’d only take one of those two if they were trading down in the draft and taking them for another team.”
Potential No. 1 pick and Georgia standout Anthony Edwards is entering the NBA Draft, he tells 247Sports. “I just want to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft,” Edwards said.
“I think I should go number one, no doubt,” Edwards told 247Sports. “That’s the only place I think I should go.” Edwards signed this week with Octagon agent Omar Wilkes for his professional representation, per multiple sources. Wilkes has represented top 10 picks -- Trae Young and Cam Reddish -- in each of the past two NBA Drafts.
Octagon: We’re excited to welcome @UGABasketball standout Anthony Edwards (@theantman05) to the #OctagonFamily.
In his first interview since leaving school to turn professional, Wiseman told ESPN that he cried every night in his dormitory room during the turbulent episode with the NCAA, ultimately leaving school amid a 12-game suspension for rules violations that Wiseman insists he hadn't been aware occurred. "I was really in the middle of a hurricane," Wiseman told ESPN in an interview that aired Friday. "That's like the worst place you could possibly be. Just having the mental agony and the suffering, crying every night because I just wanted to get on the court so much."
Wiseman signed with Excel Sports for his professional representation and remains a strong possibility to become the No. 1 overall pick. "I wanted to have a great collegiate career," Wiseman told ESPN. "I wanted to win a national championship. But throughout the course of the first two games, everything started to go down in terms of my mental [well-being]. I was getting depressed. It was dehumanizing for me.”
Wiseman cited an inability to pay back the $11,500 and the threat of potential injury as reasons for ending his college career prematurely. "It was a bit surreal because I couldn't use a GoFundMe page that [ESPN's] Jay Williams put out for me, obviously," Wiseman told ESPN. "I couldn't use any outside sources. I had to get [the money] on my own, and that was pretty impossible because I didn't have the money. I was just a regular college student."
Tommy Beer: James Wiseman, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, has spent the last two months working out with David Alexander down in Miami. Alexander has trained LeBron and D Wade among many other. 18-year old Wiseman has already put in seven pounds of muscle pic.twitter.com/i6BuP1u21E
LaVar says he not only stands by his decisions to take LaMelo Ball out of high school in the United States (he went to Lithuania and Australia) ... but says he's convinced Melo will be the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball says his dream would be for the NY Knicks to hire Mark Jackson as the next head coach -- who would then take Melo with their first pick. In fact, Ball says he sees a world in which all 3 of his sons sign with the Knicks and play in Madison Square Garden. He thinks his fam can save the franchise.
Shams Charania: James Wiseman began informing Memphis coaches in recent days about decision to leave school and sign with an agent. Penny Hardaway pushed hard and attempted to keep his star recruit. After 12-game suspension and $11,500 charity fee discipline, Wiseman is gone from NCAA.
Matt Babcock, owner of Babcock Hoops and a former NBA agent, told The Commercial Appeal that Wiseman having to sit out one-third of Memphis' regular season isn't all that significant from an NBA draft standpoint. "It's not like he's a guy that just has a lot of upside with a lot of polishing to do. He's ready to play in the NBA right now," Babcock said. "Not that he doesn't have room for growth. He does. (But) I think it's more of just he's being robbed of the experience." Babcock believes Wiseman (who is tied with North Carolina's Cole Anthony as FanDuel Sportsbook's odds-on favorite to be picked first) is worthy of No. 1-pick status. But the games he will miss could also cost him the opportunity to cement himself as such.
So, does Ball believe he should be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft? “Most definitely. I believe in myself and I’ve worked hard to get here,” Ball told Yahoo Sports. “The other guys at the top of the draft, James [Wiseman] and Anthony [Edwards], are very talented too. But just in the way I believe in myself, I think I’m the top pick.”
A lot of people in the basketball world are believers, too. “I don’t see any way where LaMelo doesn’t go No. 1,” an NBL team executive told Yahoo Sports. “He sees the floor better than anyone, and his passing and shooting is like nothing I’ve seen before.”
A few NBA scouts made the trip to New Zealand to see Ball play against potential first-round draft pick RJ Hampton and were impressed with what they saw. “This is LaMelo’s first real competition in his career,” an NBA scout told Yahoo Sports. “The fact that he’s putting up numbers like this in a league full of former NBA players is forcing every team to look at him as a potential No. 1 pick.”
Contrary to some rumors, LaMelo told Yahoo Sports he is staying in Australia for the entire season despite his team’s last-place record of 3-9. “I don’t know where that rumor came from, but when I decided to come play over here, I committed to the whole season. I’m not leaving early,” he told Yahoo Sports.
While it’s clear Ball will end up an early selection in a relatively thin lottery, there are echoes of skepticism tied to his candidacy at No. 1. “[The No. 1 pick] shooting sub-40% from the field and sub-30% from three? That’s crazy,” one Western Conference executive emphasized. For all his highlight-caliber plays and big totals, Ball is shooting 38.9% from the field and just 27.9% on threes as of Monday, in addition to 70% on less than four free throw attempts per game. He shot 1-of-11 from three during Saturday’s triple-double against the Breakers and fellow projected lottery pick R.J. Hampton. Watch Ball play and you can tell he’s improved, but the greater statistical sample at the end of the season will tell a big part of the story.
An area in which there are still many questions, though, comes off the court. While the attachment to his father, LaVar, will always hang over him, it’s not the only area scouts and general managers have hesitations. In a piece on Sunday in which DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz discussed which prospect should top the 2020 NBA Draft big board, Givony talked about NBA teams being uncertain about whether they can trust Ball to lead the franchise. However, I believe that if the draft were held today, (Ball) probably would not be the No. 1 pick. Of course, that will heavily depend on the team that ends up winning the May lottery. But both Schmitz and I have just received a significant amount of blowback from NBA teams who say that they simply don’t trust Ball enough to hand him the keys to their franchise. They worry about what all the attention around him will do to their team culture, how strong his work ethic is and whether his father, LaVar, could become a distraction.
Jeff Borzello: Penny Hardaway to ESPNU on why James Wiseman played: "That's just up to the school. We're just going to go about it legally moving forward. James has a right to do what he did, and we're moving forward." On whether he has a response to the NCAA's mid-game statement: "I do not."
The NCAA has officially addressed the situation, releasing its own statement on Friday evening in response to Memphis’ decision to let Wiseman play after being notified that he was "likely ineligible." “The University of Memphis was notified that James Wiseman is likely ineligible,” the statement read. “The university chose to play him and ultimately is responsible for ensuring its student-athletes are eligible to play.”
The Australian NBL would be interested in adding projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick James Wiseman if he’s declared ineligible for the season at Memphis. One source with the NBL told Forbes SportsMoney the situation “is a bit complicated with legal action” but that Wiseman would be “a logical fit for the NBL if he was interested.”
In a statement, NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said of interest in Wiseman: “Potentially, but it hasn't even been a discussion yet. These decisions require a lot of due diligence on both sides to ensure it's in everyone's best interests. He's exceptionally talented and of course we'd be interested, but honestly we haven't even had a conversation with him or his family. I have no idea yet as to whether or not it would suit his plans, his personality or his aspirations.”
Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin announced Friday the Tigers’ star freshman James Wiseman has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA. Ballin also said Friday that a Shelby County court judge ruled to put a hold on the NCAA's ruling, pending further litigation. Wiseman will be eligible to play Friday night vs. Illinois-Chicago.
Last week, in response to reporters' requests for clarification on Wiseman's eligibility status, a university spokesman told The Commercial Appeal that Wiseman "received total clearance for freshman eligibility over the summer."
Jeff Goodman: James Wiseman moved from Nashville to Memphis and played for Penny Hardaway at Memphis East his junior and senior years in high school. Also played for Penny in AAU ball. NCAA deeming Penny a booster for helping to pay moving expenses.
Jeff Goodman: Memphis attorney Leslie Ballin told reporters that Penny Hardaway helped finance Wiseman and his family’s move to Memphis back in high school. Wiseman moved from Nashville to Memphis. The NCAA has deemed Penny a booster.
Jeff Goodman: James Wiseman is considered the frontrunner to be the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft. He is also the key to Memphis’ Final Four hopes. Timing is strange for the decision as Wiseman played and was dominant in season-opener.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NCAA has ruled Memphis F/C James Wiseman -- the possible No. 1 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft -- ineligible, his lawyers said in Memphis.
NBA Draft: With the 1st pick of the NBA Draft, the @New Orleans Pelicans select @Zionwilliamson! #NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm
Shams Charania: Top three picks in 2019 NBA draft are set, per sources: 1. Zion Williamson, Pelicans 2. Ja Morant, Grizzlies 3. RJ Barrett, Knicks Pelicans hold cards at No. 4.
Zion delivers amazing rim-rattling slams, but it's his defensive versatility and willingness to work on that end that makes him the ideal modern big prospect, with the 1-through-5 switchability of Draymond Green. Williamson even produced a 7.2 defensive box plus-minus in his lone season at Duke -- identical to Green's defensive impact as a senior at Michigan State. In the NBA, Green has consistently ranked among the most effective stoppers in the league according to ESPN's defensive real plus-minus despite his size.
We've never seen a 285-pounder who can sky for dunks quite like Williamson, but Griffin (248 pounds as a 20-year-old) was a close replica. Like college Griffin (6-11 wingspan), Williamson is a power dunker set to tear down the rim on every attempt, doing so despite mediocre positional length. He seems to get just as much lift off one leg or two and is challenging for any shot-blocker to challenge when he gets to his launching pad. But it's not just the dunks that make these two similar.
Williamson was the darling of college basketball last season with his high-flying dunks, underrated passing, dominating rebounding, diverse scoring and all-out effort at Duke. And word is that Williamson was excited and very much at home during his recent two-day trip to New Orleans to visit the Pelicans. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward, along with his parents, dined with Benson, Griffin, head coach Alvin Gentry and Saints and Pelicans president Dennis Lauscha at the world-renowned Commander’s Palace restaurant. The Pelicans loved his down-to-earth attitude and believed he was wholeheartedly interested in being there.
Scott Kushner: The Pelicans’ top brass loved basically everything they’ve learned about Zion Williamson on background, & raved about meeting with him & family in Chicago. This week’s visit to New Orleans is a chance for Zion to cement all of those fond notions and lock down No. 1 pick.
What were your thoughts when all of the stories popped up post-Draft Lottery about Zion not wanting to be in New Orleans and him potentially going back to Duke to avoid being there? Lee Sartor: I thought that didn’t make any sense. I know Zion and I know his heart and I know how hard he’s worked to put himself in position to be able to play in the NBA one day. Going backwards was never in his mindset. I know Zion is appreciative of the process and I believe no matter who drafts him that he would be happy and ready to go out and do what he can to help make that franchise better.
What do you think when people compare him to LeBron James? Lee Sartor: Everybody wants to be compared to someone, especially someone that’s great. But I believe Zion is one of those guys that transcends the game, one of those generational players. He has some attributes that are similar to LeBron and some other players, but when you watch him play, he does Zion Williamson stuff. That’s the only way to describe it. That’s what you really want to be as a player; you want to be your own person.
Marc Stein: As @NYTSports reported in April, USA Basketball officials also have planned to gauge Zion Williamson's interest in filling one of the 12 roster spots as he inches closer to his NBA debut next fall. @ZionW32 will be selected No. 1 overall by New Orleans in the June 20 draft
New team vice president David Griffin, who dealt with Paul when he was the general manager of the Cavaliers and LeBron James (Paul's primary client) played in Cleveland, has tried to smooth things over with Klutch Sports and the Pels. His attempts at talking Davis into staying in New Orleans have more to do with resetting relations with Paul than it does with actually keeping Davis in town, which is a longshot. There are many within the Pelicans organization who are still embittered by the way Paul manipulated Davis last season, particularly coach Alvin Gentry, and having Williamson lined up with Paul would have opened wounds that are only recently healed. That won't be a problem with CAA.
Will Guillory: David Griffin on the potential of Zion Williamson not wanting to be in New Orleans: "I'm sure that's a false narrative." Said he got to meet with Williamson and his family after the draft lottery
Shams Charania: Sources: Zion Williamson met in Chicago with the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, the top two teams in the Draft lottery. Williamson had a positive meeting with New Orleans and prior to lottery, he cited Pelicans as a targeted team to start career.
He’s arguably the most marketable star to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003, and his shoe deal has potential to set records for a draftee, according to sources around the league. His presence will help attendance, merchandise sales, and more, something that is important for the team that finished 25th in overall attendance this past season. I would expect the Pelicans to get an awful lot of nationally televised games, because Williamson will be one of the biggest on-court stories worth tracking in his first season in the NBA. That source of discussion will bring a genuine amount of cash flow into the Pelicans organization.
The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to draft Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick after landing the top spot in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery, but the star prospect could force his way to another team. Brian Windhorst of ESPN spoke about the situation Wednesday on ESPN's The Jump.
"He does have some options. I'm not saying he's going to pick these options, but he has not signed with an agent and he has not signed a shoe deal yet," Windhorst explained. "He could threaten to go back to Duke." He also noted that "it's a conversation that's happening in the NBA right now."
Both Windhorst and Richard Jefferson predicted this would be unlikely, although Rachel Nichols compared it to Eli Manning pushing his way to the New York Giants on draft day after saying he wouldn't play for the San Diego Chargers.
After the lottery, Griffin acknowledged to reporters that having the no. 1 pick affords the franchise more flexibility in the coming months. There’s less pressure to deal Davis now. The Pelicans can play it slow, going into the season with a core of AD, Zion, and Jrue Holiday, and see how things play out. If February 2020 rolls around and Davis still wants to leave, the team could trade him before the deadline for a haul. If Davis’s true reason for originally wanting out was to compete for a championship, how many teams can he now find with more long-term potential than the Pelicans? “He’s wanted to win this whole time and he felt compelled to try to win elsewhere. I think if you look at the totality of where this organization is and where we’re going, we feel very strongly that we’re going to be the environment he wants to be part of,” Griffin said. “And if we’re not, that’s fine; we can deal with it from there. But I’m looking at this, believing that there’s no reason he wouldn’t want to win with us, because that’s what we do. It’s who we are. And I think culturally we’re about all the same things.”
Ben Golliver: Pelicans' Alvin Gentry on their thought process with the number one pick: "Well, we're going to see.... Yeah, right." Said of New Orleans delegation's Tuesday night celebration plans: "They're going to get a big receipt."
Marc J. Spears: Zion Williamson was QUICKLY whisked out of the room after Pelicans were announced the winner of the draft lottery. Source said the former Duke star was rooting to go to New York, but now is going to New Orleans.
Ben Golliver: Pelicans' Alvin Gentry on the "What position does Zion play? question: "I'm glad we'll have that problem. Giannis plays all 5. KD. Golden State has made this a pass, cut and relocate league."
Ben Golliver: Before drawing, Alvin Gentry wrote on a sheet of paper, "This is our moment." David Griffin had predicted victory & gave him lucky Zegna tie from Cleveland. Gentry's reaction to win: "F--- yeah!" Later said of Griffin's luck: "That's worth the hire. Ms. B knows what she's doing."
Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are now set up to be Zion Williamson’s franchise to lift, and No. 1 pick could ease potential trade of Anthony Davis. His stance on a trade has not changed, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
Will Guillory: Griffin won't talk about who he will select with the No. 1 pick, but he did say it should help with potentially recutting Anthony Davis: "Elite talent likes to play with elite talent"
Andrew Greif: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is absolutely gliding around the draft lottery ballroom, slapping hands and smiling ear to ear.
Kevin O'Connor: Alvin Gentry yelled “fuck yeah” when the Pelicans won the no. 1 pick during the lottery drawing. Then he stood up and stuck his arms out like “are you not entertained?” Then he said sorry. No reason to apologize: Zion Williamson will be with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Anthony Davis would certainly consider re-signing with the Knicks if he felt he could be successful in New York, per SNY sources familiar with the matter. And here's how a Davis to New York trade could work: Since the goal would likely be to pair Davis with two other stars, the Knicks would first sign their two max free agents in early July, using nearly all of their $70-plus million in cap space. They would then have to send out roughly $21.6 million in salary to satisfy NBA trade rules in a swap for Davis, who is making $27 million in 2019.
There are different ways to get to $21.6 million, but the easiest way to get there is to include their 2019 first-round pick. (The No. 1 pick can earn $9.7 in his first season.) It's worth noting, however, that there is no consensus among the Knicks as to whether they would include the 2019 No. 1 pick in a deal for Davis or any other star.
Knicks GM Scott Perry says the team is prepared for any and all possibilities heading into the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. "Whatever is in the cards for us (Tuesday), we'll be more than able and willing to handle that and execute the draft position that we have," Perry said Monday in an interview on ESPN Radio's Golic & Wingo Show.
The Knicks, Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns each have a 14 percent chance of landing the top pick on Tuesday night. All three clubs also have a 40 percent chance of landing a top-three pick and a 52 percent chance of landing a top-four pick. The Knicks will pick no lower than fifth since they finished with the league's worst record (17-65). Perry on Monday said, no matter where the Knicks land, their meetings with individual draft prospects will play a key role in whom they decide to select.
"So much of it will get down to when we get a chance to meet these young players and really get a feel for their personalities," Perry said on Monday. "Because we've been able to evaluate their talent from afar on the floor, we've been able to talk to a number of sources about them, but now, that final touch really comes down to your personal interaction with each of these players."
There’s understandably a lot of buzz heading into the lottery to see which team secures the No. 1 pick and the right to choose Williamson, who is the most heralded draft prospect in years. But nothing compares to the drama of the 2003 lottery, when LeBron James was the ultimate prize and the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the teams in the mix for the Akron, Ohio, native. “It’s not even close, even with social media today,” James’ former agent Aaron Goodwin told The Undefeated. “I can only imagine what it would have been like for James with social media because he was a game-changer.
Stu Jackson, who was NBA executive vice president of basketball operations at the time, remembers watching James during his senior year. “I said to myself that I have never seen anything like that from a player that young to be that dominant both physically and skillwise at that age,” Jackson said. “That is no reflection on my evaluation skills, because the great ones are easy to pick out. But this was a different level.” Joe Dumars, who was the president of the Detroit Pistons and had a particular interest in the lottery (more on that later), marveled at James’ maturity, body and athleticism. Simply put, “I saw a transcendent player,” Dumars said.
Boeheim said the “greatest thing’’ about Williamson is his defensive tenacity. But the coach wondered whether Williamson, who has an average 3-point shot and is a mediocre free-throw shooter, can be dominant in the NBA playoffs. The Knicks, a team Boeheim said he watches regularly, have a 14 percent chance of winning Tuesday’s lottery for the first pick in this year’s draft. Coach David Fizdale said the Knicks already “know’’ which player they will take if they get the No. 1 selection. “Over the course of the regular season, [Williamson will] be a hard guard to defend and handle,’’ said Boeheim, whose program, which has been in the ACC since 2013, faces Duke regularly. “I think when it comes to playoff basketball, he’s going to have to expand his game a little bit. There’s a lot of size in the NBA, people forget there’s a lot of big, strong guys in the NBA. In college, he was by far the strongest, toughest guy to me in college basketball.”
Knicks coach David Fizdale confirmed what we've all assumed for months: if New York wins the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, the club will pick Duke sensation Zion Williamson. "If we win the lottery, do we know who we're taking?" the Knicks coach said in an interview with the "Dan Patrick Show." "Yes." Patrick then jokingly said, "OK, let's bring out Zion Williamson" and Fizdale laughed.
Fizdale was asked by Patrick if Williamson or Murray State point guard Ja Morant -- a presumptive top-three pick -- would fit New York's roster. "I think just for us, our roster is so open from that standpoint that we can have a lot of things fit us right now," Fizdale said. "Obviously, we always want the biggest talent. You want to see electric players. And both of those guys are that."
Fizdale added that he doesn't believe you can compare Williamson -- a 6-7, 285-pound forward -- to any previous or current players. "He's his own guy, he's unique," the coach said.
On Friday at rookie minicamp, Daniel Jones, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, admitted he and Williamson have recently discussed that possibility and what it would mean to take over as the faces of New York sports. “We talked a little bit about that this week, actually. That’d be a cool deal,” Jones told reporters. “But we’ll see what happens. He’s a special guy.”
Kemba Walker seriously considered the Knicks
Kemba Walker, the four-time All-Star point guard who joined the Boston Celtics in 2019 after eight years with the Charlotte Hornets, said the Knicks were “very serious” contenders for his services: “To be honest, yes. Yes, very serious. Very,” Walker said on The Ringer’s R2C2 podcast with Ryan Ruocco and CC Sabathia. “… Before Boston actually came along, the Knicks was one of my top priorities, actually, because I was thinking they were gonna get another player, but it didn’t work out.”
Bobby Marks: The Suns did something creative with the Cameron Payne contract for next year. The 2020/21 salary has a team option but only $25K guaranteed if the Suns exercise it. That means Payne is essentially on a non-guaranteed contract next year even if the option is picked up.
David Carro: Very exciting to announce @facucampazzo joins @OctagonBballEU family! Welcome to arguably the best point guard in @EuroLeague Big heart, humble person and magic talent all together. With the best: @claudio_villita Honored. @FairPlayCM
Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the supposed hierarchy system has somewhat been ignored, as concerned parties deemed that their pleas will be addressed quickly if they cut off the middleman. Instead of using the so-called “snitch hotline”, players are reaching out directly to Commissioner Adam Silver. “Much has been said about the anonymous tip hotline intended for players and staff to report violations inside the bubble. But what I found out was that players have been circumventing that process. Multiple players are personally calling Commissioner Adam Silver to issue their complaints about things they’re seeing in the bubble,” Haynes revealed during the third quarter of the Clippers-Mavericks game on Thursday.
Mo Bamba had coronavirus in June
In the last several months, Mo Bamba has employed his platform as a professional athlete to encourage children to stay in school, urge adults to vote in the upcoming election and ask people to donate money to provide food for children, the elderly and frontline workers in need. And now, he’s imploring you to do something else. Something he has learned from painful experience. He wants you to take precautions against the coronavirus. On Thursday, Bamba revealed to The Athletic that he suffered from COVID-19 in June.
The illness temporarily robbed him of his senses of smell and taste, made him unusually fatigued and caused muscle soreness. “I think the lesson is to take it seriously, to take it as seriously as possible,” said Bamba, who added he doesn’t know how he contracted the coronavirus. “I think we all play a part in making sure that we all stay safe. It’s going to take everyone.”
After pausing, and then listing the five teams behind Milwaukee in the standings — Toronto, Boston, Miami, Indiana and Philadelphia — the NBA’s reigning and presumptive Most Valuable Player made his choice for who has the best chance of stopping the Bucks: Themselves. “I think the biggest challenge for us is ourselves,” Antetokounmpo said. “How are we going to play? How hard are we going to play? Are we going to play for one another? Are we going to defend hard? Are we going to be able to rebound the ball? Are we going to be able to make the extra effort? Are we going to dive on the floor? “It’s all about us. It’s all about us.”
“When it comes to the whole ‘all eyes are on me,’ I feel like a lot of eyes have been on me since high school, so that feeling was nothing new. I don’t consider it being thrown in the fire because I’ve been playing basketball my whole life. But it was definitely a dream come true to finally get thrown out there and enjoy the moment,” recalls Williamson. “If I’m being honest with you, it was very frustrating at first. I’m in the game and I feel like I could maybe change the outcome and you hear the horn go off. You know it ain’t for nobody but you because your time is up. It’s one of those sickening feelings, because I’m one of those players that if I could do anything to help my team win, I want to do it. So it was very frustrating at first from that perspective. But outside of that, it was a blast.”
“I have social media but I don’t let social media dictate my life. I will never let that happen,” he says. “But as far as winning Rookie of the Year and competing in that race, I’m a competitor. If there’s a chance that I could win it, I’m going to go after it. I’m not going to doubt that. Ja [Morant] has had an incredible season and he is the current front-runner, but it’s not over until they announce who it is, so, I’m going to keep battling for it. [A few weeks after our shoot, the NBA announced that performance in Orlando would not be taken into consideration for the player awards.—Ed.] But my top priority is getting into the playoffs first.”
“If you know T.J. Warren,” Pacers guard Aaron Holiday said, “you know he’s a bucket.” The explanation isn’t complicated, either. Warren works—constantly. Teammates say he only thinks about the game. His mentor, ex-Pacer David West, was equally committed. “I play a lot of basketball,” Warren said. “Whether I’m at home or with my friends, I just want to be a hooper.”
Warren didn’t work on his three-point shot during the pandemic. Like many, he couldn’t find a gym. At the parks he went to, the rims weren’t ten feet high. The work, Warren says, came mentally. He watched a lot of film. He “locked in” on his weaknesses. Pacers coach Nate McMillan has encouraged Warren to be aggressive, and Warren has embraced it. “I’ve always been the underdog,” Warren said. “I’m comfortable with that. I just have to keep getting better day by day.”
On a day that felt a lot like the first Thursday of the NCAA tournament, with 12 teams playing in games that spanned almost 12 hours, Booker felt like the biggest star, the leader of the bubble’s Cinderella team running through upset after upset, beating the Indiana Pacers, previously unbeaten in the restart, 114-99. “I mean it’s fun, it’s everything I could ask for. … It’s the winning part that most excited me,” Booker said on a videoconference while wearing a Kobe Bryant shirt. “I’ve been in the NBA five years now and haven’t had that much success. But I’m working hard every day to turn that narrative, to change that narrative. We have a good bunch in here to do it.”
With 20 points in the Suns win over the Pacers, Devin Booker notched the 200th 20-point game of his career. He is the 6th youngest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat and the fastest in Suns franchise history (338 games). h/t @EliasSports
Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked where he thinks the Clippers are right now on a scale of 1-to-10, Doc Rivers says the contenders are at about a “six or seven” until Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley can come back espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown did his best to put on a brave face as he spoke to the media Thursday afternoon. But in the wake of learning that All-Star Ben Simmons would be out indefinitely with a subluxation of his left patella, Brown couldn’t help but admit the obvious frustration over the situation. “This one stings, for sure,” Brown said.
Brown said the Sixers should know within the next 24 hours what the next steps for Simmons will be. The team said in its statement Thursday that treatment options were being considered. Simmons has already been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic. “Yeah, it’s a little frustrating sometimes,” guard Josh Richardson said of losing Simmons. “But that’s the way the game goes. So we’re going to just have to have a next-man-up mentality like we’ve had all year. Guys will pick up the slack, and when we get him back, he’ll fit back in seamlessly.
Communication exchanges between the NBA and Congress over the association’s relationship with the Chinese are growing more tense. In the most recent correspondence, two U.S. senators purport that the NBA deceived Congressional members about its involvement in a youth basketball academy based in a controversial region of China. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) are “deeply concerned” about reports of abuse at the league’s youth-development program in Xinjiang and suggests that an NBA executive fabricated the timeline of its dealings with the academy, according to a two-page letter that lawmakers sent Thursday to commissioner Adam Silver. Sports Illustrated obtained a copy of the letter.
In a July 21 letter to Blackburn and first reported by SI, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum wrote that the NBA had ended its relationship with the Xinjiang basketball academy more than a year ago. However, ESPN and the New York Times have both reported that the NBA’s Xinjiang academy was operational as recently as last summer. The ESPN story, citing anonymous sources, characterized the league’s original statement to Blackburn as “completely inaccurate.” “Therefore, it is our understanding that the NBA has not been forthcoming with members of the Senate,” Blackburn and Rubio’s letter says. “If true, this is unacceptable.”
In the letter, the senators are requesting documentation from the NBA of its termination with the academy, asking the league to identify a specific date. They are also demanding Silver answer five questions listed in the letter, giving the NBA an Aug. 26 deadline. The questions pertain to the NBA’s handling of the Xinjiang academy situation.
Ryan Ward: Life Update: My time w/ @Clutch Points came to end at 3-yr mark. Worked w/ some great peeps: @TomerAzarly @Bob Garcia @DillonReaganCP @JosephNardone @nikkigoleft @Bulls_Jay @theblakelovell – Wish u all the best! Status update coming soon. Lakers reporting ongoing!
Brad Stevens: In 1965, this passed with an overwhelming, bipartisan vote. John Lewis’s Voting Rights Advancement Act was written to reinforce this and eliminate any barriers or obstacles to vote. Voter suppression is real and unjust. The senate needs to honor John, and simply do what’s right
Salman Ali: Russell Westbrook is out tonight (right quad contusion). Ben McLemore will start tonight.
Kendra Andrews: Jamal Murray and Troy Daniels are official OUT tonight against Portland. So the Nuggets will be without Murray, Daniels, Barton, Harris and Millsap.
StatMuse: The Suns are 4-0 in the bubble. In that span: Booker — 28 PPG, 7 APG, 40 3P% Ayton — 18 PPG, 9 RPG, 59 FG% Rubio — 17 PPG, 6 APG, 50 3P% Saric — 15 PPG, 8 RPG, 53 FG% Cam Johnson — 13 PPG, 9 RPG Cam Payne — 12 PPG, 54 FG%, 53 3P% pic.twitter.com/V9Xr8l1Uso
Jason Jones: Kings beat the Pelicans, 140-135 for their first win in the bubble after 3 losses. Bogi career-high 35 pts, Fox 30 pts, 10 asts. 140 pts are a season high.
Oleh Kosel: Alvin Gentry on the Pelicans loss to the Kings: “They shot the ball extremely well. We were never into them though…We basically gave up a 50-point quarter.” Then the head coach laments the defense in the second half.
Brandon Rahbar: Dennis Schroder is still with family after the birth of his baby. There isn’t yet a timetable for his return. If he tests negative every day out of the Bubble, he’ll need to quarantine for 4 days when he returns. OKC’s last game is in 8 days. Plenty of time before playoffs.
Oleh Kosel: Pelicans dropping to 1-3 in bubble & play-in hopes slipping away – blew 16-point lead vs Jazz – foot-stomped by Clippers – beat mediocre Grizzlies – outplayed by more spirited Kings Don’t think front office won’t consider subpar Orlando results. They’ll react to certain facets.