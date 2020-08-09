Trae Young: This Sophomore Class👀🔥🔥🔥🔥

Suns coach Monty Williams had to chuckle when asked why his young team’s focus has been so good since the season restarted at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, last month. “You’re really giving me a lot of credit, man,” Willams said. “I don’t really know. I could give you some coach-speak, but I don’t know. I just think we have a group that wanted to come here and prove to the world that they were worthy of being here. They heard a lot of the stuff being said. I think when people say stuff about you, you want to prove them wrong. If I had to guess that would be it, but this is who we are. “We’ve been competitive all year; we’ve been a scrappy team. We play teams hard, we share the ball, we try to make the right plays. We’ve tried to stick to our DNA and not get outside of that.”
Anthony Chiang: Kendrick Nunn is now back in the NBA bubble, according to a source. Again, the hope is Nunn will now have to quarantine for just four days before rejoining the Heat on the court. But that’s ultimately the NBA’s decision.
The play was the last of Doncic’s career-high 19 assists, to go along with 36 points, 14 rebounds and just 2 turnovers in 42 minutes as the Mavericks beat the Bucks 136-132 in overtime inside the NBA’s bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort. “I clapped,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “I applauded. I thought it was phenomenal. The sign of a great player, a truly great player, is the ability to pull off something like that against a team like Milwaukee, that gives up virtually nothing in the paint. “We’re seeing more things all the time. Luka is not only a great basketball player, he’s a great performer. “I’d pay money to watch him play. I don’t say that about a lot of players, but he’s really special.”