The Nets will conduct a formal coaching search after the season, ESPN first reported. Jacque Vaughn has been brilliant in the bubble, leading Brooklyn to a 5-2 record despite missing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Taurean Prince. Vaughn will get strong consideration to retain the
job, per sources, but with Durant and Irving returning from injury next season and the Nets expected to contend for a championship, ownership prefers a national search.