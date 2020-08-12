USA Today Sports

August 13, 2020 | 9:48 am EDT Update
via S. Amick @ The Athletic

Brandon Ingram to the max?

Aside from the coaching situation, NBA personnel in and outside of the bubble will monitor three aspects when it comes to New Orleans: 1. The Brandon Ingram question. He will be a restricted free agent in the offseason and, from people I speak to, has been viewed as a maximum-level player. Teams and agents around the NBA are all awaiting the league’s updated financial estimates for the salary cap over the next month-plus. How will those updates factor in the Ingram equation?
Adam Silver: Orlando bubble better than envisioned

The bubble—sorry, the campus—is operational. Is it what you hoped it would be? Adam Silver: It’s better than what we had envisioned. Players have taken to it in a more spirited way than we thought they would. We knew that this would require enormous sacrifice on everyone’s part, but I think that what is hard to calibrate—and this maybe goes to my experience when I first came into the arena—is the human emotion that comes with being around other people. And I think everyone realized they missed it more than they even understood. There are players either whose teams are not participating, who were unable to engage this summer because of injuries or other issues, who, once they spoke to fellow NBA players, have asked to join the experience down in Orlando.
Vlade Divac, Luke Walton safe?

The future of Vlade Divac as general manager is front and center for the frustrated fanbase and some local media, in large part, because of a comment he made in Feb. 2017 about his willingness to resign if the DeMarcus Cousins trade didn’t pan out. But as I reported back in late April, sources still say there’s no indication Divac (or Walton, for that matter) is going anywhere anytime soon.
As is the case with so many teams, the financial pain felt by this pandemic is sure to make any owner think twice about paying anyone to go away after suffering these kinds of losses. The Kings have suffered major losses tied to the real estate they control surrounding the Golden 1 Center, sources say, while having layoffs on the business side as well. There’s just no way that reality doesn’t come into play with any decision of consequence.
Rival executives have highlighted the increased influence of Kings advisor Joe Dumars as a sign of trouble for Divac, as sources say he has become a valued voice for owner Vivek Ranadive after being added to their group in June of 2019. The two were together in Orlando to watch the early Kings’ action from the outside-the-bubble seats, but sources close to the situation insist there is synergy and trust between Divac and Dumars here. That being said, Dumars — who lives in Los Angeles — is expected to have an increased role going forward.
Is the criticism that comes with the NBA’s embracing this position, from conservative networks and politicians, just the cost of doing business? Adam Silver: To be honest, it makes me uncomfortable. I understand critics who say that they turn to sports to avoid controversy. But it’s unavoidable at this moment in time in our country. I wish there was an easier path for us to follow right now. Even if there were, I don’t think it would necessarily be the responsible thing to do. I think our fans are able to separate words on the floor or messages on the players’ jerseys or the floor. Even to the extent that they don’t, I think they recognize that these are not simple times. Our players are not one-dimensional people, and they can both be deeply concerned about issues that our country faces and at the same time perform their craft at the highest level.
Some hard-core strength training communities are likely to be suspicious; Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, a fitness historian and associate professor at The New School, wrote that she has repeatedly found they think the only “real” way to lift is with old-school barbells and kettlebells, and that innovations “are somehow weaker versions of that authentic experience.” Mr. Orady said he does not like to talk about the pro facilities where the machine has been installed, because he’d prefer to promote it for home use, but there is one at the Minnesota Timberwolves’ gym. The company has raised $90 million, he said, including from more than 12 athlete-investors such as Serena Williams, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, and N.F.L. Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, the last of whom was sold when he visited the company’s offices and did a rotational lift, an explosive movement where you swing a weighted cable from knee level up over the opposite shoulder.
August 13, 2020 | 4:53 am EDT Update

Shams Charania on the move?

As per John Ourand’s SBJ Media newsletter at Sports Business Journal, Charania’s deals with both those companies expire later this month (two years after he signed them), and that could lead to him moving on from one or both of those roles. Here’s more on that from Ourand: Shams Charania’s deals with The Athletic and Stadium are up at the end of the month, and he has started exploring whether to move to other outlets when his contracts end. What makes this situation so unique is that it is possible that the 26-year old Charania could switch outlets in the middle of the playoffs; the NBA Finals are slated to start Sept. 30. Typically August is a slow month on the NBA calendar. Not this year. The Chicago-based Charania could decide to re-up with The Athletic or Stadium, both of which have made moves to keep him.
ESPN was reportedly in the hunt for Charania back in the summer of 2018, and while they already have quite a prominent NBA insider in Adrian Wojnarowski, Woj and Shams worked together well in the past at Yahoo’s The Vertical. And ESPN has maybe more incentive than anyone else to add Charania, as they prioritize having their own reporters breaking the news of the day, whether that’s for the on-screen Bottom Line ticker, for ESPN.com or ESPN social media outlets, or for appearances on the likes of SportsCenter and other studio programming.
And if a Stadium-RSN expansion happens, keeping Charania at Stadium might make a lot of sense. The non-YES networks currently have local broadcast rights to 16 NBA teams, and the idea of a regional networks-wide reporter has been tried before, with NBC’s RSNs bringing on Tom Haberstroh in that role in October 2018. And Stadium has already been able to use Charania in a lot of other content, including daily news shows and that Rose documentary. So it makes sense that they’re trying to keep him.
What was once a young, promising and exciting Philadelphia team has been grossly mismanaged by general manager Elton Brand and with an inevitable early playoff exit, it will likely lead to serious shakeup. According to league sources, it could even come down to between Simmons and Embiid. Both are proven superstars in today’s NBA and either of them would bring back a lion’s share of assets to allow Philadelphia to rebuild on the fly. That means that the rest of the NBA will circle this situation like vultures, waiting to swoop in and take advantage of an already inept Sixers front office.
Dan Gilbert wants Cavs as playoff threat next season

Obviously this seems like such a perfect outcome for the Cavaliers. According to league sources, team owner Dan Gilbert has made it clear to general manager Koby Altman and his staff that he wants the Cavaliers acting as a playoff threat next season. Adding Simmons to the mix would instantly do that. But, the thing is, Simmons isn’t going to come to Cleveland in any form of a trade. Sure, the base of Cleveland’s offer is impressive, and can get better if they add more to it, but if the Sixers really wanted to entertain a trade for Simmons, there are plenty of better offers out there.
“Look, they said they weren’t going to trade D’Angelo Russell before, and a couple months later they ended up trading D’Angelo Russell,” Haberstroh said. “… I suspect that they will get on the phone with just about every team in the league just to survey the landscape and see what kind of value they can get, and also pair potentially Andrew Wiggins’ big contract to make the salaries work for a star.”
“Right now, it doesn’t seem like seeds matter,” said Leonard, the reigning NBA Finals MVP who will try to win a second consecutive championship but with a different team. Leonard added, “I mean, just like tonight, we played Denver. We’re not traveling there or pushing through that altitude that they’re used to playing to at home. Also fans. But the little things like that, you know, just traveling to that different city and trying to establish yourself and see what routine you can make out there, those are pretty much the difficulties of ballgames in the playoffs [that aren’t in the bubble].”
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid left after being hit in the right wrist in the first half of the Sixers’ 125-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday and didn’t return. The Sixers said Embiid got an X-ray at halftime that came back negative. Embiid, who is coming off an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, was already going to be held to limited minutes, so he was kept out the remainder of the game.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort left in the first quarter against the Miami Heat on Wednesday with a knee injury and did not return. Coach Billy Donovan said after the game he didn’t know the extent of the injury. Dort will get an MRI and a further update will be provided, likely on Thursday. “Hopefully it’s not too serious and he’ll be back sooner than later,” Donovan said.
The Warriors will pick in the NBA draft lottery for the first time since they selected Harrison Barnes No. 7 overall in the 2012 draft. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Co. healthy, however, Golden State might be better off trading its top draft pick this year. And that’s exactly what NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh believes the Warriors will do. “I think the Golden State Warriors are gonna trade that pick, especially if it lands at No. 1,” Haberstroh told NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s gonna create the most value for them.”
Tyronn Lue a head coach again next season?

Tyronn Lue already has a job, lead assistant for Doc Rivers, and will spend the next couple of months working to help the Clippers win a championship. If the buzz around Lue in the NBA bubble is correct, that may be the length of his tenure with Los Angeles. Lue is expected to be a leading candidate for what could be several NBA coaching openings, multiple league executives told Sports Illustrated. The Knicks recently filled its coaching vacancy, hiring Tom Thibodeau. But in the coming weeks, other jobs could open.
The Nets will conduct a formal coaching search after the season, ESPN first reported. Jacque Vaughn has been brilliant in the bubble, leading Brooklyn to a 5-2 record despite missing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Taurean Prince. Vaughn will get strong consideration to retain the job, per sources, but with Durant and Irving returning from injury next season and the Nets expected to contend for a championship, ownership prefers a national search.
Cinderella Castle sits in the middle of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. That’s about a 15-minute ride from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex where the NBA is playing, but one coach might want to try to sneak in a visit before midnight hits. “For one night, I felt like Cinderella,” Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin said following Wednesday’s 125-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. “I had the glass slippers on.”
Bill Paschke: My temperature hovered in the upper reaches of 102. It felt like my head was on fire. One night I sweated through five shirts. I shook so much from the chills I thought I chipped a tooth. My chest felt like LeBron James was sitting on it. My fatigue made it feel as if I was dressed in the chains of Jacob Marley’s ghost. I coughed so hard it felt like I broke a rib. I would fall asleep in a chair and wake up terrified from a hallucinatory dream where I was chased through a playground by old women with giant heads. During phone calls I would get confused and just stop talking. I would begin crying for no reason. I lost my sense of taste, smell, and five pounds in the first four days.
No Jimmy Goldstein at the playoff this year

When asked about the possibility of Goldstein attending playoff games at some point, an NBA executive said matters would have to drastically change. This is about more than just going to basketball games, and reclaiming the courtside seats he owns near the visiting bench for Clippers and Lakers games. It’s about more than a multi-millionaire jet-setter with nowhere to jet set. As with so many people, it is about a person unable to enjoy some of his most valued connections because of the coronavirus.
Sure, there’s a 130-plus-inch screen inside Goldstein’s den that would be perfect for NBA basketball, but with the sun out and games on 10 or so hours a day, why not catch some rays too? “I have that view and the game at the same time,” Goldstein said in a phone call last week. But not even one of the best ways to watch basketball in the world — and the terrace at the Goldstein house “has got to be one of them,” according to an NBA executive who’s been there — can satisfy the multi-millionaire’s most consuming hobby. He’s addicted to attending NBA games.
