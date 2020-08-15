Justin Kubatko: Duncan Robinson destroyed the NBA record for most 3PM by a player in his second season: 270 – Robinson, 2019-20. 226 – Kyle Korver, 2004-05. 218 – Damian Lillard, 2013-14. 218 – Devonte’ Graham, 2019-20. 211 – Klay Thompson, 2012-13. 205 – Trae Young, 2019-20.
August 16, 2020 | 6:16 am EDT Update
Isaiah Thomas open to playing as backup for Dubs
Jared Dudley: Don’t forget the Warriors! They will be back and if they’ll healthy with a top 5 pick added to their roster there a top 4 team in the west… Isaiah Thomas: I need that warriors action. I’ll come off the bench serving!!! Dwyane Wade: A Healthy Isaiah Thomas Off The Bench 🤔
Whether he starts or not is up to head coach Erik Spoelstra and matchup options presented in the series opposite to the Pacers. Dragic himself solely focuses on the Heat achieving victories. “I have repeated this throughout the season. I don’t care if I start or come from the bench. I only care about winning,” he said regarding his approach to starting or not.
But for Divac, the move was based on his values and his confidence that he could bring Giles back anyway. Divac said he didn’t pick up Giles’ contract option because Giles showed up to the Kings training camp last year out of shape. Last summer, Giles was tabbed as the only Kings player who didn’t show up regularly to work out and get ready. This offended Divac, whose dedication to his craft landed him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “My message to him was to be a pro,” Divac said. “You have to be a pro. And he responded very well. When we came back (after league-wide the COVID-19 shutdown) he came in shape. I was very pleased. My idea was to keep him around.”
“I’m thankful for the opportunity of being a GM,” he said. Does he feel bitter? “I’m not going to throw anyone under the bus,” he said. “You never know if another opportunity will come up for me but I’m not going to chase it. What’s far more important than having a goal is the way you act on the way to your goal. My satisfaction will come when the Kings start winning.”
Although the likes of Martin Schiller and Blake Ahearn would definitely be great candidates, they aren’t able to be on this list due to recently being hired to new gigs, with Schiller being hired by Zalgiris Kaunus and Ahearn being added to the Grizzlies’ coaching staff. Stan Heath: Among the four men on this list, Heath by far has the most coaching experience as he started his career way back in 1988-89 with Division II squad Hillsdale Chargers. After thirteen years as an assistant coach for various college teams, he was hired to lead Kent State before the 2001-02 season.
August 15, 2020 | 9:33 pm EDT Update
Led by bubble MVP Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers fought valiantly in the restart and sealed the No. 8 seed by defeating Memphis 126-122 on Saturday. Prior to the team’s postseason bout with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony told Yahoo Sports who’s the best player he’s ever played with on an NBA team. “Dame’s at the top for me,” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “I’ve never played with someone who lifted his team on the court with his play and as a leader. He genuinely cares for his teammates. What he’s been able to do is amazing. He’s the top guy I’ve played with.”
Anthony also played two seasons in Denver with Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson. “AI was on the tail end [of his career] at that point [in Denver],” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “I’ve played with some great players, but the way Dame elevates his game and others, he’s at the top.”
“I wanted Melo to feel comfortable when he got here. I needed him. We needed him and I think we needed each other,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “I wanted him to get to know me and what I’m about and I wanted to get to know him.” Game 1 of Portland’s series against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company begins on Tuesday. A few things are for sure: Lillard and the Trail Blazers are arguably the most jelled team in the bubble and they aren’t just happy to be here. “We’re here to compete for a championship,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “That was the goal from Day 1 and that hasn’t changed. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I trust my guys are too.”
Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller, who were ubiquitous on TNT seeding games, were given the first round off so they wouldn’t need to spend two consecutive months in the bubble. They’ll be back for later rounds. We’ll miss Harlan’s exuberant call in the first round. Ian Eagle, who teamed with Stan Van Gundy on TNT seeding games, is unavailable to Turner during the first round because he’s also the TV voice of the Brooklyn Nets, who play Toronto in the first round.
Van Gundy – during the first round of postseason – instead will work with Spero Dedes, the steady CBS NFL/college basketball announcer who has done NBA games for Turner in past years. Chris Webber, left off TNT’s schedule for seeding games, has been summoned to the bubble to work first-round games with TNT staffer and Milwaukee Brewers TV voice Brian Anderson.
TNT also is using Pelicans velvet-voiced play-by-player Joel Meyers (the former NBC NFL announcer) and Golden State Warriors announcer Bob Fitzgerald to call first-round games, with former Heat guard Jim Jackson and ex-NBA point guard Greg Anthony as game analysts.
August 15, 2020 | 9:25 pm EDT Update
In between games, McCollum said that he received treatment on his back “all the time.” He took ice baths as late a 1 a.m. after games. And considering he has labored through ankle, knee and chest injuries this season, McCollumn willingly accepted the pain would not dissipate. “It was all mental. I was fortunate enough to have an injury I can play through, and our training staff has done a great job of monitoring it,” McCollum said. “You understand you’re playing more than just yourself. We have a chance to do special things as a unit and I want to be a part of it.”
When McCollum’s shots did not initially fall, he felt validated that his approach still worked. Though he conceded the back pain has affected his shot, McCollum still labored through the adjustments. “I’m comfortable with failing. That is what drives me,” McCollum said. “I could miss all of these shots and I’d be here talking to you the same way and going on with my day the same way because I prepared. That’s the biggest thing in this sport. When you prepare, you have extra confidence. I think the team is confident in me. One, they’ve seen me deliver. Two, they know how I work.”
Through every superb or uneven performance, McCollum stubbornly remained available. “His back has been messed up the whole time since the first game, but he gave no excuses,” Lillard said. “He didn’t sit out or look for a way out. He just stayed with it. I know who I’m stepping on the court with, and there’s a reason I got the faith and trust in him that I do. People saw his character and who he truly is. He’s still hurt. But when it comes down to it, he rises to the occasion. That’s who he is and what I expect from him.”
All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns suffered an incredible loss when his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died from the coronavirus in April. And Towns and several teammates were front-and-center in the calls for justice following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Rosas said that he and coach Ryan Saunders have tried their best to be there for Towns and the team. “It has been a tragic, tragic period in Karl’s life, not only with what everybody in the world is facing but when it hits home and it results in the death of his mother, it has been very tragic,” Rosas said. “Myself, Coach, the organization, we have regular communication with Karl and his family. We want to make sure that we’re there for them every step of the way. We have structures in place, even though we’re not together right now, to check on not only Karl but all of our players.”
Gersson Rosas: “He has spent the majority of his time here in Minneapolis, which has been great. We’ve had a chance to meet with him and his family, safely, through this process and just continue to support him. Everybody handles losses differently, and this is a major loss for him and his family. But he is a special individual with an incredible heart. He has a special family. And they are getting through it together. We’re fortunate because of who he is and the character he has and we’re doing everything we can to support him and his family.”
For a franchise that has dealt with incredible ups and downs, this offseason has been one of a kind, and that includes the news that Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, is heavily considering selling the team. Rosas said he has no doubts Taylor will find the right buyer. “To be fair, you have to understand Glen’s tenure and the stage that he is at in his personal life and in his family life,” Rosas said. “We all know this is part of the business. Glen has been unbelievable to me, to my family and to this organization during his time of ownership. But it’s not realistic to think that he’s going to be the owner forever. He has been very great, very supportive, very transparent through this process. I was aware and I knew this was something that he was working on. I know he’s doing everything he can to make sure that this organization moves forward and that we have the right ownership and the resources to be successful moving forward.”
August 15, 2020 | 7:03 pm EDT Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo frustrated with Bucks play
For the second straight season, the NBA-best Bucks clinched the No. 1 seed in the East entering the postseason with high expectations, but were 3-5 in the Orlando bubble. For Antetokounmpo, that didn’t sit well. “It wasn’t frustrating because we were losing. Like, losing is part of basketball, losing is part of the game, but, obviously, what was frustrating because at times I think we wasn’t ourselves,” Antetokounmpo said following Saturday’s practice. “We wasn’t moving the ball as much as I wanted to move the ball or as much as [coach Mike Budenholzer] wants us to move the ball. We wasn’t defending as hard. As I said, there was times that we were ourselves, where we were the No. 1 team in the league on defense, but there were times that we showed that and there was times that we didn’t.”
“I think the most frustrating part for me was probably the Memphis game, sitting in the hotel and not being able to be out there to help my teammates compete and win a game and losing a lot of money. But, yeah, this is over. This is in the past,” he continued. “Now it’s playoff time. I definitely don’t believe in the turn-on switch that everybody talks about, like we can turn on the switch and be great, but I do believe that if everybody is on the same page and if everyone is focused and get together and watch clips and be on the same page and we know what our game plan is, I believe we can play way, way better.”
“I feel like my whole career, even this year, they haven’t been paying a lot of attention to us, but at the end of the day, we’re going to do what we do,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re going to try to play good basketball, try to improve every day and focus on ourselves. It doesn’t really matter what’s out there, if they have us as the favorites to win, if they don’t talk about us, but I think at the end of the day all that matters is what we do, how we practice and how we get better, how we have fun and how we go out there and compete together. As long as we’re doing that, we’re going to be in a good place.”
“You can’t replicate actual presence when you’re waking up and you’re in the living room or you’re in the kitchen or you’re outside playing with your kids or playing with your daughter, playing video games with your boys or working out with your boys,” Lakers star LeBron James said. “You can’t replicate that. I’m not there. Savannah [James’ wife] is a beast at what she does. That’s controlling the home and being that rock for our family. So I’m not worried about that. But you definitely, you have that miss factor when you miss your family, you miss your kids.”
“I just miss the noise,” Caldwell-Pope said before a game last week. “It was good just to get away from the noise, but then I’m kind of missing it. I didn’t think I would say I miss my kids making all type of noise.” Caldwell-Pope has three sons — Kenzo is 8, Kentavious Jr. is 3 and Kendrix is the baby at 1. During the hiatus, he would help Kenzo participate in remote schooling; help complete multiplication homework from the desk in the playroom.
Not every family will come. They’ll have to subject young children to quarantines. Once they’re out of quarantine, not many kid-friendly activities will be available. “I already know she’s gonna go crazy,” Lakers forward Markieff Morris said of his 3-year-old daughter. “She’ll do anything to see me, so it is what it is.”
Chris Paul: Crazy to think that the 2019-2020 season is officially wrapped and in the books!! Huge shoutout to EVERYBODY involved from @NBA, @TheNBPA & @Disney, from afar and on the ground, for the long hours and commitment to figuring this operation out.
August 15, 2020 | 6:17 pm EDT Update
Jimmy Butler came up with a not-so-Mickey Mouse idea that now has his room at Disney World the hub for French-press coffee. At $20 a pop. What seemed like a bit of playfulness during an ESPN interview turned into fact with the Miami Heat’s All-Star forward, outed when teammate Meyers Leonard posted a photo from outside of Butler’s door at the Gran Destino resort. With a one-price-fits-all retail concept, Butler’s “Big Face Coffee” menu includes Latte, Americano, Mocha, Pour Over, Espresso, Macchiato, Cappuccino, Red Eye and Café Au Lait. Again, the pricing is basic: Small $20; Medium $20; Large $20. Also made clear on the signage are “Cash Only” and “No I.O.U.’s.”
Butler’s agent offered background on Twitter, with Bernie Lee posting, “I’ve been waiting for someone to out this. This is outside JB’s door. He ordered the whiteboard on Amazon and made the sign.” Butler said it all is part of his entrepreneurial spirit. “I’m working on my coffee skills,” he told ESPN. “After my career, I’m opening my coffee shop. Right now, I’m charging 20 bucks a cup. So if you want some, come through.” IMGhttps://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1294616875482189825
Enes Kanter: “He put the volleyballs in the middle and just said, ‘Go!’ And everybody [runs]. The guy that’s throwing on me was Tacko [Fall]. So he’s running one side, I’m on the other side. I picked up the ball — that was the first time I played dodgeball so I didn’t know like the balls were that light. So I went out, threw the ball, and it went to the moon. I’m like, ‘Oh no, this is ugly.’ And someone was filming it. So we actually beat the black team first, the white team beat the black team first and they were out. Then, the second game was white against green, and we played against Kemba [Walker], Jaylen Brown, Tremont [Waters] … Grant Williams. Same setup. White team one side, green team other side, coach said, ‘Go!’ and we pick up all those dodgeballs, green team got none, and we literally just destroyed them.”
August 15, 2020 | 6:01 pm EDT Update
Nassir Little: 7 months ago, Dame looked me dead in my face and said “what you about to see me do, you ain’t never seen in your life, we making these 🤬 playoffs. “ If that ain’t some legend talk then idk what is. 🤷🏾♂️
Joe Mullinax: Jonas says that the team’s potential is exciting. He says the team has everything they need, they just need to keep getting better. Valanciunas also says he was just playing his game with regard to another very good assists performance.
Brandon Clarke: Forever grateful for the Grizzlies organization and my teammates! So much to learn, and lots of growth to come. Looking forward to next year 🙏🏽💙 @Memphis Grizzlies #GrzNxtGen
August 15, 2020 | 5:55 pm EDT Update
Divac’s phone rang on Friday and Kings primary owner Vivek Ranadivé told Divac that he was passing the management authority to former Detroit Pistons GM Joe Dumars. Divac knew his time was up. “It’s a part of life. You have to make tough decisions,” he said. “I didn’t expect it but then I wasn’t surprised either. We didn’t accomplish what we expected this season. That’s the bottom line…That’s my responsibility.” Divac said his immediate plan is to stay in Sacramento. He said he will always support the Kings. “I like this place,” he said. “Down the road who knows? But for some time I’m gonna be here.”
Starting this weekend, the Mavericks are in the NBA playoffs. The Kings are making news for another dismissal. Was this draft pick a major issue between him and Ranadivé? “Yeah,” Divac said. “That was my decision,” he said. “I still believe Marvin has big upside. But I needed more time to prove it. I’m sure Marvin is going to prove everybody wrong. But in this league, you need to produce right now. People don’t have patience but I’m OK with that.”
Hield, the elite shooter Divac signed to a big contract, was angry at the end of the season and showed it. He’’s not starting under Walton and isn’t happy with that. Hield struggled mightily when the NBA returned, after testing positive for COVID-19. “He didn’t like the role he was in,” Divac said. “I support his feeling. But for Buddy Hield, he has to look in the mirror and see what he does right and what he does wrong. He’s an elite shooter in this league. But he has to provide that (more consistently). He has to do a better job defensively. It’s hard to win in this league.”
Josh Robbins: Terrence Ross described the medical issue he faced earlier this week. He said he felt something akin to a severe case of heartburn after he had eaten — but worse and debilitating. He said it was a case of stomach acid going into his esophagus, creating a chest spasm. Terrence Ross, describing the episode: “It was debilitating. It hurt. I was hunched over the floor for an hour in the fetal position.” Ross said: “I’m fine now. I’m all good. I’m tough.”
August 15, 2020 | 5:45 pm EDT Update
Drew Hill: Ja Morant when asked about not getting foul calls vs. C.J. and Dame: “I feel like that question is low key a trap. Y’all are trying to get me fined.” He said when he played as a kid his dad told him to never call fouls.
Joe Mullinax: Jenkins says that as you reflect on the season “Grizzlies basketball” – unselfishness, identity, understanding defensive and offensive roles on a consistent basis – was strong at times – “I am always the first one to take a hard look at ourselves…it still isn’t good enough.”
Kyle Goon: Damian Lillard says the Lakers are the No. 1 seed for a reason, “and they have the best player in the world on their team.” But he adds the Blazers haven’t come this far to get beat up in the first round, and they have the self-belief to think that they have a shot.