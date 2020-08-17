USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Hawks owner Jami Gertz will be repres…

2 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 17, 2020 | 6:55 pm EDT Update
August 17, 2020 | 5:33 pm EDT Update
August 17, 2020 | 5:25 pm EDT Update
August 17, 2020 | 4:34 pm EDT Update
August 17, 2020 | 4:27 pm EDT Update
The moves come under the jurisdiction of Chief of Athlete Care and Performance Daniel Medina. The Wizards’ front office is set up with three decision-makers, all of whom are equal in the organizational hierarchy. General manager Tommy Sheppard makes the basketball verdicts. Chief Planning and Operations Officer Sashi Brown runs the administrative side for Monumental Basketball, which includes not just the Wizards but also the Mystics. Medina runs the medical side.
3 hours ago via Fred Katz @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, ,

August 17, 2020 | 4:11 pm EDT Update
August 17, 2020 | 3:32 pm EDT Update
August 17, 2020 | 3:16 pm EDT Update

2021 All-Star Game to be postponed?

News 8 has learned the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will not happen on its scheduled weekend in Indianapolis next year. Indianapolis was set to host the event on Presidents’ Day weekend next year but it looks like that won’t happen. Two sources, including Phil Ray, general manager of the JW Marriott, confirmed to WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun that the NBA canceled its hotel contracts for that weekend in Indianapolis.
4 hours ago via WISH-TV

, Top Rumors

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 200 more rumors
Rick Fuson, president and chief operating officer for Pacers Sports and Entertainment, issued this statement: We have been working with the NBA since 2017 to bring our fans and our city this world-class event, just as we did when we last hosted in 1985. While it appears All Star 2021 is unlikely to happen on Presidents’ Day weekend, we are excited about continuing to collaborate with the NBA as we look to the future.
4 hours ago via WISH-TV

, Uncategorized

,

Home