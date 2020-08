Bucks guard George Hill felt that “everyone was too comfortable out there.” “It’s tough. You’re in your room all day, you don’t have your family here,” Hill said of playing in the bubble. “I think all year we’ve been thriving off our home fans so we don’t have those guys behind us. It’s basically in a gym just playing open gym so it’s new to us. We haven’t figured it out yet, but when you get hit in the mouth today, you’ve got to figure it out to get back up and throw that next punch. So, we’re gonna watch film tomorrow, figure it out as a team and be better next game.”