USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: Jami Gertz: “My prayer is this is th…

9 hours ago via ChrisKirschner

, , Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 18, 2020 | 8:44 pm EDT Update
2 hours ago via jkubatko

, Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

August 18, 2020 | 7:59 pm EDT Update
August 18, 2020 | 7:38 pm EDT Update

Brent Barry, Bobby Webster among Kings general manager candidates

A number of potential candidates have emerged in the early stages of the Kings’ search for a new general manager. League sources expect the Kings to hire an executive search firm to help them fill the position that was vacated when Vlade Divac resigned on Friday, but several names have already come up in conversations with people around the league.
3 hours ago via Sacramento Bee

Top Rumors

,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 251 more rumors
The preliminary list of candidates in Sacramento could include San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry; Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster; New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry; Boston Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren; Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon; and Los Angeles Clippers assistant general manager Trent Redden.
3 hours ago via Sacramento Bee

, , , , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

“My role as interim Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations is to immediately assume General Manager duties during this transition period and assist Vivek in developing a long-term strategy for the basketball operations department,” Dumars said in a written statement provided to The Bee. “As part of that process, I will support a thorough national search for a permanent General Manager over the coming months. The search will be run by an outside firm and Vivek will have the final decision-making authority.”
3 hours ago via Sacramento Bee

, , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Kings Front Office
August 18, 2020 | 7:24 pm EDT Update
Clutch Points: “Make America G̶r̶e̶a̶t̶ ̶A̶g̶a̶i̶n̶ Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor” @LeBron James making a statement before Game 1 ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/JitXKdonWX

3 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

In what’s likely to become one of the most wide open draft processes in years, prospective players would attend selected regional team facilities throughout the country, sources said. The plan would include team doctors administering physicals at local hospitals and league officials to recording body measurables and putting players through physical testing at team facilities, sources said. The NBA still hasn’t made a final determination on the location or format for the October 16 draft event, sources said.
3 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

August 18, 2020 | 6:59 pm EDT Update
Bucks guard George Hill felt that “everyone was too comfortable out there.” “It’s tough. You’re in your room all day, you don’t have your family here,” Hill said of playing in the bubble. “I think all year we’ve been thriving off our home fans so we don’t have those guys behind us. It’s basically in a gym just playing open gym so it’s new to us. We haven’t figured it out yet, but when you get hit in the mouth today, you’ve got to figure it out to get back up and throw that next punch. So, we’re gonna watch film tomorrow, figure it out as a team and be better next game.”
4 hours ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN

Uncategorized

,

August 18, 2020 | 6:50 pm EDT Update
Doc Rivers admits he has some agitators on his squad but says the LA Clippers were not trying to purposely instigate anything with Luka Doncic in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks. Following the Clippers’ 118-110 victory, Kristaps Porzingis said the Clippers provoked him into drawing a second technical and automatic ejection when he came to Doncic’s defense after the Mavericks’ star point guard briefly got tangled up with Marcus Morris Sr. with 9:10 to go in the third quarter.
4 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

4 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

August 18, 2020 | 5:52 pm EDT Update

Mike Miller will not serve on Tom Thibodeau's coaching staff

5 hours ago via SBondyNYDN

, , , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

5 hours ago via ZachLowe_NBA

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Storyline: Draft Lottery
August 18, 2020 | 5:07 pm EDT Update
Home