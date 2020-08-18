Sarah K. Spencer: “I am extremely proud of it,” Jami Gertz says of State Farm Arena becoming the largest-ever voting precinct in Georgia. “Get out there. Vote. We can’t complain if we don’t vote. Get yourself out there and make it happen.”
August 18, 2020 | 8:44 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: NBA and NBPA essentially forming in-market bubbles for the eight non-restart teams, Sept. 14 to Oct. 6, sources say. Phase 1: Sept. 14-20: Testing begins, individual workouts Phase 2: Sept. 21-Oct. 6: Group training in campus setting; private living accommodations for all.
Marc J. Spears: NBA AND NBPA ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT FOR TEAMS THAT DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN 2019-20 SEASON RESTART TO CONDUCT GROUP WORKOUTS IN MARKET pic.twitter.com/uU4kGpDVm6
Justin Kubatko: Damian Lillard recorded 301 points and 77 assists in his eight seeding games. The only other players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 300 points and 75 assists in an eight-game span are Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. 📺 POR vs. LAL, 9:00 pm ET, TNT pic.twitter.com/fwsZEVfxrI
August 18, 2020 | 7:59 pm EDT Update
J. Michael Falgoust: Warren: “Guys are shading my way. I’m seeing 2 or 3 defenders every time I get it so I got to be better and see what the defense is going to give me and keep moving. Get on a run and set flare screens for the next man to get a shot. I’ve just got to be that playmaker” #PacersHeat
August 18, 2020 | 7:38 pm EDT Update
Brent Barry, Bobby Webster among Kings general manager candidates
A number of potential candidates have emerged in the early stages of the Kings’ search for a new general manager. League sources expect the Kings to hire an executive search firm to help them fill the position that was vacated when Vlade Divac resigned on Friday, but several names have already come up in conversations with people around the league.
The preliminary list of candidates in Sacramento could include San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry; Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster; New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry; Boston Celtics assistant general manager Mike Zarren; Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon; and Los Angeles Clippers assistant general manager Trent Redden.
Joe Dumars, who joined the Kings organization as an adviser last summer, will serve as interim general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations. The team said it will work with Dumars to establish a long-term strategy for the organization’s basketball operations structure, including the search for a permanent general manager.
“My role as interim Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations is to immediately assume General Manager duties during this transition period and assist Vivek in developing a long-term strategy for the basketball operations department,” Dumars said in a written statement provided to The Bee. “As part of that process, I will support a thorough national search for a permanent General Manager over the coming months. The search will be run by an outside firm and Vivek will have the final decision-making authority.”
August 18, 2020 | 7:24 pm EDT Update
Nick Friedell: Nate McMillan says Victor Oladipo went to the hospital to get his eye checked out. The Pacers are awaiting the results.
Barry Jackson: Jimmy Butler: “I’ve said this over and over again, Bam is the heart and soul of this team.”
J. Michael Falgoust: McMillan: “If Myles is in the post with a small, we have to drop the ball to him and we have to win that matchup.” #PacersHeat
J. Michael Falgoust: Warren on the 4th: “We had a couple defensive mistakes and they made us pay.” #PacersHeat
Clutch Points: “Make America G̶r̶e̶a̶t̶ ̶A̶g̶a̶i̶n̶ Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor” @LeBron James making a statement before Game 1 ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/JitXKdonWX
The NBA is progressing on plans for a virtual draft combine to be held at regional sites throughout month of September, sources tell ESPN. Formal plans could be completed and shared with teams in the next week, sources said.
In what’s likely to become one of the most wide open draft processes in years, prospective players would attend selected regional team facilities throughout the country, sources said. The plan would include team doctors administering physicals at local hospitals and league officials to recording body measurables and putting players through physical testing at team facilities, sources said. The NBA still hasn’t made a final determination on the location or format for the October 16 draft event, sources said.
August 18, 2020 | 6:59 pm EDT Update
The Bucks may have closed as 13.5-point favorites over the Magic at Caesars Sportsbook, but were stunned after a 122-110 loss Tuesday. Orlando’s victory tied for the third-largest playoff upset point spread wise in the last 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Bucks guard George Hill felt that “everyone was too comfortable out there.” “It’s tough. You’re in your room all day, you don’t have your family here,” Hill said of playing in the bubble. “I think all year we’ve been thriving off our home fans so we don’t have those guys behind us. It’s basically in a gym just playing open gym so it’s new to us. We haven’t figured it out yet, but when you get hit in the mouth today, you’ve got to figure it out to get back up and throw that next punch. So, we’re gonna watch film tomorrow, figure it out as a team and be better next game.”
StatMuse: Entering this game, Jimmy Butler had made ONE three-pointer since early February. Today, he made two threes back-to-back to clinch Game 1. pic.twitter.com/guxEoiSd5b
Frank Urbina: List of Heat players with at least 28 points, four steals and two blocks in a playoff game: -Dwyane Wade in Game 6 of the 2006 Finals. -Jimmy Butler today.
August 18, 2020 | 6:50 pm EDT Update
Victor Oladipo taken to hospital for eye injury
J. Michael Falgoust: Oladipo is at the hospital, per McMillan #PacersHeat
Doc Rivers admits he has some agitators on his squad but says the LA Clippers were not trying to purposely instigate anything with Luka Doncic in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks. Following the Clippers’ 118-110 victory, Kristaps Porzingis said the Clippers provoked him into drawing a second technical and automatic ejection when he came to Doncic’s defense after the Mavericks’ star point guard briefly got tangled up with Marcus Morris Sr. with 9:10 to go in the third quarter.
“I think we have some guys who are agitators,” Rivers said Tuesday. “I think that’s good. But I can guarantee you that [provoking] wasn’t on our game-plan list. That’s just ridiculous. [There was nobody saying] ‘OK, let’s get him thrown out.’ I didn’t like [the ejection] actually.
“No offense on the Porzingis throw-out,” Rivers later added. “That wasn’t enough for anyone else to get involved. There was nothing there. Marcus and Doncic really were having a conversation. For him to come into that, to me it had to be something else earlier, that him and Marcus got into. There was not enough for him to run in and be the peacemaker. There was no war going on.”
August 18, 2020 | 5:52 pm EDT Update
Mike Miller will not serve on Tom Thibodeau's coaching staff
Eric Woodyard: Giannis Antetokounmpo on his approach to leadership after being down 0-1: “Play harder. Be more vocal. Lead by example. At the end of the day, I can’t change who I am and what I do. And what I do, as I said early is that I get on the court and do whatever it takes to win.”
Brandon Rahbar: Billy Donovan on Lu Dort: “He’s out tonight. Continues to progress. There’s no timetable on it.” Billy says he’s encouraged by Dort’s improvement every day.
Brandon Rahbar: Billy Donovan on going small with Darius Bazley: “I’m not opposed to that at all. It’s not about downsizing. Certainly we have the flexibility. We have to have a level of rim protection and physicality. But I do feel comfortable playing Muscala and Darius at the 5.”