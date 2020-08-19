I’m curious to see where Cam Reddish goes next season. Lloyd Pierce: I call him Cam Motherf—— Reddish because I think he’s a bad man. I think he’s really going to turn out to be something extremely special. I want him to have the toughest mentality. I want him to think he’s the greatest player in the NBA. I want him to believe it because he’s got an opportunity with this potential, his skill set, his size, his confidence, he’s got an opportunity to really do something special. I’m trying to really bring that out of him. He’s a young guy. He’s only 20 years old. It’s scary. But we all want it now. That’s the challenge, but I’m going to be patient with him. I’m also going to challenge him to get the most out of everything he has.
Noah Levick: “I need to help him help us,” Brett Brown says of Joel Embiid. He emphasizes the Sixers want to minimize “static” play with Embiid, and to be spaced properly when Embiid posts up. pic.twitter.com/9584KjKnCy
Jamie Hudson: Lakers Injury Report for Game 2 on Thursday vs. Blazers: Rajon Rondo (right thumb; surgery) is questionable; Anthony Davis (sore right knee) and LeBron James (sore right groin) are probable.
Lakers Nation: Frank Vogel: “We’re optimistic. We know there are some things we can do better.” Said optimism stems from having a talented team.
Anthony Puccio: Jarrett Allen: “We’re still in this.” Explained how Coach Vaughn, Jamal Crawford, Garrett Temple all reiterated this point after the game that “We’re still in this.”
What do you think is the next step for the Hawks next season? Lloyd Pierce: I think the biggest thing for me is our growth is going to be dependent on our young guys getting better, and that includes Trae and John. I don’t know what better exactly means. It’s not a number thing. I hate that people evaluate our guys or any guy in the league on numbers. If Trae’s numbers go down next year, and we’re tremendously better, he’s probably a lot better. I think all of our guys because they’re a major part of what we built, they need to be better. Then, we have to add some veterans, rotational, professional depth, and experience to complement our young guys. We have nine guys, I believe under contract right now, so we have roster spots to fill. To make the next step to have some NBA experience in our locker room, some high character experience in our locker room and some leadership in our locker room to help those young guys get better, but also to bring it.
Lloyd Pierce: You’re looking at the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets, who have tremendous depth. We want to be in that same category. We want to make a huge jump next year. We want to be in that same category, so we’ve got to add some guys that can come in and contribute right away. But we also have a high draft pick. We’ve got a guy like Bruno Fernando that we still will develop. As we continue to grow, they can be a part of our growth. Not necessarily just right now, but also guys that we can see come into this thing two or three years down the line and really be ready to make positive contributions.
You brought up Brett Brown. The 76ers are in the playoffs. When you hear people talk about whether Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid can coexist together, what do you think of that? People wonder if they have to trade one of those guys to balance out the team? What do you think? Lloyd Pierce: I think it’s blasphemy. I think in this league, the challenge is, can you win? Are you a winner? If you’re that guy, it doesn’t matter who you play with. Winners get extra rebounds, run the floor, attack, defend, compete. To think you have a top-10 and a top-15 talent and you have two of them, and they can’t co-exist? I think they both impact winning. I’m not getting rid of one to go find another because you might not find another. It’s hard to find top-15 talent that impacts winning and is competitive. Both of those guys, I think, have shown that. They were a basket away from going to the Conference Finals last year. Chemistry is real. You have to have team chemistry. You have to develop it. You have to continue to work at it. Impacting winning and competing is real as well. I think both of those guys have that. I’m more concerned with how do you make it work, not let’s get rid of it and try another route. I don’t really agree with that approach for any team.
We’ve seen some of those guys, especially Popovich and Doc Rivers, talk about things going on in society during press conferences. Speaking of coaches, I don’t know if you’ve seen this as we’re recording this podcast, but Jim Boylen was let go by the Bulls. What goes through your mind when you see another coach gets fired? Lloyd Pierce: For me, it’s disturbing. It’s upsetting. Jim’s a great man. I know the challenges that he was facing as a coach with a team that’s similarly young to ours. You’re trying to get that thing going. It’s not always the easiest task at hand when you’re dealing with the media, social media, young players, and the expectations of everyone. Everyone wants to win, and everyone wants to win right now. I know the position. I’m in the position, but we all know as coaches that this is the job we’re in. We understand the expectations that come with the job. We understand the seriousness of those expectations, and we take on the task knowing that. I think Jim will be fine. He’ll land on his feet soon. He was granted a great opportunity. I hope nothing but the best for him. I also understand this is our business, so it is what it is sometimes.
Another part of your job is the constant communication you have with your GM Travis Schlenk and your owner, Tony Ressler. How often are you in conversations with Travis and Tony? Lloyd Pierce: Travis and I have short conversations daily. He’ll send his joke my way. I’ll send my complaint or criticism his way one day and we’ll laugh everything off, or we’ll just strategize on what we should be doing right now. We talk about everything. I think the strength of our relationship has been that we keep each other up to date on both of our worlds because they’re all going to overlap. If I need to know something about Kevin Huerter, Travis got the information from his agent. It’s a good heads up. It’s a really positive relationship to have, so no one’s really ever caught off guard.
Before his first Instagram or TikTok account, Bronny was already a social media star. An Instagram fan page that covers the Jameses like America’s sports royal family features more than 449,000 followers, including LeBron and Savannah. On YouTube, there are highlight videos with more than a million views, including a recurring segment called AAU 2K19, which features a custom-made Bronny character. The NCAA has opened the door for student-athletes to financially benefit off of their name, image and likeness, but the rise of influencer culture has miniaturized the modern NBA’s branding obsession, seeping into high school basketball as players around the country become stars. The internet and the modern fame machine is molding a future generation of basketball stars, changing the business, power dynamics and culture of the sport, on and off the court.
Today, at 18, LaMelo boasts 5.5 million Instagram followers, more than All-Stars like Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum. And he has become a favorite of social media managers, regularly drawing some of the highest engagement online among basketball stars. On Instagram, LaMelo averages 638,388 likes and 3,666 comments with a 10.50% engagement rate per post, according to the Phlanx Instagram engagement calculator, adding around 50,000 followers per month. The NBA team with the highest social media engagement online, the Lakers, averages 159,553 likes and 822 comments with a 1.09% engagement rate. When Zion-mania was in full tilt just before the 2019 NBA draft, the Duke freshman accrued 3.3 million followers on Instagram. The combination of performance and clout gives LaMelo enormous influence before ever having played a minute in the NBA, not only in an ability to impact the win column, but the potential to create a big-market environment wherever he goes.
As Shareef O’Neal’s high school basketball star rose, he saw trolls flood his comments with hate after an off night. “It was like if I didn’t have 30-15-10, everyone would compare me and say that I’m not as good as my dad,” O’Neal says. “For other players, the kids who aren’t getting the attention and they should be, they are telling themselves they need to get highlights in order to be seen and be famous.” This can all take a toll on a player’s mental health. Graham Betchart trains basketball players on the mental skills needed to overcome the stresses and anxieties of pro-athlete life, with clients including Aaron Gordon (since age 11), Ben Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine and Jaylen Brown. His main message: Don’t stress over what you can’t control.
And while we can’t attribute this run as a long response to Bayless, we do know that Lillard isn’t taking any slights from anyone lightly. That brings us to Monday night, when Lillard led the Blazers to a Game 1 playoff win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. While Charles Barkley was going over the highlights, he had this to say: “Hey, take that, Skip Bayless, with your punk (expletive).” Then, he repeated it again, hoping “y’all heard me, America.”
It’s rare to catch Grizzlies vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman saying anything premature. It’s rare that Kleiman speaks publicly at all. But when the 31-year-old does talk, which he did for the third time this season on Wednesday, it usually comes with calculated and precise reverberation. Never will he get ahead of schedule. Never will he be controversial.
“You’ll definitely get sick of hearing me say (sustainable success),” he said. “But that’s what we are focused on. Building towards long-term sustainable success is still the North Star. That’s how I’m going to judge progress and continue to operate.”
“I don’t think there are words to adequately capture what we have seen from Ja so far. “We had high hopes for Ja when we brought him into our team as a person and a player, and he’s been nothing short of spectacular. “When he suffered that avulsion (thumb) fracture and was playing through that pain in those games, there was zero doubt in Ja’s mind that he was going to play. And he competed at an incredibly high level over the entirety of the season, but over those games as well. “We are incredibly fortunate to have Ja and we can’t wait to continue building around him because he is a special guy.”
“I feel so bad for Justise … He had a really good first two weeks before he got hurt while we were scrimmaging (in the bubble). We are all very encouraged with the fit there. He gets along great with the guys and really seems ready to take on a leadership role within this group.” “There was zero existing hip pathology. It was a freak injury. It’s non-surgical for Justise and he is making great progress. He’s going to finish out the rehab (in Memphis).”
“No. His back injury from earlier in the season, he was fully recovered and ready to go with no prior history of back injuries. “This hip injury that he suffered, again, he has no prior history of hip injuries. It’s hard to draw any other conclusion other than they were freak incidents.”
Fred Katz: Tommy Sheppard on upcoming free agent Davis Bertans: “He’s been a priority. I told him that. And really, nothing has changed there.”