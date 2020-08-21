Sarah K. Spencer: A Travis Schlenk quote that stood out to me, referring to expectations for the Hawks next season: “I wouldn’t necessarily say, put the pressure on them or anyone that it’s playoffs or bust. But we do want to start to see our group improving on the floor, for sure.”
August 21, 2020 | 6:19 pm EDT Update
Anthony Chiang: Heat listing Jae Crowder (sprained left ankle) and Derrick Jones Jr. (sprained left ankle) as questionable for Saturday’s Game 3 vs. Pacers. KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent remain out.
August 21, 2020 | 6:07 pm EDT Update
Derek Bodner: Brett Brown said he’s feeling a bit of “respectful anger” heading into the game over what they let slip away in the first two games. “You have payback (on your mind). You have amends to make. We want to fix it.” Brown declined to say whether Thybulle would start over Horford.
Brian Robb: Brad Stevens on Romeo Langford’s torn wrist ligaments: “He hasn’t had a lot of pain with it.”
Jared Weiss: Brad Stevens on next season likely pushing back to 2021: “Adam said there will be a desire to play in front of fans. That is everyone’s desire, but we know there will be a lot of obstacles to that.”
August 21, 2020 | 5:31 pm EDT Update
The NBA’s board of governors discussed the delaying of the mid-October NBA draft and start of free agency on a call with commissioner Adam Silver on Friday, sources told ESPN. The possibility of delaying those two events — an idea with growing support within the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association — fits into a potential timeline that would have the NBA’s original Dec. 1 start date for 2020-2021 pushed back.
The board of governors call on Friday — comprised largely of league owners — also included a discussion on possible dates to start the next NBA season beyond the current tentative date of Dec. 1. Silver told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on Thursday that the Dec. 1 date “is feeling a little bit early to me.”
ESPN reported on Thursday that NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and union officials have been preparing players for the likelihood that free agency will be pushed back as many as several weeks from its current Oct. 18 date — along with the Dec. 1 start to the season.
The NBA and NBPA must collectively bargain these changes, but support on both sides to delay next season’s NBA calendar is mutually beneficial as the goal of getting fans into arenas for games next season is at the core of the league’s revenue base.
Jason Anderson: Nick Nurse, my pick for Coach of the Year, after the Raptors went up 3-0 on the Nets: “I like the intensity we’re playing with. I think we’re taking most possessions pretty seriously, not really paying attention to the score.” Up by 25 or up 3-0, every possession counts.
August 21, 2020 | 5:19 pm EDT Update
Zach Collins out for the season
Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland’s Zach Collins will require season-ending ankle surgery, sources tell ESPN.
August 21, 2020 | 4:41 pm EDT Update
Pelicans shopping Lonzo Ball?
NBA Central: Jay Williams is hearing that Lonzo Ball may be used as a trading asset in New Orleans (🎥 Keyshawn, JWill And Zubin) pic.twitter.com/HPiUVhNLDa
August 21, 2020 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
NBA discussing delaying draft and free agency
Mark Berman: Mike D’Antoni says today’s the 1st day Russell Westbrook will get on the court & do some running. “Any kind of contact he has not done that yet” As for Russell’s status for Sat Mike says the team has yet to announce that.He also joked that “at 5:30 we’ll tell u he’s probably out”
August 21, 2020 | 3:30 pm EDT Update
Jamie Hudson: “He’s been getting multiple treatment throughout the day. I believe he’ll wear a splint… He’ll play.” Coach Stotts’ update on Lillard
August 21, 2020 | 3:15 pm EDT Update
Brandon Rahbar: Darius Bazley on Lu Dort: “Lu brought it. He made it extremely difficult for Harden to get into a rhythm.” The Thunder lost, but their undrafted rookie playing better defense on the league’s leading scorer than anyone has all year was a big win.
Brandon Rahbar: Billy Donovan on the Rockets packing the paint: “We’ve gotta create space. Any good offensive player needs space. We gotta keep the ball moving and play with quick decisions.”
Brandon Rahbar: Billy Donovan on the mood of the team: “This team has come from behind quite a bit. That speaks to their competitive nature.”
Anthony Chiang: Andre Iguodala: “Duncan has become a household name. You see he’s got Twitter talk now.”
Barry Jackson: Pacers point guard TJ McConnell, with Indy down 0-2 to Miami: “We could throw a pity party for us [because Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb are out]. But that’s not us. It’s not in the DNA of [our] guys.”
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “Before we make an adjustment, let’s do what the hell we’re supposed to do correctly.”