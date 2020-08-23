Trae Young: Different💯 @Luka Doncic

USA Today Sports

Within coaching circles, the anticipation is the Sixers will part ways with head coach Brett Brown in the coming days, league sources told Yahoo Sports. His contract runs through the 2021-22 season. Brown was brief when asked how disappointing it was to end the season this way. “I mean, it’s difficult,” he promptly replied and then waited for the next question.
Lack of accountability and leadership was glaring this year. Last season this was a concern about the fit of Jimmy Butler, who is now thriving with the Heat and one game away from sweeping the Indiana Pacers. Butler was lukewarm on re-signing with Philly last off-season and the organization was aware, but the Sixers were still prepared to offer him a max contract if he wouldn’t take any recruiting visits, sources said. Butler did not agree to that stipulation, sources said, and both sides ended up parting ways.
Butler was a force for the Sixers and proved to be their finisher down the stretch, but he wasn’t sold that the team was invested in winning, and his leadership style rubbed some the wrong way at times. Brown didn’t appreciate how outspoken Butler was with his coaching tactics, and Ben Simmons once took issue with a text message Butler sent in a team group chat that instructed Simmons what not to do in an upcoming game against Brooklyn, sources said.
During a pregame ceremony honoring Bryant, every Dodgers player and coach took the foul line wearing a gold Lakers No. 8 or No. 24 jersey — the two numbers the guard wore during his Hall of Fame career — as did former Dodger and current Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp. Vin Scully narrated a memorial video shown on the scoreboards and posted online. And before first pitch, an old clip of Bryant announcing, “It’s time for Dodger baseball,” echoed around the park.

