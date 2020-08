Trae Young: Different💯 @Luka Doncic

Lack of accountability and leadership was glaring this year. Last season this was a concern about the fit of Jimmy Butler, who is now thriving with the Heat and one game away from sweeping the Indiana Pacers. Butler was lukewarm on re-signing with Philly last off-season and the organization was aware, but the Sixers were still prepared to offer him a max contract if he wouldn’t take any recruiting visits, sources said. Butler did not agree to that stipulation, sources said, and both sides ended up parting ways.