The Hawks and 22-year NBA veteran Vince Carter have had preliminary discussions on a role for him with the team, sources said. Nothing is imminent. Carter has continued to reside in Atlanta after finishing his career with the Hawks, and had been pursuing broadcasting.
August 24, 2020 | 1:20 pm EDT Update
NBA executives discuss potential Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid trades
HoopsHype spoke with five executives, three coaches, three scouts, and two general managers on the condition of anonymity to get their takes on whether to move either Embiid or Simmons or keep the two All-Stars and restructure the roster elsewhere. Five of the talent evaluators said to keep both stars, another five said to trade Embiid, and the remaining three voted to trade Simmons.
“I would trade Embiid,” one Eastern Conference general manager told HoopsHype. “He’s older and has injury concerns. I think it’s easier to fill in around Simmons. Some teams still value a player like him. You should try to get a young player with All-Star potential and a starter-level player.”
“If I were a new coach, I’d like to coach them together for a year first before trading either, but if I had to pick, I’d trade Embiid,” one Western Conference coach told HoopsHype. “I think Simmons is more versatile. I’d just surround him with shooters and open the floor up like Milwaukee for Giannis. There can be more creativity with Simmons on the offensive end. I would try to trade Embiid to Miami and get some of their young, hungry shooters and guards like Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, etc. Ideally, I’d get Bam, but I doubt Miami would trade him.”
“Embiid has big-time talent,” one longtime Western Conference executive told HoopsHype. “If healthy, I would be reluctant to trade him. As talented as Simmons is, I’m skeptical about his shooting ever really improving. Horford is the ultimate shooting five. I think Harris’ best position is the four.”
Another executive echoed Simmons’ shooting woes as a major red flag, and the executive deviated from the notion that small ball and a bunch of shooters around Simmons can win at a high level. “For sure, I’d trade Ben Simmons because Embiid is a much better player, but you have to factor the injury factor for Embiid,” one longtime Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “He’s been fortunate to stay healthy, but how long can that last? Ben had knee and back injuries too. It’s hard to build a team around Simmons because of his deficiencies. When you have a big guy that’s dominant, all the best teams are big. Toronto, Milwaukee, the Lakers. If you have a player as good as Embiid, it’s no question. I think Simmons is overrated.”
“I would keep them both,” one Western Conference executive told HoopsHype. “You’re not going to get equal value in a trade. The issue is the Horford and Harris contracts. If I had to trade one, it would be Simmons. I think Embiid is too dominant and able to control the game on both ends of the floor. The only reason I would trade him is if I’m afraid of his medical because they should know better than any other team.”
Juwan Howard: There was a report of my name as a potential candidate for nba coaching opportunities. While I am flattered, and know it will more than likely happen again, I am not exploring, seeking or listening. I am the head coach at the university of Michigan! I am blessed to be working at the greatest university in the world. I am blessed to be guiding a group of wonderful young men. We have goals, dreams & championships to win this is where my focus is. Go blue!
Basketball-Reference: Jamal Murray is the second guard, after Russell Westbrook, in playoff history to have a game with 50+ points and 10+ rebounds. Both 50 & 10 games also ended in Ls for the guards pic.twitter.com/l9KiR9EDif
August 24, 2020 | 12:38 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: The Raptors say Kyle Lowry has a sprained left ankle … with no specific timetable released yet on his status as Thursday’s Game 1 against Boston approaches.
Sean Marks and the Nets are expected to do their “due diligence” on the possibility of hiring Gregg Popovich as the franchise’s next head coach, SNY sources confirm. The Popovich-to-the-Nets possibility has been speculated on for months. ESPN reported in March that Popovich was a candidate for the Nets opening. Sources confirmed this week that Brooklyn plans to at least check in to Popovich’s availability.
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: A possible NBA coaching candidate whose name is gaining traction within front offices: Michigan coach Juwan Howard. Howard has an obviously strong resume as a player and later an assistant under Erik Spoelstra. He interviewed for Lakers, Cavs before taking UM job.
And finally, there was last summer’s disaster. Based on what’s been reported, it appears the Sixers passed on giving a five-year max deal to Jimmy Butler but found the same money for a lesser player in Harris. Worse yet, instead of addressing the glaring need for a ballhandling creator on the perimeter that Butler’s loss exposed, Philly used its cap space from Butler’s departure to address the all-important backup center position and drop nearly $100 million on Al Horford. (Side note: Old friend Richaun Holmes was again a free agent and signed a bargain deal in Sacramento that provided massive value). The deals for Harris and Horford rate among the worst in the game right now, but we’re not done yet. Philly also messed up by using its midlevel exception on little-used forward Mike Scott – once again neglecting the guard positions that loomed as such a weakness.
Shams Charania: Sources: The NBA has set offseason rules for the 22 teams in Orlando once eliminated: – Team facility open for voluntary workouts for players under contract; up to four at a time – One staff member per individual workout – Coronavirus testing is optional; at team’s expense
Shaquille O’Neal signs multi-year extension to stay with 'Inside the NBA'
Shaquille O’Neal is going to dig this. Turner Sports and the NBA’s most comedic and dominant big man reached a multi-year extension with Turner Sports that will include an expanded role with TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and “NBA on TNT” coverage. Perhaps that might not be surprising given O’Neal’s Hall-of-Fame credentials, opinions and on-air clashes with Charles Barkley have contributed to the network winning six Emmy’s during his nine-year tenure.
O’Neal will have a new show on NBA TV (“The Bizne$$ of Basketball”). He will expand “Shaqtin a Fool,” which shows various NBA bloopers along with his digs. He plans to DJ during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.” His podcast will be distributed through the WarnerMedia Podcast Network beginning early next year, and he plans to serve as an executive producer on various projects for Bleacher Report. “We realize that if we’re going to keep you up late after games that we have to entertain you,” O’Neal said. “We have two Hall-of-Famers up there, a guy that has won a championship and the most consummate professional in Ernie Johnson. People know and trust our work. We’re always going to make you laugh. The greatest thing is that it’s natural. People always say is that scripted? No, it’s just off the top.”
The tears streamed down Shaquille O’Neal’s face when he reflected on Kobe Bryant both a day after his death and nearly a month later at his memorial. Nearly seven months later after sharing his initial thoughts about Bryant on TNT, the tears have not fully dried. “I don’t want to see anybody go out like that and never to be able to talk to him again,” O’Neal told USA TODAY Sports about Bryant, who would have turned 42 on Sunday. “The thing that hurt me was all the stuff that I wanted to say, I hadn’t said it. I never said it.”
Years later, however, O’Neal and Bryant often credited each other for being friendly with each other’s kids. Shortly before Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died on a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, Bryant had traded messages with O’Neal’s son, Shareef. “You never know what stuff is going to happen. So you shouldn’t let stuff linger,” O’Neal said. “Were we best friends? No. Did we respect the hell out of each other? 1,000%. Do I wish we could’ve talked every day and hung out every day. Yes.”
FOX Sports News: The Lakers will wear their “Black Mamba” uniforms tonight with a No. 2 patch on it in honor of Kobe and Gigi Bryant (via @Los Angeles Lakers) pic.twitter.com/03YcjHyBNz
Ben Crump: Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter. Donovan Mitchell: F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!!
August 24, 2020 | 10:46 am EDT Update
Sixers keeping Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid?
NBA Central: Woj says the chances of the Philadelphia Sixers breaking up Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are ‘fairly remote’ “I think you’ll see them continue to try to build around Simmons and Embiid.” (Via ESPN)
Mike Singer: Asked Jamal Murray about the layup on Gobert and he didn’t want to go there: “I don’t want to get fined.”
Mike Singer: Michael Malone: “We struggled to get to the line, but I’m not going to comment on that. I’m not giving the league any of my money.” He specifically brought up Murray’s layup against Gobert and the no-call.
Nets GM Sean Marks was an assistant coach under Popovich, on the bench for the Spurs’ 2014 NBA title win, and became assistant general manager after that season. Marks joined the Nets in 2016. “Pop has a job. So I will say that. And, obviously, we all know he’s an amazing, amazing coach — and to be quite frank, an even better leader,” Marks told WFAN last month when asked about Popovhich. “So I’ll let Pop continue to coach for the Spurs. He owes it to them and they owe it to him. I’m sure he’s quite happy there.”
Anthony Crupi: As it stands right now, television viewing is down eight percent year over year for the summer season. It’s down 19 percent for broadcast television. For the 18 to 49 demo, which if we are being honest is who the NBA and pretty much everybody else who advertises is interested in, that’s down 36 percent. In the last four years, TV as a whole has lost 52 percent of its target audience. It’s just gone — and it’s not coming back. So the NBA came back against all that and it is down year over year. It’s definitely doesn’t seem like the kind of thing that people should in any way be concerned about because what we’re talking about is very limited ratings. The numbers don’t get scale until you get to the conference championship series and the NBA Finals.
Austin Karp: I think Anthony hit on a lot of great points there. If I had to describe it at the macro level, I’d say the NBA is down right now but not out for sure. A couple years ago, when the Warriors were hitting on all cylinders, some people we’re talking like, “Oh, the NBA? When are they going to overtake the NFL?” Now we’re talking about the NBA like it’s the Titanic. We have to find some sort of happy medium there and that’s usually where the truth lies. The NBA ratings are down year over year. I think they were down 12 percent headed into the All-Star break. So being down right now, it was something we expected. A lot of the networks were backloading their schedule with Lakers and LeBron (James) games. They did not get that so they couldn’t close the gap on that.
August 24, 2020 | 9:20 am EDT Update
Gregg Popovich on Nets' radar
The Brooklyn Nets, who were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday, are interested in San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich as their next head coach and will explore that possibility, The Athletic has learned. With NBA postseason eliminations beginning to occur, several additional organizations are being thrown into offseason mode, joining the eight teams that were not invited to the bubble and the six teams that were eliminated in the seeding games. The Nets and 76ers joined those teams on Sunday.
The first priority of the Nets’ coaching search has become clear: They plan to seriously explore the possibilities with Popovich, sources tell The Athletic. Popovich expressed after the Spurs’ season ended in Orlando that he intends to continue coaching, and there is no indication right now that it would be anywhere but San Antonio. Still, sources said, the Nets will pursue the viability of Popovich.
He is a favorite of Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources say, even dating as far back as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s coaching search process in 2015 (which ultimately concluded with the hire of Billy Donovan). There is known to be tremendous mutual respect between Popovich and KD. Durant’s presence and voice is powerful within the Nets’ franchise, and Popovich represents a bonding candidate between the two-time Finals MVP and Brooklyn’s front office. ESPN reported on Sunday evening that Durant and Irving have shown an interest in Popovich. In addition, Popovich has several connections to the Nets, including general manager Sean Marks, assistant GM Andy Birdsong, Vaughn, and assistant coaches Bret Brielmaier and Tiago Splitter. Marks, Vaughn and Splitter all played for Popovich in San Antonio too, with Marks and Vaughn serving as assistants under him at different points.
Knicks interested in Fred VanVleet
VanVleet is a shoe free agent and has multiple suitors for a new deal, sources say. And on the court, expect a strong market for the free-agent-to-be: Detroit, New York and Phoenix are expected to emerge as suitors for VanVleet outside Toronto, sources said.
It is believed that the franchise remains committed to building around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, with the likely onus on figuring out the proper dynamics — on and off the floor — in the hands of the next coach. Keep an eye on the following potential coaching candidates, according to sources: 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Clippers assistant Ty Lue, Villanova’s Jay Wright, and former Grizzlies and Kings coach Dave Joerger.
Marc J. Spears: Today, selected family members and guests of NBA players can quarantine for seven days off-site in hopes of joining the “bubble” in playoffs second round. But if their NBA team is eliminated, which could happen to Indiana today, their loved ones will have to depart shortly after. There are also other selected NBA player family members and guests quarantining for three days in the team’s market before taking a franchise charter flight to Orlando and then quarantining four more days on the Disney campus. But if team eliminated, you don’t have to go home…
Allen Iverson: I’m not going to bullsh*t you. M.J. is always Number 1. I know you’d say the same. Black Jesus, that’s the G.O.A.T. But Number 2? Number 2, I’m always going to say it’s Kobe Bryant. Nobody was tougher than you. Nobody got more out of me. We’re linked forever in this game — in this life. I just wish we’d had more time.
Allen Iverson: Where’d the time go, man? That first trip out to L.A. feels like it was just yesterday. We were just kids, with everything in front of us. “What you getting up to later?” “I’m going to the club.” “I’m going back to the gym.” I’ll never forget that.
Even for ever confident Diana Taurasi, the greatest scorer in WNBA history, it takes some nerve to wear a jersey with Kobe Bryant’s name and No. 8 in a game. Understanding the expectations that would accompany the decision, Taurasi almost didn’t go through with honoring her friend Bryant in that way Sunday on what would have been his 42nd birthday. “Even until the moment I put it on, I was still a little hesitant,” Taurasi said. “Then when I ran out there, I was like let’s go for it.
“There was only one way to play. I’m not talking about scoring points, I’m just talking about loving basketball and competing and putting that effort he taught me by watching him every single day.” The Mamba mentality that linked the two superstars until Bryant’s death along with his daughter Gigi and six others in a helicopter crash in January. Taurasi, nicknamed the White Mamba by Bryant, spoke at his memorial service in February and spoke loudly on the court in his honor Sunday with a season-high 34 points in an 88-87 win over Washington.
August 24, 2020 | 8:48 am EDT Update
Durant, Irving seeking high profile head coach?
Not coincidentally, in interim coach Jacque Vaughn’s first game, he elevated Jordan into the starting lineup in Allen’s place. Vaughn has earned the respect of both the players and the organization. In fact, sources say, Marks is seriously considering Vaughn for the permanent job. Yet, league sources say Durant and Irving are interested in a higher profile head coach, along the lines of Tyronn Lue or Gregg Popovich, who are among the candidates who have been linked to the opening.
Vaughn expressed confidence he’s the right person to handle the job — and the stars (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) who come with it. “What I am confident in is my skill set as a coach, my ability to communicate and have relationship with guys, my ability to adjust on the fly, adjust with individuals,” Vaughn said. “Those things I’m very comfortable with, comfortable at this stage of my career of having a voice and choice with my players.
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on being evaluated by #Nets GM Sean Marks: “You can be examined by different eyes. That’s why it was so important that I showcase who I am…I hope every man in that locker room said I was authentic.”
But the Nets players who stayed enjoyed themselves, making memories that will surely last their lifetimes. “I think we’re forever linked,” Vaughn said. “Whether it is remembering a practice, whether it’s remembering a game, whether it’s remembering time spent together — meals, golfing, fishing, all of the above. “I think it’s been very special in the sense that I think a few of our guys that are able to continue this together in the future but at the same time be a part of something special.”
Brian Lewis: Garrett Temple on whether keeping Vaughn would add consistency to a #Nets team about to face a lot of offseason change: “I’m a big fan of JV…I’m a big fan of him. And I hope to be back here next year as well.” #NBA @Garrett Temple
It was the first time in playoff history that two opposing players each scored 50 points in a postseason game and only the sixth time that has happened in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. “I love hearing negative things [said] about me,” Mitchell said of what has helped him take his game to another level this postseason. “The knock on me has been inefficient, not a team player, whatever it is. I pride myself on being a team player, on being a playmaker. I’ve said it a thousand times, and I am going to continue to do that. … Fifty is what it is, but I am more happy that I got seven assists.” The sixth-seeded Jazz can eliminate Denver on Tuesday in Game 5.
Josh Lewenberg: Norm Powell on the Raptors’ NBA record 100 bench points: “I think it’s cool, neat to have your name etched in the record book. It’s cool, I guess. (But) my main focus is winning… It’s a cool record to have but I’m not gonna harp on it or think about it. On to the next.”
Eric Koreen: No NBA team has ever scored 100 points off bench in playoffs. Dallas had previous record with 86 on May 8, 2011.
Josh Lewenberg: 150 points: Raptors franchise playoff record. 39 assists: franchise playoff record. 100 bench points: NBA playoff record. Impressive stuff. 🧹
UNB! Sports Stats: Serge Ibaka is the first player with 27+ points and 15+ rebounds off the bench in a playoff game since Mychal Thompson of the Lakers in Game 2 of the 1988 Western Conference 1st round vs Spurs #WeTheNorth
Kyle Lowry to undergo MRI left foot
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse clarifies, Lowry is getting an MRI on the arch of his left foot, not the ankle.
Eric Woodyard: Another 50-ball for Donovan Mitchell! Mitchell is only the 4th player with multiple 50-point games in a single postseason, joining Allen Iverson (2001), Michael Jordan (1993 and 1988) and Wilt Chamberlain (1960), per @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/CsMVsRJBo1