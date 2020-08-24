USA Today Sports

The Hawks and 22-year NBA veteran Vince Carter have had…

4 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
The Hawks and 22-year NBA veteran Vince Carter have had preliminary discussions on a role for him with the team, sources said. Nothing is imminent. Carter has continued to reside in Atlanta after finishing his career with the Hawks, and had been pursuing broadcasting.

Top Rumors

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 24, 2020 | 1:20 pm EDT Update

NBA executives discuss potential Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid trades

HoopsHype spoke with five executives, three coaches, three scouts, and two general managers on the condition of anonymity to get their takes on whether to move either Embiid or Simmons or keep the two All-Stars and restructure the roster elsewhere. Five of the talent evaluators said to keep both stars, another five said to trade Embiid, and the remaining three voted to trade Simmons.
8 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 15 more rumors
“If I were a new coach, I’d like to coach them together for a year first before trading either, but if I had to pick, I’d trade Embiid,” one Western Conference coach told HoopsHype. “I think Simmons is more versatile. I’d just surround him with shooters and open the floor up like Milwaukee for Giannis. There can be more creativity with Simmons on the offensive end. I would try to trade Embiid to Miami and get some of their young, hungry shooters and guards like Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, etc. Ideally, I’d get Bam, but I doubt Miami would trade him.”
8 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , ,

Storyline: Bam Adebayo Trade?
Another executive echoed Simmons’ shooting woes as a major red flag, and the executive deviated from the notion that small ball and a bunch of shooters around Simmons can win at a high level. “For sure, I’d trade Ben Simmons because Embiid is a much better player, but you have to factor the injury factor for Embiid,” one longtime Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “He’s been fortunate to stay healthy, but how long can that last? Ben had knee and back injuries too. It’s hard to build a team around Simmons because of his deficiencies. When you have a big guy that’s dominant, all the best teams are big. Toronto, Milwaukee, the Lakers. If you have a player as good as Embiid, it’s no question. I think Simmons is overrated.”
8 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

“I would keep them both,” one Western Conference executive told HoopsHype. “You’re not going to get equal value in a trade. The issue is the Horford and Harris contracts. If I had to trade one, it would be Simmons. I think Embiid is too dominant and able to control the game on both ends of the floor. The only reason I would trade him is if I’m afraid of his medical because they should know better than any other team.”
8 mins ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, Top Rumors

, , , ,

Storyline: Ben Simmons Trade?
8 mins ago via Twitter

, Uncategorized

,

August 24, 2020 | 12:38 pm EDT Update
Sean Marks and the Nets are expected to do their “due diligence” on the possibility of hiring Gregg Popovich as the franchise’s next head coach, SNY sources confirm. The Popovich-to-the-Nets possibility has been speculated on for months. ESPN reported in March that Popovich was a candidate for the Nets opening. Sources confirmed this week that Brooklyn plans to at least check in to Popovich’s availability.
50 mins ago via SportsNet New York

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

And finally, there was last summer’s disaster. Based on what’s been reported, it appears the Sixers passed on giving a five-year max deal to Jimmy Butler but found the same money for a lesser player in Harris. Worse yet, instead of addressing the glaring need for a ballhandling creator on the perimeter that Butler’s loss exposed, Philly used its cap space from Butler’s departure to address the all-important backup center position and drop nearly $100 million on Al Horford. (Side note: Old friend Richaun Holmes was again a free agent and signed a bargain deal in Sacramento that provided massive value). The deals for Harris and Horford rate among the worst in the game right now, but we’re not done yet. Philly also messed up by using its midlevel exception on little-used forward Mike Scott – once again neglecting the guard positions that loomed as such a weakness.
50 mins ago via John Hollinger @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Sixers Front Office

Shaquille O’Neal signs multi-year extension to stay with 'Inside the NBA'

Shaquille O’Neal is going to dig this. Turner Sports and the NBA’s most comedic and dominant big man reached a multi-year extension with Turner Sports that will include an expanded role with TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and “NBA on TNT” coverage. Perhaps that might not be surprising given O’Neal’s Hall-of-Fame credentials, opinions and on-air clashes with Charles Barkley have contributed to the network winning six Emmy’s during his nine-year tenure.
50 mins ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

, Top Rumors

, , ,

O’Neal will have a new show on NBA TV (“The Bizne$$ of Basketball”). He will expand “Shaqtin a Fool,” which shows various NBA bloopers along with his digs. He plans to DJ during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.” His podcast will be distributed through the WarnerMedia Podcast Network beginning early next year, and he plans to serve as an executive producer on various projects for Bleacher Report. “We realize that if we’re going to keep you up late after games that we have to entertain you,” O’Neal said. “We have two Hall-of-Famers up there, a guy that has won a championship and the most consummate professional in Ernie Johnson. People know and trust our work. We’re always going to make you laugh. The greatest thing is that it’s natural. People always say is that scripted? No, it’s just off the top.”
50 mins ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

, , Top Rumors

, , ,

The tears streamed down Shaquille O’Neal’s face when he reflected on Kobe Bryant both a day after his death and nearly a month later at his memorial. Nearly seven months later after sharing his initial thoughts about Bryant on TNT, the tears have not fully dried. “I don’t want to see anybody go out like that and never to be able to talk to him again,” O’Neal told USA TODAY Sports about Bryant, who would have turned 42 on Sunday. “The thing that hurt me was all the stuff that I wanted to say, I hadn’t said it. I never said it.”
50 mins ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Bryant-Shaq Dynamic
Years later, however, O’Neal and Bryant often credited each other for being friendly with each other’s kids. Shortly before Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died on a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, Bryant had traded messages with O’Neal’s son, Shareef. “You never know what stuff is going to happen. So you shouldn’t let stuff linger,” O’Neal said. “Were we best friends? No. Did we respect the hell out of each other? 1,000%. Do I wish we could’ve talked every day and hung out every day. Yes.”
50 mins ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Top Rumors

, , ,

50 mins ago via TheAssociation

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Ben Crump: Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter. Donovan Mitchell: F THE GAMES AND PLAYOFFS!!! THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!!
50 mins ago via spidadmitchell

, Uncategorized

, ,

August 24, 2020 | 10:46 am EDT Update
Nets GM Sean Marks was an assistant coach under Popovich, on the bench for the Spurs’ 2014 NBA title win, and became assistant general manager after that season. Marks joined the Nets in 2016. “Pop has a job. So I will say that. And, obviously, we all know he’s an amazing, amazing coach — and to be quite frank, an even better leader,” Marks told WFAN last month when asked about Popovhich. “So I’ll let Pop continue to coach for the Spurs. He owes it to them and they owe it to him. I’m sure he’s quite happy there.”
3 hours ago via Post Sports Desk @ New York Post

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Anthony Crupi: As it stands right now, television viewing is down eight percent year over year for the summer season. It’s down 19 percent for broadcast television. For the 18 to 49 demo, which if we are being honest is who the NBA and pretty much everybody else who advertises is interested in, that’s down 36 percent. In the last four years, TV as a whole has lost 52 percent of its target audience. It’s just gone — and it’s not coming back. So the NBA came back against all that and it is down year over year. It’s definitely doesn’t seem like the kind of thing that people should in any way be concerned about because what we’re talking about is very limited ratings. The numbers don’t get scale until you get to the conference championship series and the NBA Finals.
3 hours ago via Richard Deitsch @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

,

Austin Karp: I think Anthony hit on a lot of great points there. If I had to describe it at the macro level, I’d say the NBA is down right now but not out for sure. A couple years ago, when the Warriors were hitting on all cylinders, some people we’re talking like, “Oh, the NBA? When are they going to overtake the NFL?” Now we’re talking about the NBA like it’s the Titanic. We have to find some sort of happy medium there and that’s usually where the truth lies. The NBA ratings are down year over year. I think they were down 12 percent headed into the All-Star break. So being down right now, it was something we expected. A lot of the networks were backloading their schedule with Lakers and LeBron (James) games. They did not get that so they couldn’t close the gap on that.
3 hours ago via Richard Deitsch @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: TV Ratings
August 24, 2020 | 9:20 am EDT Update

Gregg Popovich on Nets' radar

The Brooklyn Nets, who were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday, are interested in San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich as their next head coach and will explore that possibility, The Athletic has learned. With NBA postseason eliminations beginning to occur, several additional organizations are being thrown into offseason mode, joining the eight teams that were not invited to the bubble and the six teams that were eliminated in the seeding games. The Nets and 76ers joined those teams on Sunday.
4 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 42 more rumors
The first priority of the Nets’ coaching search has become clear: They plan to seriously explore the possibilities with Popovich, sources tell The Athletic. Popovich expressed after the Spurs’ season ended in Orlando that he intends to continue coaching, and there is no indication right now that it would be anywhere but San Antonio. Still, sources said, the Nets will pursue the viability of Popovich.
4 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

, , Top Rumors

, , , ,

He is a favorite of Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources say, even dating as far back as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s coaching search process in 2015 (which ultimately concluded with the hire of Billy Donovan). There is known to be tremendous mutual respect between Popovich and KD. Durant’s presence and voice is powerful within the Nets’ franchise, and Popovich represents a bonding candidate between the two-time Finals MVP and Brooklyn’s front office. ESPN reported on Sunday evening that Durant and Irving have shown an interest in Popovich. In addition, Popovich has several connections to the Nets, including general manager Sean Marks, assistant GM Andy Birdsong, Vaughn, and assistant coaches Bret Brielmaier and Tiago Splitter. Marks, Vaughn and Splitter all played for Popovich in San Antonio too, with Marks and Vaughn serving as assistants under him at different points.
4 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Knicks interested in Fred VanVleet

VanVleet is a shoe free agent and has multiple suitors for a new deal, sources say. And on the court, expect a strong market for the free-agent-to-be: Detroit, New York and Phoenix are expected to emerge as suitors for VanVleet outside Toronto, sources said.
4 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 23 more rumors
It is believed that the franchise remains committed to building around All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, with the likely onus on figuring out the proper dynamics — on and off the floor — in the hands of the next coach. Keep an eye on the following potential coaching candidates, according to sources: 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Clippers assistant Ty Lue, Villanova’s Jay Wright, and former Grizzlies and Kings coach Dave Joerger.
4 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , ,

Marc J. Spears: Today, selected family members and guests of NBA players can quarantine for seven days off-site in hopes of joining the “bubble” in playoffs second round. But if their NBA team is eliminated, which could happen to Indiana today, their loved ones will have to depart shortly after. There are also other selected NBA player family members and guests quarantining for three days in the team’s market before taking a franchise charter flight to Orlando and then quarantining four more days on the Disney campus. But if team eliminated, you don’t have to go home…
4 hours ago via MarcJSpears

Uncategorized

Storyline: Orlando Bubble
Allen Iverson: I’m not going to bullsh*t you. M.J. is always Number 1. I know you’d say the same. Black Jesus, that’s the G.O.A.T. But Number 2? Number 2, I’m always going to say it’s Kobe Bryant. Nobody was tougher than you. Nobody got more out of me. We’re linked forever in this game — in this life. I just wish we’d had more time.
4 hours ago via The Players' Tribune

Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Even for ever confident Diana Taurasi, the greatest scorer in WNBA history, it takes some nerve to wear a jersey with Kobe Bryant’s name and No. 8 in a game. Understanding the expectations that would accompany the decision, Taurasi almost didn’t go through with honoring her friend Bryant in that way Sunday on what would have been his 42nd birthday. “Even until the moment I put it on, I was still a little hesitant,” Taurasi said. “Then when I ran out there, I was like let’s go for it.
4 hours ago via Jeff Metcalfe @ USA Today Sports

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

“There was only one way to play. I’m not talking about scoring points, I’m just talking about loving basketball and competing and putting that effort he taught me by watching him every single day.” The Mamba mentality that linked the two superstars until Bryant’s death along with his daughter Gigi and six others in a helicopter crash in January. Taurasi, nicknamed the White Mamba by Bryant, spoke at his memorial service in February and spoke loudly on the court in his honor Sunday with a season-high 34 points in an 88-87 win over Washington.
4 hours ago via Jeff Metcalfe @ USA Today Sports

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

August 24, 2020 | 8:48 am EDT Update

Durant, Irving seeking high profile head coach?

Not coincidentally, in interim coach Jacque Vaughn’s first game, he elevated Jordan into the starting lineup in Allen’s place. Vaughn has earned the respect of both the players and the organization. In fact, sources say, Marks is seriously considering Vaughn for the permanent job. Yet, league sources say Durant and Irving are interested in a higher profile head coach, along the lines of Tyronn Lue or Gregg Popovich, who are among the candidates who have been linked to the opening.
5 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 42 more rumors
Vaughn expressed confidence he’s the right person to handle the job — and the stars (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving) who come with it. “What I am confident in is my skill set as a coach, my ability to communicate and have relationship with guys, my ability to adjust on the fly, adjust with individuals,” Vaughn said. “Those things I’m very comfortable with, comfortable at this stage of my career of having a voice and choice with my players.
5 hours ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

But the Nets players who stayed enjoyed themselves, making memories that will surely last their lifetimes. “I think we’re forever linked,” Vaughn said. “Whether it is remembering a practice, whether it’s remembering a game, whether it’s remembering time spent together — meals, golfing, fishing, all of the above. “I think it’s been very special in the sense that I think a few of our guys that are able to continue this together in the future but at the same time be a part of something special.”
5 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Storyline: Nets Coaching Search
It was the first time in playoff history that two opposing players each scored 50 points in a postseason game and only the sixth time that has happened in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. “I love hearing negative things [said] about me,” Mitchell said of what has helped him take his game to another level this postseason. “The knock on me has been inefficient, not a team player, whatever it is. I pride myself on being a team player, on being a playmaker. I’ve said it a thousand times, and I am going to continue to do that. … Fifty is what it is, but I am more happy that I got seven assists.” The sixth-seeded Jazz can eliminate Denver on Tuesday in Game 5.
5 hours ago via Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home