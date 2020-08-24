-
August 24, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
Minnesota Timberwolves potentially moving closer to sale
As Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s search for a successor reaches its second month, one group’s interest has stood out above the rest. An investment group led by former Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Daniel E. Straus is in advanced discussions to buy the Timberwolves and Lynx from Taylor, sources told The Athletic. The sides still have issues to resolve before any full agreement can be completed, sources said.
The Timberwolves’ availability was first reported on July 21, which is roughly the time that the Straus Group entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Taylor. Representatives from the Straus Group visited the Twin Cities two weeks ago for official meetings, toured the team facilities and reviewed financials as part of their due diligence. The sides had entered an exclusivity agreement that formally expired last week, and both parties have continued discussions about a deal, sources said. Those sources added that Straus would keep the Timberwolves in Minneapolis, as Taylor has mandated for his sale.
Other issues need to be addressed beyond the price point, sources said. But it is fair to say that talks with Straus represent the closest Taylor has come to selling the team since he saved the franchise from moving 26 years ago. But until handshakes have been exchanged and documents have been signed, those around the Timberwolves organization know anything can happen.
StatMuse: Bam Adebayo tonight: 14 PTS 19 REB* 6 AST *Tied for the second most rebounds in a playoff game in Heat franchise history. pic.twitter.com/dBV8nk33Gy
August 24, 2020 | 7:33 pm EDT Update
NBA Central: Dennis Schroder 30 PTS – 3 AST – 63% FG Chris Paul 26 PTS – 3 AST – 53% FG Series tied 2-2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jGJZB5TnkV
StatMuse: Most 3-point misses by a team in a playoff game: 37 — Rockets 37 — Rockets 36 — Rockets 35 — Rockets (Game 3 vs OKC) 35 — Rockets (today) pic.twitter.com/z0yqPvFKTW
Ben Golliver: Thunder’s Chris Paul on Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: “All I can think about is what Bean would have been like in this Bubble. Kobe was a killer. Before games, I hit the stanchion 8 times, look up & say, ‘Let’s go Bean.’ I know there’s not a game going on that he’s not watching.” pic.twitter.com/OFZKBmPRpx
Brandon Rahbar: Billy Donovan on Chris Paul when Rockets went 8-8 from 3: “With a guy like him on the floor, he has a way of stopping runs and finding good shots.” Donovan brought up CP3’s intelligence. Billy talks about Paul’s IQ more than Robin Williams does Matt Damon’s in Good Will Hunting.
August 24, 2020 | 6:12 pm EDT Update
Cayleigh Griffin: James Harden (294) has passed Kobe Bryant (292) on the all-time playoff threes list, on Kobe Bryant day. The other day, Harden on Bryant – “I think about Kobe all the time. His presence alone, he made you feel him. He impacted so many with the game of basketball.”
Harrison Wind: Big news for Denver: Nuggets have upgraded Gary Harris to questionable ahead of tomorrow’s Game 5.
Serge Ibaka: Can’t stop, won’t stop… until no more unarmed black men and women are killed #blm #enough pic.twitter.com/Em4ajxPNdl
August 24, 2020 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
Anthony Chiang: Nate McMillan: “We have to believe. I think the first quarter is going to be important for both teams.”
August 24, 2020 | 5:17 pm EDT Update
Tyronn Lue, Jay Wright and Dave Joerger among Sixers head coaching candidates
The Sixers plan for a head coach will focus on LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue, sources said. Lue won a championship in 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach, and his ability to challenge and command the respect of high-level players makes him attractive to the Sixers — and others — in this job market.
The search is expected to expand beyond those two candidates, but Lue fits the profile of an extremely limited pool of candidates with championship, playoff and high-profile star coaching experience.
Keep an eye on the following potential coaching candidates, according to sources: 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Clippers assistant Ty Lue, Villanova’s Jay Wright, and former Grizzlies and Kings coach Dave Joerger.
August 24, 2020 | 5:10 pm EDT Update
Sixers prefer to not trade either Joel Embiid or Ben SImmons
The franchise’s plan is that Brand will continue to oversee basketball operations, sources tell ESPN. Among the Sixers senior leadership, there’s still a strong desire to keep the franchise’s two young All-Stars — Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons — together, sources said. The Sixers are determined to let a new coaching staff search for ways to maximize Embiid and Simmons together before even entering into a discussion on trade scenarios.
The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Brown’s dismissal is expected to be a precursor for more upheaval for the 76ers, whose senior leadership — including general manager Elton Brand — will begin exploring changes in the front office structure, sources said.
This was the 76ers’ third straight playoff appearance under Brown, but the loss of Simmons in the seeding games to a knee injury and surgery was a significant blow to their playoff chances. Brown is still owed several million dollars on the remainder of his contract.
Brown is well-respected figure inside and outside the organization and credited with shepherding the franchise through the darkness of The Process and eventually into Eastern Conference playoff contention. After seven seasons on the job, there was a sense that the organization had gone as far as it could with Brown — a decision that he privately expected his superiors to reach short of a deep playoff run, sources said.