5 hours ago via LloydPierceLP

August 24, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update

Minnesota Timberwolves potentially moving closer to sale

As Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s search for a successor reaches its second month, one group’s interest has stood out above the rest. An investment group led by former Memphis Grizzlies minority owner Daniel E. Straus is in advanced discussions to buy the Timberwolves and Lynx from Taylor, sources told The Athletic. The sides still have issues to resolve before any full agreement can be completed, sources said.
2 hours ago via Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic

The Timberwolves’ availability was first reported on July 21, which is roughly the time that the Straus Group entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Taylor. Representatives from the Straus Group visited the Twin Cities two weeks ago for official meetings, toured the team facilities and reviewed financials as part of their due diligence. The sides had entered an exclusivity agreement that formally expired last week, and both parties have continued discussions about a deal, sources said. Those sources added that Straus would keep the Timberwolves in Minneapolis, as Taylor has mandated for his sale.
2 hours ago via Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic

2 hours ago via Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic

August 24, 2020 | 7:33 pm EDT Update
August 24, 2020 | 6:12 pm EDT Update

Tyronn Lue a top candidate for Sixers, Pelicans and Nets

5 hours ago via PompeyOnSixers

August 24, 2020 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
August 24, 2020 | 5:17 pm EDT Update

Tyronn Lue, Jay Wright and Dave Joerger among Sixers head coaching candidates

The Sixers plan for a head coach will focus on LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue, sources said. Lue won a championship in 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach, and his ability to challenge and command the respect of high-level players makes him attractive to the Sixers — and others — in this job market.
6 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

August 24, 2020 | 5:10 pm EDT Update

Sixers prefer to not trade either Joel Embiid or Ben SImmons

6 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

Brown is well-respected figure inside and outside the organization and credited with shepherding the franchise through the darkness of The Process and eventually into Eastern Conference playoff contention. After seven seasons on the job, there was a sense that the organization had gone as far as it could with Brown — a decision that he privately expected his superiors to reach short of a deep playoff run, sources said.
6 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

