Trae Young: Ahhh Messi is Leaving...😱

August 25, 2020 | 7:51 pm EDT Update
Ben Anderson: Rudy Gobert came in third in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award voting. Giannis Antetokounmpo named DPOY. pic.twitter.com/Gc4jZGXL1b

11 mins ago via BensHoops

August 25, 2020 | 6:46 pm EDT Update
David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, was spotted before the Pelicans’ exit visiting with the Clippers’ in-demand assistant coach Tyronn Lue. Griffin and Lue have a history, as the former general manager and coach of the title-winning Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, so the sight of former work colleagues spending time together on a campus that housed 22 N.B.A. teams is not notable in itself.
1 hour ago via New York Times

With Jimmy Butler filling a major role, Philadelphia came within one rim-assisted Kawhi Leonard shot of a spot in last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Sixers then moved off their initial intent to re-sign Butler — fueled at least in part by Brown’s concerns about coaching the headstrong Butler — to spend big instead on signing Al Horford away from Boston and re-signing Tobias Harris.
1 hour ago via New York Times

August 25, 2020 | 6:31 pm EDT Update

Giannis Antetokounmpo is 2019-20's Defensive Player of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Antetokounmpo is the anchor of a Bucks unit that had the top defensive rating (103.36) in the league. He’s one of the few players in the NBA capable of guarding all five positions.
2 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

August 25, 2020 | 5:42 pm EDT Update

Tyronn Lue could be candidate for Rockets coaching job

2 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

Had Lue not taken the job with Rivers on the Clippers, sources said, Lue may have been hired in New Orleans earlier this season. There were frustrations at Christmas time inside the organization with Alvin Gentry, sources said, though Gentry was allowed to stay on for the rest of the year because Williamson returned from injury, the Pels started winning, and there weren’t candidates on the open market to step in.
2 hours ago via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic

Minnesota Timberwolves sale still not imminent

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor recently entered into an exclusivity agreement with former Grizzlies minority owner Daniel E. Straus to sell the Wolves and Lynx, according to reports from the Athletic and KSTP. That exclusivity agreement expired last week, but the Athletic reported the sides are engaged in advanced talks.
2 hours ago via Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune

August 25, 2020 | 5:22 pm EDT Update
August 25, 2020 | 4:46 pm EDT Update
August 25, 2020 | 4:37 pm EDT Update
The Toronto Raptors held a team meeting before Tuesday’s practice to discuss how they could respond to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin — including potentially not playing against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of a second-round playoff series Thursday. “We knew coming here or not coming here was not going to stop anything, but I think ultimately playing or not playing puts pressure on somebody,” Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said after Tuesday’s practice.
3 hours ago via Malika Andrews, Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

“So, for example, this happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin, if I’m correct? Would it be nice if, in a perfect world, we all say we’re not playing, and the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks — that’s going to trickle down. If he steps up to the plate and puts pressure on the district attorney’s office, and state’s attorney, and governors, and politicians there to make real change and get some justice. “I know it’s not that simple. But, at the end of the day, if we’re gonna sit here and talk about making change, then at some point we’re gonna have to put our nuts on the line and actually put something up to lose, rather than just money or visibility. I’m just over the media aspect of it. It’s sensationalized, we talk about it everyday, that’s all we see, but it just feels like a big pacifier to me.”
3 hours ago via Malika Andrews, Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Celtics guard Marcus Smart said that while the team hasn’t specifically talked about boycotting, there clearly is a need for them to go beyond the things they have been doing inside the bubble — from wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts to virtually every NBA player kneeling for the national anthem before every game to the words being painted on each of the courts being used here — to try to enact the change they all want to see take place.
3 hours ago via Malika Andrews, Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

“We tried to be peaceful, kneeling, we tried to protest,” Smart said. “And for us, we tried to come out here and get together and play this game and try to get our voice across. But it’s not working, so obviously something has to be done. Right now, our focus shouldn’t really be on basketball. I understand it’s the playoffs and everything like that, but we still have a bigger underlying issue that’s going on and the things that we’ve tried haven’t been working, so we definitely need to take a different approach and we definitely need to try new things out to get this thing working the way that we know it should and get our voices heard even more.”
3 hours ago via Malika Andrews, Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

3 hours ago via Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated

August 25, 2020 | 4:29 pm EDT Update
August 25, 2020 | 4:17 pm EDT Update
