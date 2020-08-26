USA Today Sports

4 hours ago via Teague0

5 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes
Lakers, Blazers also leaning toward boycotting their game
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets and Thunder game will not be played, source said.
Gary Washburn: Orlando #Magic players are headed back to their hotel. #BoycottNBA #BlackLivesMatter
https://twitter.com/GwashburnGlobe/status/1298723559053750279
Rockets, Thunder also planning to boycott Game 5
Shams Charania: Rockets-OKC players are planning to boycott Game 5 of their series, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
Ben Golliver: Bucks GM Jon Horst: "We're not coming out for awhile. There will be a team statement." Unclear if Bucks will address media regarding boycott on Wednesday.
Alex Lasry: Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we're fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I'm incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change
Shams Charania: Bucks players are in locker room attempting to reach the attorney general of Wisconsin, Josh Kaul, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium. Magic players are leaving the arena soon -- not accepting the Bucks' forfeit.
Pau Gasol: Proud of my brothers✊🏻 @Milwaukee Bucks @NBA #NecessaryGoodTrouble #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/sYOos4prW8
5 hours ago via moe_harkless
Moe Harkless: ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
Bucks boycott Game 5 against Orlando
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN.
Bucks boycotting Game 5?
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Milwaukee Bucks still haven't come out to the court for Game 6 with the Orlando Magic and there's been some discussion within the Bucks about a boycott, sources tell @Malika Andrews and me. NBA officials have gone into the Milwaukee locker room.
6 hours ago via Darren Hartwell @ NBC Sports
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, who's been in Orlando for the duration of the NBA restart, has observed a group of players devastated by this latest act of police violence against a Black American. "I think it has broken the spirit of every player inside this bubble," Mannix said Tuesday night on NBC Sports Boston. "I know that sounds like hyperbole, but I went to a handful of practices today, I watched it on Zoom calls with the others, and just being around these guys, you could tell that what happened to Jacob Blake has broken them."
6 hours ago via Darren Hartwell @ NBC Sports
After Blake's shooting Sunday, Mannix said, players are wondering if those concerns were valid. "What it's gotten them to start thinking more and more about was the merit in coming to Orlando to begin with," Mannix said. "As we know, Kyrie Irving spearheaded a phone call amongst nearly 100 players where the message was, 'Guys, don't go. Don't participate in something that could become a distraction.' And one thing Jaylen Brown said was that he felt like this had become a distraction -- that the attention had been taken off the Black Lives Matter movement over the past week or so as the playoffs have picked up."
Andrew Greif: As Celtics, Raptors mull their choice, LAC's Marcus Morris says he'll back their decision. "I'm all for whatever the Celtics and Toronto do. We have to take a stand at some point ... [If] guys don't want to play, I'm right there with them and I stand for whatever they got going."
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone says his team has had zero talks about potentially boycotting games. "If our players came to me tomorrow and said we don't feel comfortable playing, obviously I would support that."
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra, on talk of boycott at Disney, "I"m just going to observe and see what's going to happen over the next 24 hours."
Ben Anderson: Jordan Clarkson said the Jazz haven't had any discussions about sitting out games in protest. But supports any players who choose that. "We've got their back no matter what."
Jay King: Grant Williams on a potential boycott: "If we're not playing, what are we doing?" Said part of the discussion is coming up with real action that can hopefully lead to actual change.
No boycott planned for Magic/Bucks game
NBA players have discussed going home, per Nick Nurse
Raptors, Celtics players meet to discuss potential boycott
10 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Players to boycott games out of protest?
10 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
An assembly, organized by players who are emotionally traumatized by the latest police-involved shooting of an African American that was captured on video, was held Tuesday night at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, sources said, and there were multiple conversations about what actions could be taken throughout the day.
10 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul — the union president — and Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala — first vice president of the union — were in attendance to show support, sources said. Players began reaching out to the committee in recent days, sharing that they're not in the right frame of mind to play basketball, sources said.
10 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
The union's approach is to educate players on the pros and cons of boycotting games and reassuring them that they would be supported regardless of whatever they decide to do, sources said. There is ongoing dialogue on what more could be done inside the bubble to raise awareness to racial injustice in an effort to enact change and thwart police brutality toward people of color, sources said.
10 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
The hearts of players are heavy, with some feeling intense guilt for playing and that they're providing entertainment that is drowning out the injustices that are plaguing this country, sources said. Players can request to speak with a counselor in the bubble by setting up an appointment in the league's campus app, but because of confidentiality it's not known if that resource is being utilized, sources said.

Kyle Goon: Strongest statement I've seen from the Lakers, who strongly condemn the killings and shootings of unarmed Black people by police. "We must continue to say their names. But now is also the time for us to say enough."

Former Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless shared a story on Twitter about an incident where he was pulled over in Portland as he was on his way to Moda Center for a playoff game that night. Harkless wrote: During my time playing in Portland, one day I get in my car with my little brother and nephew (14 and 13 at the time) excited for them to walk in with me for the first time during a playoff game. We get in the car and make our way towards the highway… before we even make it on, literally right when I'm about to make the turn… sirens. I'm calm because I know I didn't do anything wrong. So [I] tell the boys just stay calm I got it, pull over, grab my license and registration early, turn down my radio and roll down my windows because in my head him seeing the two young boys with me may make him give me the benefit of the doubt (when you look like us you try anything make sure you're safe)…
Harkless, who played for the Trail Blazers from 2015-19, then described the moments after the police officer walked back to the cop car and then came back to Harkless' window after finding out that he was speaking to a Portland Trail Blazers player. It was as if Harkless was speaking to a completely different person. This is how Moe described it:Less than two mins later he comes back… attitude completely shifted. "Oh hey Moe, I'm sorry to bother you, there's been some suspicious activity in the neighborhood, and I saw you coming down that hill a little fast, good luck tonight, go get em."
Sarah K. Spencer: Just spoke with Lloyd Pierce, who said so much is going on right now that a pause from NBA games was needed. "… The only way to really address it with power and with solidarity is to put a halt to the games and have that real conversation that a lot of people have avoided."
https://twitter.com/sarah_k_spence/status/1298756317377630208
Isaiah Joe formally ended his Arkansas Razorbacks playing career just over a week ago, and now he's entrusting a member of the Hogs' family to help him cement his place among the 60 selections in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft. Joe has hired Mike Conley, Sr. — former Arkansas track-and-field great who won a gold medal in the triple jump in the 1992 Olympics — as his agent in preparation for the draft that is currently scheduled for Oct. 16.
