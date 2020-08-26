-
All NBA Teams
Trae Young: Proud to be apart of this League... even mo…
Zach Lowe: Coaches were just asked to step out of the ongoing all hands on deck meeting in the bubble in Orlando, sources tell me and @Adrian Wojnarowski
Chris Mannix: Something I’ve heard from a few players tonight: Sitting out one game is meaningless. It’s symbolic. There has to be more. Fred VanVleet said something similar publicly earlier in the week.
Jeff Passan: The San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game tonight has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. It’s the third MLB game to be canceled in the wake of the NBA players refusing to play after the fallout of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
August 26, 2020 | 9:20 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Before a packed room of teams in a hotel ballroom at Disney, the discussion is centering on whether to continue with the playoffs — or end the season, sources tell ESPN. So far, there seems to be momentum not to play the three playoff games on Thursday, but nothing’s decided.
Tim Reynolds: Source: NBA’s board of governors has called a meeting for tomorrow. Agenda somewhat fluid based on what happens tonight. @Adrian Wojnarowski first.
Kyle Goon: Strongest statement I’ve seen from the Lakers, who strongly condemn the killings and shootings of unarmed Black people by police. “We must continue to say their names. But now is also the time for us to say enough.”
Ramona Shelburne: Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said of his meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks. “They just wanted to know what they could do,” Barnes said. “They wanted something tangible that they could do in the short and long term. They wanted the walk out to be Step 1.”
Victor Jacobo: Here’s Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) on his phone call with the @Bucks. Kaul adds: “The Bucks have, frankly, done more to address these issues than @SpeakerVos or @SenFitzgerald have done. So I applaud them for stepping up and playing a leadership role in the debate.”
August 26, 2020 | 8:30 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Within Bucks, there’s sentiment that team wants to continue playing here, sources tell ESPN. The team’s statement about it “imperative for the Wisconsin state legislature to reconvene after months of inaction…” was an important element of action that players want to influence.
Adrian Wojnarowski: So far, speakers in the meeting of NBA players tonight: NBPA president Chris Paul, NBPA VP Andre Iguodala, Kyle Korver and Clippers coach Doc Rivers, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA has scheduled a special Board of Governors meeting on Thursday morning, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Statement from @NBA_Coaches Association: The NBA coaches support our players 100 percent. The restart happened largely because of the platform it provided. The baseless shootings of Jacob Blake and other black men and women by law enforcement underscores the need for action. Not after the playoffs, not in the future, but now.”
August 26, 2020 | 7:44 pm EDT Update
Rachel Nichols: Milwaukee Bucks come out of their locker room, more than three hours after their game was supposed to tip, to read a statement: “We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand for the officers to be held accountable.” They call also call out the Wisconsin State Legislature
Malika Andrews: The Bucks statement, in print: “When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable… In this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.”
Marc Stein: The Milwaukee Bucks — three hours and 22 minutes after they were scheduled to play Orlando this afternoon in a first-round playoff game — have left the AdventHealth Arena to return to their team hotel at Walt Disney World
August 26, 2020 | 7:18 pm EDT Update
Former Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless shared a story on Twitter about an incident where he was pulled over in Portland as he was on his way to Moda Center for a playoff game that night. Harkless wrote: During my time playing in Portland, one day I get in my car with my little brother and nephew (14 and 13 at the time) excited for them to walk in with me for the first time during a playoff game. We get in the car and make our way towards the highway… before we even make it on, literally right when I’m about to make the turn… sirens. I’m calm because I know I didn’t do anything wrong. So [I] tell the boys just stay calm I got it, pull over, grab my license and registration early, turn down my radio and roll down my windows because in my head him seeing the two young boys with me may make him give me the benefit of the doubt (when you look like us you try anything make sure you’re safe)…
Harkless, who played for the Trail Blazers from 2015-19, then described the moments after the police officer walked back to the cop car and then came back to Harkless’ window after finding out that he was speaking to a Portland Trail Blazers player. It was as if Harkless was speaking to a completely different person. This is how Moe described it:Less than two mins later he comes back… attitude completely shifted. “Oh hey Moe, I’m sorry to bother you, there’s been some suspicious activity in the neighborhood, and I saw you coming down that hill a little fast, good luck tonight, go get em.”
Andy Larsen: Rudy Gobert on players striking: “Is it going to fix things? We don’t know. But, I think the people that have the power to change those those things need to feel uncomfortable. Are they gonna feel uncomfortable if they sit one game? I don’t know, but… we are with it.”
Sarah K. Spencer: Just spoke with Lloyd Pierce, who said so much is going on right now that a pause from NBA games was needed. “… The only way to really address it with power and with solidarity is to put a halt to the games and have that real conversation that a lot of people have avoided.”
August 26, 2020 | 6:43 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Inside the locker room, the Milwaukee Bucks were on a conference call with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, sources tell ESPN.
Keith Pompey: #NBA coaches in the bubble were informed to attend the all players meeting at 8pm tonight, according to a source. This is the first players only meeting that head coaches and assistant coaches have been invited to since they’ve been in the bubble.
Kyle Goon: One of the members of a coaching staff here in the bubble tells me he’s ready to go home if the players decide not to play out the rest of the season: “It’s just basketball. … The players are using the platform the right way, getting people’s attention.”
August 26, 2020 | 6:24 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: There’s a sizable amount of players advocating to finish the season out since sacrifices were made to enter the bubble, believing the NBA platform is a useful resource in this social climate.
Jeff Passan: Following the cancellation of the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game tonight, more teams are discussing the possibility of not playing, sources tell ESPN. Among those currently discussing it: the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players of any team in MLB.
August 26, 2020 | 6:00 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Emotions are raw, players were already worn out of bubble environment prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and sources say discussions within teams are ongoing about postponing tomorrow’s three games too — and beyond. “The season is in jeopardy,” one vet player here tells ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Tonight’s meeting with players will go a long way toward determining how the players will move forward with rest of season, sources tell ESPN.
Tim Reynolds: Players will meet tonight, as some are already reporting. A player inside the bubble tells AP, when asked if he thinks the season will continue: “I’ve heard yes and I’ve heard no.”
Jeanie Buss: I was excited to see us play – and hopefully close out our series – tonight. But I stand behind our players, today and always. After more than 400 years of cruelty, racism and injustice, we all need to work together to say enough is enough. #JusticeForJacobBlake #WeHearYou