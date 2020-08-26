USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Just spoke with Lloyd Pierce, who said so much is going on right now that a pause from NBA games was needed. “… The only way to really address it with power and with solidarity is to put a halt to the games and have that real conversation that a lot of people have avoided.”
Kyle Goon: Strongest statement I’ve seen from the Lakers, who strongly condemn the killings and shootings of unarmed Black people by police. “We must continue to say their names. But now is also the time for us to say enough.”

Former Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless shared a story on Twitter about an incident where he was pulled over in Portland as he was on his way to Moda Center for a playoff game that night. Harkless wrote: During my time playing in Portland, one day I get in my car with my little brother and nephew (14 and 13 at the time) excited for them to walk in with me for the first time during a playoff game. We get in the car and make our way towards the highway… before we even make it on, literally right when I’m about to make the turn… sirens. I’m calm because I know I didn’t do anything wrong. So [I] tell the boys just stay calm I got it, pull over, grab my license and registration early, turn down my radio and roll down my windows because in my head him seeing the two young boys with me may make him give me the benefit of the doubt (when you look like us you try anything make sure you’re safe)…
Harkless, who played for the Trail Blazers from 2015-19, then described the moments after the police officer walked back to the cop car and then came back to Harkless’ window after finding out that he was speaking to a Portland Trail Blazers player. It was as if Harkless was speaking to a completely different person. This is how Moe described it:Less than two mins later he comes back… attitude completely shifted. “Oh hey Moe, I’m sorry to bother you, there’s been some suspicious activity in the neighborhood, and I saw you coming down that hill a little fast, good luck tonight, go get em.”
