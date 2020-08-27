USA Today Sports

Clutch Points: "Now, unfortunately, I make sure I have …

8 hours ago via ClutchPointsApp

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
August 27, 2020 | 6:36 pm EDT Update
Later Wednesday evening at 8:00, several of the league’s top NBPA player representatives, including Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala, spoke. Bucks forward Kyle Korver, Clippers players Patrick Beverley and Kawhi Leonard, and coaches Doc Rivers, Armond Hill, and John Lucas, Portland’s CJ McCollum and many others spoke. According to one source who was in the meeting, the major themes included voting, police brutality, and more direct action with owners. Another source said more open discussion got done once coaches left the players’ meeting. For reference, Rivers has spoken about players remaining in the bubble and using their platform to continue speaking on the issue of racism in the country.
2 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

There was a sense some players didn’t want to speak up around coaches, according to some in the meeting. Some players wanted to learn what the financial ramifications would be if the season was canceled. Players, including Boston’s Jaylen Brown, stressed the fight for justice is not over once the season concludes. Brown was also among the players who didn’t mind what the Bucks did. Other players would have preferred more transparency and a heads up for more of a united front. Looking ahead, players also emphasized figuring out a way to present that desired united front once they leave the bubble.
2 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Uncategorized

, ,

Despite strong feelings and tensions from players over racism in the country, one high-profile agent believed there was always a path to finishing the season if a sticking point is resolved. “Hopefully, there will be an appeasement if there is communication with the owners and the players to work together to get in front of politicians,” the agent told HoopsHype looking ahead. Another agent with multiple players remaining in the bubble who spoke to his players about the current situation said, “They seem like they want to continue playing.”
2 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, , Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Players Boycott
Nike Inc. on Thursday released a statement in support of the NBA and WNBA players who went on strike Wednesday in protest of the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police in Wisconsin. Nike’s endorsers include numerous NBA and WNBA athletes. The company’s statement, in full: Nike stands in support of NBA and WNBA players and athletes across the sports community in their response to the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake. We remain committed to addressing the issue of systemic racism experience by the Black community.
2 hours ago via Business News

, , Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Players Boycott
August 27, 2020 | 5:10 pm EDT Update
When LeBron James and other players from the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers left the meeting room Wednesday night with the intention of not continuing to play in the bubble, José Juan Barea thought that the NBA season had just reached its end without completing the playoffs. “Yes, absolutely. When we went out like this, everyone thought we were going to go back to our homes”, admitted the veteran Dallas Mavericks point guard to El Nuevo Día in reference to the decisions of both teams to boycott the postseason.
3 hours ago via El Nuevo Dia

Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Players Boycott
In the afternoon, Barea said that they will decide when the postseason action will resume. “We are going to talk about the actions we will take to play again, and also to talk with the owners to help open the arenas for the elections (in November) to make the voting process easier. And also so that they speak with the chiefs of police in their states. The owners are very powerful people and they can make many things happen faster ”.
3 hours ago via El Nuevo Dia

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Marc Gasol: “Racism is systemic. What if we didn’t have that visual test? This is why voting is so important in the United States, which, in the end, determines the people who will be able to judge these events. The problem of racism is not only political but one of humanity and common sense. It comes from a lack of education. We have to break the chain and not pass it on to the next generation. I believe that beyond politics, it’s a matter of humanity, education and common sense.”
3 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

August 27, 2020 | 4:08 pm EDT Update

Michael Jordan emerging as key figure between players and owners

A recognizable figure has emerged as a go-between the NBA players and the owners: Michael Jordan. Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets — and the only Black majority owner in the league — reached out to National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul, league sources told ESPN, in advance of the owners meeting to get a better understanding of what the players hoped to achieve going forward and to offer assistance as they make their case to the NBA’s board of governors. Jordan also spoke with Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook about issues of social justice that initially left some stars advocating for the cancellation of the season.
4 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 223 more rumors
Many of the owners, including Jordan, sources said, favored continuing the season, believing that the games were still the best and most visible platform for social change. The owners will meet again later Thursday to discuss specific ways in which they can help the players meet their goals while continuing to compete for an NBA title, as well as to discuss the scheduling of the resumption of play in the bubble.
4 hours ago via Jackie MacMullan @ ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

Head Coaches and front office executives representing the city’s three major professional sports teams – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians – announced today a sports alliance to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. The alliance will also focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone.
4 hours ago via NBA.com

, , , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

“We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change,” said Altman. “The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us.”
4 hours ago via NBA.com

, , , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

4 hours ago via Twitter

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Players Boycott
In interviews today, Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser and the president’s son-in-law, discounted the player strikes. “Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told CNBC. “So they have that luxury, which is great.”
4 hours ago via NPR

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

August 27, 2020 | 3:29 pm EDT Update

5 hours ago via Twitter

, , , Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Players Boycott
The post said Mark Cuban Companies is “hiring people from diverse backgrounds to support our due diligence processes as we evaluate new investment opportunities led by minority founders.” The company will only consider those who graduated from a “public college/university/junior college or any HBCU [historically black colleges and universities],” according to the job posting.
5 hours ago via Marguerite Ward @ businessinsider.com

, Uncategorized

,

August 27, 2020 | 3:07 pm EDT Update
Alykhan Bijani: Tilman Fertitta says he disagrees with President Trump calling the NBA a political organization. “I think the #Rockets are a political organization…I think that is not a good statement. I don’t know why he made that statement. It’s disappointing.” pic.twitter.com/0zrMeVNjN3
5 hours ago via Rockets_Insider

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Players Boycott
August 27, 2020 | 2:30 pm EDT Update
August 27, 2020 | 2:08 pm EDT Update
August 27, 2020 | 1:33 pm EDT Update
Even within these strange, sad times we’re living in, yesterday’s decision feels like it will echo for years to come. Just how historic was it? Len Elmore: From the standpoint of a unified position by a team, across leagues, it’s right up there with the assassinations of Dr. King and, before that even, JFK. How can you conduct sport when there’s so many larger, more significant things at hand? However, what makes this unprecedented is the fact that there’s a reason, a basis behind this. This is a protest of systemic racism catalyzed by another shooting of an unarmed Black man. We’ve never seen that. And it wasn’t spurred on by any kind of national power. This was done by the individual players, predominantly Black players, who are standing up and using their platform to make a statement. And the question is, will you sustain the impact or is this just a one-off thing that comes and goes?
7 hours ago via Michael Pina @ GQ.com

, Uncategorized

Last night the league tweeted that the three playoff games have been “postponed” and will be rescheduled. Can you explain why they did this? Len Elmore: At this stage, they think that it bodes well to sympathize. Let’s see how long that lasts. The longer the players decide they’re not gonna play, the more you have an impact on the league and the owners, on their pocketbook and their profitability. If this thing lasts a week, two weeks, then it becomes a different story. This league right now is trying to maintain good will between those who are essentially adversarial, the union and management. But the longer they stay out, the more that good will dissipates.
7 hours ago via Michael Pina @ GQ.com

, Uncategorized

Storyline: Players Boycott
August 27, 2020 | 1:18 pm EDT Update
Home