August 27, 2020 | 6:36 pm EDT Update
Later Wednesday evening at 8:00, several of the league’s top NBPA player representatives, including Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala, spoke. Bucks forward Kyle Korver, Clippers players Patrick Beverley and Kawhi Leonard, and coaches Doc Rivers, Armond Hill, and John Lucas, Portland’s CJ McCollum and many others spoke. According to one source who was in the meeting, the major themes included voting, police brutality, and more direct action with owners. Another source said more open discussion got done once coaches left the players’ meeting. For reference, Rivers has spoken about players remaining in the bubble and using their platform to continue speaking on the issue of racism in the country.
There was a sense some players didn’t want to speak up around coaches, according to some in the meeting. Some players wanted to learn what the financial ramifications would be if the season was canceled. Players, including Boston’s Jaylen Brown, stressed the fight for justice is not over once the season concludes. Brown was also among the players who didn’t mind what the Bucks did. Other players would have preferred more transparency and a heads up for more of a united front. Looking ahead, players also emphasized figuring out a way to present that desired united front once they leave the bubble.
Despite strong feelings and tensions from players over racism in the country, one high-profile agent believed there was always a path to finishing the season if a sticking point is resolved. “Hopefully, there will be an appeasement if there is communication with the owners and the players to work together to get in front of politicians,” the agent told HoopsHype looking ahead. Another agent with multiple players remaining in the bubble who spoke to his players about the current situation said, “They seem like they want to continue playing.”
Taylor Rooks: The joint call with the owners just concluded. Sources say players had a list of important things. Players want organizational changes – including dedicated coalition w/ Full time job to manage the issues. Voting, police reform, etc. Wanting to be proactive instead of reactive.
Michael Singer: Like the rest of the NBA, Nuggets players are taking today to meet/discuss/ process everything that’s happened. Obviously, no official team activities today, and they’re awaiting word on when they’ll play next. There’s a chance they practice tomorrow, and we’ll hear from players.
Nike Inc. on Thursday released a statement in support of the NBA and WNBA players who went on strike Wednesday in protest of the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police in Wisconsin. Nike’s endorsers include numerous NBA and WNBA athletes. The company’s statement, in full: Nike stands in support of NBA and WNBA players and athletes across the sports community in their response to the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake. We remain committed to addressing the issue of systemic racism experience by the Black community.
August 27, 2020 | 5:10 pm EDT Update
When LeBron James and other players from the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers left the meeting room Wednesday night with the intention of not continuing to play in the bubble, José Juan Barea thought that the NBA season had just reached its end without completing the playoffs. “Yes, absolutely. When we went out like this, everyone thought we were going to go back to our homes”, admitted the veteran Dallas Mavericks point guard to El Nuevo Día in reference to the decisions of both teams to boycott the postseason.
In the afternoon, Barea said that they will decide when the postseason action will resume. “We are going to talk about the actions we will take to play again, and also to talk with the owners to help open the arenas for the elections (in November) to make the voting process easier. And also so that they speak with the chiefs of police in their states. The owners are very powerful people and they can make many things happen faster ”.
Marc Gasol: “When we arrived, we had a very clear objective of raising the importance of the situation, using our buffer so that people would notice and talk about the situation. The problem runs deep and our buffer reactions aren’t finding response with action outside of the bubble. That generates frustration.”
Marc Gasol: “Racism is systemic. What if we didn’t have that visual test? This is why voting is so important in the United States, which, in the end, determines the people who will be able to judge these events. The problem of racism is not only political but one of humanity and common sense. It comes from a lack of education. We have to break the chain and not pass it on to the next generation. I believe that beyond politics, it’s a matter of humanity, education and common sense.”
Taylor Rooks: Been told that Dwyane Wade has been actively involved and connected in the conversations/calls here in Orlando. Players actively seeking a variety of voices from inside and outside the bubble.
Magic Johnson: I fully support the actions of NBA, WNBA, MLB, and MLS players and leagues to cancel the games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black American, at the hands of those who pledge to protect and serve ALL Americans.
August 27, 2020 | 4:08 pm EDT Update
Michael Jordan emerging as key figure between players and owners
A recognizable figure has emerged as a go-between the NBA players and the owners: Michael Jordan. Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets — and the only Black majority owner in the league — reached out to National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul, league sources told ESPN, in advance of the owners meeting to get a better understanding of what the players hoped to achieve going forward and to offer assistance as they make their case to the NBA’s board of governors. Jordan also spoke with Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook about issues of social justice that initially left some stars advocating for the cancellation of the season.
The owners held a virtual meeting on Thursday morning and, it has been confirmed by two participants, Jordan was a voice of reason, urging the other owners to allow the players to express their frustrations and concerns before offering any of their own solutions. “Right now, listening is better than talking,” Jordan told the group, according to sources.
Many of the owners, including Jordan, sources said, favored continuing the season, believing that the games were still the best and most visible platform for social change. The owners will meet again later Thursday to discuss specific ways in which they can help the players meet their goals while continuing to compete for an NBA title, as well as to discuss the scheduling of the resumption of play in the bubble.
Head Coaches and front office executives representing the city’s three major professional sports teams – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians – announced today a sports alliance to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. The alliance will also focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone.
“We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change,” said Altman. “The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us.”
Barack Obama: I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values.
In interviews today, Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser and the president’s son-in-law, discounted the player strikes. “Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” White House senior adviser Jared Kushner told CNBC. “So they have that luxury, which is great.”
August 27, 2020 | 3:29 pm EDT Update
Mark Cuban Companies, owned by the billionaire investor and NBA Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, is looking to hire employees to support investment in diverse startups. On Monday, Cuban shared a job listing for a role on the investment team at the company.
The post said Mark Cuban Companies is “hiring people from diverse backgrounds to support our due diligence processes as we evaluate new investment opportunities led by minority founders.” The company will only consider those who graduated from a “public college/university/junior college or any HBCU [historically black colleges and universities],” according to the job posting.
August 27, 2020 | 3:07 pm EDT Update
Davide Chinellato: President Donald Trump: “The #NBA has become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country”
Alykhan Bijani: Tilman Fertitta: “It’s a different generation. If you’re not a flexible person and you don’t see other people’s views, you’re not going to do well in this world today. And so I respect them. I stand by them. They’re my partners.” #Rockets #NBA pic.twitter.com/x3nZ4c4ndt
Sopan Deb: Tilman Fertitta on the player stoppage: “I think they just needed a pause. They’ve been playing every other day. These are our partners, okay? We’re 50/50 partners. And if we do well, they do well. And if the league doesn’t do well, none of us do well. And they realize that.” pic.twitter.com/u1pGxBClfC
Alykhan Bijani: Tilman Fertitta says he disagrees with President Trump calling the NBA a political organization. “I think the #Rockets are a political organization…I think that is not a good statement. I don’t know why he made that statement. It’s disappointing.” pic.twitter.com/0zrMeVNjN3
August 27, 2020 | 2:30 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: NBA statement on hopeful Postseason return on Friday or Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Qn0fcC7KHa
August 27, 2020 | 2:08 pm EDT Update
NBA season to resume on Saturday?
Keith Pompey: The #NBA games will resume on Saturday, according to source.
August 27, 2020 | 1:33 pm EDT Update
To help explain what happened and what might come next, GQ called up Len Elmore, a former NBA player with a background in law who now teaches at Columbia University on subjects including athlete activism and social justice in sports.
Even within these strange, sad times we’re living in, yesterday’s decision feels like it will echo for years to come. Just how historic was it? Len Elmore: From the standpoint of a unified position by a team, across leagues, it’s right up there with the assassinations of Dr. King and, before that even, JFK. How can you conduct sport when there’s so many larger, more significant things at hand? However, what makes this unprecedented is the fact that there’s a reason, a basis behind this. This is a protest of systemic racism catalyzed by another shooting of an unarmed Black man. We’ve never seen that. And it wasn’t spurred on by any kind of national power. This was done by the individual players, predominantly Black players, who are standing up and using their platform to make a statement. And the question is, will you sustain the impact or is this just a one-off thing that comes and goes?
Len Elmore: We have a country in upheaval. We have a situation where there are so many people in mourning—not the officials but those who participate, and it’s them who made this decision. That’s what makes this unprecedented.
Last night the league tweeted that the three playoff games have been “postponed” and will be rescheduled. Can you explain why they did this? Len Elmore: At this stage, they think that it bodes well to sympathize. Let’s see how long that lasts. The longer the players decide they’re not gonna play, the more you have an impact on the league and the owners, on their pocketbook and their profitability. If this thing lasts a week, two weeks, then it becomes a different story. This league right now is trying to maintain good will between those who are essentially adversarial, the union and management. But the longer they stay out, the more that good will dissipates.
If this were a one- or two-game boycott by the players and then they returned to action, how do you think this would be remembered? Len Elmore: I think it would be remembered as symbolic, and from a collective bargaining position down the road, it would be a tell for the owners to realize that these guys can’t hold out. I think they’d use it down the road in their bargaining strategy.
August 27, 2020 | 1:18 pm EDT Update
NBA players voted to resume the playoffs in a meeting Thursday morning after walking out on Wednesday’s slate of games, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The agreement occurred at Disney’s Corona Springs Resort in a meeting that lasted a little less than an hour, sources said. It was the players’ second meeting in the last 15 hours.