In 61 I walked out if an exhibition game much like the @nba players did yesterday. I am one of the few people that knows what it felt like to make such an important decision. I am so proud of these young guys. It reminded me of this Pls RT ⁦@MSNBC⁩ ⁦⁦@CNN⁩ ⁦⁦ pic.twitter.com/70VAIFxhtf

— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 27, 2020