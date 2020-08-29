View this post on Instagram

I wanted to take time to wish my big bro a happy belated birthday!!! I appreciate you brother for real. The vault is deep, 6 YEARS, but had to bring out a few flashbacks to highlight you on this day to show the love you’ve shown me since I got to Houston, introduced to a new city, language, life. You made sure I stayed locked in and secured myself first. You’ve helped me grow and learn a ton about what’s important. 🙏🏾 🎂 BeardGuy Go Get It!!