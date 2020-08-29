Clint Capela: I wanted to take time to wish my big bro a happy belated birthday!!! I appreciate you brother for real. The vault is deep, 6 YEARS, but had to bring out a few flashbacks to highlight you on this day to show the love you’ve shown me since I got to Houston, introduced to a new city, language, life. You made sure I stayed locked in and secured myself first. You’ve helped me grow and learn a ton about what’s important. 🙏🏾 🎂 BeardGuy Go Get It!!
August 29, 2020 | 4:08 am EDT Update
Assistant coach Ime Udoka of the 76ers was said to be the early leader in the clubhouse, according to several NBA scouts, and there have been no indications that Udoka’s high standing has changed, especially with official interviews still being scheduled.
According to NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh, the Warriors do have the trade assets required to obtain another star that has been rumored to potentially be on the market: Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. “The Warriors certainly have the package to get the deal done,” Haberstroh told NBC Sports Bay Area. “But I wonder if the Wizards want to see Brad Beal next to John Wall and potentially Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant next season.”
Whom the Warriors would desire more between the stars is unknown, however. Last week, Hall of Famer Chris Mullin shared his thoughts on the choice, deciding that Embiid would be the perfect addition to the Warriors. NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh has a different opinion. “To me it is Ben Simmons,” Haberstroh told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think he is the perfect fit next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and people might say ‘Hey, he kind of fills the same role as Draymond Green, why would you go for a guy that kind of duplicates what he does?’ Well, Ben Simmons is much younger than Draymond Green,” Haberstroh explained. “I think if you’re going to try to acquire someone with the No. 2 pick, and package it with next year’s pick they received from the Minnesota Timberwolves, I think you have to shoot for a player that is going to be someone that kind of transitions to that next phase of this Warriors team, after Stephen Curry, after Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.”
Forget the stats last season for the 7-footer. Everyone would like to. The real concern was that Markkanen ended the season privately making it known that he didn’t like the direction of the organization and wanted to be elsewhere if there wasn’t a change.
Isaiah Thomas: Numbers are inflated now with how the games played too. So just imagine how easy it is to get 16-18pts now compared to just 3/4yrs ago. We gonna stay on this MARATHON and be ready when a opportunity presents itself. I been WORKING & HEALTHY
But as Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas told NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh on “The Habershow,” draft classes can’t be accurately evaluated until those players all have been in the league for a few seasons. “I’m a big believer [that] there’s talent in every draft, but you can’t grade a draft until at least three or four years out,” said Rosas, whose team holds the No. 1 overall pick. “That’s what makes our job so complicated. It’s not about just picking the right player. It’s about the player being picked into the right system, health, opportunity, and the execution or the maximization of that talent. “The reality is we don’t know. Everybody has a quick narrative on certain drafts, and even this one in particular.”
Lue is a strong candidate for the openings in Philadelphia and New Orleans, SNY sources confirm. Lue also is reportedly a candidate for the Nets. He may also draw interest from Chicago and Indiana. And if Houston opens up (head coach Mike D’Antoni isn’t under contract next season), Lue may get interest from the Rockets as well.
Patrick Beverley admits there were disagreements during an emotional players meeting Wednesday, but the LA Clippers ultimately wanted to “stay united” with every NBA team and resume the playoffs. “I think collectively as a team, we just wanted to stay united with every other team here in the bubble,” Beverley said of what changed for the Clippers from Wednesday to Thursday. “And of course the dialogue that we had was between players — players only — but whatever dialogue that was, it came out to be positive.
Yet in the hours after the league shut down, more than 100 bleary-eyed and emotionally drained players gathered in a ballroom and asked: What’s next? Did they want to go home? Jaylen Brown, a union vice president, asked why they wanted to go home. To Brown, sources familiar with the meeting said, leaving because they wanted to continue the fight elsewhere was acceptable. Leaving to escape the bubble was not.
For hours on Wednesday, players demanded action. But what? And from whom? The Bucks got a spotty cell phone call from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. They wanted information on how Kaul would proceed with prosecution of the officer who shot Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old black man who was shot seven times by a Kenosha, Wis., police officer on Sunday. Kaul proceeded to politically weaponize the conversation, blaming a pair of state legislators for not doing enough. Players spoke of the need to do more for voting rights and police reform, though to several people in the room it was unclear how.
On Thursday, after the players agreed to continue playing this postseason, James was among the players in the room for a call with the 13 team governors with franchises inside the bubble, league office personnel, NBPA members and Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan, who serves as the labor relations committee chairman. He spoke for around five minutes to the room and pushed for complete follow-up to social justice items after the season ended, that the action topics did not die with the season, according to multiple direct sources on the call. James added he wanted to see the league and owners help build up poor communities, and that most people where he grew up couldn’t afford to pay for television cable to watch his games. One person who was on the call told The Athletic that they were impressed by what James had to say and that he made “very valid points.”
Chris Bosh: My brothers and sisters in the NBA and WNBA aren’t striking because any of this is new. They’re striking because it isn’t. When I was eight years old, I loved to watch cartoons, but on a night I’ll never forget, my television showed something else: Four officers from the Los Angeles Police Department taking more than fifty swings with their batons at a man named Rodney King. I couldn’t understand everything I was seeing, but I knew it wasn’t right—and I had a question on my mind I could not get past: Why? Why would they do that to another human being?
Chris Bosh: These kids had to witness that. I couldn’t even watch the video—and I’m an adult, a seven-foot former professional basketball player at that. Because if you’re Black in America, images like these have the power to bring you to your knees in sorrow, no matter how tall you stand. That is why I’m so proud of my fellow basketball players in the bubble: Because in a country providing them with so many reasons to be resigned—in a country where regardless of how much money you make or how famous you become, some people will still define you by your race, as Sterling Brown and Masai Ujiri have seen first hand—they refused to be defeated.
President Donald Trump on Thursday said the NBA has “become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing.” Former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala later responded to Trump’s comments. “Well, when your people are being treated the way our people have been treated for hundreds of years, it’s not a political organization or a political agenda — it’s a human organization, it’s a human agenda,” Iguodala told CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday night. “And that’s where we stand on that. “And that’s why it comes to a point in time where we might have to take a pause in the entertainment business to shed light upon these experiences that we’re witnessing through the technology — and through the devices that are in one’s hands — supposed to be part of the process of holding people accountable for their wrongful actions.”
Steve Kerr: NBA players,coaches,executives and owners are working so hard to try to meet racism head on and find ways to improve our country. Jared, your father in law spreads hatred and division daily. Spare us your confused lecture and try to teach the president to not be racist.
Montrezl Harrell: No he don’t why because it’s the world that we live in today, Me and Luka squash everything everyone was trying say about me being a racist because he an I both know they truth but still I get messages from people telling me they glad my grandmother died and I’m a nigger….etc
ok buckle up…. former Minnesota Timberwolves executive David Kahn has come down to talk to the protesters…. claims to be a friend of Ted.
At one point Friday evening, one resident of the condo building walked up to the group of protesters and offering to set up a meeting with Wheeler. That resident, David Kahn, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he was going across the street to pick up a pizza, but saw the protesters and talked to them. He said he offered to set up a meeting with Wheeler on Monday, but the protesters were not interested. Kahn said he did not previously discuss that offer with Wheeler, but said that he knew the mayor, whom he described as a friend, would be ready to meet with demonstrators. “I’m certain that if he was here tonight we probably could have arranged for something, but he’s not,” said Kahn, the former president of the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball team. “But I know for a fact that is a standing policy for him.”
CNN has added Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green as a contributor to its coverage. Anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper announced Green’s hiring on his show on Aug. 28. Green, 30, is also a basketball analyst for TNT, which like CNN is owned by Turner. The Warriors were not part of the NBA’s restarted bubble season, but Green offered insight into the three-day NBA player strike that began Aug. 26.
According to a report by Thomas Barrabi of FOX Business, Michael Jordan’s representatives categorically denied a rumor that Jordan is interested in acquiring a stake in Richard Petty Motorsports. The rumor was based on the idea that the team was looking for new investors to entice driver Bubba Wallace to re-sign to drive the No. 43 Chevrolet in 2021 and beyond. “There is no truth to that rumor at all,” said Estee Portnoy, Jordan’s longtime spokesman. “Michael Jordan is not considering an investment in NASCAR’s Richard Petty Motorsports.”
While the real-life Wizards are in full offseason mode preparing for the upcoming NBA draft, the virtual Wizards took home some silverware. With half a million dollars on the line, Wizards District Gaming turned to their No. 1 selection when it mattered most. And Jack “JBM” Mascone delivered. Mascone scored the team’s first 26 points and produced 46 overall to carry his side to a 70-55 Game 4 Finals-clinching victory to secure their first title in the league’s third season in existence.
Magic Johnson: I’m shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of an incredible actor, leader, and man, Chadwick Boseman at the young age of 43. He shined in numerous roles including Jackie Robinson in “42”, James Brown in “Get On Up”, and notably King T’Challa in “Black Panther”.
Jeanie Buss: Please this is just too much. I’m inconsolable. 💔💔💔My heroes are gone. #BlackPanther #BlackMamba Forever