No team has experienced being first-round fodder more than Portland. The Blazers, with 25 first-round defeats after being eliminated by the Lakers, lead the way in futility, with the Atlanta Hawks (21) and Detroit Pistons (20) trailing them.
August 30, 2020 | 9:00 pm EDT Update
Mike Fisher: #Mavs privately make little secret of desire to add to roster ‘physical tough guy.’ That’s a D/reb guy who can play at BOTH ends. And no, they don’t mean ‘thug-it-up.’
Michael Singer: Malone: “You cannot expect to win Game 6 of the playoffs if you’re not 100 percent invested in it.” Said it’s been an emotional few days and unlike anything he or his players have ever been a part of.
David Locke: Quin Snyder tells us that all the Utah Jazz players got registered to vote during the last few days (other than the foreign players)
August 30, 2020 | 7:07 pm EDT Update
Ben Golliver: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on his off-season focus before his third NBA season: “There’s a lot of things to improve on. You can’t work on just one thing, you’ve got to work on everything. But I’ll especially work on my shooting. That’s my key.”
Ben Golliver: Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic after exit from playoffs: “Hell come back next year even better, with something new in his game, the same way as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan and all those greats. He has an irrepressible enthusiasm for the game.”
Tim MacMahon: Rick Carlisle called Luka Doncic “one of the toughest players I’ve ever seen in this league.” Noted Doncic is a finalist for Most Improved Player after being Rookie of the Year. Carlisle expects another Luka leap next year because great players find a way to add to their games.
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “For us to have any chance to extend this series, we can’t do anything half-ass.” Said he likes the mindset of his team going into tonight.
August 30, 2020 | 6:39 pm EDT Update
Kane Pitman: Mike Budenholzer confirmed Eric Bledsoe had some hamstring “awareness” after the game yesterday. Says he is making progress. Bledsoe is listed as questionable for game one against Miami tomorrow.
Eddie Sefko: Rick Carlisle on his team’s series: “They fought as hard as they possibly could. You hate to lose, but the effort was phenomenally good.”
August 30, 2020 | 6:20 pm EDT Update
Clippers advance to second round after beating Dallas
Mark Medina: Clippers finish with a 111-97 win over the Mavs to clinch the first-round series in 6 games. Clippers get out of first round for first time in 5 years and meet winner of Utah and Denver. Utah leads series, 3-2, with Game 6 tonight
JD Shaw: Luka Doncic finishes with 38 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in his season finale, giving a valiant effort against a strong Clippers team without Kristaps Porzingis. Dallas might’ve lost in the first round this year, but make no mistake about it: The Mavericks are coming.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report for 6:30 p.m. Monday vs. Bucks shows: Chris Silva (groin) out. Gabe Vincent (shoulder) questionable. Neither Butler (shoulder) nor Crowder (ankle) on injury report. Eric Bledsoe (hamstring) is questionable for Bucks.
August 30, 2020 | 5:29 pm EDT Update
Dennis Schroeder fined after hit on PJ Tucker
Adrian Wojnarowski: OKC’s Dennis Schroder has been fined $25K because of a shot to the lower mid-section of Houston’s PJ Tucker in Game 5, source tells ESPN. No suspension.
Tim MacMahon: Richard Jefferson is absolutely right. The Mavs will look to add a tough vet or two this offseason. That’s been the plan and this series has reinforced the reasoning. “We need to get some dogs,” one member of the front office told me months ago.
Chris Grenham: Jayson Tatum: “We know how good Toronto is. We know how tough they are. This is one game. We can’t think about it anymore. … We have to match their intensity next game.”
Terrence Ross: I love basketball but damn it feels good to be at home with the family, especially during this crazy year. Ain’t no feeling like being home with your loved ones 🥰❤️💯
August 30, 2020 | 4:34 pm EDT Update
Ohm Youngmisuk: Marcus Morris Sr. delivered a hard foul and a chop-like foul to Luka Doncic in the head. Doncic rightfully takes exception. Refs hand Morris a flagrant 2 and ejection. Morris said last week he wasn’t trying to hurt Doncic when he stepped on his shoe earlier in this series.
Mirjam Swanson: Doc Rivers defends his guy on ESPN’s in-game interview: “He got ejected because he’s Marcus to be honest. He made a play on the ball and his hand followed through. But we can’t worry about that, we have to play better.”
Josh Lewenberg: Nurse on the whistle: “It didn’t seem to be very good at the start of the game. Just a lot of weird plays.” Mentioned a couple costly calls early: Gasol’s moving screen, which he watched at halftime and said was clean, and Siakam’s 3rd foul, which he called “microscopic”.
Esports and gaming organization FaZe Clan has announced the signing of LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. The news was posted via two FaZe Clan tweets on Sunday afternoon with one including a hype video of some of Bronny’s highlights in basketball, as well as video games, namely Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons joined FaZe Clan as a content creator under the name “FaZe Simmo”. Other athletes currently on the FaZe Clan creator roster include Pittsburgh Steelers wide received JuJu Smith-Schuster (FaZe Juju) and Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard (FaZe Hammer).
August 30, 2020 | 4:03 pm EDT Update
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry: “I think we (the Raptors and other NBA players) were seriously considering leaving. I think that would have been in serious consideration (if not for the initiatives that the NBA and NBAPA committed to).
Salman Ali: PJ Tucker on possible Game 6 suspension for Dennis Schroder: “The league’s going to do what the league’s going to do. You never know how they feel or what they’re going to do… You just have to sit back and wait.”
Jonathan Feigen: Tucker was asked if the Rockets were aware that Schroder had previously delivered a shot below the belt. Tucker: “Someone hitting you in the groin area is not on the scouting report.”
August 30, 2020 | 2:41 pm EDT Update
Eddie Sefko: Doc Rivers said that, in many ways, he hopes that getting back on the court will be a “release mechanism” for players today. Mavericks looking to stay alive at 2:30 p.m.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Doc Rivers says going to watch Austin Rivers play in Rockets-Thunder game was very helpful for him to detox from emotions of trying to help lead players and NBA against social justice. He said he got to sit there and watch basketball but did admit he got some scouting in too.
Mirjam Swanson: Rick Carlisle, before Game 6: “Elimination games have a higher sense of urgency, a higher level of force and it’s clear we have to bring that force… This is a tough series, they’re an excellent team.” Mavs focused on turnovers and rebounds.
Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (cervical strain) are officially available for the Mavericks today in Game 6 Patrick Beverley (calf) remains out for the Clippers