John Collins: The second thing ‘Hey, listen, if you think about coming to Atlanta, you and Trae are the guys here, and you guys take all these shots and do all this, I don’t want to come intrude.’ If anybody has anything to say on the lines of that, I’d say, ‘Ice Trae shoots. He’s going to do his thing. I don’t shoot too much. I pride myself on being efficient, taking smart shots.’ I’m not a guy that has to shoot a lot. I feel like I can put my impact on the game without taking a ton of shots. I feel like I’ve proven that consistently now. I feel like once I explain that to whoever I’m recruiting, that gives them more peace of mind that even when they do come here, obviously, I hope that player is a hell of a defender as well, but just speaking from the offensive side of things, I’m hoping I will give him a way better peace of mind. You’re going to come in, and we’re going to work with it. We’re not going to try to force anything too fast or too slow, but we want to recruit guys who are right and fit into what we’re trying to do. The third part would be we got a whole bunch of cap space. If you’re of that caliber, I definitely feel like, with the conversations that I’ve had with the front office, we want to win, and we want to get better. I definitely don’t feel like there would be any shortage of action on that end, so that would be my pitch. You’ve got an elite passer, you’re not going to get in my way, and I’m not going to get in yours, and you can get paid.