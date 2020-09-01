John Collins: It just really just gave me some time to think about my career, think about the mistakes I’ve made, think about the positive things I’m doing. It just gave me a little bit of a perspective shift and kind of just narrowed in on my goals a little bit more because coming into the league, you’re always wide-eyed, and you don’t really always understand what’s best for you and what’s necessary for you to be great. I definitely felt like, not saying that I wanted to go through that obviously, I feel like everybody doesn’t feel like that, but having to go through it and trying to bring some positive out of it. My body’s the most important thing that I have. I must value it with my life, so I do, and I will continue to do so.
Michael Scotto: When I was talking with Lloyd Pierce, he told me he felt after you got your suspension, you had something to prove, and you did that looking at your numbers. What did you take away from the suspension? And, also for you, the first time in your career, your name surfaced in trade talks where teams were hitting up the Hawks and checking in on you. What was that like for you?
John Collins: The trade talks I’m always aware that could be an option just because of me being an NBA player. I get it. I wasn’t too hung up over that. Whenever I’m in trade talks, that’s a good thing. That means other teams are seeing my value, want me, and so I try to take it as a good thing. Now, in terms of the suspension and stuff, obviously, no one likes to see that, but I felt like I used that entire time to just motivate myself. I didn’t miss a Hawks game. I watched all the guys every time they played.
If the Hawks land Capela, it means they probably will have found a new home for John Collins. Though Collins has had success as a pick-and-roll partner with point guard Trae Young, he’s expected to demand well over $20 million annually, either in an extension this summer or if he hits restricted free agency next summer. Atlanta doesn’t want to invest that type of money in Collins, considering his defensive limitations.
If the current trade buzz is accurate, the general market for young frontcourt players is robust, with league executives saying both the Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner and the Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, big men with the ability to switch between power forward and center, are on the trading block.
The Hawks are among several teams expressing interest in Rockets center Clint Capela, according to sources. Houston has received several calls on Capela, but is said to be unlikely to move him barring an overwhelming offer. Conversely, several teams are monitoring Hawks big man John Collins and feeling out Atlanta’s asking price, sources said. Collins has so far been part of the Hawks’ young core along with All-Star guard Trae Young. But the Hawks’ need for a more natural center is known, and they have expressed interest in Capela, Sacramento’s Dewayne Dedmon and Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams, too.
The Nets’ coaching search has gone from prospective to in-progress. Interim coach Jacque Vaughn officially interviewed for the job, and left ownership “impressed” according to the Athletic. The Post confirmed the initial support, but sources wouldn’t say how many other candidates had spoken with ownership.
The Post has reported Vaughn is going to get every opportunity to claim the permanent job. And the Athletic reported even if the Nets go in another direction, they still want to keep the 45-year-old in the fold in “some capacity.” That would certainly be easier in the unlikely event that Marks can lure the five-time champion Popovich to Brooklyn.
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse on Tatum: “The only frustrating part about it is he shoots 14 free throws, which is as much as our whole team shoots. That was the frustrating part.”
Josh Lewenberg: Kyle Lowry: “We’re pretty pissed right now, we’re down 0-2… This is not a situation we’d like to be in… But all we’ve gotta do is get 1 game and take it 1 game at a time.”
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry on Siakam: “We just tell him our confidence is in him. We know how good he can be and how dominant of a basketball player he can be. He has to figure it out and make some shots. If he makes some shots it’s a different game. It happens sometimes.”
Eric Koreen: Lowry, laughing: “I think Marcus Smart made five straight 3s. That’s tough.” Called him a pro, too. Just laughing at the shotmaking disparity, I think.
Chris Grenham: Jayson Tatum: “I ain’t never played with nobody like Smart. I ain’t never met nobody like Smart. He is one of a kind. … Any time we’re going to war, I’ll take him on my team any day of the week.”
Jay King: Jayson Tatum on his technical foul: “They made the right call. It’s the playoffs. Guys are playing hard, playing with a lot of emotion. Sometimes it’s hard to control that. They gave me the tech. It was the right call. Gotta move on.”
Jay King: Marcus Smart on his confidence: “That’s just me.” Does he think about the numbers? “Never.” Says he tells teammates and opponents not to let him to get a good look. “All I need is one.”
Chris Forsberg: Kemba: “There’s only one Marcus Smart. There’s only one. Different beast … He’s a monster. Love playing with that dude. His intensity is unmatched. He’s just really fun to be on the court with.”
Jay King: Kemba Walker: “I’ve missed so many shots in my life. I’ve missed so many shots throughout my career. I’m never going to get down on myself. I’m just going to find ways to help my teammates.”
Chris Forsberg: Kemba: “Everybody knows what I’ve been through. … A lot of times in my career, games like that, probably would have been a blowout for my team. For me to have these guys who can step up … it’s special.”
Tim Bontemps: Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart’s fourth quarter heroics lift the Celtics to a massive victory here in Game 2 against Toronto. Boston now has a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Toronto was down 0-2 to Milwaukee last year, but there’s no home court to go home to this time around.
Justin Kubatko: Jayson Tatum is the third player in @Boston Celtics postseason history to make at least 14 free throws in a game without a miss. The others to do so are Paul Pierce (3x) and Larry Bird.
Adam Himmelsbach: Was told this week that Romeo Langford was the only one expecting family in the bubble this round, but that there’d likely be quite a few joining if the Cs make it to the next round.
At least one NBA fan is going all-in on the Denver Nuggets. A bettor placed a $500,000 wager on the Nuggets to win straight-up in their Game 7 matchup against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, which would net them a more-than $450,000 profit if Denver can advance to the next round.
The Pacers are said to have serious interest in hiring D’Antoni to replace the suddenly ousted Nate McMillan, which would give a needed jolt to Oladipo and Myles Turner. But there’s no guarantee they get D’Antoni — even with his contract in Houston about to expire and pressure mounting on the Rockets’ coach with a Game 7 looming Wednesday night against Chris Paul and the Thunder.
“It gets monotonous — I get it — but there’s definitely worse things in the world,” Orlando’s Michael Carter-Williams said. “To be honest, it’s kind of cool to say that I was part of history — to say that I was part of being in the bubble and part of protesting a playoff game.”
Robert Williams has one of the more unique nicknames in the NBA. The “Timelord” has grown in popularity, making it from the weird corners of Boston Celtics Twitter to the local broadcasts and, thanks in large part to Doris Burke, onto the national broadcasts of Celtics games. In a pregame interview with Abby Chin on NBC Sports Boston, Williams was asked about the nickname taking off, but he still didn’t seem too enthused about it. “I don’t think it’s going to stop so I’m stuck with it,” he said.
Asked if his agent was working on any deals with watch makers like Tissot (an official NBA sponsor), Williams said, “they’ve reached out, they’ve reached out. It may or may not be in the works, they’ve reached out.” Timex took notice of Williams’ nickname right away. And while Williams made it sound like Tissot was the brand that reached out, it could be any timepiece maker (or all of them… one for each dimension in which Williams lives).
What impact do you think this work stoppage had on the relationship between players and owners? Jared Dudley: We want owners and the league, Adam Silver, to be proactive instead of reactive. What I mean by that is it should not be us having to demand stuff. This should’ve been done before we even got to Orlando. Owners put a certain amount of money towards all this but how are we going to change bills [or laws]? This should’ve been discussed. Not after somebody got shot. That already happened when someone’s knee was on someone’s neck for eight minutes and he died and there were protests throughout the whole world. So there’s going to be another unarmed Black person to die here in the next couple weeks, we just know how life is. Are we gonna stop again?
Where do you stand on the idea that playing games is a distraction away from everything that’s happening in the real world? Jared Dudley: I’ve always believed our voices are stronger and louder together. We’re doing this interview now because we’re playing. I have GQ doing an interview now just because of what’s going on. We’re not doing this interview if I’m at home. So it brings awareness. You hear VanVleet. You hear George Hill. You don’t know those names. The only names you hear when we don’t play are LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry. You don’t hear these role players. Jaylen Brown? I just saw Jamal Murray put his Breonna Taylor shoes on the chair. You don’t get that if we sit. And then there’s the money. People say ‘it’s not always about money’ but money helps change communities. It’s not everything but it’s a big piece of what’s going on.
What specifically are your biggest concerns about the NBA’s future? Jared Dudley: I think owners will want players to put a big percentage of [their salaries] into escrow. Right now we had to put 25 percent of our salary into escrow. How much money we make through this pandemic, finishing this season in the bubble, depends on how much we get back of our money. Next year, let’s say I make $5 million, and the NBA says “Hey listen, we don’t know how long we won’t have fans, we need 50 percent instead of 25. My fear for players is that in four or five years the league is going to be back to normal making millions of dollars, but that player who had to put 50 percent into escrow is going to lose it and these billionaires are going to be back to normal.
Ira Winderman: Bucks again listing Eric Bledsoe (hamstring) as questionable for Wednesday 6:30 p.m. vs, Heat. For Heat, Chris Silva (groin) is out and Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is questionable.
The Bucks suffered a 115-104 loss to the Heat on Monday, but on the same day in Wisconsin, there was also no action taken by the Republican-controlled legislature on an issue that’s important to them. In a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to pass a package of bills on policing policies after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, seven times in the back, Republicans started and recessed in less than 30 seconds — satisfying requirements of the law that they meet. That didn’t sit well with the Bucks, who chose not to play last Wednesday in protest of Blake’s shooting — a game that was postponed to Saturday.
“We’re trying to find that balance. I think there’s things going on in our country that are more important than basketball and we all know that. I think watching what happened yesterday was disappointing with our legislature gaveling in and gaveling out,” veteran Kyle Korver said. “It was disappointing. Surely, there are things to talk about right now, right? Like surely there are things that our state needs leadership in and how can we be better? And, I think what we’re trying to figure out as a team is we don’t want to be aligned politically. Like sport has always had the opportunity to be a bridge in life in so many ways and that’s what we’re trying to do as a team. We’re trying to be a bridge.”
“That’s what life is about. It’s not always just about basketball. Basketball is a big part of our lives but off the court, it affects our lives also,” Middleton said. “It’s disappointing to hear the news about how the meeting went yesterday with the legislature gaveling in and gaveling out in 30 seconds so we just want to keep bringing awareness to that and hope they did the right thing for the people and just bring people together. But as far as balancing it all, I think we’re professionals. We know once we step on that basketball court we’ve got to take care of that business and not let off-court issues or whatever it is affect us on the court, but off the court, we’re human beings. We have to do what we need to do.”
Even when describing his experience in quarantine at his home in Charlotte — his teammate Grant Williams stayed with him — he smiled about how much he enjoyed his time away. “I loved it,” Walker, 30, said. “It gave me a chance to slow down. As athletes, our lives move very fast. We don’t get much downtime or things of that nature until the summer.”
Tatum’s ascension means that Walker is in an unfamiliar position: Sometimes he isn’t the best player on the floor. If this bothers Walker — as it might other stars — he doesn’t show it. “I’m going to have my nights where the fourth quarter is mine, but I am willing to have the nights where I am just spotting up or I am the decoy,” Walker said. “It makes life so much easier and it’s so fun.”
Danny Ainge, who is the head of basketball operations for the Celtics, said in a phone interview that Walker, was “one of those people who chooses to be happy,” adding: “He has human emotions that we all do. He just rallies and comes back to his smile.” “It’s very rare,” said Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who, like Tatum, spent time with Walker last summer as part of Team U.S.A. “I haven’t seen him frustrated. I haven’t seen him anything but smiling. In a game, I’ve seen him a little frustrated. He’s cool, calm and collected at all times.”
Michael Scotto: You said you don’t like ranking yourself and let the numbers speak for themselves. Before the start of next season, you’re eligible for an extension. How do you feel about the possibility of an extension? John Collins: I would love it. I would love to say in Atlanta, I would love to be here, so I feel great about it. We’re in good hopes and good spirits with everything right now. Nothing’s really come up as of yet. Everything is still in the talks, but like I said, I’m definitely still in great spirits, and everything is going well. I’m all in. I’m true to Atlanta. There’s nothing else I’ve got to say. I’m ready to extend. I’m all in. I’m true to Atlanta. There’s nothing else I’ve got to say. I’m ready to extend.
Michael Scotto: Being one of the top guys in Atlanta, you [John Collins] and Trae Young are the focal point of that team. If you have guys that are going to be free agents this summer, what’s your pitch to come to Atlanta? Are you talking to guys to try and recruit guys, and what do you say to get them to come on board?
John Collins: I try my best as I feel like all other NBA players try to recruit other good players or other good friends. I’m definitely always trying to hit up guys. I can’t tell you who I’m talking to or who I’m trying to get down here, I’ve got to let that simmer, but I’m trying to be GM JC over here, just know that. The first I’d say is look at the little magician that we’ve got right now. That’s what he is. Every time he comes down the court, it’s magic. Trae and I have the best pick-and-roll in the NBA outside of LeBron James and AD (Anthony Davis). To me, this dude is an elite passer. When you’re looking at a point guard who can get people the ball, we have one and one that can do it at an elite level. That’s my first pitch.
John Collins: The second thing ‘Hey, listen, if you think about coming to Atlanta, you and Trae are the guys here, and you guys take all these shots and do all this, I don’t want to come intrude.’ If anybody has anything to say on the lines of that, I’d say, ‘Ice Trae shoots. He’s going to do his thing. I don’t shoot too much. I pride myself on being efficient, taking smart shots.’ I’m not a guy that has to shoot a lot. I feel like I can put my impact on the game without taking a ton of shots. I feel like I’ve proven that consistently now. I feel like once I explain that to whoever I’m recruiting, that gives them more peace of mind that even when they do come here, obviously, I hope that player is a hell of a defender as well, but just speaking from the offensive side of things, I’m hoping I will give him a way better peace of mind. You’re going to come in, and we’re going to work with it. We’re not going to try to force anything too fast or too slow, but we want to recruit guys who are right and fit into what we’re trying to do. The third part would be we got a whole bunch of cap space. If you’re of that caliber, I definitely feel like, with the conversations that I’ve had with the front office, we want to win, and we want to get better. I definitely don’t feel like there would be any shortage of action on that end, so that would be my pitch. You’ve got an elite passer, you’re not going to get in my way, and I’m not going to get in yours, and you can get paid.
Anthony Chiang: Kendrick Nunn on playing in Game 1 vs. Bucks: “I wasn’t surprised. Me and Spo talked before. He told me during those Bucks wins that I was a big contributor to those wins, so I’ll definitely be in the rotation come this round.”