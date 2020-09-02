Mitchell says his upbringing has helped him understand both the Black and white experience in America, explaining that he grew up around more white people than Black people in the New York City suburb of Elmsford. As the son of a New York Mets executive, Mitchell spent a lot of time in his youth in MLB locker rooms and also attended two prestigious private boarding schools. “I was around wealthy white kids my whole life, so I see the other side,” Mitchell said. “I know the thoughts behind these certain actions. I’m not saying that my friends were people that really had those thoughts, but I know the ignorance that they may not even know. And I think that’s what, for me, it’s like I want to speak out on those things because there’s certain things that white people don’t even understand that are just different.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
September 2, 2020 | 12:05 pm EDT Update
Donovan Mitchell to sign max extension when free agency opens
Mitchell and the Jazz will finalize a max extension when free agency opens in mid-October, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Nuggets overcame a 3-1 first-round series deficit by winning Game 7 on Tuesday night. They face the Los Angeles Clippers (+275 to win it all at BetMGM) in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs starting Thursday. “It was a great battle,” Murray said. “I don’t know what to say. I’m speechless. [Mitchell] played so good in every game. He put pressure on our defense to mix it up. He played with that fight, he played with that heart.”
With surgery possible after the repair of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, Porzingis will face questions about his durability until the 7-foot-3 Latvian proves otherwise. “I can’t really be too worried about that,” he said. “Both of them were contact injuries. What I can do is just focus on the work that I can put it to make sure that I decrease the possibility of that happening. That means strengthening everything and trying to do all the preventative work I can. That’s in my hands. I can’t be too frustrated over these type of things.”
Westbrook is one of the most explosive playmakers in the NBA. He can get downhill, attack the rim and find open shooters as well as almost any guard in the league. But in the past two games, he’s taken too many jumpers, making just three of his 13 tries. As someone who used to game-plan against Westbrook with the San Antonio Spurs, I can tell you that opponents rejoice every time Brodie rises up for a jumper — especially in the postseason. Here’s why: Out of 53 NBA players who have tried at least 500 jumpers in the regular season and playoffs, Westbrook ranks last in efficiency, with an effective field goal percentage (eFG) of just 39.8%. How bad is that? Anthony Davis ranks 52nd … at 44.7%.
“I think the biggest thing is just people don’t always want to see a successful African American male, like myself, who’s well-spoken, educated,” Mitchell told The Undefeated. “Sometimes that’s a threat to people. And she’s expressed that to me. And I’ve started to understand that, for sure, because that is the case. “It’s something that just isn’t everybody’s favorite thing to see. Everybody’s not your biggest fan. And that’s really where her nerves come from. And it’s just a mom loving her son. And at the end of the day, that’s every African American.”
NBA legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity stake in DraftKings in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting and fantasy sports company. Jordan is the chairman of Hornets Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group of the Charlotte Hornets. He will provide guidance and strategic advice to DraftKings’ board of directors, according to a Wednesday morning news release. “Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings, said in the release. “The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”
“NBA team investors, including governors, are permitted to have involvement with sports betting and fantasy sports businesses, subject to safeguards required under league rules to prevent actual or perceived conflicts of interest,” an NBA spokesperson told ESPN in an email. DraftKings went public in April and was trading at 36.93 at the close of the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
September 2, 2020 | 9:37 am EDT Update
Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid: That’s my guy. Outside of basketball, I love that man to death. He knows that. I tell him every opportunity I get, and I appreciate him for making me a better player, a better leader, better at understanding so many different things. I talk to him all the time, and I tell him, ‘I wish you were still in the playoffs, because you deserve a championship.’ Because he works. He works at it, and that’s just my guy. Yeah, I saw it, and I know that he still wanted me to be on his team. And I still wanted to be teammates with him. Let’s not get that misunderstood. But here, with these guys, I’m not trading that for the world either.
Were you surprised last night that Giannis didn’t pick you up (defensively in Game 1)? (If you somehow didn’t notice, this became a social media thing, so to speak, because of Giannis’ answer to a postgame question from our Bucks beat writer, Eric Nehm, about whether he had asked Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer if he had asked to guard Butler) Jimmy Butler: Uh, no. I’m not surprised. I look at it like this. He is one of the best help side defenders that there are in the league. And that’s what he’s been doing all year long. And I think you can’t get stuck on what we do. I think you’ve really just got to focus on what you do – you’ve been doing it all year. Nah, I’m not surprised. If he switches out…and he’s guarding me, you know we’re going to do what we have to do to still win. But I’m gonna tell you: You’re not going to be able to leave me, so then that’s taking away their weakside defense. So either way it goes, we’re gonna be in a good spot. We’ve got way more guys who can do what I just did last night better than I can do, so we’ll see.
Last night, I was right by you when you saw Pat (Riley) and he was upstairs…. (As I wrote on Monday night, Riley and Butler had a mutual admiration society moment after Game 1) Jimmy Butler: No, man. I love that guy. They call him the Godfather, the OG, all of those good things, man, but he cares. He cares, and it’s like I always say: Here (with the Heat), I’m wanted man. And that’s all you ever want as a human being, as a basketball player, as anything is to feel wanted. I’m wanted. I’m welcomed here. And I couldn’t be in a happier place, or around better guys. Look at this shit!
According to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, teams that advance past the first round of the playoffs can reserve guest rooms that match the team’s roster size. Although it does not specify an exact number of guests allowed, the protocols state the number is “subject to Disney’s room occupancy rules and guidelines.” A player can determine anyone a guest so long as that person is not a certified agent. Most of the players’ guests are either wives, girlfriends and their children. Players can invite only one guest to a game, but they are allowed to bring small children. “It’ll just be good to be around some people that care about you, that you care about outside of your teammates,” Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams said. “This environment can be a little mundane at times, so it’s nice to have some fresh energy.”
Clippers center JaMychal Green plans to have his girlfriend and children visit should the team advance to the Western Conference finals. Yet, he still harbored concerns about his kids becoming stir-crazy on campus. People can swim, exercise, golf and fish on campus, but there are no options beyond those activities. Everyone also has to observe social distancing and mask-wearing rules. “I didn’t want them to come here and get bored,” Green said. “My kids like to play and like to go outside. So there’s really not much here to do.”
Usually, pets do not need to feel as entertained. They are used to quarantined life even in normal times. Unfortunately, they do not meet the criteria for guests. “I would love to have my dogs in here, but they are not allowing pets,” said Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green, whose fiancée will visit. “But I think pets would definitely lighten the mood. That would help if anybody who has any type of say-so to get some dogs in here.”
Does this mean he’s hiring Hammon? Of course not. Nor am I saying he should. That’s not the point of this story. Point is: Hammon is a fascinating candidate, and the Pacers have a history of being out in front on this issue. And the NBA is inching closer to its first female head coach. Eleven women were NBA assistants this past season, including former Notre Dame star Niele Ivey of the Memphis Grizzlies. She’s not there anymore; Notre Dame hired her in April to replace McGraw.
Good Morning America: @GMA JUST IN: Retired @nyknicks @NBA All-Star @CharlesOakley34 joins the cast of @DancingABC season 29! #DancingOnGMA #DWTS
The Alameda County (Calif.) sheriff’s deputy suing Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri for assault after Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals in Oakland accused the executive of exploiting current “pervasive anti-law enforcement prejudices” to paint himself as a victim when in fact he had broken the NBA’s own security rules, in a new court filing today. In August, Ujiri filed a countersuit against Alan Strickland, who was working as a security guard and not for the sheriff’s department that night when he physically prevented Ujiri from accessing the Oracle Arena court for the Raptors’ Finals trophy presentation. The countersuit included bodycam footage that appears to support Ujiri’s contention that Strickland shoved Ujiri twice.
But in Tuesday’s filing, Strickland wrote that Ujiri did not have the proper credential, and the NBA had previously warned security to be on the lookout for unauthorized persons trying to gain access to the court. “The body camera video which plaintiff produced on July 17, 2020 did not reveal any new information to Defendants,” Strickland wrote, arguing it only provided a new angle of what arena footage already showed. “In reality, Defendants brought this motion to take advantage of the now pervasive anti-law enforcement prejudices and to falsely allege racial animus and prejudicial bias is the reason for Plaintiff Alan Strickland’s conduct on the date of the incident.”
September 2, 2020 | 7:09 am EDT Update
Nick Nurse blasts officials
NBA on ESPN: Nick Nurse was asked how frustrating it was to see Jayson Tatum take over. “The only frustrating part about it is this: He shoots 14 free throws, which is as much as our whole team shoots. … They took very good care of him tonight.”
It is at least Dallas Mavericks dream. And one NBA analyst suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo joining forces with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis by landing with the Dallas Mavericks might be a tad more realistic than that. “Of all the (stars), I think he would (consider leaving an existing team to come to Dallas),” said NBA analyst Brian Scalabrine in a Tuesday visit with 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece.” “To leave a team, that’s a hard thing to do, especially if you’re a guy like him. Just think about Dirk Nowitzki. He was Dallas all the way, (and) it seems like Giannis is all the way (with Milwaukee). “But,” Scalabrine continued. “I think you (Dallas) have just as good a chance as anyone else. … Los Angeles, Miami, or any of the other favorite teams. I think the Dallas Mavericks, you look at their cap situation, with a superstar (in Luka Doncic) and (Kristaps Porzingis). … I’m telling you right now it’s not zero (chance).”
Conventional wisdom keeps “The Greek Freak” in Milwaukee, of course. But Scalabrine paints a picture “that if (the Bucks) lose to Miami (in these NBA Playoffs) … they offer him a Super-Max (a five-year max contract extension) … (and) he turns it down, it does open up the possibility. I’m not thinking there’s no chance, I know a lot of people would say that. I think there is a chance that he could end up (in Dallas).”
Sam Amick: When this whole thing is done, I’m telling you, when people start speaking more candidly about what actually happened in the bubble from a life standpoint, and people’s mood standpoint… I mean, someone told me the other day like ‘yo, the Bucks were going through some things, and those seeding games, where they were laying eggs left and right? Like it had everything to do with the just the mood in the room for their group, and that it wasn’t great. And that ripple effect… Paul George became the poster boy to his credit candidly talking about that element here.
Bobby Marks: Gary Harris has earned a $350K bonus with Denver advancing to round 2. Here is his adjusted cap hit for the next 2 years: 20/21- $19.5M. 21/22- $20.8M.
Bobby Marks: $465,517 for Jokic and $200K for Millsap. No adjustments to their salary since both were considered likely from the year before. The Harris bonus was not since he had a games criteria with it.
The incredible display put on between Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell in Round 1 of the 2020 NBA playoffs wound up being a historical one. That’s because the ultra-talented duo combined for 475 points, the most scored by two opponents in a playoff series in NBA history.
Murray and Mitchell took the record away from Jerry West and John Havlicek, who, in fairness, had their own unbelievable shootout with slightly higher stakes at hand, in the 1969 Finals. The two Hall-of-Fame ball-handlers combined for 463 points in that series, 12 fewer than what Murray and Mitchell just put up. The other highest-scoring playoff series duos all likewise took place in the 1960s and ’70s – Bob McAdoo and Elvin Hayes in the 1975 conference semifinals (461 points), Elgin Baylor and Bob Pettit in the 1961 division finals (461 points) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Rick Barry in the 1977 conference finals (450 points).
As is, Mitchell’s 254 points in the series were the best scoring mark for a player in a playoff series since 1977, when Abdul-Jabbar dropped 260 points in the conference semifinals. Mitchell also now owns the record for most three-pointers made in a single series with 33. Two players are tied with him in the No. 2 spot for that record: Stephen Curry (who did it twice) and… Murray, from this same series.
Even Nuggets coach Michael Malone acknowledged human nature’s toll on the players. Down 3-1, the comforts of family and home looked a lot more attractive than a confined environment. “With everything we were facing, down 3-1, the stoppage of play – are we going to continue, are we not? – a lot of teams would’ve just given in, especially when you consider we’ve been away 57 days from our families,” Malone said, acknowledging the mini-hiatus last week when games were not played in protest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“That’s where the pride comes into play,” Malone said. “Our players, they wanted it. We talked about taking it one game at a game, giving us a chance in a Game 7, and they went out there and got the job done.” What was more difficult – overcoming the mental fatigue or physical fatigue? “Both,” Murray said, but he focused the rest of his answer on one of the two choices. “Mentally, having a day after a big game, it’s a lot to sustain that mental focus, especially when teams are trying to do everything they can to disrupt your offense and make you think. It’s really tough. … It’s going to be the toughest championship to win because we all have to be mentally tough to stay here and get through that.”
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic could only put both of his hands and a towel on the top of his head on the sideline as he watched the final, frantic seconds of Game 7 unfold and Mike Conley launch a 3-pointer for the win. “I bet we were cussing him out the full [time] that Mike [went to] shoot the 3,” Jokic said. “We are laughing right now. But it could be tragic.”
Mirjam Swanson: Jokic on ESPN about the Nuggets’ next opponent: “Just keep playing keep playing, we have nothing to lose. We’ll just be here till someone sends us home. No matter how tough the opponent is, we’re gonna play together.” No. 2 Clippers vs. No. 3 Denver: 6 p.m. Thursday, TNT
As it did, Mitchell — who became one of four players to score at least 50 points twice in a playoff series, along with Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and Denver’s Jamal Murray, who also did so in this series — collapsed in a heap on the court. “To be honest, I [was] in shock,” Mitchell said with a shake of his head, describing what he was going through in that moment. “That was it. You work so hard to get to a point that we got to, and we were this close. We were down, we came back, and fought and clawed, and to be that close … that hurt. “I didn’t know what else to do. I was exhausted. I just kinda laid there … that s— sucks. This will be on my mind for a long time.”
“This isn’t the last of it. This is me scratching the surface. I know what I can do, how hard I’ve worked, how hard this team has worked. This won’t be the end of it. That’s what’s fueling me. This ain’t the end. This is just the beginning. I’m ready to go hoop again right now. I think we all are. This is just the beginning.”
Andy Larsen: Mitchell: “We shouldn’t have even been in this situation. We can go to my 8-second violation in Game 1. We can go to losing the 15-point lead in Game 5. Not matching their level in Game 6. There are so many things we could have done, and we didn’t. We kind of eased off the gas.”
Andy Larsen: Rudy Gobert: “We want more. The goal isn’t to lose in the first round. But we’re proud of how we handled this, I don’t think a lot of teams would have been able to do that. I’m talking specifically about Donovan and myself.”
“This game tonight was one of the toughest losses that I’ve been involved with,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “We’ve gone many levels [with] what this team has been through since we were in Oklahoma City and the season was stopped. What we went through over a period of months, to have this group come back together here in Orlando, and just to see the competitiveness, the unselfishness, a team that really came together and grew, and I wish we would have had a chance to keep playing. I think that’s the thing that hurts the most right now.”
StatMuse: The Denver Nuggets become the 12th team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in NBA playoff history — and the first since the Cavs in the 2016 Finals. pic.twitter.com/NLBK1QN6HE
In his ninth NBA season, Walker finds himself in the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time — and now is two wins from a trip to the Eastern Conference finals. “You know,” Walker said when asked why he celebrated with a lap around the court as he pumped his fist, “you know what I’ve been through. Everybody knows what I’ve been through … haven’t been in the second round. “And, a lot of times in my career, in games like that, it probably would have been a blowout. But for me to have these guys, who can step up and just make huge plays the way they did, man, it’s special. And it’s a great feeling to know guys got my back like that. I just really appreciate my teammates.”
“We just lost two games. We have a chance to get one game. That’s all we have to do,” Lowry said. “Get one game, and take it one game at a time. The Celtics, they are playing extremely well. We have to find a way to get ourselves going better.”
‘We’re gonna pick the best player available,” Rosas said, laughing, in an exclusive video interview with the Minneapolis Star Tribune. I’ll reveal that secret to you here.” Rosas can afford to smile, because for the first time in franchise history, the Timberwolves moved up. And now they control the draft. “There’s a lot of little things you gotta get right,” Rosas said. “But as you focus on those little things, it’s very encouraging to have the opportunity to have a big thing go right, and that’s the lottery.”
Still, there is no clear-cut No. 1, leading some skeptics to refer to this as a “down” year for the draft. Rosas, however, doesn’t agree with that assessment. “I’d argue that there’s talent in every draft,” he said. “Just because there’s not a specific top guy, or multiple top guys, having been identified … the ability to be No. 1 in the draft is very impactful. The opportunity to draft a player, trade that player, that that pick gives us a lot of opportunities, and gives our organization an opportunity to take a big step forward.”
Mavericks assistants Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas are reportedly candidates for the Chicago Bulls’ head coaching job. A sourcedd told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that Mosley has permission to interview this offseason.
On Tuesday, a bettor put $500,000 on the Nuggets moneyline at -110 odds. That meant all the Nuggets had to do was win, and that bettor would cash out for a little more than $954,000. So when Jazz guard Mike Conley pulled up for a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and it went halfway down, one bettor had a nearly $1 million swing on whether it went in. It rimmed out. That cost BetMGM a fortune.
Today, two-time NBA champion and former Golden State Warriors player Zaza Pachulia announced a strategic investment in Shoot 360, a Vancouver, WA-based company shaping the future of basketball development using AI, diagnostic analytics and interactive technology. Pachulia will also be involved with the company as a franchisee and member of the Shoot 360 advisory board.
Pachulia will also be bringing the first Shoot 360 to Europe in his home country of The Republic of Georgia, where he already operates the Zaza Pachulia Basketball Academy and BC Dinamo in Tbilisi, Georgia that currently serves over 1500 kids and several professional teams. “I’m very excited to bring Shoot 360 to our basketball academy and to introduce it into the European markets where we can help develop players throughout Europe. I believe Shoot 360 is not only a great opportunity for my academy and the country of Georgia, it’s a great opportunity for basketball in Europe and for the entire basketball community worldwide,” Pachulia said.
The mother of Trevor Ariza’s 12-year-old son claims the NBA star has physically abused their child on multiple occasions and she’s demanding a restraining order on the child’s behalf, ASAP. But, Ariza says the allegations are patently false — and he’s fighting back in court docs of his own. The 35-year-old Portland Trail Blazers star opted out of the NBA restart in the Orlando bubble — reportedly to spend time with his son.
Ariza says, “what is occurring here is in fact [Allen’s] abuse of the minor child by her relentless, cruel loyalty conflict for [the child], alienation campaign and selfishly driven attempts to interfere in father and son’s relationship.” According to court docs, a custody trial is set for October. Both sides are gunning for custody of the child.
September 1, 2020 | 8:57 pm EDT Update
The Nets’ coaching search has gone from prospective to in-progress. Interim coach Jacque Vaughn officially interviewed for the job, and left ownership “impressed” according to the Athletic. The Post confirmed the initial support, but sources wouldn’t say how many other candidates had spoken with ownership.
The Post has reported Vaughn is going to get every opportunity to claim the permanent job. And the Athletic reported even if the Nets go in another direction, they still want to keep the 45-year-old in the fold in “some capacity.” That would certainly be easier in the unlikely event that Marks can lure the five-time champion Popovich to Brooklyn.
Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse on Tatum: “The only frustrating part about it is he shoots 14 free throws, which is as much as our whole team shoots. That was the frustrating part.”
Josh Lewenberg: Kyle Lowry: “We’re pretty pissed right now, we’re down 0-2… This is not a situation we’d like to be in… But all we’ve gotta do is get 1 game and take it 1 game at a time.”