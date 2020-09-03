USA Today Sports

September 3, 2020 | 1:30 pm EDT Update
It has been two years since Luka Doncic was selected third in the annual NBA draft. Among those missing out were the Phoenix Suns and then newly-appointed head coach Igor Kokoskov. The Fenerbahce Beko boss talked about the 2018 draft pointing out that he would not be interviewed by Socrates magazine in Turkey if the Suns had chosen the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2020 NBA All-Star.
“He is a successful basketball player,” he said commenting on Doncic’s second season in the NBA, “There is a frightening momentum of development. Last year he was one of the most talented players in the world but today he is among the few selected best basketball players in the world. It should not be forgotten that he is only 21 years old and he will be playing for 17-18 years with the prolongation of professional athletes’ careers.”
September 3, 2020 | 1:20 pm EDT Update
“I felt like I put a lot of pressure on myself coming into the season with how last season finished. Making the All-Star game was very big for me, and once that was announced in January, I started to play better. It was a lot of freedom. I could play free. I was really consumed with that, with making the All-Star team, and maybe it was too much. Especially after every game, I was like, Damn, am I going to make it? Am I not? What if my chances are shot? “Once I finally made that team, I could just play. My confidence got higher.”
“Ky is like my big brother,” Tatum tells The Athletic. “We still talk to this day, and we’ve talked a few times this playoffs. He always encourages me to be special. Having that relationship with him and having somebody like him in my ear at a young age, it means a lot. “You can steal from a lot of different guys — Ky, Kobe (Bryant) — but you have to do it your own way. I’m one of the youngest guys on this team but I know the role I have. I know how these guys view me and they value what I have to say. I want the best for everybody and I just want to win. I’ve been more outspoken this year.”
September 3, 2020 | 12:34 pm EDT Update
“As a human being, it’s hard to live with racial injustice,” Nash told The Undefeated in a phone interview on Thursday. “It’s important for white people to take a deep look at what is occurring in our communities and what has been occurring for 400 years. A component of this conversation needs to be that white people need to not be offensive about white privilege or inequality. They just need to be honest, have those conversations and ask ourselves how we would feel if we had endured this 400-plus-year history. “So, for me, it’s hurtful and it’s wrong. That’s why I have expressed my opinion on the matters because some of us are hurting and it’s not fair.”
September 3, 2020 | 12:10 pm EDT Update
Haslam, whom Forbes says is worth about $2.9 billion, is one of several people eyeing a purchase of the Timberwolves, the people said, adding that Straus was still in talks to acquire the team. Haslam is the chief executive officer of truck stop company Pilot Flying J, which was founded by his father in 1958. A former investor in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Haslam and his wife, Dee, acquired control of the Browns in 2012. Dee Haslam is chair of the Haslam Sports Group.
September 3, 2020 | 11:56 am EDT Update
Steve Nash went from an unknown kid from Canada to a college basketball star. After struggling early in his NBA career, the point guard became an eight-time NBA All-Star and a back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player. And now for the next mammoth basketball challenge in Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer’s life, he is the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets starring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving without ever having coached before.
“The coaching itch was always there. In a way I kind of kept it to myself to give me the freedom of not being on the radar of coaching expectancy,” Nash said. “I’ve always known in the back of my mind that I’d love to do it. But what was holding me back in many ways was my family. I just really wanted to preserve that time with my kids that I’ve earned from the good fortunes of playing professional basketball and have as big of an impact on their lives as I can.
The biggest question for Nash is how will a rookie head coach two superstars in Durant and Irving? Perhaps what will help is that Nash has a relationship with both that dates back several years. It was not out of the ordinary to see Nash working out Durant after practices while the two-time NBA champion played for the Warriors from 2016-19. Durant would often be seen using some of Nash’s one-leg basketball workout routines prior to games.
“We both love the game of basketball. We got a bond, over me in a sense being a teacher and a pupil through the years,” Nash said. “It dates back to when I was finishing my career and we would work out together, and working with him with the Warriors. … I think that there is a trust, a commonality and a language between us when it comes to the game that has developed over time. That definitely is important. He’s one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen and to have his confidence is really important.”
“Kevin looks good and feels good from what I’m hearing,” Nash said. “There is still an adaptation process that he is going through where he is healthy enough to do just about anything. But you still have to have time to adapt and fortify that recovery. He is going through the process now to create that durability and staying power with his Achilles and withstand the demands of the NBA game and schedule.”
“Ky and I have history, not only being two point guards, but he is one of my favorite players to watch,” Nash said. “He and I spent a couple days in the gym, I believe it was 2015, in New York City working out. There is a respect and admiration there for me. For me and Ky, our relationship is important. He is the point guard and I’m the coach, and I’m thrilled I get the opportunity to know him better and to understand him, how he plays and what he sees and be here to help him refine his gifts.”
Nash says he’s excited to “build together” with Durant and Irving and that he spoke to both players before taking the job. “Frankly, we’re just all excited. It’s that honeymoon period,” Nash said. “We are all thrilled we get a chance to do this and do this together. Shortly, we will get to get to work. Unfortunately, it won’t be necessarily on the court with the guys. But in terms of doing work behind the scenes, we will continue to build our culture.”
The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are adding teammates from the NBA and WNBA for their upcoming third installment of “Team Up for Change,” a source told The Undefeated. The Bucks and Kings have collaborated the past two years for “Team Up for Change,” an all-day summit that aims to unite around a shared commitment and call for racial equality and social justice.
Next month, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Wings and Cleveland Cavaliers will join the Bucks and Kings in the program, a source told The Undefeated. The expanded multiday summit will begin with a virtual event on Oct. 21, followed by a week of action featuring community events in team markets and a nine-part content series on team digital channels.
September 3, 2020 | 11:12 am EDT Update
