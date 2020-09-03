-
September 3, 2020 | 1:30 pm EDT Update
It has been two years since Luka Doncic was selected third in the annual NBA draft. Among those missing out were the Phoenix Suns and then newly-appointed head coach Igor Kokoskov. The Fenerbahce Beko boss talked about the 2018 draft pointing out that he would not be interviewed by Socrates magazine in Turkey if the Suns had chosen the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year and 2020 NBA All-Star.
“He is a successful basketball player,” he said commenting on Doncic’s second season in the NBA, “There is a frightening momentum of development. Last year he was one of the most talented players in the world but today he is among the few selected best basketball players in the world. It should not be forgotten that he is only 21 years old and he will be playing for 17-18 years with the prolongation of professional athletes’ careers.”
The Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. However, the future will feature a championship for the organization and the Slovenian superstar, according to Kokoskov.
“I believe that if he stays healthy, there is no chance he won’t get a ring,” he predicted, “I can’t see a force around that can stop it. Of course, there is this… We knew it would be one of the best, but who anticipated that it would reach this level in such a short time? I think nobody. Anyone who says “I did” is also lying.”
September 3, 2020 | 1:20 pm EDT Update
Billups, 43, has toyed with the idea of leading a team from the sidelines since retiring in 2014, but now it appears he’s fully invested in making the jump a reality, sources said.
“I had to prove myself to the outside world and to myself and show that I can be one of those top guys,” Tatum said. “I knew I wanted to be that guy. I knew I had that in me. But not making the All-Star game last year and not playing as well as I wanted to in the playoffs, our team not having the success …
“I felt like I put a lot of pressure on myself coming into the season with how last season finished. Making the All-Star game was very big for me, and once that was announced in January, I started to play better. It was a lot of freedom. I could play free. I was really consumed with that, with making the All-Star team, and maybe it was too much. Especially after every game, I was like, Damn, am I going to make it? Am I not? What if my chances are shot? “Once I finally made that team, I could just play. My confidence got higher.”
On his way out of Boston, Irving reached out to Tatum and had a simple message, one he shared with him because the two Duke alums bonded during Tatum’s predraft process, selection to the Celtics and eventually Irving’s blockbuster trade in the summer of 2017. “Ky told me this is my time and to embrace that role and be that dude,” Tatum said.
“Ky is like my big brother,” Tatum tells The Athletic. “We still talk to this day, and we’ve talked a few times this playoffs. He always encourages me to be special. Having that relationship with him and having somebody like him in my ear at a young age, it means a lot. “You can steal from a lot of different guys — Ky, Kobe (Bryant) — but you have to do it your own way. I’m one of the youngest guys on this team but I know the role I have. I know how these guys view me and they value what I have to say. I want the best for everybody and I just want to win. I’ve been more outspoken this year.”
September 3, 2020 | 12:34 pm EDT Update
Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr are two white NBA head coaches who have not been afraid to tackle issues of social injustice and racial inequality publicly for years. Expect new Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash to do the same during the current movement for equality.
“As a human being, it’s hard to live with racial injustice,” Nash told The Undefeated in a phone interview on Thursday. “It’s important for white people to take a deep look at what is occurring in our communities and what has been occurring for 400 years. A component of this conversation needs to be that white people need to not be offensive about white privilege or inequality. They just need to be honest, have those conversations and ask ourselves how we would feel if we had endured this 400-plus-year history. “So, for me, it’s hurtful and it’s wrong. That’s why I have expressed my opinion on the matters because some of us are hurting and it’s not fair.”
“In the community, they have put their time, energy and resources,” said Nash, who was born in Johannesburg. “To me, it’s an unbelievable opportunity to work with a team in an incredible city with an incredible ownership and a talented roster.”
In Oklahoma City, Paul was surrounded by young, unproven talent, which isn’t an ideal situation for most 34-year-olds seeking to win their first championship. “When I’m in, I’m in,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “Y’all thought I was going to ask out or something. No, I liked the direction of the organization and I believe I can play a part in elevating this team. When I step on the court, I feel like I can compete with anybody and I wanted them to feel that way too.”
The Thunder had three starting-level point guards on the roster with Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. How could they all coexist on the court? “Easy, I defer to them,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.
Veteran center Steven Adams received most of Paul’s pep talks. “It’s basketball,” Paul told Yahoo Sports. “Mistakes happen. You have to allow guys, especially young guys, to play through that. I have to pick my spots on when to be vocal, but I want them to know that I believe in them and I expect them to make the next play.”
September 3, 2020 | 12:10 pm EDT Update
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam looking into bid to own Timberwolves?
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is exploring a bid for the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.
Haslam, whom Forbes says is worth about $2.9 billion, is one of several people eyeing a purchase of the Timberwolves, the people said, adding that Straus was still in talks to acquire the team. Haslam is the chief executive officer of truck stop company Pilot Flying J, which was founded by his father in 1958. A former investor in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Haslam and his wife, Dee, acquired control of the Browns in 2012. Dee Haslam is chair of the Haslam Sports Group.
September 3, 2020 | 11:56 am EDT Update
Steve Nash went from an unknown kid from Canada to a college basketball star. After struggling early in his NBA career, the point guard became an eight-time NBA All-Star and a back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player. And now for the next mammoth basketball challenge in Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer’s life, he is the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets starring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving without ever having coached before.
“The why is that I love to teach. I love to learn,” Nash told ESPN’s The Undefeated in a phone interview Thursday. “I love being a part of a team and building a team. And I love to compete. It has all the ingredients in terms of satisfying growing as a person, leading a team and a group of people. Learning from the people and the game. Being part of an organization and a culture. And then competition. “Those are the ingredients that excite me and put me in a position to be thrilled to take this opportunity.”
“The coaching itch was always there. In a way I kind of kept it to myself to give me the freedom of not being on the radar of coaching expectancy,” Nash said. “I’ve always known in the back of my mind that I’d love to do it. But what was holding me back in many ways was my family. I just really wanted to preserve that time with my kids that I’ve earned from the good fortunes of playing professional basketball and have as big of an impact on their lives as I can.
“What I realize as well is this is a family move and a family decision. It checks all the boxes in terms of pursuit and passion for me. But for my kids to see another part of the world and a historic city like Brooklyn is a great opportunity for my family, too. You learn from travel. You learn from change, being pushed into a new environment and taken out of your comfort zone.”
The biggest question for Nash is how will a rookie head coach two superstars in Durant and Irving? Perhaps what will help is that Nash has a relationship with both that dates back several years. It was not out of the ordinary to see Nash working out Durant after practices while the two-time NBA champion played for the Warriors from 2016-19. Durant would often be seen using some of Nash’s one-leg basketball workout routines prior to games.
“We both love the game of basketball. We got a bond, over me in a sense being a teacher and a pupil through the years,” Nash said. “It dates back to when I was finishing my career and we would work out together, and working with him with the Warriors. … I think that there is a trust, a commonality and a language between us when it comes to the game that has developed over time. That definitely is important. He’s one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen and to have his confidence is really important.”
“Kevin looks good and feels good from what I’m hearing,” Nash said. “There is still an adaptation process that he is going through where he is healthy enough to do just about anything. But you still have to have time to adapt and fortify that recovery. He is going through the process now to create that durability and staying power with his Achilles and withstand the demands of the NBA game and schedule.”
“Ky and I have history, not only being two point guards, but he is one of my favorite players to watch,” Nash said. “He and I spent a couple days in the gym, I believe it was 2015, in New York City working out. There is a respect and admiration there for me. For me and Ky, our relationship is important. He is the point guard and I’m the coach, and I’m thrilled I get the opportunity to know him better and to understand him, how he plays and what he sees and be here to help him refine his gifts.”
Nash says he’s excited to “build together” with Durant and Irving and that he spoke to both players before taking the job. “Frankly, we’re just all excited. It’s that honeymoon period,” Nash said. “We are all thrilled we get a chance to do this and do this together. Shortly, we will get to get to work. Unfortunately, it won’t be necessarily on the court with the guys. But in terms of doing work behind the scenes, we will continue to build our culture.”
“I am a rookie coach. I have relatively no experience coaching,” Nash said. “What I do have is a ton of experience playing the game, thinking the game and leading my team. I have to catch up, learn, study and grow and ask questions, find answers and solutions and strategies that fit my principles. I also have confidence in what I bring to the table. “I enjoy working with players. I enjoying work with the group. Gaining their trust right away will come from them trusting my motives and my passion for the sport and this team and wanting to see them reach their potential.”
The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are adding teammates from the NBA and WNBA for their upcoming third installment of “Team Up for Change,” a source told The Undefeated. The Bucks and Kings have collaborated the past two years for “Team Up for Change,” an all-day summit that aims to unite around a shared commitment and call for racial equality and social justice.
Next month, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Wings and Cleveland Cavaliers will join the Bucks and Kings in the program, a source told The Undefeated. The expanded multiday summit will begin with a virtual event on Oct. 21, followed by a week of action featuring community events in team markets and a nine-part content series on team digital channels.
September 3, 2020 | 11:12 am EDT Update
Anthony Puccio: I’m told Brooklyn’s decision to hire Steve Nash was made in May. Team discussed a few options as early as March, including Gregg Popovich. #Nets
Anthony Puccio: Sean Marks was Steve Nash’s biggest advocate back when Brooklyn started their head coaching search, per source. Stars played a role, but Marks was ready to embrace “full change” at the head coaching position.