USA Today Sports

Trae Young: 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @Giannis Antetokou…

12 hours ago via TheTraeYoung

More on Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury

12 hours ago via eric_nehm
Bucks survive despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's ankle injury
12 hours ago via malika_andrews
12 hours ago via BenGolliver
12 hours ago via Matt_Velazquez
14 hours ago via BenGolliver
Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injures right ankle
Ben Golliver: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo down on the baseline after a drive. He screamed a profanity in pain and appeared to hold right ankle, which he sprained in Game 3. Entire team huddled around him as he gets up. He is being helped by his brother Thanasis and George Hill to the sideline
14 hours ago via KanePitman
14 hours ago via BenGolliver
15 hours ago via wojespn
Giannis Antetokounmpo available for Game 4
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle sprain) is planning to play in Game 4 today vs. Miami, sources tell ESPN. (Tip is on ABC, 3:30 PM ET)
15 hours ago via Anthony_Chiang
16 hours ago via Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang: Mike Budenholzer says Giannis is warming up and testing his injured ankle. But no final decision on Giannis' status for Game 4 yet. Budenholzer: "He's giving it everything he can to be available."
17 hours ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, is out on the court warming up ahead of Game 4. Mike Budenholzer and general manager Jon Horst are looking on. Budenholzer doesn’t typically watch warm ups.
2 days ago via Anthony_Chiang
Giannis Antetokounmpo questionable for Game 4
Anthony Chiang: On 5:30 p.m. injury report: Heat listing Tyler Herro (right hip bruise) as probable, Kelly Olynyk (right knee bruise) as questionable and Chris Silva (groin) as out for Sunday’s Game 4. Bucks listing Giannis Antetokounmpo (sprained right ankle) as questionable.
2 days ago via briancmahoney
2 days ago via Eric Woodyard @ ESPN
Giannis Antetokounmpo: I could play more
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 21 points with 16 rebounds and 9 assists, but he struggled down the stretch against a tough Miami defense, going 7-for-21 from the field with three turnovers in 34 minutes, 54 seconds. Despite tweaking his right ankle in the opening quarter, and seemingly grimacing throughout the contest on certain plays, Antetokounmpo said he felt "great" and that "it wasn't bothering me at all." "I feel great," Antetokounmpo said. "I could play more."
6 months ago via TimBontemps
6 months ago via ShamsCharania
Giannis Antetokounmpo has minor sprain
6 months ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: The Bucks announce that Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee against the Lakers. He will miss the remaining two games of the team's road trip.
6 months ago via ESPN.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo getting precautionary MRI
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. The Bucks listed him as doubtful for Sunday's game against Phoenix with left knee soreness.
6 months ago via Matt_Velazquez
6 months ago via wojespn
Giannis Antetokounmpo undergoing an MRI on injured knee
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources tell ESPN. The MVP landed hard on the floor and tweaked the knee in second half of the loss to the Lakers Friday night, but stayed in the game.
6 months ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: After Giannis Antetokounmpo took a scary fall in the fourth quarter that left him clutching his knee, Mike Budenholzer said he thinks Giannis is “okay.” Budenholzer said he will speak to the team’s medical staff after speaking to reporters.
6 months ago via eric_nehm
7 months ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Giannis told us he was suffering from cramp in his hamstring late against Denver. He mentioned he has suffered from it on several occasions in the past. Nonetheless, he is listed as questionable for tomorrow against Phoenix due to that hamstring.
7 months ago via KanePitman
7 months ago via E_Woodyard
8 months ago via Matt_Velazquez
8 months ago via E_Woodyard
8 months ago via E_Woodyard
8 months ago via McGrawDHBulls
Mike McGraw: Giannis (back) is questionable for #Bulls on Monday. He's missed the last two games. Eric Bledsoe has missed last 8 games with fibula fracture, but is listed as probable.
8 months ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Giannis is out back-to-back games for just the fourth time since his rookie season with tonight's withdrawal due to back soreness. He's never missed three games in a row in his career. Milwaukee are in Chicago on Monday night.
8 months ago via Matt_Velazquez
9 months ago via Matt_Velazquez
9 months ago via KanePitman
Kane Pitman: Bud says Giannis has "a little bit of soreness or significant soreness" in that quad. Just based on Bud's words, it would seem that the weekend back-to-back would be in question also.
9 months ago via Matt_Velazquez
1 year ago via EuroHoops.net
Greece beat Venezuela 74 – 51 in the final of the “Atlas” preparation tournament ahead of the World Cup. It was the last exhibition game for the two teams before the World Cup launch. [...] Greece superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the game due to irritation on his knee, per the Greek Federation.
1 year ago via malika_andrews
1 year ago via eric_nehm
1 year ago via malika_andrews
1 year ago via mkebucksaus
Kane Pitman: The usuals are all expected to play outside of Giannis today who is out with calf soreness. Budenholzer said he got a knock or a kick in the game against Philadelphia.
1 year ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Injury updates from Bud Giannis will play. Middleton will not play. Ilyasova (back soreness) joins the group of Brogdon, Mirotic, Snell, Gasol and DiVincenzo as OUT.
1 year ago via NYPost_Lewis
1 year ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Bucks didn't plan on so many guys being out. Giannis was planned due to his right ankle sprain. Things changed when Middleton felt something wrong in his left groin during pregame warmups. Once he couldn't go, Bud decided to sit Bledsoe, too, considering the back-to-back.
1 year ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Giannis is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow vs. the Hawks. The other five Bucks who have been out (Brogdon, DiVincenzo, Gasol, Mirotic, Snell) remain out.
1 year ago via ESPN
Giannis Antetokounmpo's troublesome right ankle is acting up again. With just under eight minutes left in the Bucks' Thursday game against the Clippers, Antetokounmpo threw down a dunk that gave his team a 108-91 lead. As he retreated, Antetokounmpo collided with Garrett Temple and fell down clutching his right ankle.
1 year ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: Mike Budenholzer said he expects Giannis Antetekounmpo to play today. He warmed up and felt good, Bud said, but had been listed as questionable for today’s game against the Cavaliers.
1 year ago via MikeSGallagher
Michael Gallagher: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle) is listed as questionable tomorrow. Not a B2B either. He had an ankle tweak yesterday and played through it.
1 year ago via eric_nehm
Eric Nehm: After the game, Antetokounmpo did confirm it was his ankle that made him go down in the second quarter. When I asked about grabbing his shin, he said, "Usually when you twist your ankle twice so close, the pain goes a little bit higher because you haven't recovered fully."
1 year ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Giannis is active for tonight’s game vs the Heat.
1 year ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Sterling Brown and George Hill have been cleared for the Bucks tonight and will play. Giannis Antetokounmpo is out in the court warming up and Bud says they will see how he handles that before making a final decision. The hope is he will be available.
1 year ago via IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: After being sidelined, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Friday's visit by the Heat, as are George Hill and Sterling Brown.
1 year ago via MRidenourABJ
1 year ago via RickNoland
1 year ago via malika_andrews
Malika Andrews: Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain for the Bucks game against the Lakers tomorrow.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Giannis is feeling good. Expectation is he will be able to play tonight. Said the management in recent games — our vs Chicago and limited vs Sac — isn’t expected to be like that the rest of the season. Trying to get Giannis to where he feels really, really good.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via JandersonSacBee
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Just got the official thumbs down: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight vs the Bulls.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Giannis Antetokounmpo still officially doubtful as of the most recent injury report. Sterling Brown is also now listed as doubtful with a right wrist injury.
2 years ago via McGrawDHBulls
Mike McGraw: Budenholzer said he thinks Giannis is ready to go tonight vs. #Bulls. He missed the previous game on Sat to rest a sore knee.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Bud confirms Giannis will be out with right knee soreness due to the pounding and wear that he absorbs on a regular basis. Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain) will also be out, though because of the roster situation may dress. Bucks are encouraged overall by Mirotic’s health.
2 years ago via JoshuaBRobbins
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Donte DiVincenzo is the only player among the Bucks on the injury report who will be out today. That means Giannis is expected back for today’s game.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via CVivlamoreAJC
Chris Vivlamore: Looks like Giannis will play tomorrow at Hawks. Bucks injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right quad soreness/left hip contusion) - Probable Eric Bledsoe (left hamstring soreness) - Probable Donte DiVincenzo (left bilateral heel bursitis) - Probable
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Giannis is out but Bledsoe is in. Injury to Giannis happened a couple games ago and they’ve been managing it. Donte DiVincenzo joins Giannis in being out, but everyone else is available.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via CandaceDBuckner
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via ESPN
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the team announced. Antetokounmpo missed Monday's win over the Raptors after he was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. He suffered the injury during Saturday's victory over the Magic when he was elbowed in the head by forward Aaron Gordon. The Bucks announced Antetokounmpo had been cleared after he practiced Wednesday.
2 years ago via malika_andrews
2 years ago via eric_nehm
http://twitter.com/eric_nehm/status/1056947955666685953
2 years ago via USA Today Sports
With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined to start the second half while being evaluated for a possible concussion, the Bucks built a big third-quarter lead and cruised to a 113-91 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. The Bucks have won six consecutive games to start the season, one shy of the record set by the 1971-72 team. The win sets up a Monday night showdown in Milwaukee with the Toronto Raptors, the league's only other unbeaten team. Antetokounmpo, who finished with 21 points in a season-low 19 minutes, fell to the floor underneath the basket midway through the first quarter after catching an elbow from the Magic's Aaron Gordon.
2 years ago via USA Today Sports
"I just got hit in the head," Antetokounmpo said. "I tried to block the shot. I fell down. I don't remember much after that. I have to be careful with that. We did some (concussion) tests in the second quarter and some additional tests in the third quarter." When asked what he remembered about the play, Antetokoumpo said he was "probably knocked out." "I just remember the hit. But I'm fine," he said.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via USA Today Sports
The Milwaukee Bucks are getting All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Matthew Dellavedova back from right ankle injuries for the regular-season finale at Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games. Dellavedova's injury was more series, sidelining him since Feb. 4.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
2 years ago via MikeSGallagher
Michael Gallagher: Per Knicks TV, Giannis was warming up for about 30 minutes before today. ICYMI, he is out today for ankle soreness.
2 years ago via ESPN
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs after missing Milwaukee’s most recent game because of a sprained right ankle.
2 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Asked Bucks coach Joe Prunty if he expected Giannis Antetokounmpo's right ankle sprain would be a short-term injury or if it would linger longer like Matthew Dellavedova's has. Prunty's response was vague but encouraging: "In all honesty, I can't give you an honest answer and say this is exactly when he's coming back, but I believe it will be sooner rather than later. But I don't think it's worthwhile to speculate at this time."
2 years ago via ESPN
Nick Friedell: Giannis Antetokounmpo had an MRI on the ankle, according to Bucks interim head coach Joe Prunty. Prunty doesn't sound concerned that Antetokounmpo will miss a lot of time, but his return date remains unclear at this point.
2 years ago via Twitter
2 years ago via eric_nehm
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Giannis Antetokounmpo (eye) will play tonight after being listed as probable. Tony Snell (right thigh contusion) remains out.
3 years ago via ESPN
3 years ago via ESPN
"At first you feel the pain and then you're like, 'How bad is it?" Antetokounmpo said after the game. "Is it going to be bad? I've twisted it twice in the last five games. But I just got to play through it. We've got the great medical staff that are going to take care of him and Delly. And hopefully I can be ready to go Tuesday vs. the Knicks."
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Bucks win, 109-94. It was a comfortable game score-wise throughout the afternoon, but included one of the scarier 4th quarters the Bucks have played this season with Delly & Giannis injuring their ankles to varying degrees. Henson had 19 points, 18 rebounds; Bledsoe had 28 pts.
3 years ago via NickFriedell
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: Joe Prunty says Giannis is “fine” and will start as usual. Confirms Bledsoe will be back tonight.
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez
Matt Velazquez: I followed up by asking if that meant there was no reason why he would miss Friday's game. Giannis Antetokounmpo said, “That’s not for me to say. I’ve got to talk to the medical staff, but for right now I feel good.” twitter.com/Matt_Velazquez…
3 years ago via Matt_Velazquez

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury
More HoopsHype Rumors
September 7, 2020 | 1:44 am EDT Update
“We matched their intensity,” Harden said in his post-game presser, via AT&T SportsNet SW. “They came out aggressive and I think we still did a pretty good job when we’ve been down… We gave them that run which got them up 20-something points. And against any team, no matter what team it is in this league, it’s just tough to come back down 20-something points, but we did. We gave ourselves a chance so you take away that and it’s a pretty good game.”
5 hours ago via Clutch Points

Uncategorized

,

The question seemed easy for Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel to answer. The topic: why Vogel believes Lakers star LeBron James should win the NBA’s regular-season MVP award. Moments after detailing James’ consistent production and leadership on and off the court to reporters, Vogel soon experienced anxiety as he left a practice facility on the NBA’s Disney campus. Vogel walked past Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, another MVP candidate. “I didn’t talk to him. I just walked past him,” Vogel said. “I had just told the world that Lebron is the MVP, so that was weird. The NBA can be awkward.”
5 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Jordan is now prepared to release its first Zion Williamson signature model shoe. The shoe will reportedly be named the Jordan Z Code and is scheduled to be released in early 2021. Williamson’s size and explosive movements on the court require a highly-specialized shoe. He had a high-profile shoe failure at Duke, when he planted his foot to move and his shoe gave way, causing him to miss several games with a knee injury. After that, Nike experimented with several customizations of its shoes to meet his needs for the remainder of the season.
5 hours ago via Sports Illustrated

, Uncategorized

, ,

Last week was an “Ooh la la!” moment for the NBA and other TV shows because their viewership metrics changed quite favorably. For the first time ever, Nielsen incorporated “out of home” viewership (OOH) into the overall ratings, a boost that was projected to add between 7 to 11 percent to the overall numbers. Traditionally, only TVs in households counted towards the overall numbers. Now, TVs in hospitals, airports, restaurants and offices count as well. This is largely why viewership on games and cable news shows suddenly shot up in the first week of September. We’ve finally shifted from mph to kph.
5 hours ago via Ethan Strauss @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

So, there was an initial sticker shock when I checked the new numbers last week. Not only did the NBA finally crack the 4 million viewer mark with its Rockets-Thunder Game 7, but a variety of cable news shows were suddenly up huge. The actual boost in OOH viewership is something of a mystery right now, but that 11 percent upper-bound projection might be conservative. It’s difficult to make a comparison for the NBA games, since both Game 7s happened after OOH, but a few cable news shows are now doing monster numbers, even though they were projected to merely gain 7 percent in a pre-pandemic time, according to Scott Brown, Nielsen’s head of TV and audio products.
5 hours ago via Ethan Strauss @ The Athletic

, Uncategorized

Storyline: TV Ratings
Teams have since left the NBA campus following the seeding games and the first round of the playoffs. Still, the Grand Destino Tower has remained occupied, leading to interactions that would rarely happen during a traditional NBA season since teams all travel and lodge privately. “Jimmy Butler asked me if I wanted to buy a cup of coffee from him the other day,” Vogel said of the Heat star’s apparent new coffee business. “I told him I would, but I didn’t follow through yet.”
5 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker continue to spend time with one another. On Saturday, the pair were spotted enjoying a lunch date at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu, California, with her sister Kylie Jenner. For the weekend outing, the 24-year-old model rocked an animal print slip dress and sandals. Also at the same hotspot was Blake Griffin, whom Kendall dated in 2017 before parting ways in the spring of 2018.
5 hours ago via Claudia Harmata @ People

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

I always got along with Martin while covering him on the Kings beat for The Sacramento Bee, and went to his big day, in part, because he had been classy enough to drive an hour outside of town to attend my father’s funeral nearly two years before. I was surprised to see Lowry at the wedding, though, as there had been rumblings that he’d been particularly hard on Martin at times during the previous season. Lowry’s presence at the wedding said something about his ability to create bonds with teammates despite his tough-love approach.
5 hours ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

, , Uncategorized

, ,

September 6, 2020 | 7:14 pm EDT Update
September 6, 2020 | 7:00 pm EDT Update
Puccio: “I think you definitely see Jamal Crawford come back next year. I’m very confident that he’ll be back, and also Tyler Johnson as well after what he did in the Orlando bubble. We know Sean Marks likes him a lot after the contract that he threw at him when he was in Miami. I think, with Chandler, it’s kind of a coin flip. I personally don’t think that he’s coming back, but we’ll have to see on that front.”
12 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

September 6, 2020 | 6:56 pm EDT Update
September 6, 2020 | 4:25 pm EDT Update

Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injures right ankle

Ben Golliver: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo down on the baseline after a drive. He screamed a profanity in pain and appeared to hold right ankle, which he sprained in Game 3. Entire team huddled around him as he gets up. He is being helped by his brother Thanasis and George Hill to the sideline
14 hours ago via BenGolliver

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 133 more rumors
Home