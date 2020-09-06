Eric Nehm: Final: Bucks 118, Heat 115 Down in the series 3-1, but somehow pull one out without Antetokounmpo for the final three quarters. Middleton with 36 in 48 minutes.
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 21 points with 16 rebounds and 9 assists, but he struggled down the stretch against a tough Miami defense, going 7-for-21 from the field with three turnovers in 34 minutes, 54 seconds. Despite tweaking his right ankle in the opening quarter, and seemingly grimacing throughout the contest on certain plays, Antetokounmpo said he felt "great" and that "it wasn't bothering me at all." "I feel great," Antetokounmpo said. "I could play more."
Malika Andrews: The Bucks announce that Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee against the Lakers. He will miss the remaining two games of the team's road trip.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday. The Bucks listed him as doubtful for Sunday's game against Phoenix with left knee soreness.
Matt Velazquez: Can confirm the @Adrian Wojnarowski report Giannis is undergoing a precautionary MRI on his left knee today. He was noticeably limping after the game following a hard, awkward fall in the fourth quarter.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a precautionary MRI on his left knee, league sources tell ESPN. The MVP landed hard on the floor and tweaked the knee in second half of the loss to the Lakers Friday night, but stayed in the game.
Malika Andrews: After Giannis Antetokounmpo took a scary fall in the fourth quarter that left him clutching his knee, Mike Budenholzer said he thinks Giannis is “okay.” Budenholzer said he will speak to the team’s medical staff after speaking to reporters.
Kane Pitman: Giannis told us he was suffering from cramp in his hamstring late against Denver. He mentioned he has suffered from it on several occasions in the past. Nonetheless, he is listed as questionable for tomorrow against Phoenix due to that hamstring.
Eric Woodyard: Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from a 2-game absence (back) to face the Bulls tonight in his final game of 2019.
Mike McGraw: Giannis (back) is questionable for #Bulls on Monday. He's missed the last two games. Eric Bledsoe has missed last 8 games with fibula fracture, but is listed as probable.
Kane Pitman: Giannis is out back-to-back games for just the fourth time since his rookie season with tonight's withdrawal due to back soreness. He's never missed three games in a row in his career. Milwaukee are in Chicago on Monday night.
Kane Pitman: Bud says Giannis has "a little bit of soreness or significant soreness" in that quad. Just based on Bud's words, it would seem that the weekend back-to-back would be in question also.
Greece beat Venezuela 74 – 51 in the final of the “Atlas” preparation tournament ahead of the World Cup. It was the last exhibition game for the two teams before the World Cup launch. [...] Greece superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play in the game due to irritation on his knee, per the Greek Federation.
Kane Pitman: The usuals are all expected to play outside of Giannis today who is out with calf soreness. Budenholzer said he got a knock or a kick in the game against Philadelphia.
Matt Velazquez: Injury updates from Bud Giannis will play. Middleton will not play. Ilyasova (back soreness) joins the group of Brogdon, Mirotic, Snell, Gasol and DiVincenzo as OUT.
Matt Velazquez: Bucks didn't plan on so many guys being out. Giannis was planned due to his right ankle sprain. Things changed when Middleton felt something wrong in his left groin during pregame warmups. Once he couldn't go, Bud decided to sit Bledsoe, too, considering the back-to-back.
Matt Velazquez: Giannis is officially listed as questionable for tomorrow vs. the Hawks. The other five Bucks who have been out (Brogdon, DiVincenzo, Gasol, Mirotic, Snell) remain out.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's troublesome right ankle is acting up again. With just under eight minutes left in the Bucks' Thursday game against the Clippers, Antetokounmpo threw down a dunk that gave his team a 108-91 lead. As he retreated, Antetokounmpo collided with Garrett Temple and fell down clutching his right ankle.
Malika Andrews: Mike Budenholzer said he expects Giannis Antetekounmpo to play today. He warmed up and felt good, Bud said, but had been listed as questionable for today’s game against the Cavaliers.
Michael Gallagher: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle) is listed as questionable tomorrow. Not a B2B either. He had an ankle tweak yesterday and played through it.
Eric Nehm: After the game, Antetokounmpo did confirm it was his ankle that made him go down in the second quarter. When I asked about grabbing his shin, he said, "Usually when you twist your ankle twice so close, the pain goes a little bit higher because you haven't recovered fully."
Matt Velazquez: Sterling Brown and George Hill have been cleared for the Bucks tonight and will play. Giannis Antetokounmpo is out in the court warming up and Bud says they will see how he handles that before making a final decision. The hope is he will be available.
Ira Winderman: After being sidelined, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Friday's visit by the Heat, as are George Hill and Sterling Brown.
Malika Andrews: Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain for the Bucks game against the Lakers tomorrow.
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Giannis is feeling good. Expectation is he will be able to play tonight. Said the management in recent games — our vs Chicago and limited vs Sac — isn’t expected to be like that the rest of the season. Trying to get Giannis to where he feels really, really good.
Matt Velazquez: Just got the official thumbs down: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight vs the Bulls.
Matt Velazquez: Giannis Antetokounmpo still officially doubtful as of the most recent injury report. Sterling Brown is also now listed as doubtful with a right wrist injury.
Mike McGraw: Budenholzer said he thinks Giannis is ready to go tonight vs. #Bulls. He missed the previous game on Sat to rest a sore knee.
Matt Velazquez: Bud confirms Giannis will be out with right knee soreness due to the pounding and wear that he absorbs on a regular basis. Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain) will also be out, though because of the roster situation may dress. Bucks are encouraged overall by Mirotic’s health.
Matt Velazquez: Bud confirms Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight. He had been listed as probable.
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Donte DiVincenzo is the only player among the Bucks on the injury report who will be out today. That means Giannis is expected back for today’s game.
Chris Vivlamore: Looks like Giannis will play tomorrow at Hawks. Bucks injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right quad soreness/left hip contusion) - Probable Eric Bledsoe (left hamstring soreness) - Probable Donte DiVincenzo (left bilateral heel bursitis) - Probable
Matt Velazquez: Bud says Giannis is out but Bledsoe is in. Injury to Giannis happened a couple games ago and they’ve been managing it. Donte DiVincenzo joins Giannis in being out, but everyone else is available.
Matt Velazquez: Giannis is usually has the first slot for pregame individual shooting on the court. He’s then joined by Khris Middleton a few minutes later. I came out to the court and Middleton was walking out to warm up. Giannis isn’t warming up. I think that tells us what we need to know.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the team announced. Antetokounmpo missed Monday's win over the Raptors after he was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. He suffered the injury during Saturday's victory over the Magic when he was elbowed in the head by forward Aaron Gordon. The Bucks announced Antetokounmpo had been cleared after he practiced Wednesday.
Eric Nehm: Here is the official statement from @BucksPR on Antetokounmpo, if you’re interested in reading the whole thing in one picture: pic.twitter.com/KotIwXrRfK
With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined to start the second half while being evaluated for a possible concussion, the Bucks built a big third-quarter lead and cruised to a 113-91 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. The Bucks have won six consecutive games to start the season, one shy of the record set by the 1971-72 team. The win sets up a Monday night showdown in Milwaukee with the Toronto Raptors, the league's only other unbeaten team. Antetokounmpo, who finished with 21 points in a season-low 19 minutes, fell to the floor underneath the basket midway through the first quarter after catching an elbow from the Magic's Aaron Gordon.
"I just got hit in the head," Antetokounmpo said. "I tried to block the shot. I fell down. I don't remember much after that. I have to be careful with that. We did some (concussion) tests in the second quarter and some additional tests in the third quarter." When asked what he remembered about the play, Antetokoumpo said he was "probably knocked out." "I just remember the hit. But I'm fine," he said.
Matt Velazquez: Giannis expects to play tomorrow in the Bucks' preseason opener. When asked how many people it took to keep him off the court Sat. he said it took four. Trying to be careful with his ankle since there's no need for risk now. If it were up to him he says he'd have scrimmaged Sat.
The Milwaukee Bucks are getting All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Matthew Dellavedova back from right ankle injuries for the regular-season finale at Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games. Dellavedova's injury was more series, sidelining him since Feb. 4.
Michael Gallagher: Per Knicks TV, Giannis was warming up for about 30 minutes before today. ICYMI, he is out today for ankle soreness.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs after missing Milwaukee’s most recent game because of a sprained right ankle.
Matt Velazquez: Asked Bucks coach Joe Prunty if he expected Giannis Antetokounmpo's right ankle sprain would be a short-term injury or if it would linger longer like Matthew Dellavedova's has. Prunty's response was vague but encouraging: "In all honesty, I can't give you an honest answer and say this is exactly when he's coming back, but I believe it will be sooner rather than later. But I don't think it's worthwhile to speculate at this time."
Nick Friedell: Giannis Antetokounmpo had an MRI on the ankle, according to Bucks interim head coach Joe Prunty. Prunty doesn't sound concerned that Antetokounmpo will miss a lot of time, but his return date remains unclear at this point.
Matt Velazquez: Giannis Antetokounmpo (eye) will play tonight after being listed as probable. Tony Snell (right thigh contusion) remains out.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo twisted his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 109-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets and did not return. Antetokounmpo did not seem concerned that the injury would keep out of action moving forward.
"At first you feel the pain and then you're like, 'How bad is it?" Antetokounmpo said after the game. "Is it going to be bad? I've twisted it twice in the last five games. But I just got to play through it. We've got the great medical staff that are going to take care of him and Delly. And hopefully I can be ready to go Tuesday vs. the Knicks."
Matt Velazquez: Bucks win, 109-94. It was a comfortable game score-wise throughout the afternoon, but included one of the scarier 4th quarters the Bucks have played this season with Delly & Giannis injuring their ankles to varying degrees. Henson had 19 points, 18 rebounds; Bledsoe had 28 pts.
Matt Velazquez: Joe Prunty says Giannis is “fine” and will start as usual. Confirms Bledsoe will be back tonight.
Matt Velazquez: I asked Giannis Antetokounmpo is this was a productive week for his knee. Here's what he said: “Oh, it’s (been) a great week. I feel great, I’m ready to go. We’ve got one practice tomorrow, I’ve got to practice hard and get my rhythm back and feel ready to go. (I’m) feeling energized.”
Matt Velazquez: I followed up by asking if that meant there was no reason why he would miss Friday's game. Giannis Antetokounmpo said, “That’s not for me to say. I’ve got to talk to the medical staff, but for right now I feel good.” twitter.com/Matt_Velazquez…
Marc J. Spears: Injured #Bucks star @Giannis Antetokounmpo walked out of the arena wearing a protective boot over his injured right ankle.
Adrian Wojnarowski: After leaving Game 4, Giannis Antetokounmpo was encouraging the Bucks to tape up his right ankle and let him return — but he couldn’t plant or jump off the sprain, per sources. Around the Bucks, many didn’t expect he could play today. No one dares rule him out yet for Game 5.
Kane Pitman: Brook Lopez on DiVincenzo knocking down the tying free-throw to save the season: “I had faith he would make it. That was obviously so mentally tough. He’s been in situations like that before obviously in college. He’s risen to the occasion before and we were all 100% behind him.”
Nick Friedell: Jimmy, when asked if Heat took their foot off the gas: “Yeah, I think so. I think that was it. We did what we always say we can’t do which is get comfortable. We thought this one was going to be easy and it was not … so going into the next one we just got to put them away.”
Nick Friedell: Adebayo: “I feel like we played like we was up 3-0 … At the end of the day we should have played like we was in Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3 … We didn’t play as hard as we should have. I feel like we didn’t play a maximum effort the whole game.”
Malika Andrews: Mike Budenholzer said that Giannis will get treatment and they will “see how he does over the next 24-48 hours” to determine his status for Game 5. “When he went down,” Budenholzer said, “All our hearts just stopped for a second.”
Ben Golliver: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said “no consideration” given to bringing Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle sprain) back into Game 4 win over Heat & no update yet on Game 5 status.
Lori Nickel: Budenholzer on Giannis: “I hope it’s not lost what he did in those first 10 or 12 minutes on an ankle is not fully 100 percent, he was phenomenal to start the game and gave us a huge boost. And when he went down you know all our hearts… They stopped for a second.”
Barry Jackson: Bam: “In the last six minutes,… we fell apart, couldn’t execute. We didn’t play as hard as we should have. We didn’t play maximum effort the whole game.”
Bucks survive despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's ankle injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo re-injures right ankle
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Gary Harris: “I know there’s a lot of people out there that questioned Gary and have been hating on Gary about his offense. Hopefully after last night’s performance which allowed us to tie the series up, people will give Gary a little bit of a break.”