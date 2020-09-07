Ohm Youngmisuk: Doc Rivers calls Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce “an angel” for continuing to push for all head coaches on the voting front and texting coaches regularly to let them know what the coaches can do.
September 8, 2020 | 2:29 am EDT Update
Jazz bringing band together?
Sources tell The Athletic the front office will likely bring the entirety of the core back for a second run next season. Bogdanovic, Ingles and O’Neale are signed to longterm deals. Conley is very very likely to opt into the final season of his contract. Mitchell and the Jazz are likely to come to a max contract extension, once free agency hits.
After Kyle Lowry hooked Theis on a drive late in the first half and then did the classic soccer dive of deliberately sticking his foot in an awkward spot and then falling to the floor — which naturally resulted in a Theis foul call — Van Gundy came to his defense. The former coach turned broadcaster noted that when he sees Theis begging for mercy from the refs, he actually believes Theis because of his track record. “Here’s what I’ve learned about Daniel Theis: (In baseball) there are certain guys that if they complain on a ball-strike call, they were probably right because they don’t complain all the time,” Van Gundy said. “Daniel Theis is not a guy that complains all the time. He complains twice tonight, and he was right both times.”
After Sunday’s poor performance, a reporter said that Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni believed Westbrook would snap out of things offensively. Westbrook objected to the question’s assertion. “Russ, Mike was just saying how great of a player you are and he knows you are going to snap out of this offensively …” a reporter started. “Snap out of what?” Westbrook asked.
“If you had told us before coming here that we’d have control of the series 3-1 without Bojan, not to say I would have said you were lying, I have complete faith in us, but some of that just didn’t seem, I guess a team like that it didn’t seem as real as it was, but we just got down here and we worked and everybody just locked in, from the rookies to the coaches, but we just got to do more. With Bojan coming back, not putting everything on Bojan, but with him coming back it’s another weapon. This won’t happen again.”
September 8, 2020 | 12:47 am EDT Update
Royce Young, who covers the Thunder for ESPN, talked about OKC’s future on The Hoop Collective pod. Via Real GM: “By all appearances, once the Thunder make the move to move on from Chris Paul, that’s kind of when they’re going to hit the reset button,” Young said. “That’s when I think they’ll start tearing down some of the pieces. Schroder will go. Adams might go. And they’ll start to sort of begin their first ever rebuild since they moved to Oklahoma City.”
Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet on this interaction: “Kyle had his moment with the refs, Serge had his moment with Kyle, and then we moved on, moved past it. It happens – brothers, there’s a lot at stake, a lot on the line. Those type of things are gonna happen, but it wasn’t as bad as it looked.”
Josh Lewenberg: Nurse on Siakam: “I’m not sure why he’s been so out of rhythm since the restart. He hasn’t had a lot of great games… It’s too bad because he was spectacular in last year’s playoffs & he was spectacular all season long. We still have games to go. Hopefully he can get his rhythm”
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic, when asked about Beverley’s “flailing” comment: “They had 26 free throws, we had 10.” Good question @Royce Young.
StatMuse: Paul George since disabling his Instagram comments (5 games): 24.6 PPG 6.2 RPG 4.0 APG 49.4 FG% 43.6 3P%
Farbod Esnaashari: Lou Williams’ reaction when he was told it’s been 15 days since he made a three pointer: “Has it really been that long since I made a three pointer? I don’t even care. Scorers score.”
But the Jazz never went after Conley because of his clutch shot-making ability. In the last three Game 7s that Conley has played in, he has shot just 1-of-10 from deep. The Jazz went after Conley because of his playmaking ability and his deliberate and efficient approach to the game. “This hurts more than any loss I’ve ever had,” he said after Game 7 against the Nuggets. “It hits different just because of the sacrifices that you made to be here.”
The Brooklyn Nets hired Suns legend Steve Nash has their new head coach last week. Another Suns legend, former owner Jerry Colangelo addressed the Nets offering the job to the two-time MVP and Hall of Famer with no head coaching gigs on his resume and not one of the many black coaches available with substantially more experience. “He didn’t create (the disproportionate number of Black coaches in the NBA),” Colangelo told the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy. “He was offered an opportunity, and he’s a big boy, he understood what saying ‘yes’ might cause or create certain kinds of speculation. But he was willing to do that. “Certainly the same with (Nets general manager Sean Marks), he knew in hiring Steve he was potentially opening himself up. But he chose to do it. And so you have to honor that. We’re just living in a very precarious time and every decision is looked at with a microscope and race is brought into it. Sometimes it’s justified, sometimes it’s not.”
Nash and Walker were teammates in Dallas briefly. While on Heavy on Live With Scoop B, I asked Walker his thoughts on the Nets picking Nash over other coaching candidates. “Am I surprised,” he asked. “I think that there’s some other candidates that deserved a look. I think it’s a little disappointing when we don’t give guys a certain look and I wouldn’t necessarily pinpoint it at being racial. But if I’m going through a coaching search, how do you not sit down with Tyronn Lue who’s coached the best player in the game in LeBron James? How you don’t sit down with a Jason Kidd and Mark Jackson and least give these guys an interview? Then how do you; and this is what made me the most upset, is you watch a guy like Jacque Vaughn, who’s been around your guys, do a tremendous job with your guys. But you don’t feel like he’s good enough to be the head [coach]. But he’s good enough to make him the highest paid assistant. I don’t know; and I understand Jacque’s position and I know he wants to keep a job, but to me that’s a slap in the face to do that.”
Beyond talking with Clippers coach Doc Rivers, teammates and family, George said he spoke with a team psychiatrist about his undisclosed issues. After shooting a combined 10-of-47 in Games 2-4 against Dallas, George then rebounded with a 35-point performance on 12-of-18 shooting in Game 5. “I know exactly what Paul is going through,” Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green said. “You have nothing to do but look at your phone and social media all day. All they are doing is bullying you. They are trying to get you to play well. So he was going through a rough stretch. I’m sure doors were closing in on him, and it was getting dark for him.”
“This was happening quite frankly before Orlando and even before the season hiatus in March,” Jamila Wildeman, the NBA’s Vice President of Player Development, told USA TODAY Sports. “The strength we had tried to create in the bubble is only possible because teams, players, coaches and team staff had already embraced resources on the team level and league level. That created a foundation in which we could work.”
Ratings around the world were also helped by Luka Doncic’s transcendent run for the Dallas Mavericks. For his first two seeding games, ratings in Spain— where Luka played for Real Madrid before coming to the NBA— were up 172% over the regular season average. And when Doncic hit the game-winner in overtime at the buzzer in Game 4 of Dallas first round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers to complete a 43-point triple-double, the video highlight generated more than 1.8 million views on NBA Spain’s Twitter account.
Ben Golliver: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on his Lou Brock sneaker tribute: “One of the best players ever in MLB. I’m 22, so I never got to see him play but I know what he means to that (Cardinals) organization. I just wanted to shed some light on that to all the people back home (in St. Louis).”
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell announced he is donating $45,000 raised from sales of his latest shoe release to help fund the education of the children of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot earlier this week by police in Kenosha, Wis. Mitchell made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Friday, revealing that Adidas would match his donation, bringing the total funds donated to Blake’s children to $90,000.
September 7, 2020 | 9:33 pm EDT Update
Will Barton returning this season?
TJ McBride: So @Chris Haynes is reporting that Will Barton III has not ruled out returning to the bubble or this series if he is able to get ready to play and return in time to get through the quarantine process. Wow. That would be huge.
Chris Grenham: Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward is back in the bubble and currently quarantining. “I haven’t seen him because he’s been in a room.”
Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens: “We were really active. We were just trying to play hard, as hard as we could. … We were playing with great purpose. You could feel that from the get-go.”
Josh Lewenberg: Lowry: “Every single game is a different game… It’s the playoffs. You learn from it, make adjustments, and continue to grow. Right now we’re on the brink of elimination, so we’re literally fighting for our lives on the basketball floor. It’s win or go home.”
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet: “It’s the worst place to be – not making shots and not getting stops is a recipe to get you down 30. That’s just the way it went tonight. Nothing we can do about it now but get better and focus on Game 6.”
September 7, 2020 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
Jeff Zillgitt: Final: Celtics 111, Raptors 89 Boston held Toronto to 38.8% shooting, 30% on 3s. Six Celtics accounted for 108 points, led by Jaylen Brown’s 27. Kemba Walker had 21, Jayson Tatum 18. They took it to the Raptors offensive, defensively in Game 3. Celtics up 3-2 in series.
Ben Golliver: Serge Ibaka frustrated with Kyle Lowry whining and drawing a technical. Shouts “Come on, we’re losing, man!” as he points to scoreboard. Fred VanVleet intervenes to calm Ibaka. Lowry stands down, “OK, I’m done.” All Celtics in Game 5
September 7, 2020 | 7:57 pm EDT Update
Nikola Jokic to play in Game 3
Shams Charania: Denver All-Star Nikola Jokic (wrist) will be active for Game 3 vs. Clippers.
Marc J. Spears: Boston’s 27-point lead at halftime is the team’s 2nd-largest halftime lead in a postseason game in the Shot Clock Era (since 1954-55). Boston led the Lakers by 30 at halftime of Game 1 of the 1985 NBA Finals and won that game 148-114. @ESPNStatsInfo
Mirjam Swanson: Doc Rivers, pregame Zoom: “We watched film. Just been doing what we’ve been doing, need to do it better, harder, faster. Watched what we didn’t do. A lot of it was self inflicted, a lot of it was Denver.”
Andrew Greif: Sounds like Patrick Beverley could play around 20 minutes tonight under his minutes limit. Doc Rivers said he thought Beverley might play about four minutes more than he did in Game 2.
September 7, 2020 | 7:36 pm EDT Update
Ohm Youngmisuk: Michael Malone said Nikola Jokic is still listed as questionable and will go through a pre-game warmup and then the team will make a determination after.
Mirjam Swanson: Michael Malone on Jokic: “He got hit early in the game, it was sore during the game, but Nikola … very tough. As far as his status, he’s still questionable. We’ll get with him and see how he’s moving and feeling. Still questionable.”
Michael Singer: Michael Malone: “We don’t really care what anybody thinks about us, especially outside of Colorado. It’s the belief that we have in our locker room. … And we’ve been here before. No one gives this team a chance to do a lot of things.”
Mirjam Swanson: Malone on Lou Will so far: “Lou is always a threat, one of the greatest bench scorers in NBA history…” Try to take away his air space, most important thing, is to defend him without fouling. “If you can keep Lou Williams off the foul line, you give yourself a chance.”
Jared Weiss: The Toronto Raptors’ 11 points are tied for the least scored in the first quarter by any team in the second round or later since 1991, per @Sportradar Database only goes back to 1991