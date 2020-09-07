USA Today Sports

7 hours ago via NotoriousOHM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Doc Rivers calls Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce “an angel” for continuing to push for all head coaches on the voting front and texting coaches regularly to let them know what the coaches can do.

September 8, 2020 | 2:29 am EDT Update
After Kyle Lowry hooked Theis on a drive late in the first half and then did the classic soccer dive of deliberately sticking his foot in an awkward spot and then falling to the floor — which naturally resulted in a Theis foul call — Van Gundy came to his defense. The former coach turned broadcaster noted that when he sees Theis begging for mercy from the refs, he actually believes Theis because of his track record. “Here’s what I’ve learned about Daniel Theis: (In baseball) there are certain guys that if they complain on a ball-strike call, they were probably right because they don’t complain all the time,” Van Gundy said. “Daniel Theis is not a guy that complains all the time. He complains twice tonight, and he was right both times.”
3 mins ago via Jared Weiss @ The Athletic

“If you had told us before coming here that we’d have control of the series 3-1 without Bojan, not to say I would have said you were lying, I have complete faith in us, but some of that just didn’t seem, I guess a team like that it didn’t seem as real as it was, but we just got down here and we worked and everybody just locked in, from the rookies to the coaches, but we just got to do more. With Bojan coming back, not putting everything on Bojan, but with him coming back it’s another weapon. This won’t happen again.”
3 mins ago via Tony Jones @ The Athletic

September 8, 2020 | 12:47 am EDT Update
Royce Young, who covers the Thunder for ESPN, talked about OKC’s future on The Hoop Collective pod. Via Real GM: “By all appearances, once the Thunder make the move to move on from Chris Paul, that’s kind of when they’re going to hit the reset button,” Young said. “That’s when I think they’ll start tearing down some of the pieces. Schroder will go. Adams might go. And they’ll start to sort of begin their first ever rebuild since they moved to Oklahoma City.”
2 hours ago via Clutch Points

Storyline: Chris Paul Trade?
But the Jazz never went after Conley because of his clutch shot-making ability. In the last three Game 7s that Conley has played in, he has shot just 1-of-10 from deep. The Jazz went after Conley because of his playmaking ability and his deliberate and efficient approach to the game. “This hurts more than any loss I’ve ever had,” he said after Game 7 against the Nuggets. “It hits different just because of the sacrifices that you made to be here.”
2 hours ago via Sarah Todd @ deseret.com

The Brooklyn Nets hired Suns legend Steve Nash has their new head coach last week. Another Suns legend, former owner Jerry Colangelo addressed the Nets offering the job to the two-time MVP and Hall of Famer with no head coaching gigs on his resume and not one of the many black coaches available with substantially more experience. “He didn’t create (the disproportionate number of Black coaches in the NBA),” Colangelo told the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy. “He was offered an opportunity, and he’s a big boy, he understood what saying ‘yes’ might cause or create certain kinds of speculation. But he was willing to do that. “Certainly the same with (Nets general manager Sean Marks), he knew in hiring Steve he was potentially opening himself up. But he chose to do it. And so you have to honor that. We’re just living in a very precarious time and every decision is looked at with a microscope and race is brought into it. Sometimes it’s justified, sometimes it’s not.”
2 hours ago via MSN

Nash and Walker were teammates in Dallas briefly. While on Heavy on Live With Scoop B, I asked Walker his thoughts on the Nets picking Nash over other coaching candidates. “Am I surprised,” he asked. “I think that there’s some other candidates that deserved a look. I think it’s a little disappointing when we don’t give guys a certain look and I wouldn’t necessarily pinpoint it at being racial. But if I’m going through a coaching search, how do you not sit down with Tyronn Lue who’s coached the best player in the game in LeBron James? How you don’t sit down with a Jason Kidd and Mark Jackson and least give these guys an interview? Then how do you; and this is what made me the most upset, is you watch a guy like Jacque Vaughn, who’s been around your guys, do a tremendous job with your guys. But you don’t feel like he’s good enough to be the head [coach]. But he’s good enough to make him the highest paid assistant. I don’t know; and I understand Jacque’s position and I know he wants to keep a job, but to me that’s a slap in the face to do that.”
2 hours ago via Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson @ Heavy.com

Beyond talking with Clippers coach Doc Rivers, teammates and family, George said he spoke with a team psychiatrist about his undisclosed issues. After shooting a combined 10-of-47 in Games 2-4 against Dallas, George then rebounded with a 35-point performance on 12-of-18 shooting in Game 5. “I know exactly what Paul is going through,” Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green said. “You have nothing to do but look at your phone and social media all day. All they are doing is bullying you. They are trying to get you to play well. So he was going through a rough stretch. I’m sure doors were closing in on him, and it was getting dark for him.”
2 hours ago via Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Storyline: Mental Health
Ratings around the world were also helped by Luka Doncic’s transcendent run for the Dallas Mavericks. For his first two seeding games, ratings in Spain— where Luka played for Real Madrid before coming to the NBA— were up 172% over the regular season average. And when Doncic hit the game-winner in overtime at the buzzer in Game 4 of Dallas first round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers to complete a 43-point triple-double, the video highlight generated more than 1.8 million views on NBA Spain’s Twitter account.
2 hours ago via Shlomo Sprung @ Forbes.com

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell announced he is donating $45,000 raised from sales of his latest shoe release to help fund the education of the children of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot earlier this week by police in Kenosha, Wis. Mitchell made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Friday, revealing that Adidas would match his donation, bringing the total funds donated to Blake’s children to $90,000.
2 hours ago via Brooke Seipel @ The Hill

September 7, 2020 | 9:33 pm EDT Update
September 7, 2020 | 9:12 pm EDT Update
September 7, 2020 | 7:57 pm EDT Update
September 7, 2020 | 7:36 pm EDT Update
