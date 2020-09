Those are the primary reasons Nash landed the Nets job before anyone even knew he was interested. Nash’s new boss has seen firsthand the way that, as a player, he could galvanize a team and make everyone around him, even a 15th man like Marks, feel good. “He’s going to be great,” said Alvin Gentry, who coached Nash and Marks as an assistant with Phoenix, then took over as the Suns’ head coach before an unexpected run to the Western Conference finals in 2010 . “Steve is tremendous with people,” Gentry continued. “He will get along great with players, and he has a great demeanor for coaching — great competitor, but always under control.”