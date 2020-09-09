Tim Reynolds: Eastern Conference finals appearances since 2005 Miami 7 Cleveland 6 Boston 5 Detroit 4 Toronto 2 Indiana 2 Orlando 2 Chicago 1 Atlanta 1 Milwaukee 1 Philadelphia 0 New York 0 Brooklyn 0 Charlotte 0 Washington 0
September 8, 2020 | 10:46 pm EDT Update
Royce Young: Sam Presti speaking with reporters about Billy Donovan, says he’s “disappointed” it didn’t work out: “He did a great job for us … He’ll be regarded as someone that really helped the organization move forward.”
The Los Angeles Clippers have received final approval from Inglewood’s city government to begin construction on their new arena next summer. The Clippers announced the approval from the city council Tuesday, along with a joint deal to buy the publicly owned property on the arena site for $66.25 million.
Carlos Boozer: After Leaving School Following My Junior Year At @dukeuniversity To Follow My Dreams Of Becoming An NBA Player, I Left With 3 Classes To Complete To Finish My Degree!!! Well Guess What, After 19 Years And 2 Amazing Summer School Sessions This Summer, I’M FINALLY A DUKE GRADUATE!!!!
September 8, 2020 | 10:21 pm EDT Update
Ben Golliver: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo after elimination to Heat: “Hopefully we can learn from this and get better as a team and come back. Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee that for many years we can come out and compete every single year for a championship.” pic.twitter.com/yfqTp8yaRC
Jamal Crawford: S/O Marvin Williams on a heck of a career!! All class, all the time. Highest draft pick ever from the state of Washington! #legendary.
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler said getting to the NBA’s Final Four “means a lot. But that’s not my goal. That’s not my guys’ goal. That’s not the organization’s goal. We want to win ‘it.’ We want a championship and I think that’s what we’re focused on.”
Tim Bontemps: Giannis Antetokounmpo has said multiple times that he thinks the lack of a home court atmosphere really impacted the Bucks. Says every team had to deal with that but said it might have impacted Milwaukee more.
Kane Pitman: Giannis says he felt lost being stuck on the sidelines: “I would play with one leg if I had to..I don’t care.” Says he wanted to play but he respects the organisation putting his health over the game and says “that’s big for me.”
September 8, 2020 | 10:09 pm EDT Update
Bucks going after Chris Paul?
Marc Stein: There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul — complicated as that would be financially — if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade. One more thing to track as the Bucks enter perhaps the most crucial offseason in team history …
First, a logistical note: While the Bucks have been targeting Oct. 18 for potentially reaching an agreement on an extension with Antetokounmpo, that date is almost certain to be pushed back once the NBA sets the new calendar for the 2020-21 season. That goes likewise for the Nov. 30 deadline for an offseason deal (one day before the tentative Dec. 1 start date); we should expect that deadline to be moved.
Here’s the financial breakdown of the offer the Bucks can make this offseason versus the offers that other teams can make next season (2021), based on the initial cap projection of $109.1 million. Any team other than the Bucks would be limited to offering Antetokounmpo a four-year deal for a smaller percentage of the cap. 2021-22: $38.2M (Milwaukee) vs. $32.7M (new team) 2022-23: $41.3M (Milwaukee) vs. $34.4M (new team) 2023-24: $44.3M (Milwaukee) vs. $36.0M (new team) 2024-25: $47.4M (Milwaukee) vs. $37.7M (new team) 2025-26: $50.4M (Milwaukee) Total: $221.5M (Milwaukee) vs. $140.8M (new team)
The Bucks are the only team that can offer a starting salary of 35% of the cap for five years. Under a $109.1 million cap, Milwaukee could offer $81 million more in guaranteed money — though a new team could close some of that gap by re-signing Antetokounmpo to another max deal in 2025-26.
Marvin Williams retiring
Marc J. Spears: Bucks forward Marvin Williams told @TheUndefeated he is retiring from playing in the NBA after 15 seasons. “I’ve been very blessed. God has been very, very good to me,” Williams said.
Marc J. Spears: Bucks guard Kyle Korver told @TheUndefeated he will talk to his family before deciding on his NBA future. The 39-year-old has played in 17 seasons, made one NBA All-Star appearance and has made 2,450 3-pointers. Korver is now an unrestricted free agent.
StatMuse: Eric Bledsoe last 2 playoffs Raptors series last season: 10.2 PPG 29.4 FG% 17.2 3P% Heat series this season: 11.8 PPG 33.3 FG% 21.4 3P% pic.twitter.com/uYbQnUZcXO
Kane Pitman: Budenholzer on GA: We couldn’t let Giannis go out there. He’s not ready, he’s not healthy, we can’t put him at risk. Giannis would always play, he wants to be there for his teammates so really, really hard for Giannis but I think it was pretty clear for everyone except Giannis..”
Sam Amick: Source tells @TheAthletic that Billy Donovan, who has parted ways with OKC, is expected to be a candidate for the Sixers’ opening. Clippers asst. Ty Lue, as has been reported, also among the candidates.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls are expected to have an interest in considering Donovan for the franchise’s head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. The Bulls are just completing a first-round of interviews with several candidates.
Ben Golliver: Mike Budenholzer gets choked up reflecting on Bucks’ protest after elimination loss to Heat: “What the team stands for, the character, the humanity to stand & be on the right side of history… that was emotional. It’s such a great group.”
September 8, 2020 | 9:53 pm EDT Update
Bucks not trading Giannis no matter what
If Antetokounmpo passes on signing the supermax, multiple sources are adamant that the Bucks won’t trade him. Milwaukee will have to persuade him to stay — and quickly.
The Bucks will offer Antetokounmpo a supermax contract when eligible later this year, a deal that could be worth $220 million — about $80 million more than he could get with another team as a free agent in 2021, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. But Antetokounmpo has made it clear that his priority is winning, and that’s something the Bucks haven’t been able to ensure.
Ask those around Antetokounmpo and they’ll agree he is singularly focused on winning. This year’s team, however, was unable to even make it back to the conference finals. While the Bucks have won plenty over the past two seasons, they simply haven’t when it has mattered most.
“What has he added in the last two years?” an Eastern Conference executive asked of Antetokounmpo. “His 3-point shooting isn’t better. His free throw shooting isn’t better. “I see him before games, and he’s working hard. But whatever they are doing, it ain’t working.”
The expectation among several league executives is that next season’s salary cap will mirror this season’s $109.1 million figure. And while sources with both the league and the National Basketball Players Association maintain there have not been concrete discussions over how to handle the NBA’s finances both next year and beyond, the idea of keeping the cap at that same $109.1 figure for the 2021-22 season is seen as a realistic compromise.
StatMuse: The Bucks are the first team to have the best overall record in the regular season but fail to win more than 5 games in the playoffs since the Bulls in 2012. The 2012 Bulls lost Derrick Rose to a season-ending ACL injury that season. pic.twitter.com/WvyWuRpDxo
Jorge Sierra: First time Miami makes the Conference Finals without Dwyane Wade since 1997. (Bam Adebayo wasn’t born when that happened).
NBA.com/Stats: This is LeBron James’ 13th postseason averaging 25+ PPG. He joins Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA Playoffs history to average 25+ PPG in 13 postseasons. 🏀: LAL (1-1) HOU, Game 3 📺: 9:00 PM ET on TNT
Budenholzer has now lost eight out of nine playoff games against teams with winning records. As this series played out, coaches, scouts and executives around the league hit on the same point: The Raptors and Heat simply asked more questions than the Bucks could answer, and Budenholzer refused to pivot. “In the NBA, you have to have the ability to build foundation and build habits and build fundamentals, which Milwaukee does,” an NBA assistant coach said. “But you have to have versatility and different gears you can get to as part of your fundamentals to beat good teams. “I don’t think Milwaukee has that, and Bud never did that in Atlanta either. It’s always been, ‘We do what we do.'”
Those are the primary reasons Nash landed the Nets job before anyone even knew he was interested. Nash’s new boss has seen firsthand the way that, as a player, he could galvanize a team and make everyone around him, even a 15th man like Marks, feel good. “He’s going to be great,” said Alvin Gentry, who coached Nash and Marks as an assistant with Phoenix, then took over as the Suns’ head coach before an unexpected run to the Western Conference finals in 2010. “Steve is tremendous with people,” Gentry continued. “He will get along great with players, and he has a great demeanor for coaching — great competitor, but always under control.”
Yet there is no ambiguity about Task No. 1: Nash must forge a winning connection with Irving. “Guys,” Gentry emphasized, “will love playing for Steve.”
The breakdown is pretty simple. Expenses for members of the news media are paid by the outlets they work for. Expenses for all the teams and most other campus residents (referees, league officials, game operations people, etc.) are covered by the league. It costs $550 per day for the reporters covering the N.B.A. restart. That figure includes lodging, three daily meals, transportation to game venues and practice sites and, of course, daily coronavirus testing. Room service meals and food orders from approved off-campus vendors, such as the supplier of my beloved French Dip sandwich, cost extra.
When you add up the reporters from independent outlets like The New York Times, both of the league’s media partners (ESPN and Turner) and the producers who accompany television reporters on their assignments, there are nearly 30 members of the news media on campus.
September 8, 2020 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
With reduced league revenues amid the pandemic, there remains uncertainty on how long the Thunder might continue with key veterans in place before changing course on playoff-contention in the Western Conference.