Tim Reynolds: Eastern Conference finals appearances since 2005 Miami 7 Cleveland 6 Boston 5 Detroit 4 Toronto 2 Indiana 2 Orlando 2 Chicago 1 Atlanta 1 Milwaukee 1 Philadelphia 0 New York 0 Brooklyn 0 Charlotte 0 Washington 0

Bucks going after Chris Paul?

Marc Stein: There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul — complicated as that would be financially — if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade. One more thing to track as the Bucks enter perhaps the most crucial offseason in team history …
8 hours ago via TheSteinLine

8 hours ago via Bobby Marks @ insider.espn.com

Here’s the financial breakdown of the offer the Bucks can make this offseason versus the offers that other teams can make next season (2021), based on the initial cap projection of $109.1 million. Any team other than the Bucks would be limited to offering Antetokounmpo a four-year deal for a smaller percentage of the cap. 2021-22: $38.2M (Milwaukee) vs. $32.7M (new team) 2022-23: $41.3M (Milwaukee) vs. $34.4M (new team) 2023-24: $44.3M (Milwaukee) vs. $36.0M (new team) 2024-25: $47.4M (Milwaukee) vs. $37.7M (new team) 2025-26: $50.4M (Milwaukee) Total: $221.5M (Milwaukee) vs. $140.8M (new team)
8 hours ago via Bobby Marks @ insider.espn.com

The expectation among several league executives is that next season’s salary cap will mirror this season’s $109.1 million figure. And while sources with both the league and the National Basketball Players Association maintain there have not been concrete discussions over how to handle the NBA’s finances both next year and beyond, the idea of keeping the cap at that same $109.1 figure for the 2021-22 season is seen as a realistic compromise.
9 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Budenholzer has now lost eight out of nine playoff games against teams with winning records. As this series played out, coaches, scouts and executives around the league hit on the same point: The Raptors and Heat simply asked more questions than the Bucks could answer, and Budenholzer refused to pivot. “In the NBA, you have to have the ability to build foundation and build habits and build fundamentals, which Milwaukee does,” an NBA assistant coach said. “But you have to have versatility and different gears you can get to as part of your fundamentals to beat good teams. “I don’t think Milwaukee has that, and Bud never did that in Atlanta either. It’s always been, ‘We do what we do.'”
9 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN

Those are the primary reasons Nash landed the Nets job before anyone even knew he was interested. Nash’s new boss has seen firsthand the way that, as a player, he could galvanize a team and make everyone around him, even a 15th man like Marks, feel good. “He’s going to be great,” said Alvin Gentry, who coached Nash and Marks as an assistant with Phoenix, then took over as the Suns’ head coach before an unexpected run to the Western Conference finals in 2010. “Steve is tremendous with people,” Gentry continued. “He will get along great with players, and he has a great demeanor for coaching — great competitor, but always under control.”
9 hours ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times

The breakdown is pretty simple. Expenses for members of the news media are paid by the outlets they work for. Expenses for all the teams and most other campus residents (referees, league officials, game operations people, etc.) are covered by the league. It costs $550 per day for the reporters covering the N.B.A. restart. That figure includes lodging, three daily meals, transportation to game venues and practice sites and, of course, daily coronavirus testing. Room service meals and food orders from approved off-campus vendors, such as the supplier of my beloved French Dip sandwich, cost extra.
9 hours ago via Marc Stein @ New York Times

Billy Donovan could be a candidate with Bulls, Pelicans, Sixers or Pacers

9 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

