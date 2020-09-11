Jorge Sierra: RANDOM STAT LeBron James has more playoff wins than Michael Jordan and Vince Carter combined.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
September 11, 2020 | 7:40 pm EDT Update
The NBA is proceeding with tentative plans for a Nov. 18 draft, though has cautioned teams that the date could move yet again, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Friday. The league told teams earlier in the week that it was working toward that draft date, and moved closer to firming up those plans in meetings with the board of governors and general managers over the past two days, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because there has been no public announcement.
Free agency would likely follow the draft, but based on that timeframe it certainly stands to reason that teams will be making offseason roster decisions into early December. That’s why a start date before the calendar flips to 2021 – Christmas week has been a speculated target – could be ambitious, given how much work remains before the 2020-21 league year can start.
There’s also figuring out a schedule, whether to play at least some of next season in another bubble-type situation or in home arenas, if fans will be permitted to attend and if so how many – along with plenty of other matters. There’s also the quest to make everyone happy, which probably won’t be possible. There are eight teams – Golden State, Minnesota, Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, Charlotte, Chicago and Detroit – that have not played since March and are now assured of going at least nine months without a real game.
For next season, the NBA prefers in-market competition with reduced travel and an amount of fans — instead of the bubble environment it is playing in currently, according to sources. The league is aiming for an 82-game regular season in 2020-21.
Tim Reynolds: The Rockets’ Tyson Chandler, who was out for Game 3 earlier this week for personal reasons as well, has been cleared of any wrongdoing, AP is told. Chandler was with the Rockets for Game 4 last night.
Jay King: Brad Stevens loves to say that Kemba Walker loves basketball. “I’m thrilled that we’re going out on the court with him tonight. I just think the world of him. He’s special.”
September 11, 2020 | 6:47 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is still tenatively targeting a Nov. 18 draft, but that date could still move, sources tell ESPN. Plans continue to center around a virtual draft setting that would allow teams to have “war rooms” at their facilities, sources said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA tentatively expects to allow teams to begin conducting in-person interviews with 2020 draft prospects starting in mid-October, sources tell ESPN. For now, there are still no in-person workouts with prospects allowed by teams.
Yossi Gozlan: “I would imagine Giannis would want to hold back on signing the supermax because that’s a lot less money to lock down versus what he was expected to get earlier. Under the $125 million salary cap, he was going to get around $250 million over five years. If it’s going to stick closer to the current $109 million salary cap or lower, he’s looking at closer to $210 or $220 million. That’s a big difference right there.”
Michael Scotto: “At that point, if you’re OKC, you’re signaling you’re fully rebuilding, and you’re going to really start to gut that roster. If you get rid of Chris Paul, Steven Adams will probably be talked about in trades. Dennis Schroeder as well. Danilo Gallinari (free agent) probably wouldn’t be brought back at that point, or you try a sign-and-trade to get him to a certain destination.”
Michael Scotto: “They’re going to have an interesting decision with Fred VanVleet. I think Fred is a guy who can command a Malcolm Brogdon type of contract. A couple of general managers I’ve spoken with and executives around the league agree with that.”
September 11, 2020 | 6:10 pm EDT Update
Danuel House leaves bubble after investigation
Jonathan Feigen: NBA announces that Rockets F Danuel House Jr. is out for the remainder of the playoffs. League determined “House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus.” No other staff members or players were deemed to be involved.
Andrew Greif: Just as in Game 4, Rodney McGruder and Amir Coffey will be inactive, and Joakim Noah active, for the Clippers in tonight’s Game 5.
Thunder point guard and former Wake Forest star Chris Paul will be the guest picker Saturday morning on ESPN’s College GameDay. The show is headed to Paul’s hometown of Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the first time. Wake Forest is hosting No. 1 Clemson at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
After debuting his Kobe Bryant tribute track as Dame D.O.L.L.A. in NBA 2K21, Damian Lillard has now shared the full song on streaming services. Simply titled “Kobe,” the song sees Lillard highlight what the late Lakers legend meant to him. Accompanied by Derrick Milano and Snoop Dogg, the song is hard-hitting but emotional. “Rest in peace to the Mamba and baby Gigi/Still remember where I was standing after the 3-peat,” he raps. “‘Fro was lined up yelling ‘Kobe!’ but playing Pee Wee/When you know they shoot the freebie right after they tear achilles, killer.”
September 11, 2020 | 5:11 pm EDT Update
Mirjam Swanson: Mike Malone: “Another situation where we have to win this game to extend this series or we’re getting on a plane and leaving the bubble, … we have to go out and try to win the first quarter and take it from there. Game 6 and 7 aren’t even in our thought process.”
Harrison Wind: Nuggets NBPA player rep Monte Morris: “The George Floyd police reform bill needs to be passed state-to-state. This bill has been sitting in the Senate for 2+ months.” “We as an organization are taking a stand and calling for the Senate to bring the George Floyd bill to a vote.”
Mirjam Swanson: Doc Rivers tells @TomerAzarly he’d just returned from Australia on 9/11. “I remember getting home and be awakened to what was going on. I’d been asleep for an hour… I was so confused, as everybody was. Like every American that day, we were saddened, and we just needed answers.”
It looks like the luxury real estate market is still hot in the San Francisco Bay Area. NBA forward Andre Iguodala, previously with the Golden State Warriors and now attached to the Miami Heat, has let go of his mansion in Lafayette, CA. Designed by architect Ken Hertel, the Tuscan-style build was sold in just six weeks. For the athlete, selling quickly may have been more important than making a profit. He purchased the home in 2017 for $3.6 million, and just sold it for $3.65 million.
Nashville’s Barry Scott, a voice-over artist for TNA Wrestling and the NBA, has died at age 65. His death was announced by Impact Wrestling via social media Thursday.
September 11, 2020 | 4:31 pm EDT Update
NBA approves to add sponsorships on practice jerseys
Shams Charania: The NBA has approved all teams to place an additional sponsorship asset on practice jerseys for use during team practices and shootarounds, sources tell @The Athletic @Stadium.
More than six months have passed since Louisville played its last game of the 2019-20 season and Jordan Nwora competed in the final outing of his three-year college career. Since then he has prepped for the NBA draft, which was slated for Oct. 16 and now may be moved to Nov. 18. Neither Nwora nor his agent, Priority Sports President Mark Bartelstein, know the date or format of the Draft Combine, although Nwora has an invite.
In the meantime, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound All-American selection has spoken via Zoom or phone to reps from 27 of the 30 NBA teams. Bartelstein remains in daily contact with the franchises about his client. Nwora figures it’s wise during the COVID-19 pandemic to “be ready for the moment” due to roving dates, so he has immersed himself in preparations.
Meridians very own and Portland Trail Blazers starting small forward Rodney Hood returned home to give back to the community. Hood partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, Citizens National Bank, Walmart, and Sam’s Club for a drive-through book bag giveaway. The backpacks had all the supplies a student would need for the school year.
Lou Williams seems to have heard enough jokes about his infamous strip club trip outside the NBA bubble. So now he’s going to try to profit from them. The Los Angeles Clippers guard posted a screengrab of an email from a lawyer that appeared to show him acquiring a trademark for his “Lemon Pepper Lou” nickname, a reference to the chicken wing flavor that bears his name at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta.
San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker is an avid esports fan and is set to be the ambassador for the first Rainbow Six World Cup 2021. According to the website, the event will feature players from 45 countries and regions across the world will compete at the highest level to become the one team that will make history by bringing home the very first Rainbow Six World Cup trophy.
September 11, 2020 | 4:07 pm EDT Update
Rodney Hood hoping to return at the start of next season
Hood said his rehab is on track, and he hopes to be fully healthy by the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. He has a player option for year two of a two-year, $16 million contact he signed with the Blazers prior to the start of the current season. “I feel good,” Hood said. “I’m almost nine months in, and I’ll be ready to go for next season. I feel good about my progress so far.”
On Dec. 6, 2019, Hood tore his right Achilles tendon during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. While trying to rehab it, the coronavirus forced the NBA to postpone its season for several months before eventually resuming it in Orlando, Florida. It’s been a lot to watch unfold, and Hood said it’s difficult to wrap his mind around something forcing the NBA to pause. “It’s been crazy,” Hood said. “It’s a unique time, something I know I haven’t been through in my life, and I’m pretty sure most people can say the same. I’m just trying to stay safe and stay healthy. That’s the main priority, and I think people are handling it the right way. People are trying their best to (social distance) and help each other out, and that’s what it’s all about.”
As he continues with his rehab, Hood will also keep working toward finishing his degree at Duke, where he played in college after he transferred there from Mississippi State. The process toward completing his degree began after Hood suffered the injury, and he said it’s important to him to graduate from college after leaving school early to enter the NBA Draft in 2014. “Just to be able to take online classes during the pandemic and get closer to my goal, which is to graduate, I know that means a lot to me and my family,” Hood said. “I just want to keep pursuing that and stress that education is important.”
“My wife about nine months ago said to me: ‘Maybe you’re just not meant to win a championship,’ ” Redick said this week on his “The Old Man & the Three” podcast. “I didn’t think that was a great thing for her to say [laughter]. “In 2015, when Steph [Curry] and the Warriors won for the first time, she said to me after the game, ‘We need to get you one. You gotta win one. I want you to experience that.’ But we’re later on in our lives. We got a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old. She’s thinking about other things now [laughter].”
Will Redick — who turned 36 years old in June — fill a void if he never wins an NBA title? “Absolutely. If I don’t win a championship in my career, I will be 65 years old on a f–king yacht in the Mediterranean, and I’m gonna be pissed off that I didn’t win a championship,” he said on his podcast. “As I’ve gotten older — and I’m sort of in the last, hopefully, three or four years in my career — I’m not accepting of not having won. So, the closer I get [to retirement], the more urgency and the more angst I feel about this.”
The San Antonio Spurs will have a significant presence in a new organization that will include a diverse lineup of sports business executives seeking to create industrywide equity in opportunity, pay and leadership by 2030. Pro Sports Assembly will operate as a nonprofit and feature representation from the NBA, NFL, Major League Baseball and MLS. Its founding governing board will include three Spurs officials — Brandon James, Cassandra Carr and Laura Dixon.
The Assembly seeks to establish greater diversity and inclusion among leadership in sports, developing cultural and gender intelligence, while also promoting mentorship and innovation. Backers believe such efforts will help sports properties expand market opportunities and increase brand loyalty. “We are united in game plan and diverse in council,” says Shareef Abdur-Rahim, president of NBA G League and founding advisory board member for the Assembly.
September 11, 2020 | 3:55 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Feigen: Good stuff from Austin Rivers about Mike D’Antoni’s talk with the team today. “Mike’s done a great job,” he said. The message: “It’s tough, but it’s doable. It happens every year. We can do it.”
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on how Alex Caruso helps the Lakers even when his shot isn’t on. “His shooting is about 10th on the list of valuable things he does for our team… What he does for our defense is immeasurable.”
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel on @Talen Horton-Tucker, and his willingness to put a rookie into a big playoff spot: “He’s a good basketball player … I had confidence putting him in there. He can shoot, he can drive and he can guard, and he doesn’t try to force.”
After opting to sit out the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, Trevor Ariza traveled to Turkey and found himself in the BJK Akatlar in Istanbul to practice. Ariza, 35, committed to a one-month visitation window with his young son that prevented him from joining the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA bubble set up in Orlando.
At Besiktas’ home arena, the veteran forward and UCLA alum is attempting to stay in shape ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, which will mark his 17th in the league.