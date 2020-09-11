USA Today Sports

48 mins ago via TIM REYNOLDS @ Yahoo! Sports
There’s also figuring out a schedule, whether to play at least some of next season in another bubble-type situation or in home arenas, if fans will be permitted to attend and if so how many – along with plenty of other matters. There’s also the quest to make everyone happy, which probably won’t be possible. There are eight teams – Golden State, Minnesota, Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, Charlotte, Chicago and Detroit – that have not played since March and are now assured of going at least nine months without a real game.

September 11, 2020 | 7:40 pm EDT Update
The NBA is proceeding with tentative plans for a Nov. 18 draft, though has cautioned teams that the date could move yet again, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Friday. The league told teams earlier in the week that it was working toward that draft date, and moved closer to firming up those plans in meetings with the board of governors and general managers over the past two days, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because there has been no public announcement.
48 mins ago via TIM REYNOLDS @ Yahoo! Sports

Free agency would likely follow the draft, but based on that timeframe it certainly stands to reason that teams will be making offseason roster decisions into early December. That’s why a start date before the calendar flips to 2021 – Christmas week has been a speculated target – could be ambitious, given how much work remains before the 2020-21 league year can start.
48 mins ago via TIM REYNOLDS @ Yahoo! Sports

September 11, 2020 | 6:47 pm EDT Update
Yossi Gozlan: “I would imagine Giannis would want to hold back on signing the supermax because that’s a lot less money to lock down versus what he was expected to get earlier. Under the $125 million salary cap, he was going to get around $250 million over five years. If it’s going to stick closer to the current $109 million salary cap or lower, he’s looking at closer to $210 or $220 million. That’s a big difference right there.”
2 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Michael Scotto: “At that point, if you’re OKC, you’re signaling you’re fully rebuilding, and you’re going to really start to gut that roster. If you get rid of Chris Paul, Steven Adams will probably be talked about in trades. Dennis Schroeder as well. Danilo Gallinari (free agent) probably wouldn’t be brought back at that point, or you try a sign-and-trade to get him to a certain destination.”
2 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

September 11, 2020 | 6:10 pm EDT Update
After debuting his Kobe Bryant tribute track as Dame D.O.L.L.A. in NBA 2K21, Damian Lillard has now shared the full song on streaming services. Simply titled “Kobe,” the song sees Lillard highlight what the late Lakers legend meant to him. Accompanied by Derrick Milano and Snoop Dogg, the song is hard-hitting but emotional. “Rest in peace to the Mamba and baby Gigi/Still remember where I was standing after the 3-peat,” he raps. “‘Fro was lined up yelling ‘Kobe!’ but playing Pee Wee/When you know they shoot the freebie right after they tear achilles, killer.”
3 hours ago via Joe Price @ complex.com

September 11, 2020 | 5:11 pm EDT Update
It looks like the luxury real estate market is still hot in the San Francisco Bay Area. NBA forward Andre Iguodala, previously with the Golden State Warriors and now attached to the Miami Heat, has let go of his mansion in Lafayette, CA. Designed by architect Ken Hertel, the Tuscan-style build was sold in just six weeks. For the athlete, selling quickly may have been more important than making a profit. He purchased the home in 2017 for $3.6 million, and just sold it for $3.65 million.
3 hours ago via Nicole Slaughter Graham @ Realtor

September 11, 2020 | 4:31 pm EDT Update
More than six months have passed since Louisville played its last game of the 2019-20 season and Jordan Nwora competed in the final outing of his three-year college career. Since then he has prepped for the NBA draft, which was slated for Oct. 16 and now may be moved to Nov. 18. Neither Nwora nor his agent, Priority Sports President Mark Bartelstein, know the date or format of the Draft Combine, although Nwora has an invite.
4 hours ago via Shannon Russell @ Louisville Courier-Journal

In the meantime, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound All-American selection has spoken via Zoom or phone to reps from 27 of the 30 NBA teams. Bartelstein remains in daily contact with the franchises about his client. Nwora figures it’s wise during the COVID-19 pandemic to “be ready for the moment” due to roving dates, so he has immersed himself in preparations.
4 hours ago via Shannon Russell @ Louisville Courier-Journal

Lou Williams seems to have heard enough jokes about his infamous strip club trip outside the NBA bubble. So now he’s going to try to profit from them. The Los Angeles Clippers guard posted a screengrab of an email from a lawyer that appeared to show him acquiring a trademark for his “Lemon Pepper Lou” nickname, a reference to the chicken wing flavor that bears his name at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta.
4 hours ago via Jack Baer @ Yahoo! Sports

September 11, 2020 | 4:07 pm EDT Update

Rodney Hood hoping to return at the start of next season

Hood said his rehab is on track, and he hopes to be fully healthy by the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. He has a player option for year two of a two-year, $16 million contact he signed with the Blazers prior to the start of the current season. “I feel good,” Hood said. “I’m almost nine months in, and I’ll be ready to go for next season. I feel good about my progress so far.”
4 hours ago via Drew Kerekes dkerekes@themeridianstar.com @ The Meridian Star

On Dec. 6, 2019, Hood tore his right Achilles tendon during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. While trying to rehab it, the coronavirus forced the NBA to postpone its season for several months before eventually resuming it in Orlando, Florida. It’s been a lot to watch unfold, and Hood said it’s difficult to wrap his mind around something forcing the NBA to pause. “It’s been crazy,” Hood said. “It’s a unique time, something I know I haven’t been through in my life, and I’m pretty sure most people can say the same. I’m just trying to stay safe and stay healthy. That’s the main priority, and I think people are handling it the right way. People are trying their best to (social distance) and help each other out, and that’s what it’s all about.”
4 hours ago via Drew Kerekes dkerekes@themeridianstar.com @ The Meridian Star

As he continues with his rehab, Hood will also keep working toward finishing his degree at Duke, where he played in college after he transferred there from Mississippi State. The process toward completing his degree began after Hood suffered the injury, and he said it’s important to him to graduate from college after leaving school early to enter the NBA Draft in 2014. “Just to be able to take online classes during the pandemic and get closer to my goal, which is to graduate, I know that means a lot to me and my family,” Hood said. “I just want to keep pursuing that and stress that education is important.”
4 hours ago via Drew Kerekes dkerekes@themeridianstar.com @ The Meridian Star

“My wife about nine months ago said to me: ‘Maybe you’re just not meant to win a championship,’ ” Redick said this week on his “The Old Man & the Three” podcast. “I didn’t think that was a great thing for her to say [laughter]. “In 2015, when Steph [Curry] and the Warriors won for the first time, she said to me after the game, ‘We need to get you one. You gotta win one. I want you to experience that.’ But we’re later on in our lives. We got a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old. She’s thinking about other things now [laughter].”
4 hours ago via Drew Shiller @ NBC Sports

Will Redick — who turned 36 years old in June — fill a void if he never wins an NBA title? “Absolutely. If I don’t win a championship in my career, I will be 65 years old on a f–king yacht in the Mediterranean, and I’m gonna be pissed off that I didn’t win a championship,” he said on his podcast. “As I’ve gotten older — and I’m sort of in the last, hopefully, three or four years in my career — I’m not accepting of not having won. So, the closer I get [to retirement], the more urgency and the more angst I feel about this.”
4 hours ago via Drew Shiller @ NBC Sports

The San Antonio Spurs will have a significant presence in a new organization that will include a diverse lineup of sports business executives seeking to create industrywide equity in opportunity, pay and leadership by 2030. Pro Sports Assembly will operate as a nonprofit and feature representation from the NBA, NFL, Major League Baseball and MLS. Its founding governing board will include three Spurs officials — Brandon James, Cassandra Carr and Laura Dixon.
4 hours ago via Business News

The Assembly seeks to establish greater diversity and inclusion among leadership in sports, developing cultural and gender intelligence, while also promoting mentorship and innovation. Backers believe such efforts will help sports properties expand market opportunities and increase brand loyalty. “We are united in game plan and diverse in council,” says Shareef Abdur-Rahim, president of NBA G League and founding advisory board member for the Assembly.
4 hours ago via Business News

September 11, 2020 | 3:55 pm EDT Update
September 11, 2020 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
