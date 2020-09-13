The NBA had never seen a team lean-in to small-ball quite like this, with the February trade of center Clint Capela to Atlanta netting them another versatile wing in Robert Covington who they hoped would be an X-factor to this approach that was executed by longtime general manager Daryl Morey. D’Antoni, sources say, had pushed for that move as much as anyone and was all-in on this approach. Next thing you knew, Westbrook’s early-season struggles were replaced with a long stretch of success that had everything to do with the widening of the runway before him. James Harden had less pressure to be their all-everything as a result, and there were times when it looked as if they were capable of shocking an elite squad like the Lakers en route to title contention of their own.
September 13, 2020 | 7:01 pm EDT Update
Kings interview Calvin Booth for GM position
Marc J. Spears: The Kings interviewed Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth today for their GM opening, a source told @TheUndefeated. Interview was for the top basketball executive position with the Kings. The former Kings center ranks second behind president of bball ops Tim Connelly in Denver.
Tim Reynolds: Expect a break between Games 3 and 4 of the East finals, because the West series will be so far behind. Celtics-Heat would play Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 likely not until Wednesday. Nothing definite yet, but this is a working theory.
Michael Singer: Nuggets doctors checked Jamal Murray out after today’s win, and everything came back clear, according to a league source. Aside from any future pain, was told he should be OK.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall issued an apology on Sunday afternoon after a video surfaced of him throwing up gang signs at a New York City party on Saturday night. “First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me,” Wall wrote in a Twitter post. “I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court.”
This isn’t the first time Wall has been in hot water for his hand gestures. He’s been shown throwing up various signs in games before, including in 2011 and in the playoffs in 2015.
September 13, 2020 | 5:05 pm EDT Update
TJ McBride: Jamal Murray said he feels ok now, but that they are still trying to figure out what happened to Murray’s body after getting fallen on by Paul George. I don’t think Murray will miss Game 7, but that’s…concerning. Will be interesting to see what his injury status is tomorrow.
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray on Jokic’s night and MPJ saying, ‘today he’s “the best pIayer in the world.’ “I’d say he’s the best player in the world. And he’s unselfish. He’s passing the ball…it was a team effort but Joker definitely, definitely carried us.”
Ohm Youngmisuk: Clippers’ 7 straight losses with a chance to clinch Conference Finals berth is the longest streak in NBA history. The NFL, MLB or NHL team to lose more consecutive games with a chance to go to the round before championship series is the Oakland A’s, who lost 9 straight per Elias.
Pau Gasol: Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨👩👧 #girldad
September 13, 2020 | 4:23 pm EDT Update
Mirjam Swanson: Doc: “This is not a veteran team … together. Thank god it’s an afternoon game” because they’ll have the rest of the day and tomorrow to prepare for Game 7.
Mirjam Swanson: Paul George on the mood with the team: “It’s positive. This group’s staying together. We’re still in the driver’s seat. … we put ourselves in this position, but it’s up to us to get out of it.”
September 13, 2020 | 3:59 pm EDT Update
Michael Singer: Cockroaches. Nuggets win their fifth straight elimination game, and force their fourth consecutive Game 7. Denver outscored the Clippers 64-35 in the second half. Nuggets win 111-98.
Katy Winge: Coach Malone: 64-35 was the second half score. 11 straight stops at one point. “I’m running out of adjectives to speak on our team. That is a tough, resilient group of you-know-whats.”
Justin Kubatko: The Nuggets are just the fifth team in NBA history to win at least five do-or-die games in a single postseason: ✅ 1993 Suns (5) ✅ 1994 Nuggets (6) ✅ 1995 Rockets (5) ✅ 1997 Heat (5) ✅ 2020 Nuggets (5)
Ohm Youngmisuk: The never-die Nuggets are the first to play a Game 7 in 4 straight series in NBA history. They also will attempt to become first to overcome multiple 3-1 deficits and advance. The Clippers are now 0-7 with chance to clinch a conference finals berth, all per ESPN Stats and Info.
Ben Golliver: The Philadelphia 76ers (1968 & 1981) & Phoenix Suns (1970 & 1995) are the only NBA teams to blow 3-1 leads multiple times during their franchise histories. – The Los Angeles Clippers (2015) will join them if they lose Game 7 to Nuggets on Tuesday.
September 13, 2020 | 3:28 pm EDT Update
Sam Cassell an option for Rockets coaching job
Tim MacMahon: Sources: There is mutual interest between the Rockets and Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell. Cassell started his playing career with the two-time champion “Clutch City” Rockets.
Nick Friedell: Bam on defensive mindset in ECF vs Boston “I feel like this game is going to be a lot of guard your yard time. You got help defense, but you yourself have to get that stop and I feel like this series is going to be like [that]. Just 1-on-1 basketball, you got to win your matchup”
Marc J. Spears: While it’s uncertain when William Rondo will be allowed to attend another Lakers game, he is not expected to be kicked out of the bubble after his verbal run-in with Russell Westbrook last night, source to @TheUndefeated. More on @Rajon Rondo brother here: bit.ly/3ke3VqC
Darko Rajakovic: I’m so excited to join @Memphis Grizzlies and to work under Coach Taylor Jenkins and GM Zach Kleiman. Grizzlies have amazing talent and future is very bright. I’m grateful to have chance to serve and help organization in every possible way
September 13, 2020 | 2:25 pm EDT Update
Chris Mannix: Mavericks assistant coach Stephen Silas was a strong candidate for the Rockets job before D’Antoni was hired in 2016. Silas is highly regarded in league circles—could emerge as a candidate again.
Brian Robb: Grant Williams confirmed he got a piece of VanVleet’s potential game-tying 3. He wasn’t credited with a block in the official box score.
Anthony Chiang: Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Heat: “Super well coached and organized on both ends. … They defend to win. They’re smart, they’re tough, they’re in the right spots, they know where the threats are. … I think they’ve played as well as anybody in the last two months.”
Ira Winderman: Brad Stevens, “The Iguodala and Crowder acquisitions at the trade deadline were huge.” And, “They both do what they do really, really well.”
Chris Grenham: Brad Stevens on Gordon Hayward: “I know he feels better. He’s worked hard to get where he is. I think he’ll play at some point in this series. … I feel like he’s made good progress.”
September 13, 2020 | 2:13 pm EDT Update
Mike D'Antoni not returning to Houston
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Houston coach Mike D’Antoni is informing the franchise’s ownership today that he’s becoming a free agent and won’t return to the Rockets next season.
76ers considering Mike D'Antoni as candidate
Adrian Wojnarowski: D’Antoni will be considered among a group of candidates for the Philadelphia 76ers coaching opening, sources tell ESPN. D’Antoni was an assistant for several months under Brett Brown before accepting the Rockets job four years ago.
In Orange Country, Florida, a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Salaythis Melvin, a 22-year-old Black man after running from deputies. In Los Angeles, a man, ambushed a police car and shot two L.A. County sheriff’s deputies. “There’s no doubt in our country that the level of anger and frustration is rising,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before Sunday’s Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets. “There’s no doubt about it. We’ve had cops get shot in L.A. We’ve had blacks getting shot by cops. Neither is good. It just can’t be tolerated on either side.”
“The White House is tone deaf to one side completely. You have to listen to both,” Rivers said. “You have to see both. You have to have compassion for both. Until that happens, we’re going to have what’s happening. Crime is crime. Crime is wrong. There’s so such thing as black-on-black crime. There’s no such thing as white-on-white crime, white-on-black crime or black-on-white crime. It’s crime. It’s human beings, and we have to stop it.”
A Harris County judge has revoked probation for a Rockets fan accused of sucker punching an NBA coach last fall and ordered the man to serve four years in prison on a prior conviction. The misdemeanor case involving an unanticipated blow to a New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach after a home court win for the Rockets Oct. 26, 2019 is pending. Before his arrest in the assault of coach Joe Boylan, Manuel R. Garcia was convicted by a jury and sentenced to probation in 2014 the sexual assault of his sister-in-law, said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Beedle.
September 13, 2020 | 1:47 pm EDT Update
The secret can be told now: When the NBA was shut down for a few months because of the coronavirus pandemic, when most players in the league didn’t have a place to play because team facilities were closed as a precaution, Miami guard Tyler Herro was in a gym all the time. A couple of hours in the morning. A couple more at night. Almost every day. “I don’t think the Heat even know I did this,” Herro told The Associated Press.
The worst part of the season was when Herro couldn’t work. He started dealing with a lower-leg injury in February and missed 15 games, coming back for the first time on March 11 — the night the league shut down. And then came another problem: Herro eventually learned that he had COVID-19, after testing positive for the antibodies. “I was sick for a week or two,” Herro said. “My chest was hurting really bad. I had it right when the season shut down.”