The NBA had never seen a team lean-in to small-ball quite like this, with the February trade of center Clint Capela to Atlanta netting them another versatile wing in Robert Covington who they hoped would be an X-factor to this approach that was executed by longtime general manager Daryl Morey. D’Antoni, sources say, had pushed for that move as much as anyone and was all-in on this approach. Next thing you knew, Westbrook’s early-season struggles were replaced with a long stretch of success that had everything to do with the widening of the runway before him. James Harden had less pressure to be their all-everything as a result, and there were times when it looked as if they were capable of shocking an elite squad like the Lakers en route to title contention of their own.