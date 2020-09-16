All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Jeff Teague: We had it minny smh shares share tweet pin sms send email 15 hours ago – via Twitter Teague0 Jeff Teague: We had it minny smh Uncategorized Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email