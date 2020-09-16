USA Today Sports

September 16, 2020 | 3:48 pm EDT Update

Joe Ingles considering a return to Australia

Utah Jazz and Boomers star Joe Ingles has hinted at a possible return to the NBL when his NBA career ends. Speaking on an NBL podcast, Ingles said he would love to end his career back where it all began, but wouldn’t be drawn on when that could be. He said ultimately it would be dictated by his family situation. “I’ve always said I would love to finish in the NBL. It’s where I started and it would be awesome to finish in front of family and friends,” Ingles said.
September 16, 2020 | 3:31 pm EDT Update
