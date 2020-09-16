-
All NBA Teams
-
-
September 16, 2020 | 3:48 pm EDT Update
Joe Ingles considering a return to Australia
Utah Jazz and Boomers star Joe Ingles has hinted at a possible return to the NBL when his NBA career ends. Speaking on an NBL podcast, Ingles said he would love to end his career back where it all began, but wouldn’t be drawn on when that could be. He said ultimately it would be dictated by his family situation. “I’ve always said I would love to finish in the NBL. It’s where I started and it would be awesome to finish in front of family and friends,” Ingles said.
Joe Ingles: “The thing that would keep us probably in the States a bit longer, if I was playing or not, is (Ingles’ son) Jacob’s therapy. It’s so good here…a lot of it now is depending on what my family wants. We will see where it kind of goes, I would love to stay in the NBA, I would love to play in the NBL.”
The 32-year-old added that team ownership was something that had piqued his interest. “I wouldn’t mind getting involved with a team one day. I had a guy who was one of the potential Wollongong buyers give me a call about it. It would just have to be the right time,” Ingles said.
Ryan Ward: Lakers forward LeBron James earned All-NBA First Team honors for an NBA-record 13th time.
Cayleigh Griffin: James Harden is the only player to be named First Team in each of the past four seasons. Russell Westbrook is one of 31 players in NBA history with at least 9 All-NBA selections.
September 16, 2020 | 3:31 pm EDT Update
StatMuse: Most All-NBA selections in NBA history: 16 — LeBron James 15 — Kobe Bryant 15 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 15 — Tim Duncan pic.twitter.com/f3mYcLShwT